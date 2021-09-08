China
Hytera’s Inclusion on FCC’s National Security Blacklist ‘Absurd,’ Client Says
Diversified Communications Group said the FCC flubbed on adding Hytera to blacklist.
WASHINGTON, September 8, 2021 – A client of a company that has been included in a list of companies the Federal Communications Commission said pose threats to the security of the country’s networks is asking the agency to reconsider including the company.
In a letter to the commission on Tuesday, Diversified Communications Group, which installs and distributes two-way radio communications devices to large companies, said the inclusion of Hytera Communications Corporation, a Chinese manufacturer of radio equipment, on a list of national security threats is “absurd” because the hardware involved is not connected to the internet and “does not transmit any sensitive or proprietary data.
“It seems that Hytera has been lumped in with other Chinese companies on the Covered List simply because they happen to manufacture electronics in the same country,” Diversified’s CEO Ryan Holte said in the letter, adding Hytera’s products have helped Diversified’s business thrive.
“This is a wrong that should be righted. Hytera is not a national security risk. They are an essential business partner to radio companies throughout the U.S.,” the CEO added.
In March, the FCC announced that it had designated Hytera among other Chinese businesses with alleged links to the Communist government. Others included Huawei, ZTE, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, and Dahua Technology.
List among a number of restrictions on Chinese companies
This list of companies was created in accordance with the Secure Networks Act, and the FCC indicated that it would continue to add companies to the list if they are deemed to “pose an unacceptable risk to national security or the security and safety of U.S. persons.”
Last month, the Senate commerce committee passed through legislation that would compel the FCC to no longer issue new equipment licenses to China-backed companies.
Last year the U.S. government took steps to ensure that federal agencies could not purchase goods or services from the aforementioned companies, and had previously added them to an economic blacklist.
In July, the FCC voted in favor of putting in place measures that would require U.S. carriers to rip and replace equipment by these alleged threat companies.
The Biden administration has been making moves to isolate alleged Chinese-linked threats to the country’s networks. In June, the White House signed an executive order limiting investments in predominantly Chinese companies that it said poses a threat to national security.
China
Experts Raise Alarm About China’s App Data Aggregation Potential
The Communist government has access to a vast trove from Chinese-made apps.
WASHINGTON, September 2, 2021 – Social media app TikTok’s rise as one of the world’s top downloaded software is concerning experts who say the aggregate data collected across a number of Chinese-made apps will allow the Communist government to get ahead of any federal action to stem the data flow.
In June, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that revoked a Trump direction that sought to ban TikTok and replaced it with criteria for the Commerce Department to evaluate the risks of said apps connected to foreign adversaries. The Trump administration even pressured TikTok to sell its U.S. business, but that never materialized.
On a webinar hosted by the Federalist Society on Thursday, panelists said the U.S. government may already be behind on the race to contain data collection and prevent it from getting into Chinese hands, who are creating advanced artificial intelligence using the data.
Margaret Peterlin, a lawyer, former Commerce Department aide and professor at the school of public service at Texas A&M University, said her concern with Biden’s executive order is whether it’s “strategically responsive” to what the Chinese government intends to do with all these sources of data – WeChat, TikTok, AliExpress, and its massive influence in telecommunications with Huawei and ZTE.
She noted that the Communist government has been very clear about its direction – that it wants to dominate and develop its data aggregation prowess to develop advanced artificial technologies. She illustrated this by using the example of how government uses advanced identification technologies and surveillance to monitor the Uyghur minority.
Peterlin also raised the issue of Chinese telecommunications companies like Huawei and ZTE, which have been the subject of restrictions from the Biden administration and the Federal Communications Commission in recent months. But she noted that Huawei is still in involved with regional carriers in the United States.
The FCC has addressed this concern by offering to compensate carriers to “rip and replace” that risky equipment. (Part of Huawei’s attraction is it’s relative low cost compared to its European rivals, for example.)
She noted that 5G “isn’t just another G” because there are many more connection and data points. Due to the promised lower latency, critical infrastructure like power grids and dams and even medical devices, can be controlled over the next-generation networks. Peterlin said these points of connection cannot be something the Chinese can get access to.
For Jamil Jaffer, founder and executive director of the National Security Institute, his concern is the pace at which the Chinese government is moving. “I worry that it’s very late in the process to be getting to this point, and they’re well ahead of us,” he said, speaking on China’s growing influence in the technology space.
Jennifer Hay, senior director for national security programs at DataRobot, a company that develops AI software, said Biden’s executive order should be able to expand to other platforms and empower the Commerce Department to look into what is going on behind the scenes on these applications.
She said the government needs to be able to make educated decisions about who’s using Americans’ data and what that data is being used for.
Hay even suggested that Congress step in and draft legislation on this kind of data collection, but Jaffer disagreed on the grounds that not only would a slow-moving government not be able to keep up with the rapid movement of technology, but legislation may impede business. He said this type of work is best left to the private sector to figure out.
China
Chinese Communist Party Increasingly Looking to Tighten Grip on Its Tech Industry, Experts Say
Chinese government appears to want bring its companies in line with its objectives.
ASPEN, Colorado, August 19, 2021—In the midst of escalating tensions between the United States and China, experts at the 2021 Aspen Conference suggested Tuesday that the Communist government is increasingly seeking to hold close its technology companies so they align with its long-term objectives.
President Joe Biden has focused parts of his tenure on combating national security and cyber threats, including signing executive orders banning investments in Chinese companies like telecommunications giant Huawei. In June, a Huawei representative said the executive order was a “policy misstep” that would result in the U.S. possibly losing a Chinese chip market of $400 billion a year, while the Chinese will grow more self-sufficient.
Similar sentiments were echoed Tuesday at the Aspen Conference, where experts discussed how the Chinese government is attempting to bring its domestic industries in-line with its own objectives.
Xiaomeng Lu, senior analyst with the geo-technology practice at Eurasia Group, said the long-term objective for the Chinese Communist Party is for the goals of both the party and Chinese tech companies to align.
This is an ongoing effort however, as for many years, China left its tech companies to their own devices—allowing them to compete and engage with American companies and practices as they saw fit.
Now, China is attempting to reel them in, as Lu observes: “They are trying to domesticate this wild animal,” he said. “Sometimes with a slap on the wrist, sometimes a punch to the face.”
She described some of the actions China has taken—both slaps and punches—to align Chinese tech companies with the values and goals of the CCP. She stated, however, that deconsolidation is not really on the table for China’s big tech.
“They do not want to break [these companies] up—they don’t want to kill their golden goose.”
‘Is the private sector enabling the party’s vision?’
Samm Sacks, a cyber policy fellow with New America, argued that most of China’s decisions regarding their tech industry can now be viewed through this lens: “Is the private sector enabling the party’s vision?” She stated that this is the primary consideration that the Chinese government is making when evaluating what kind of action to take in regulating the industry.
Both Sacks and Lu described a dynamic whereby the Chinese government wants to enjoy all the economic benefits of a burgeoning, profit-driven tech industry, while not being forced to contend with any of the drawbacks of engaging in an interconnected and free society.
David Gross of law firm Wiley Rein LLP and former U.S. Coordinator for International Communications and Information Policy at the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs, said it is possible for American-Chinese relations to emerge harmoniously, insofar that the tech industry is concerned.
“What is in the long-term interest of the CCP is not in the interest of the U.S.,” he said, but added that this does not preclude the possibility of mutually beneficial solutions, particularly in the short-term.
An increasingly domesticated Chinese tech industry
In April, Scott Malcomson, a former senior advisor to the U.S. State Department, said Chinese companies’ growing success at home has proven to be a boon for America because they are inclined to stay there.
He noted that the Chinese have adapted to a number of past executive orders and hostile attitudes toward it from the Trump administration by developing independence in a variety of fields on Chinese soil, including in satellites, undersea fiberoptics and e-commerce.
Joy Tran, a senior vice-president of public affairs at Huawei, has said that the Chinese market now makes up about 65 per cent of the company’s global revenue.
China
Experts Unsure if International Trade Agreements Will Harm or Help Digital Trade
Experts discuss whether or not international trade agreements will harm or help regulate digital trade between nations
June 28, 2021 – Experts are citing a lack of consensus on digital norms and regulatory tools between nations as the main reasons for a lack of alignment on international trade agreements.
During a panel hosted by the Cato Institute last Wednesday, experts from around the world gathered to discuss the benefits and drawbacks of creating regulations regarding digital trade.
Henry Gao, an associate professor of law at Singapore Management University, blamed different understandings of the relationship between technology, the government, the companies, and the consumer as the reason international trade agreements are difficult to strike.
He focused on three models held by the United States, China, and the European Union. He said America has a “firm-sovereignty” model, in which the government allows companies to make regulatory decisions. China has a “state-sovereignty” model, in which the government controls regulations. And the EU has an “individual-sovereignty,” in which the privacy of the individual is of primary concern.
Digital trade has long been at the forefront of American politics, aided by the Trump administration’s tenure of strictly regulating physical products.
U.S. leadership in tech, partnerships to pressure China
Since 2019, the digital space has become a new battleground between China and the United States. According to Jonathan Hillman, executive director of Stanford University’s Digital Policy Incubator, China’s digital presence could pose a threat to human rights and democracy.
Experts suggest that at this stage, the US must take advantage of emerging technologies and craft its idea of what it wants the digital world to look like.
Hillman suggests that if the U.S. wishes to continue to compete on the world stage, it must begin to treat markets in South-East Asia and Africa as allies against China.
This area of international diplomacy seems to be an area of bipartisan agreement as the Biden administration has yet to undo previous policies that isolate Chinese technology companies.
Hillman warned in March that whatever the US approach will be, it will need to be developed soon, because, “We’re living and still learning the consequences of not having done that ten years ago.”
