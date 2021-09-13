LightBox’s Broadband Map, Epic Suffers Setback in Apple Case, 2021 Community Broadband Winners

Broadband Roundup
September 13, 2021—While the Federal Communications Commission continues to push to keep mapping data up to date ahead of new rounds of funding, LightBox hopes to fill in the gaps.
LightBox, an intelligence and analytics broker, recently published its own interactive map, distinct from the FCC’s data. Unlike the FCC’s data, which indicates that under 15 million Americans lack broadband as of the end of 2019, LightBox asserts that 60 million are unconnected. The data was collected from two billion Wi-Fi access points and covers 97 percent of the U.S. LightBox was previously commissioned to create data maps by Georgia.
In the wake of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund’s reverse auction results, a growing number of companies are attempting to default on their obligations after discovering that the data they based their strategies are lacking. While some critics were quick to criticize the reverse auction process, arguing that it incentivized unrealistic bidding strategies, others, including Technology Policy Institute President Scott Wallsten, describe the problem as a mapping and data issue rather than an auction issue.
As the federal government plans dole out $65 billion through the states (rather than a reverse auction) as part of the bipartisan infrastructure framework, questions remain as to whether this new strategy will yield similar results as RDOF. Though Acting Chairwoman of the FCC Jessica Rosenworcel established the Broadband Data Task Force in February of 2021 with the goal of creating and implementing tools to retrieve more up-to-date data and maps, these maps are not expected to be published until some time in 2022.
Claims rejected by judge in Epic/Apple antitrust case
On Friday, Epic Games suffered a significant loss when U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers handed down a decision that was favorable to Apple.
The case was argued back in May of 2021 following changes made to one of Epic’s biggest video games, Fortnite. These changes allowed users to make in-game purchases directly through the game and circumvent Apple’s App Store. In response, Apple blocked the game from being downloaded from its marketplace.
Throughout the trial, Epic stated that Apple’s practice of requiring microtransactions be made through its proprietary marketplace is anticompetitive, and Apple maintained that Epic intentionally breached its contract to provoke Apple into a lawsuit.
Among other things, Judge Rogers disagreed with Epic, stating that Apple does not have a cellphone monopoly and that she would not compel Apple to reinstate “Fortnight” on the App Store. Despite this, she did state that Apple is engaged in anticompetitive behavior, and most allow third parties to steer customers to payment methods that are not based on the App Store—something Apple did not previously allow.
Community Broadband and Digital Equity award winners announced
The National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors announced winners on Friday for the 2021 Community Broadband and Digital Equity awards. Anacortes, Washington won “Community Broadband Project of the Year” with their “Pipe-in-Pipe” fiber broadband efforts.
The effort used a unique technique—feeding fiber through water pipes—to connect more than 1,000 building within the next year.
Boston, Massachusetts took “Digital Equity Project of the Year” for its digital equity and inclusion programs aimed not only at improving household and business connectivity, but also free Wi-Fi throughout Boston’s 20 Mainstreet Districts and efforts to expand fiber to every Boston public school. Additionally, Boston was recognized for its ongoing community efforts to improve digital literacy with programs teaching basic computer/internet use, coding, and media production among other skills.
The “COVID-19 Response Digital Equity Project of the Year” went to Community Tech Network’s Home Connect and Train-the-Trainer program that provided seniors with tablets and up to “17 hours of remote digital literacy training.” Furthermore, offered programs could be accessed in English, Spanish, Cantonese, Mandarin, Tagalog, Russian, Korean, and Vietnamese.
The Thompson School District from Loveland, Colorado won the “COVID-19 Response Digital Equity Project of the Year” for its efforts to connect unserved students through a $731,000 grant from the Connecting Colorado Students Grant Program.
September 14, 2021 – Dish Network has selected IBM’s artificial intelligence technology to automate its 5G network, it said in a Tuesday press release.
The smart network is said to implement the custom software from the makers of Watson that Dish said will help reduce its costs and create new revenue streams for the company.
Dish has been making several moves to expand its wireless offering, under its Boost Mobile moniker. Earlier this month, the company announced that it is buying prepaid and low-cost mobile carrier Gen Mobile. In the summer of last year, it purchased Ting Mobile.
On Wednesday, the Denver-based company asked the Federal Communications Commission for permission to use 600 MHz band licenses to test its 5G network in Las Vegas and Denver. Earlier this year, the company said it was accepting sign-ups for its 5G network.
ConnectMaine announced new community broadband grants
Maine has announced Monday new startup grants to build community broadband and has provided guidelines for eligibility on its website.
“Funded projects are intended to get communities ready to pursue future opportunities for broadband expansion, by committing to firm milestones to expand broadband in a way that reflects the community’s vision and goals,” the webpage reads.
The funded activities for broadband expansion should include the local broadband needs and goals, an inventory of existing infrastructure assets, gap analysis for why infrastructure is needed, cost estimates, and a strategy to promote digital inclusion, the webpage said.
Intuit to buy Mailchimp for $12 billion
The maker of tax software Intuit is set to buy email marketing company Mailchimp for $12 billion, the purchasing company said in a Monday press release.
The release said that Mailchimp will help bring Intuit technology scale and global customer reach.
Mailchimp has a global reach of 13 million users, 2.4 million monthly active users, and 800,000 paid customers, the release said.
STL appoints former Ericsson executive to advisory council
More leadership changes are being made at STL, as the company announced Tuesday that it is bringing former Ericsson executive Paolo Colella to its advisory board.
Colella has more than a 25 years of experience in telecommunications, technology and professional services and has held senior executive positions throughout that time. Sweden’s Ericsson is a leading supplier of 5G and mobile wireless equipment to global telecommunications companies.
The company, which focuses on integrating digital networks, earlier this month announced the appointment of Paul Atkinson, who will run the optical networking business.
September 9, 2021 – The Federal Communications Commission announced its September 30 open meeting will dive into issues including repurposing airwaves for public safety and 5G, internet of things and robocalls.
The commission said Wednesday that it will discuss resiliency on networks to ensure 911 failures are minimal, coming on the heels of the devastating Hurricane Ida; converting the 4.9 GHz spectrum band for 5G and first responders; meeting consumer demand for faster and better WiFi; trying to better understand the “current and future spectrum needs” of internet of things devices; connecting Tribal libraries; strengthening the security review of companies with foreign ownership; and shielding 911 call centers from robocalls and overall cracking down on the illegal calls.
The agency has addressed the need to institute stronger protections against foreign risks, has implemented measures to limit robocalls, has taken steps to ease regulatory restrictions in the wake of the hurricane, and has addressed the need to support Tribal libraries.
FTC next open meeting to include findings on Big Tech mergers
The Federal Trade Commission has also announced Wednesday that its next open meeting on September 15 will include staff findings on Big Tech’s acquisitions of smaller companies.
“Staff will present some findings from the Commission’s inquiry into large technology platforms’ unreported acquisitions, including an analysis of the structure of deals that customarily fly under enforces’ radar,” a notice on the FTC website said.
The commission, which is chaired by Biden appointee and past critic of Big Tech Lina Khan, has drawn the ire of large technology companies that say that Khan should recuse herself of FTC reviews of its deals because of her past statements.
The House is currently sitting on six antitrust bills targeting Big Tech that would, among other things, provide greater federal enforcement measures to address competition issues.
The FTC’s September 15 meeting will also address issues related to privacy breachers by health apps and connected devices.
AT&T signs service deal with OneWeb
AT&T has signed an agreement with OneWeb, the low earth orbit satellite company, that will see the telecom leverage satellite technology to “improve access for AT&T business customers into remote and challenging geographic locations,” a Wednesday press release said.
The deal, whose financial details were not disclosed, will serve as a complement to AT&T’s existing technologies, the release said. AT&T said the deal will mean its business and government customers in Alaska and northern U.S. states will be covered later this year. Last month, the telecom won a $609-million contract with the State Department.
OneWeb, which was only recently facing financial difficulty in the expensive space business, was rejuvenated in April, when French satellite company Eutelsat purchased a 24 percent stake in the company. Then in May, the company announced that it had won a contract from the United States Air Force.
The satellite company has launched 288 satellites and expects to have global coverage with a total fleet of 648 satellites by the end of 2022, the release said.
WASHINGTON, September 8, 2021—Republican legislators have requested telco carriers and big technology companies to preserve records of Democrat lawmakers.
In letters mirroring those sent by Democrats two weeks ago, House Republicans have asked 14 companies, including Amazon, Twitter, and Facebook, to preserve the records of Democrat Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, Ayanna Pressley, D-Massachusetts, Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, and Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan, in addition to 12 other Democrats, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, and Vice President Kamala Harris, D-California.
Despite asking companies to preserve the information, the group also maintained that committees obtaining such information would be unconstitutional.
“The U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent prevents committees from obtaining these records and prohibits you from providing them,” the Republican legislators wrote, according to Fox Business.
“Simply put, neither the Committee nor you have the legal authority to provide those records,” and argued that this would allow Committees to delve through any citizens’ information at will. Notably, the Republicans in question have not pointed to a specific law or section of the Constitution that the companies would be violating.
This all followed Republican demands to refuse to comply with the Committee request or be “shut down,” according to Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, on an August episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”
Ookla global internet test indicates faster speeds
Over the last four years, global internet download speeds have increased by approximately 32 percent, and mobile download speeds have increased by nearly 60 percent, according to Ookla data collected between June of 2017 and July of 2021.
In 2021, the United Arab Emirates claimed the title of fastest mean download speeds, followed by South Korea and Qatar. Notably, China found itself in fourth place and the United States did not make it into the top ten—dropping from eight to ninth place between 2019 and 2020, and dropping out of the top ten entirely in 2021.
Despite many countries shifting across the top ten, Romania remained solidly in fifth place over the course of the tests.
Ookla attributed much of the shifting to greater investments in 5G, noting that the countries that outpaced others had done so by making larger investments in the technology.
Arkansas, Windstream Partner to expand fiber across state
Slightly more than 15,000 households and businesses in Arkansas are set to be able to access gigabit-speed internet connections thanks to a $63.5 million broadband deal between Windstream and the state.
Approximately 73 percent of the funding will come from state grants provided by the American Rescue Plan at the direction of Arkansas Rural Connect, while the remainder will be invested by Windstream.
Construction on the project is slated to begin in September of 2021 and is expected to finish in the spring of 2022.
