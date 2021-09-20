Broadband Roundup
More RDOF Money Approved, Blue Ridge Replacing Coax with Fiber, YouTube Premium Growing Slowly
Thirteen additional bidders approved for RDOF, Blue Ridge going full fiber, YouTube Premium growing but trails other streaming apps.
September 20, 2021—The Federal Communications Commission has announced approved funding to an additional 13 bidders from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.
This latest round of winners represents only a narrow slice of the total $9.2 billion that were awarded over the course of the auction.
Funding for these companies is set to be dispensed over a ten-year period and cover hundreds of census blocks in North Dakota, Arkansas, Tennessee, Maryland, Minnesota, Kentucky, Texas, Virginia, South Dakota, and Wyoming.
Following the December auction results, the FCC has embarked on a clean-up operation after allegations that the winning bid territories would go to areas already served. This has resulted in the agency fielding a number of winning bidders saying their areas may already be served.
PA cable operator says it will replace coax with fiber
Blue Ridge Communications announced last week that it plans to replace all 8,000 miles of network in Pennsylvania with fiber-to-the-home within a five-year window.
“We will go as fast as our vendors allow us,” Blue Ridge vice president of operations Mark Masenheimer said in an interview with Fierce Telecom.
Blue Ridge Communications currently serves 250,000 residences in Pennsylvania with a combination of fiber and coaxial cable.
This push for fiber comes at a time of many national and state efforts—led primarily by Democrats and fiber advocates—to increase the speed definition of broadband. Though some, like acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel have voiced support for the movement, arguing that consumers need more bandwidth to leverage all the services offered to support telehealth, telework, and distance learning, others reject the premise.
Technology Policy Institute President Scott Wallsten told Broadband Breakfast in an interview that the emphasis on symmetrical speeds and higher standards is “nonsense” and is merely an effort to push fiber on customers by setting standards wireless providers simply cannot meet. He said that ultimately this will hurt connectivity efforts and delay those with no internet connect from receiving any internet connection.
YouTube Premium finding some success despite lagging behind other streaming apps
By the end of 2021, Alphabet’s YouTube Premium users are predicted to number around 23.6 million, a far cry from Netflix’s 209 million subscribers and just over half of Hulu’s nearly 40 million subscribers.
As streaming services continue to compete in an increasingly saturated market, YouTube has struggled to separate itself from the pack.
Despite this, HelpCenter data reflects an 18 percent year-over-year growth. By the end of 2024, YouTube Premium is expected to be just shy of 28 million subscribers. According to eMarketer data, the service saw the largest amount of growth in 2020, growing by 34.6 percent.
YouTube Premium is a highly Americentric service, with nearly 67 percent of subscribers operating in the U.S.; nearly half of all YouTube’s global net ad revenue comes from the U.S.
Broadband Roundup
Rosenworcel Talks Spectrum Strategy, Book on Broadband Policy Failure Released, Lifeline Awareness Week
FCC head talks spectrum and network strategy, broadband policy book released, and it’s Lifeline Awareness Week.
September 21, 2021 — Federal Communications Commission Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel spoke Tuesday about the agency’s spectrum strategy, reiterating that it is freeing up more spectrum, diversifying equipment and building security in the networks.
Rosenworcel, who was speaking at the 2021 NTIA Spectrum Policy Symposium on Tuesday, pointed out that the agency is focusing on freeing up critical mid-ban spectrum for 5G, saying that will be a “game changer” for the next-generation networks by ushering more competition, wider coverage and better performance. She pointed to the 3.45-3.55 Gigahertz band auction next month.
She also noted that she appreciates Congress’ focus on fiber broadband as the backbone for other technologies, including wireless networks, and said the FCC is committed to expanding the reach of fiber; that the agency has been focused on diversifying network equipment, including holding a showcase for open radio access network technologies; and that it is focused on the security of the networks, including removing untrusted equipment with policies like “rip and replace.”
“As today’s gathering demonstrates, in each of these principles—whether it is freeing spectrum, expanding broadband, diversifying networks, securing communications, or leading internationally—we have embraced the idea that no single entity can meet this challenge alone,” Rosenworcel said.
“We need a whole-of-government approach to get this done and one that is open to commercial innovation and opportunity,” she added. “To do this, we need to draw on the strengths in our national DNA—our hard-wired belief in the creative possibilities of the future, the power of coordination, and the rule of law. This is how we turn spectrum scarcity into spectrum abundance.”
Book about broadband policy failure released
A book about the failure of U.S. broadband policy to solve the rural and urban digital divide has been released on Tuesday.
Farm Fresh Broadband: The Politics of Rural Connectivity explores the “promise and failure of national rural broadband policy in the United States and proposes a new national broadband plan,” according to the MIT press, which published the book.
The author, Christopher Ali, “argues that rural broadband policy is both broken and incomplete: broken because it lacks coordinated federal leadership and incomplete because it fails to recognize the important roles of communities, cooperatives, and local providers in broadband access,” the webpage says.
This week is Lifeline Awareness Week
The Federal Communications Commission is partnering with organization in an outreach effort to raise awareness about a program designed to make communications more affordable for low-income consumers, the agency said Tuesday.
The FCC said it is partnering with the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners and the National Association of State Utility Consumer Advocates to acknowledge Lifeline Awareness Week, which runs from September 20 to September 24, 2021.
The Lifeline program provides up to a $9.25 monthly discount on communications services and up to $34.25 monthly for those on Tribal lands.
The awareness week is part of a larger outreach goal of the FCC to communicate that programs exist for low-income Americans to get connected.
During a discussion hosted by the Innovation Alliance on September 13, Rosenworcel said outreach is the “most valuable thing” for the Emergency Broadband Benefit program, which offers subsidies of $50 and $75 for low-income Americans, the latter for those living on Tribal lands. Those who qualify for the Lifeline program also qualify for the EBB program.
Broadband Roundup
AT&T’s Opens Learning Center in Dallas, Parallel Wireless Expands, AT&T 5G Experiment for National Defense
AT&T’s opens first learning center with free broadband, open RAN company Parallel Wireless expands, AT&T testing 5G for maritime use.
September 16, 2021—AT&T said Thursday it is opening its first learning center in Dallas, Texas, which it hopes will help bridge the digital divide by providing free access to the internet, computers and educational resources.
Dallas is the first in more than 20 AT&T Connected Learning Centers across the country that it plans to open in, which will include Los Angeles, Atlanta, Cleveland, Detroit, Houston, Miami, and San Francisco, the company said in a press release Thursday.
The telecom has committed to plowing $2 billion over three years to expand its AT&T Connected Learning program, which it announced in April and is an effort to bridge the digital device by promoting broadband affordability, accessibility and adoption.
“The stakes for closing the digital divide are incredibly high, and it is imperative that we remove barriers to opportunity for children and families,” said Jeff McElfresh, chief executive officer of AT&T Communications. “Education plays a vital role in the long-term success of our society, and we are committed to investing in the educational and connectivity needs of underserved communities, while also expanding access to low-cost broadband services.”
Open RAN company Parallel Wireless expands
Open radio access network company Parallel Wireless is expanding its research and development centers and company headquarters in the United States to develop its 4G and 5G software, said a press release Thursday.
“Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) across the globe are quickly adopting Open RAN networks to deliver cost-effective, easily scalable, wireless broadband connectivity,” the release said. “Parallel Wireless is at the forefront of the telecom revolution driving All G – 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G, Open RAN wireless networks into the future.”
The benefits of open RAN, which allows for a broader market of radio equipment versus relying on proprietary products, has been touted by the Federal Communications Commission Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel for its supposed low cost and security benefits. The FCC held an open RAN showcase in July.
Dish Network is testing technologies for its 5G broadband network, which will use open RAN equipment.
AT&T experimenting with 5G for national defense
In a press release on Thursday, AT&T said that it has come to an agreement with the Naval Postgraduate School to explore and develop 5G for maritime use for national defense, homeland security, and certain industries like shipping and oil and gas.
The three-year research agreement will feature AT&T’s 5G networking capabilities that is intended to hone the ubiquitous connectivity inherent in the next-generation network to create a network that would improve logistics and data analytics.
“The collaboration between the Naval Postgraduate School and AT&T will help us explore better, faster means of collecting, disseminating, and analyzing data at the tactical edge, which is vital to maintaining and exploiting battlespace awareness,” Mike Galbraith, the Navy Department’s chief digital and innovation officer, said in the press release. Experiments conducted under the NPS-AT&T CRADA are expected to complement other DON efforts to apply 5G and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enterprise and tactical uses.”
Broadband Roundup
Connectivity Bill Introduced, OneWeb Halfway to LEO Launches, USTelecom Announces New VP
Democrats intro device subsidy bill, OneWeb half way to launch goal, Trevor Jones is USTelecom VP of gov. affairs.
WASHINGTON, September 15, 2021—In a move lauded by broadband equity advocates, Democrat congressmen introduced the “Device Access for Every American Act” to help low-income broadband consumers.
On Tuesday, congressmen Rep. Donald McEachin, D-Virginia, and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, introduced the bill as part of similar efforts to improve consumer accessibility.
The legislation would allot $1 billion every year for five years to a program that would give Americans a $400 voucher to purchase a device to access the internet—whether that is a tablet, PC, laptop, etc.—and could get up to $800 over the course of every four-year period that the program is in place.
“Without a computer or tablet, low-income consumers across the country can’t connect despite Congress’ significant investments in deploying affordable broadband across the nation,” Public Knowledge senior policy analyst Jenna Leventoff said.
“However, the unfortunate reality is that most low-income consumers, including many senior citizens, can’t afford to spend hundreds of dollars for a computer or tablet. Across the country, more than 11 percent of households don’t have a computer,” she added.
Leventoff pointed to a survey conducted by Pew Research Center that found that 37 percent of schoolchildren in economically disadvantaged households do their coursework from a cellphone and a quarter of them have been unable to do coursework due to a lack of a computer at home.
“This bill will ensure that low-income consumers can connect not only now, but into the future. We applaud Sen. Warnock and Rep. McEachin for their tireless leadership in working to ensure that those most in need are able to get connected,” Leventoff added.
Leventoff noted that she is hopeful that the bill would be added as part of the reconciliation package.
OneWeb’s network of satellites is halfway to completion
On Tuesday, OneWeb launched an additional 34 low-earth orbit satellites, bringing their total to up to 322 out of their projected 648 estimate.
Launch service provider Arianespace was responsible for getting the satellites into orbit. In a press release, Arianespace CEO Stéphane Israël touted this as an achievement for the entire sector. “This launch illustrates the recent acceleration in space operation.”
During Satellite 2021’s opening keynote, executive chair of OneWeb Sunil Mittal committed to starting OneWeb’s commercial operations in the northern hemisphere over the next couple of months.
This all follows OneWeb’s 2020 bankruptcy filling and subsequent delays that resulted from the ensuing rescue of the company.
Trevor Jones named VP of Government Affairs for USTelecom
Trevor Jones, former legislative assistant to Senator Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, has been named vice-president of government affairs for USTelecom.
A graduate of Willamette University, Jones has worked with USTelecom since 2019. Jones is an expert in broadband, telecom, and internet policy.
Recent
- Rosenworcel Talks Spectrum Strategy, Book on Broadband Policy Failure Released, Lifeline Awareness Week
- Topic 3 at Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021: Public Private Partnerships for Broadband
- Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 12 Noon ET — Join the Moderators on Last Call for Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021
- Microsoft Executive Calls For Improved Information Sharing Between Governments and Companies
- More RDOF Money Approved, Blue Ridge Replacing Coax with Fiber, YouTube Premium Growing Slowly
- TPRC Conference to Discuss Definition of Section 230, Broadband, Spectrum and China
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup1 month ago
Senators Intro App Bill, Groups Drop TracFone Buy Complaint, States Want Shorter Robocall Deadline
-
Infrastructure3 months ago
AT&T CEO Says $60-$80 Billion in Federal Dollars Should Suffice to Bridge Digital Divide
-
Antitrust3 months ago
Experts Disagree Over Need, Feasibility of Global Standards for Antitrust Rules
-
Infrastructure2 months ago
Lumen Responds to Allegations it Underbuilds While Collecting Public Funds
-
#broadbandlive4 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday June 2, 2021 — Rural Roll-Ups: Has the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Accelerated Mergers & Acquisitions?
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
AT&T Phasing Out 3G, Iowa Expands Broadband Funding, NY Mayor Drags Kids Back To School
-
Artificial Intelligence4 months ago
Deepfakes Could Pose A Threat to National Security, But Experts Are Split On How To Handle It
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Mapping Comment Deadline Extended, AT&T Gets Federal Contract, 5G and LTE Drive Microwave Demand