Topic 1 at Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021: Infrastructure Investment Funds

September 14, 2021 – In less than two weeks, Broadband Breakfast will kick off Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021 at the Broadband Communities Summit on Monday, September 27, 2021.

This pathbreaking event brings the broadband infrastructure and financial services communities together to focus on the digital infrastructure and investment asset profile, including fiber, small cells, towers and data center assets required to support a 21st Century information economy.

This kickoff session at Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021 – Topic 1 — concerns the all-important debt and equity financing for digital infrastructure investment. It will begin shortly after the conference kicks off at 1 p.m. ET / 12 Noon CT. Unlike other aspects of the Broadband Communities Summit, Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021 will be available both IN PERSON and LIVE ONLINE.

I will moderate this session, which we hope will set the stage for a broader discussion that includes investment fund manager, institutional investors, venture capitalists and senior broadband leaders speaking in Topics 2, 3 and 4 later in the day. Last-mile digital infrastructure, public-private partnerships, and the future of shared infrastructure will be considered in subsequent panels at the event.

Topic 1 includes, as panelists, Tom Coverick, Managing Director of Keybanc Capital Markets, James Wagar with Frontbridge Capital, Lindsay Miller with Ice Miller LLP and Ryan Carr of MC Partners.

Visit Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021 to register, and for the most up-to-date information about the mini-conference.

Panelists for Topic 1:

Ryan Carr , Partner, MC Partners

, Partner, MC Partners Tom Coverick , Managing Director, Keybanc Capital Markets

, Managing Director, Keybanc Capital Markets Lindsay Miller , Partner, Ice Miller LLP

, Partner, Ice Miller LLP James Wagar , Partner, Frontbridge Capital

, Partner, Frontbridge Capital Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

James Wagar is a partner with Frontbridge Capital, in addition to serving as a Managing Director for Thomas Capital Group, and a Partner with Alpine Pacific Capital. He is a graduate of Pacific Lutheran University where he received his BBA in Finance. James has experience in myriad areas including venture capital, private real estate, buyouts, and growth equity.

Tom Coverick serves as the managing director for Keybanc Capital Markets, working with their public sector division. Tom has extensive experience in municipal broadband and public finance in the Midwest, Southwest, and Northeast. Tom has worked for broadband initiatives such as UTOPIA Fiber, the Utah Infrastructure Agency, and MINet.

Ryan Carr is a Partner at M/C Partners, where he leads origination, deal diligence and portfolio company support for investments for broadband infrastructure and technology services segments. He serves on the Board of BAI Connect, Everywhere Wireless and Denovo and previously was on the Board of Thrive Networks, as recapitalized by Court Square. Prior to joining M/C Partners, he worked at MVP Capital, a telecommunications, media and technology focused boutique investment bank, where he completed a number of financing and M&A transactions in wireless communications and infrastructure, fiber infrastructure and media sectors and previously worked as a certified public accountant in the energy and telecommunications sectors of KPMG.

Lindsay Miller is a partner at the law firm Ice Miller LLP and is a member of the Public Affairs and Government Law Groups. With nearly 15 years of experience in broadband and telecommunications initiatives, Lindsay is a strong advocate for building relationships with public and private sector stakeholders. She regularly advises municipalities on how to utilize Public-Private Partnerships for fiber and wireless expansion to build smarter cities and leverage the Internet of Things.

Drew Clark (moderator, not pictured), Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast, also serves as Of Counsel to The CommLaw Group. He has helped fiber-based and fixed wireless providers negotiate telecom leases and fiber IRUs, litigate to operate in the public right of way, and argue regulatory classifications before federal and state authorities. He has also worked with cities on structuring Public-Private Partnerships for better broadband access for their communities. As a journalist, Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband, and – building off his work with Broadband Census – was appointed Executive Director of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois under Gov. Pat Quinn. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.

Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021 will take place at the Broadband Communities Summit, and online, on Monday, September 27, 2021.

Join the Broadband Breakfast Club and Register for the LIVE ONLINE version of Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021 for the Member’s Rate of $149. First month of Broadband Breakfast Club Membership included.

The Broadband Communities Summit is ​the ​leading ​conference ​on ​broadband ​technologies ​for ​communities. It will take place in Houston, Texas, from September 27 – September 30, 2021.

The Summit ​attracts ​broadband ​system ​operators, ​network ​builders ​and ​deployers ​of ​all ​kinds. ​Many ​of ​the ​country’s ​major ​property ​owners ​and ​real ​estate ​developers ​attend ​the ​Summit ​each ​year, ​along ​with ​independent ​telcos ​and ​cable ​companies, ​municipal ​and ​state ​officials, ​community ​leaders ​and ​economic ​development ​professionals. ​

For more information on the Summit, visit Broadband Communities, as well as 2021 Travel & Hotel Information.

Broadband Breakfast Club Members receive discount pricing on both the Broadband Communities Summit and Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021.

Join the Broadband Breakfast Club and Register for BOTH the Broadband Communities Summit and the IN-PERSON Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021 for the Member’s Rate of $349. First month of Broadband Breakfast Club Membership included.

Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021 Sponsors:

Platinum Sponsor

Gold Sponsor

Silver Sponsors

To inquire about Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021, contact drew@breakfast.media.

Digital Infrastructure Investment 2020



See Broadband Breakfast’s Digital Infrastructure Investment Archives for a complete list of prior DII events, including DII 2020