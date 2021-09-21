Wednesday, September 22, 2021 — Join the Moderators on Last Call for Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the September 22, 2021, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.

Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 12 Noon ET — Last Call for Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021

Join us on September 22, 2021, for this special Broadband Breakfast Live Online as we get ready for Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021. In this session, we’ll hear from the moderators of each of the four Topics that we’ll consider at the mini-conference! As a reminder, Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021 is taking place IN PERSON at the Broadband Communities Summit in Houston, Texas, and also LIVE ONLINE. See below for registration information.

Panelists for the event:

Joan Engebretson , Executive Editor, Telecompetitor

, Executive Editor, Telecompetitor Mari Silbey , Senior Director of Partnerships and Outreach, US Ignite

, Senior Director of Partnerships and Outreach, US Ignite Chris Mitchell , Director, Community Broadband Networks Initiative

, Director, Community Broadband Networks Initiative Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast

Joan Engebretson (Moderator of Topic 2) has been writing about technology and telecommunications since 1992. She is currently executive editor for Telecompetitor, a news website focused on broadband. Joan has a BA in journalism and an MBA from the University of Michigan. She has won awards for her commentary from the American Society of Business Publication Editors and in min’s Editorial and Design awards.

(Moderator of Topic 2) has been writing about technology and telecommunications since 1992. She is currently executive editor for Telecompetitor, a news website focused on broadband. Joan has a BA in journalism and an MBA from the University of Michigan. She has won awards for her commentary from the American Society of Business Publication Editors and in min’s Editorial and Design awards. Mari Silbey (Moderator of Topic 4) is Senior Director of Partnerships and Outreach for US Ignite, and Program Director for the Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research (PAWR) program, a $100 million initiative funded by the National Science Foundation and a consortium of more than 30 wireless companies and associations. Mari has 20 years of experience in communications and technology. She has worked previously as a writer, analyst and consultant in the private sector, and as a journalist covering broadband and wireless infrastructure .

(Moderator of Topic 4) is Senior Director of Partnerships and Outreach for US Ignite, and Program Director for the Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research (PAWR) program, a $100 million initiative funded by the National Science Foundation and a consortium of more than 30 wireless companies and associations. Mari has 20 years of experience in communications and technology. She has worked previously as a writer, analyst and consultant in the private sector, and as a journalist covering broadband and wireless . Chris Mitchell (Moderator of Topic 3) is Director of the Institute for Local Self Reliance’s Community Broadband Network Initiative. His work focuses on helping communities ensure that the telecommunications networks upon which they depend are accountable to the community. He was honored as one of the 2012 Top 25 in Public Sector Technology by Government Technology, which honors the top “Doers, Drivers, and Dreamers” in the nation each year. Originally published on MuniNetworks.org, this piece is part of a collaborative reporting effort between Broadband Breakfast and the Community Broadband Networks program at ILSR.

(Moderator of Topic 3) is Director of the Institute for Local Self Reliance’s Community Broadband Network Initiative. His work focuses on helping communities ensure that the telecommunications networks upon which they depend are accountable to the community. He was honored as one of the 2012 Top 25 in Public Sector Technology by Government Technology, which honors the top “Doers, Drivers, and Dreamers” in the nation each year. Originally published on MuniNetworks.org, this piece is part of a collaborative reporting effort between Broadband Breakfast and the Community Broadband Networks program at ILSR. Drew Clark (Moderator of Topic 1, and of this preview session), Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast, also serves as Of Counsel to The CommLaw Group. He has helped fiber-based and fixed wireless providers negotiate telecom leases and fiber IRUs, litigate to operate in the public right of way, and argue regulatory classifications before federal and state authorities. He has also worked with cities on structuring Public-Private Partnerships for better broadband access for their communities. As a journalist, Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband, and – building off his work with Broadband Census – was appointed Executive Director of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois under Gov. Pat Quinn. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.

WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021 will take place at the Broadband Communities Summit, and online, on Monday, September 27, 2021.

Join the Broadband Breakfast Club and Register for the LIVE ONLINE version of Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021 for the Member’s Rate of $149. First month of Broadband Breakfast Club Membership included.

This pathbreaking event brings the broadband infrastructure and financial services communities together to focus on the digital infrastructure and investment asset profile, including fiber, small cells, towers and data center assets required to support a 21st Century information economy.

The annual Digital Infrastructure Investment conference unites infrastructure investment fund managers, institutional investors, private equity and venture capitalists with senior broadband leaders and brings clarity to the next business model for advanced digital infrastructure.

Agenda for Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021

Introduction and Logistics for In-Person and Remote Attendees – 1:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. CT

and Logistics for In-Person and Remote Attendees – 1:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. CT Industry Keynote : What is Digital Infrastructure Investment? – 1:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. CT

: What is Digital Infrastructure Investment? – 1:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. CT Topic 1: Infrastructure Investment Funds – 1:35 p.m. ET / 12:35 p.m. CT How will the Biden Administration’s broadband infrastructure package influence institutional investors? Will mergers and acquisitions accelerate in telecom? Panelists: Ryan Carr , Partner, MC Partners Tom Coverick , Managing Director, Keybanc Capital Markets Lindsay Miller , Partner, Ice Miller LLP James Wagar , Partner, Frontbridge Capital Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

– 1:35 p.m. ET / 12:35 p.m. CT Broadband Breakfast Presentation: Lit Communities – 2:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 p.m. CT

– 2:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 p.m. CT Topic 2: Last Mile Digital Infrastructure – 2:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. CT Ownership models are evolving. Who will play the lead role in constructing? What entities, including cities, will own digital assets? Who will manage the networks? Panelists: Monica Webb , Senior Director, Market Development and Strategic Partnerships, Ting Internet John Burchett , Head of Public Policy, Government and Community Relations, Google Access and Google Fiber Carter Old , Co-founder, President and Chief Growth Officer, Tachus LLC Ramiro Gonzalez , Director of Government and Community Affairs, City of Brownsville Julie Wheeler , President Commissioner, York County, PA Joan Engebretson (moderator), Executive Editor, Telecompetitor

– 2:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. CT

Interactive Session with Broadband Breakfast and BroadbandNow – 3:15 p.m. ET / 2:15 p.m. CT

– 3:15 p.m. ET / 2:15 p.m. CT Break (10 minutes) – 3:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. CT

Policy Keynote Address : A Vision for Digital Infrastructure Investment – 3:40 p.m. ET / 2:40 p.m. CT

: A Vision for Digital Infrastructure Investment – 3:40 p.m. ET / 2:40 p.m. CT Broadband Breakfast Presentation: Render Networks – 4:05 p.m. ET / 3:05 p.m. CT

– 4:05 p.m. ET / 3:05 p.m. CT Broadband Breakfast Presentation: California Emerging Technology Fund – 4:10 p.m. ET / 3:10 p.m. CT

– 4:10 p.m. ET / 3:10 p.m. CT Topic 3: Public-Private Partnerships – 4:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. CT Municipalities are becoming a leading voice in new digital infrastructure projects. How has their role changed the conversations around public-private partnerships? Panelists: Matt Schmit , Director, Illinois Office of Broadband Chris Walker , Senior Executive Director of Infrastructure Strategy, Northwest Open Access Network Nate Walowitz , Regional Broadband Program Director, Northwest Colorado Council of Governments Sunne Wright McPeak , President and CEO, California Emerging Technology Fund Chris Mitchell (moderator), Director, Community Broadband Networks Initiative

– 4:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. CT Broadband Breakfast Presentation: UTOPIA Fiber – 5:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. CT

– 5:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. CT Broadband Breakfast Presentation: SiFi Networks – 5:05 p.m. ET / 4:05 p.m. CT

– 5:05 p.m. ET / 4:05 p.m. CT Broadband Breakfast Presentation: Positron Access – 5:10 p.m. ET / 4:10 p.m. CT

– 5:10 p.m. ET / 4:10 p.m. CT Topic 4: The Future of Shared Infrastructure – 5:15 p.m. ET / 4:15 p.m. CT Cellular towers were once proprietary, before carriers partnered with infrastructure owners. Will 5G deployment accelerate the deployment of shared real estate facilities? Panelists: Jonathan Adelstein , President and CEO, Wireless Industry Association Deborah Simpler , Co-founder and CEO, Althea Networks Mari Silbey (moderator), Senior Director of Partnerships and Outreach, US Ignite

– 5:15 p.m. ET / 4:15 p.m. CT Conference Conclusion – 6:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. CT

As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.

SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.