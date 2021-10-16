Broadband Breakfast on October 20, 2021 — How Broadband.Money Can Help You Find and Win Broadband Grants

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the October 20, 2021, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.

Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “How Broadband.Money Can Help ISPs and Communities Find and Win Broadband Grants”

Ready.net’s Broadband.money makes finding and winning broadband grants easy. In this conversation between Broadband.money Founder and CEO Jase Wilson and Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark, the two entrepreneurs discuss how broadband providers of all sort can line up for their share of $42 billion worth of broadband grant funding with a single application — and which unlocks grant funding in multiple states! The Broadband.money app allows grant applicants to find underserved and unserved areas in their territory and to find match funding. In short, if you want to learn how Broadband.money can help ISPs and communities get on the fast track to funding with many sources of private money to choose from, join this special Broadband Breakfast Live Online!

Panelists:

Jase Wilson , Founder and CEO, Ready.net’s Broadband.Money

Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast

Jase Wilson is the Founder and CEO of Ready.net, the San Francisco-based technology company helping local ISPs grow their business.

Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast, also serves as Of Counsel to The CommLaw Group. He has helped fiber-based and fixed wireless providers negotiate telecom leases and fiber IRUs, litigate to operate in the public right of way, and argue regulatory classifications before federal and state authorities. He has also worked with cities on structuring Public-Private Partnerships for better broadband access for their communities. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.

