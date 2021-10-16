#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on October 20, 2021 — How Broadband.Money Can Help You Find and Win Broadband Grants
Providers of all sort can line up for their share of $42 billion worth of broadband grant funding.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the October 20, 2021, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.
Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “How Broadband.Money Can Help ISPs and Communities Find and Win Broadband Grants”
Ready.net’s Broadband.money makes finding and winning broadband grants easy. In this conversation between Broadband.money Founder and CEO Jase Wilson and Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark, the two entrepreneurs discuss how broadband providers of all sort can line up for their share of $42 billion worth of broadband grant funding with a single application — and which unlocks grant funding in multiple states! The Broadband.money app allows grant applicants to find underserved and unserved areas in their territory and to find match funding. In short, if you want to learn how Broadband.money can help ISPs and communities get on the fast track to funding with many sources of private money to choose from, join this special Broadband Breakfast Live Online!
Panelists:
- Jase Wilson, Founder and CEO, Ready.net’s Broadband.Money
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast
Jase Wilson is the Founder and CEO of Ready.net, the San Francisco-based technology company helping local ISPs grow their business.
Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast, also serves as Of Counsel to The CommLaw Group. He has helped fiber-based and fixed wireless providers negotiate telecom leases and fiber IRUs, litigate to operate in the public right of way, and argue regulatory classifications before federal and state authorities. He has also worked with cities on structuring Public-Private Partnerships for better broadband access for their communities. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 12 Noon ET — On The Ground at Wispapalooza
At our October 13, 2021, event, we’ll discuss trends toward hybrid technology and government grants by WISPs.
UPDATE: We’re taking a one-week break from Broadband Breakfast Live Online. Join us next week for our regularly scheduled program!
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.
Join Broadband Breakfast Live Online for Wednesday, October 13, 2021, “On the Ground at Wispapalooza.” Broadband Breakfast will discuss trends toward hybrid technology and government grants by WISPs. During our October 6, 2021, event, Broadband Breakfast also previewed the trade show.
Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “On the Ground at Wispapalooza”
Wispapalooza 2021, which runs from October 11-October 14, 2021, is back, and it’s bigger than ever. The annual Las Vegas show of the Wireless Internet Service Provider industry, their partners and customers, brings together more than 2,000 WISP community attendees, more than 160 exhibitors displaying their products and services, and more than 90 panels with hundreds of experts helping the WISP ecosystem. Join Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark (also Of Counsel at the CommLaw Group and an telecom attorney to many WISP clients) as he interviews WISPS at Wispapalooza for a wide-ranging discussion of the issues and trends to expect from the wireless industry over the next year.
Panelists:
- Guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast
Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast, also serves as Of Counsel to The CommLaw Group. He has helped fiber-based and fixed wireless providers negotiate telecom leases and fiber IRUs, litigate to operate in the public right of way, and argue regulatory classifications before federal and state authorities. He has also worked with cities on structuring Public-Private Partnerships for better broadband access for their communities. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 12 Noon ET — What’s Happening at Wispapalooza?
The Las Vegas trade show Wispapalooza 2021 is back from October 11-October 14, 2021, and it’s bigger than ever.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the October 6, 2021, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.
Join Broadband Breakfast Live Online for Wednesday, October 13, 2021, “On the Ground at Wispapalooza.” Broadband Breakfast will discuss trends toward hybrid technology and government grants by WISPs. During our October 6, 2021, event, Broadband Breakfast also previewed the trade show.
Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “What’s Happening at Wispapalooza?”
Wispapalooza 2021, which runs from October 11-October 14, 2021, is back, and it’s bigger than ever. The annual Las Vegas show of the Wireless Internet Service Provider industry, their partners and customers, brings together more than 2,000 WISP community attendees, more than 160 exhibitors displaying their products and services, and more than 90 panels with hundreds of experts helping the WISP ecosystem. Join WISPA CEO Claude Aiken, local WISP CEO J.J. McGrath, and Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark (also Of Counsel at the CommLaw Group and an telecom attorney to many WISP clients), for a wide-ranging discussion of what to expect next week at Wispapalooza.
Panelists:
- Claude Aiken, CEO, Wireless Internet Service Provider Association
- J.J. McGrath, CEO of WISP TekWav
- Other guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast
Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast, also serves as Of Counsel to The CommLaw Group. He has helped fiber-based and fixed wireless providers negotiate telecom leases and fiber IRUs, litigate to operate in the public right of way, and argue regulatory classifications before federal and state authorities. He has also worked with cities on structuring Public-Private Partnerships for better broadband access for their communities. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
J.J. McGrath, CEO (that stands for “Chief Everything Officer”) of TekWav, has more than 20 years of experience in Information Technology. Because his dad was an engineer at Texas Instruments, J.J. learned a lot at a young age and decided to pursue a career in the industry. Since he has been in the business since 1992, J.J. has successfully navigated many changes and improvements in technology, so he can offer Texoma businesses the latest technology at a competitive price.
Claude Aiken is CEO of the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA), an association representing thousands of fixed wireless providers. In the decade prior, Aiken worked at the Federal Communications Commission as an advisor to Chairman Tom Wheeler and Commissioner Mignon Clyburn, as well as in various staff attorney roles and in senior leadership positions in the Wireline Bureau and Office of General Counsel. He graduated from New York Law School as a John Marshall Harlan Scholar specializing in information and technology law.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 — Best Practices for Delivering Rural Networks
Live from Broadband Communities, Broadband Breakfast will explore how to serve rural networks and electric cooperatives.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the September 29, 2021, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.
Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Best Practices for Delivering Rural Networks”
TransWorld Network, Corp. began offering enterprise-focused long distance services in the upper Midwest, but soon began seeing a need for reliable and affordable dial-up internet services in rural areas — beginning a two-decade partnership with rural electric cooperatives. Just as TWN’s co-op partners first brought electricity to rural areas in the 1930s and 1940s, working through TWN, and TWN’s partnership with Render Networks and Biarri Networks, the entity is bringing broadband internet and digital phone services to the roundabouts of rural networks and cooperatives. This session of Broadband Breakfast Live Online will explore end-to-end digital planning, engineering and construction; delivery confidence based on a geospatial approach to broadband data, and TWN’s customer experience and network performance.
Panelists:
- Colin Wood, CEO, TWN Communications
- Lori Sherwood, Director, Commercial and Market Development, Render Networks
- Paul Sulisz, CEO, Biarri Networks
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast
Colin Wood founded TWN Communications 21 years ago and continues to serve as its CEO. He is responsible for the organization’s overall strategic direction, and is tasked with ensuring TWN upholds its mission to bring the best in broadband to the most underserved areas. He graduating with a Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University in Ontario, earned his CPA certification, worked at Deloitte & Touche, and served as financial controller at Westinghouse Electric. Colin was CFO at London Telecom before starting TWN Communications.
Lori Sherwood is a strategic industry leader with decades of broadband experience, more recently focused on uncovering solutions for rural communities. As the Director of Commercial and Market Development for Render Networks, she has a background in contract development, community broadband networks, and issues facing municipalities. Lori has successfully led programs awarding federal stimulus grant processes with hundred-million-dollar investments. Lori is currently a Member of the Board of Directors for the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (NATOA).
Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast, also serves as Of Counsel to The CommLaw Group. He has helped fiber-based and fixed wireless providers negotiate telecom leases and fiber IRUs, litigate to operate in the public right of way, and argue regulatory classifications before federal and state authorities. He has also worked with cities on structuring Public-Private Partnerships for better broadband access for their communities. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Recent
- Broadband Breakfast on October 20, 2021 — How Broadband.Money Can Help You Find and Win Broadband Grants
- Celebrating Progress on 5G, the FCC’s Brendan Carr Urges Broadband Mapping
- Democrats Use Whistleblower Testimony to Launch New Effort at Changing Section 230
- Democrats Frustrated with Biden Inaction on FCC, Comcast Gets 10 Gbps, Louisiana Wants Widespread Broadband
- UTOPIA Fiber Goes to Court in Utah Over American Fork’s Build Permit Refusals
- Internet of Things Will Revolutionize Industries as Connectivity Ceases To Be Limiting Factor
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Antitrust4 months ago
Experts Disagree Over Need, Feasibility of Global Standards for Antitrust Rules
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
Senators Intro App Bill, Groups Drop TracFone Buy Complaint, States Want Shorter Robocall Deadline
-
Infrastructure3 months ago
Lumen Responds to Allegations it Underbuilds While Collecting Public Funds
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
Mapping Comment Deadline Extended, AT&T Gets Federal Contract, 5G and LTE Drive Microwave Demand
-
Antitrust4 months ago
House Judiciary Committee Clears Six Antitrust Bills Targeting Big Tech Companies
-
Antitrust2 months ago
Daniel Hanley: Federal Communications Commission Must Block Verizon’s Acquisition of TracFone
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
AT&T Labelling Over 1B Robocalls, NTIA Updates Broadband Guide, Fiber Assoc. Says Current Speeds Inadequate
-
#broadbandlive2 months ago
Broadband Breakfast on September 1, 2021 — What’s Next for Broadband Infrastructure Legislation?