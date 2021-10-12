Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 12 Noon ET — On The Ground at Wispapalooza

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the October 13, 2021, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.

Join Broadband Breakfast Live Online for Wednesday, October 13, 2021, “On the Ground at Wispapalooza.” Broadband Breakfast will discuss trends toward hybrid technology and government grants by WISPs. During our October 6, 2021, event, Broadband Breakfast also previewed the trade show.

Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “On the Ground at Wispapalooza”

Wispapalooza 2021, which runs from October 11-October 14, 2021, is back, and it’s bigger than ever. The annual Las Vegas show of the Wireless Internet Service Provider industry, their partners and customers, brings together more than 2,000 WISP community attendees, more than 160 exhibitors displaying their products and services, and more than 90 panels with hundreds of experts helping the WISP ecosystem. Join Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark (also Of Counsel at the CommLaw Group and an telecom attorney to many WISP clients) as he interviews WISPS at Wispapalooza for a wide-ranging discussion of the issues and trends to expect from the wireless industry over the next year.

Panelists:

Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast

Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast, also serves as Of Counsel to The CommLaw Group. He has helped fiber-based and fixed wireless providers negotiate telecom leases and fiber IRUs, litigate to operate in the public right of way, and argue regulatory classifications before federal and state authorities. He has also worked with cities on structuring Public-Private Partnerships for better broadband access for their communities. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.

