Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 12 Noon ET — On The Ground at Wispapalooza
At our October 13, 2021, event, we’ll discuss trends toward hybrid technology and government grants by WISPs.
UPDATE: We’re taking a one-week break from Broadband Breakfast Live Online. Join us next week for our regularly scheduled program!
Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “On the Ground at Wispapalooza”
Wispapalooza 2021, which runs from October 11-October 14, 2021, is back, and it’s bigger than ever. The annual Las Vegas show of the Wireless Internet Service Provider industry, their partners and customers, brings together more than 2,000 WISP community attendees, more than 160 exhibitors displaying their products and services, and more than 90 panels with hundreds of experts helping the WISP ecosystem. Join Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark (also Of Counsel at the CommLaw Group and an telecom attorney to many WISP clients) as he interviews WISPS at Wispapalooza for a wide-ranging discussion of the issues and trends to expect from the wireless industry over the next year.
Panelists:
- Guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast
Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast, also serves as Of Counsel to The CommLaw Group. He has helped fiber-based and fixed wireless providers negotiate telecom leases and fiber IRUs, litigate to operate in the public right of way, and argue regulatory classifications before federal and state authorities. He has also worked with cities on structuring Public-Private Partnerships for better broadband access for their communities. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 12 Noon ET — What’s Happening at Wispapalooza?
The Las Vegas trade show Wispapalooza 2021 is back from October 11-October 14, 2021, and it’s bigger than ever.
Join Broadband Breakfast Live Online for Wednesday, October 13, 2021, “On the Ground at Wispapalooza.” Broadband Breakfast will discuss trends toward hybrid technology and government grants by WISPs. During our October 6, 2021, event, Broadband Breakfast also previewed the trade show.
Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “What’s Happening at Wispapalooza?”
Panelists:
- Claude Aiken, CEO, Wireless Internet Service Provider Association
- J.J. McGrath, CEO of WISP TekWav
- Other guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast
J.J. McGrath, CEO (that stands for “Chief Everything Officer”) of TekWav, has more than 20 years of experience in Information Technology. Because his dad was an engineer at Texas Instruments, J.J. learned a lot at a young age and decided to pursue a career in the industry. Since he has been in the business since 1992, J.J. has successfully navigated many changes and improvements in technology, so he can offer Texoma businesses the latest technology at a competitive price.
Claude Aiken is CEO of the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA), an association representing thousands of fixed wireless providers. In the decade prior, Aiken worked at the Federal Communications Commission as an advisor to Chairman Tom Wheeler and Commissioner Mignon Clyburn, as well as in various staff attorney roles and in senior leadership positions in the Wireline Bureau and Office of General Counsel. He graduated from New York Law School as a John Marshall Harlan Scholar specializing in information and technology law.
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 — Best Practices for Delivering Rural Networks
Live from Broadband Communities, Broadband Breakfast will explore how to serve rural networks and electric cooperatives.
Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Best Practices for Delivering Rural Networks”
TransWorld Network, Corp. began offering enterprise-focused long distance services in the upper Midwest, but soon began seeing a need for reliable and affordable dial-up internet services in rural areas — beginning a two-decade partnership with rural electric cooperatives. Just as TWN’s co-op partners first brought electricity to rural areas in the 1930s and 1940s, working through TWN, and TWN’s partnership with Render Networks and Biarri Networks, the entity is bringing broadband internet and digital phone services to the roundabouts of rural networks and cooperatives. This session of Broadband Breakfast Live Online will explore end-to-end digital planning, engineering and construction; delivery confidence based on a geospatial approach to broadband data, and TWN’s customer experience and network performance.
Panelists:
- Colin Wood, CEO, TWN Communications
- Lori Sherwood, Director, Commercial and Market Development, Render Networks
- Paul Sulisz, CEO, Biarri Networks
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast
Colin Wood founded TWN Communications 21 years ago and continues to serve as its CEO. He is responsible for the organization’s overall strategic direction, and is tasked with ensuring TWN upholds its mission to bring the best in broadband to the most underserved areas. He graduating with a Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University in Ontario, earned his CPA certification, worked at Deloitte & Touche, and served as financial controller at Westinghouse Electric. Colin was CFO at London Telecom before starting TWN Communications.
Lori Sherwood is a strategic industry leader with decades of broadband experience, more recently focused on uncovering solutions for rural communities. As the Director of Commercial and Market Development for Render Networks, she has a background in contract development, community broadband networks, and issues facing municipalities. Lori has successfully led programs awarding federal stimulus grant processes with hundred-million-dollar investments. Lori is currently a Member of the Board of Directors for the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (NATOA).
The Moderators of 4 Panels at Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021 Preview the Mini-Conference
Want a sneak peak of Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021 on Monday? Moderators for the event’s four sessions preview their panels.
Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 12 Noon ET — Last Call for Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021
Join us on September 22, 2021, for this special Broadband Breakfast Live Online as we get ready for Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021. In this session, we’ll hear from the moderators of each of the four Topics that we’ll consider at the mini-conference! As a reminder, Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021 is taking place IN PERSON at the Broadband Communities Summit in Houston, Texas, and also LIVE ONLINE. See below for registration information.
Panelists for the event:
- Joan Engebretson, Executive Editor, Telecompetitor
- Mari Silbey, Senior Director of Partnerships and Outreach, US Ignite
- Chris Mitchell, Director, Community Broadband Networks Initiative
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast
- Joan Engebretson (Moderator of Topic 2) has been writing about technology and telecommunications since 1992. She is currently executive editor for Telecompetitor, a news website focused on broadband. Joan has a BA in journalism and an MBA from the University of Michigan. She has won awards for her commentary from the American Society of Business Publication Editors and in min’s Editorial and Design awards.
- Mari Silbey (Moderator of Topic 4) is Senior Director of Partnerships and Outreach for US Ignite, and Program Director for the Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research (PAWR) program, a $100 million initiative funded by the National Science Foundation and a consortium of more than 30 wireless companies and associations. Mari has 20 years of experience in communications and technology. She has worked previously as a writer, analyst and consultant in the private sector, and as a journalist covering broadband and wireless infrastructure.
- Chris Mitchell (Moderator of Topic 3) is Director of the Institute for Local Self Reliance’s Community Broadband Network Initiative. His work focuses on helping communities ensure that the telecommunications networks upon which they depend are accountable to the community. He was honored as one of the 2012 Top 25 in Public Sector Technology by Government Technology, which honors the top “Doers, Drivers, and Dreamers” in the nation each year. Originally published on MuniNetworks.org, this piece is part of a collaborative reporting effort between Broadband Breakfast and the Community Broadband Networks program at ILSR.
- Drew Clark (Moderator of Topic 1, and of this preview session), Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast, also serves as Of Counsel to The CommLaw Group. He has helped fiber-based and fixed wireless providers negotiate telecom leases and fiber IRUs, litigate to operate in the public right of way, and argue regulatory classifications before federal and state authorities. He has also worked with cities on structuring Public-Private Partnerships for better broadband access for their communities. As a journalist, Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband, and – building off his work with Broadband Census – was appointed Executive Director of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois under Gov. Pat Quinn. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021 will take place at the Broadband Communities Summit, and online, on Monday, September 27, 2021.
Agenda for Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021
- Introduction and Logistics for In-Person and Remote Attendees – 1:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. CT
- Industry Keynote: What is Digital Infrastructure Investment? – 1:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. CT
- Topic 1: Infrastructure Investment Funds – 1:35 p.m. ET / 12:35 p.m. CT
- How will the Biden Administration’s broadband infrastructure package influence institutional investors? Will mergers and acquisitions accelerate in telecom?
- Panelists:
- Ryan Carr, Partner, MC Partners
- Tom Coverick, Managing Director, Keybanc Capital Markets
- Lindsay Miller, Partner, Ice Miller LLP
- James Wagar, Partner, Frontbridge Capital
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
- Broadband Breakfast Presentation: Lit Communities – 2:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 p.m. CT
- Topic 2: Last Mile Digital Infrastructure – 2:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. CT
- Ownership models are evolving. Who will play the lead role in constructing? What entities, including cities, will own digital assets? Who will manage the networks?
- Panelists:
- Monica Webb, Senior Director, Market Development and Strategic Partnerships, Ting Internet
- John Burchett, Head of Public Policy, Government and Community Relations, Google Access and Google Fiber
- Carter Old, Co-founder, President and Chief Growth Officer, Tachus LLC
- Ramiro Gonzalez, Director of Government and Community Affairs, City of Brownsville
- Julie Wheeler, President Commissioner, York County, PA
- Joan Engebretson (moderator), Executive Editor, Telecompetitor
- Interactive Session with Broadband Breakfast and BroadbandNow – 3:15 p.m. ET / 2:15 p.m. CT
- Break (10 minutes) – 3:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. CT
- Policy Keynote Address: A Vision for Digital Infrastructure Investment – 3:40 p.m. ET / 2:40 p.m. CT
- Broadband Breakfast Presentation: Render Networks – 4:05 p.m. ET / 3:05 p.m. CT
- Broadband Breakfast Presentation: California Emerging Technology Fund – 4:10 p.m. ET / 3:10 p.m. CT
- Topic 3: Public-Private Partnerships – 4:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. CT
- Municipalities are becoming a leading voice in new digital infrastructure projects. How has their role changed the conversations around public-private partnerships?
- Panelists:
- Matt Schmit, Director, Illinois Office of Broadband
- Chris Walker, Senior Executive Director of Infrastructure Strategy, Northwest Open Access Network
- Nate Walowitz, Regional Broadband Program Director, Northwest Colorado Council of Governments
- Sunne Wright McPeak, President and CEO, California Emerging Technology Fund
- Chris Mitchell (moderator), Director, Community Broadband Networks Initiative
- Broadband Breakfast Presentation: UTOPIA Fiber – 5:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. CT
- Broadband Breakfast Presentation: SiFi Networks – 5:05 p.m. ET / 4:05 p.m. CT
- Broadband Breakfast Presentation: Positron Access – 5:10 p.m. ET / 4:10 p.m. CT
- Topic 4: The Future of Shared Infrastructure – 5:15 p.m. ET / 4:15 p.m. CT
- Cellular towers were once proprietary, before carriers partnered with infrastructure owners. Will 5G deployment accelerate the deployment of shared real estate facilities?
- Panelists:
- Jonathan Adelstein, President and CEO, Wireless Industry Association
- Deborah Simpler, Co-founder and CEO, Althea Networks
- Mari Silbey (moderator), Senior Director of Partnerships and Outreach, US Ignite
- Conference Conclusion – 6:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. CT
