Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 12 Noon ET — What’s Happening at Wispapalooza?

Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “What’s Happening at Wispapalooza?”

Wispapalooza 2021, which runs from October 11-October 14, 2021, is back, and it’s bigger than ever. The annual Las Vegas show of the Wireless Internet Service Provider industry, their partners and customers, brings together more than 2,000 WISP community attendees, more than 160 exhibitors displaying their products and services, and more than 90 panels with hundreds of experts helping the WISP ecosystem. Join WISPA CEO Claude Aiken, local WISP CEO J.J. McGrath, and Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark (also Of Counsel at the CommLaw Group and an telecom attorney to many WISP clients), for a wide-ranging discussion of what to expect next week at Wispapalooza.

Panelists:

Claude Aiken, CEO, Wireless Internet Service Provider Association

J.J. McGrath, CEO of WISP TekWav

Other guests have been invited

Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast

Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast, also serves as Of Counsel to The CommLaw Group. He has helped fiber-based and fixed wireless providers negotiate telecom leases and fiber IRUs, litigate to operate in the public right of way, and argue regulatory classifications before federal and state authorities. He has also worked with cities on structuring Public-Private Partnerships for better broadband access for their communities. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.

J.J. McGrath, CEO (that stands for “Chief Everything Officer”) of TekWav, has more than 20 years of experience in Information Technology. Because his dad was an engineer at Texas Instruments, J.J. learned a lot at a young age and decided to pursue a career in the industry. Since he has been in the business since 1992, J.J. has successfully navigated many changes and improvements in technology, so he can offer Texoma businesses the latest technology at a competitive price.

Claude Aiken is CEO of the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA), an association representing thousands of fixed wireless providers. In the decade prior, Aiken worked at the Federal Communications Commission as an advisor to Chairman Tom Wheeler and Commissioner Mignon Clyburn, as well as in various staff attorney roles and in senior leadership positions in the Wireline Bureau and Office of General Counsel. He graduated from New York Law School as a John Marshall Harlan Scholar specializing in information and technology law.

