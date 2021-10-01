Infrastructure
Broadband Panelists Say Public-Private Partnerships Provide Unique Solutions for Regional Needs
Some experts believe that public-private models may provide answers for municipalities struggling to narrow the digital divide.
HOUSTON, October 1, 2021 – Public-private partnerships are an effective model to build out and improve broadband infrastructure, experts said on Wednesday at the Broadband Communities Summit here, and can be rewarding for all stakeholders involved.
Expedient, affordable partnerships that seek to serve the underserved are a winning combination, said Mary Ellen Player, vice president of market management for Consolidated Communications. She is the former colleague of her fellow panelist at Google Fiber, Director of Public Policy and Government Relations John Burchett.
In Burchett’s view, public-private relationships offer opportunities for two entities—a municipal community and a private company—to leverage the strengths of the other. While the cost of capital is often less of an obstacle for a private entity, they may not understand the precise needs of the area they are serving.
Additionally, private parties may not understand or have access to the rights of way in which to install their broadband equipment. Conversely, while the cost of capital may be a significant barrier to entry for a municipal entity, such entities will likely have a better idea of and a deeper appreciation for the community’s unique needs.
That item represents a distinct advantage for private-public partnerships, “Public entities get to dictate some of the terms of how their needs are met,” Burchett said.
“If you are a community that is part urban, part rural—or maybe you have some areas that are just really hard to get to—private efforts will take forever to get there because it may not make economic sense.” Burchett explained that this is where a public-private partnership can step in to bring another provider into the region to build out to those underserved areas and present a viable, competitive, alternative to the incumbent provider.
Trade offs to public-private partnerships
While generally supportive of public-private partnerships, SiFi Networks CEO Ben Bawtree-Jobson pointed out that there are trade-offs to the model. For example, those working as part of a public-private partnership effort may be entitled to a prevailing wage that they may not otherwise have if they were working as part of a strictly private effort.
As a result, the overhead costs of a project may increase. “It’s a balancing act,” Bawtree-Jobson said, “But there are huge advantages if you can make these projects work.”
Bawtree-Jobson identified timelines, the cost of capital, and the confidence in that capital as the most pressing issues entities should consider when determining whether a private-public relationship is right for them.
Despite many of the benefits of public-private models offer, some states have pursued initiatives to ensure they are not successful, in some cases going so far as having the model outlawed, “Incumbents have been able to put poison pills in bill after bill,” Burchett said. He said that these “poison pills” have been successful in predominantly red states, thanks in part to initiatives led by the American Legislative Exchange Council.
Burchett said that despite this, many of these efforts have been whittled down over the years, “[Attitudes] went from ‘I am philosophically opposed to government competing with the private sector,’ to ‘we just need [broadband to be] better.’”
In conclusion, all three panelists agreed that regardless of their model, broadband entities need to take advantage of this era of unprecedented funding, “Funding is not an issue today,” Player said, “The appetite [for broadband] is there.”
“I cannot imagine a more exciting time to be in this industry,” Burchett added.
This funding, however, hung in the balance as Democrats and Republicans only narrowly averted a government shutdown on Thursday, September 30, the final day of the government’s fiscal year. On Thursday night Congress passed, and President Biden signed, a measure extending the budget deadline until early December.
Congress
With Congress Debating Trillions, a Community Guide to Federal Broadband Funding
Muninetworks.org has put together a handy overview of broadband programs – current and pending.
September 30, 2021 – In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Congress and the Biden Administration passed two federal stimulus relief packages with historic levels of funding for programs devoted to advancing digital equity – the American Rescue Plan Act and the Consolidated Appropriations Act.
In early August, legislators in the U.S. Senate passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package which continues many of the federal programs started by previous relief packages and includes $65 billion more for expanding high-speed Internet infrastructure and connectivity. Members of Congress returned from their summer break on September 20th and U.S. House Representatives are expected to vote on the infrastructure relief bill, which enjoys bipartisan support, on September 30th.
This guide consolidates the different funding opportunities made available through various relief packages to assist communities interested in accessing federal funds to expand broadband infrastructure and digital inclusion services. It updates ILSR’s Community Guide to Broadband Funding released in April of 2021, which describes programs established under ARPA and CAA in more detail, provides additional resources and answers FAQs.
Important upcoming deadlines are bolded throughout this guide.
Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act – Pending
Though the legislation is pending in Congress, the version of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by the U.S. Senate in August of 2021 includes $65 billion for expanding Internet access and digital inclusion initiatives. The Senate bill takes a more holistic approach to addressing the digital divide than previous relief packages, as it includes historic levels of funding for digital skills training. Of the $65 billion:
- $42.5 billion is being issued as block grants to states to fund the deployment of broadband infrastructure in “unserved” and “underserved” parts of the country. Funds can also be utilized to deploy affordable networks to low-income, multi-dwelling units (MDUs). Block grants of at least $100 million are reserved for all states.
- $14.2 billion is devoted to extending and making permanent the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program established under the Consolidated Appropriations Act. The name of the program will change to the Affordable Connectivity Program, the monthly stipend offered will be reduced to $30 a month maximum in most cases, and eligibility for the program will increase to include households within 200 percent of the poverty line.
- $2.75 billion will go to NTIA to establish programs promoting digital inclusion initiatives for communities which lack the skills, technologies and support necessary to take advantage of Internet connections. Of the $2.75 billion, $1.25 billion ($250 million a year for 5 years) is allocated for a competitive grant program, $60 million is for state planning grants, and $1.44 billion is for state implementation grants.
- $2 billion will extend the Tribal Connectivity Program administered by NTIA, established under the Consolidated Appropriations Act.
- $2 billion for USDA’s ReConnect Loan and Grant Program to deploy broadband to rural areas.
- $1 billion will go to NTIA to create a grant program to expand access to middle-mile infrastructure.
- $600 million will finance private activity bonds to fund broadband projects in partnership with the private sector.
As this legislation is pending, the rules and deadlines for these programs have yet to be established. A bipartisan federal infrastructure package is expected to pass Congress in the next two months. In the meantime, check out ILSR’s recent piece deciphering broadband provisions in the U.S. Senate infrastructure bill, Broadband Infrastructure Bill: The Good, The Bad & The Ugly.
Resources:
- Benton’s Overview of the Senate Infrastructure Bill
- NDIA’s Overview of the Senate Infrastructure Bill
American Rescue Plan Act – Enacted March 2021
With the American Rescue Plan Act, the federal government specifically recognized and began to address critical infrastructure and connectivity needs across the country, and provided billions to states, municipalities, and counties to expand broadband infrastructure. The federal broadband programs introduced under the Rescue Plan required eligible projects to deliver higher-speed Internet connections than the federal government has required in the past, and also placed an emphasis on funding futureproof fiber infrastructure for the first time. The American Rescue Plan appropriated:
1. $350 billion to the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund – aid sent directly to states, counties, local municipalities and Tribal governments eligible to be used to make necessary investments in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.
Funding Guidance:
- Eligible broadband projects are expected to be designed to deliver Internet service that reliably meets or exceeds symmetrical upload and download speeds of 100 Mbps. In areas where the geography makes this speed benchmark impractical to obtain, projects are expected to deliver Internet service that reliably meets or exceeds 100 Mbps download and between at least 20 Mbps and 100 Mbps upload speeds.
Deadlines:
- Communities have a relatively long window of time to expand broadband infrastructure with these funds. Though communities must allocate the funds by December 2024, broadband projects do not have to be completed until December 2026.
- The first payment was distributed to localities earlier this summer. The U.S. Treasury is required to distribute the second payment 12 months after the first.
Resources:
- Rules governing the program: U.S. Treasury Interim Final Rules
- ILSR’s Overview of U.S. Treasury Interim Final Rules
- Many localities have already dedicated these funds toward expanding Internet access. See ILSR’s ongoing Big List of American Rescue Plan Community Broadband Projects.
2. $10 billion to the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund – aid issued in the form of state block grants to states, territories, and Tribes to cover the costs of capital projects like broadband infrastructure, and provide funding for connectivity devices and equipment. The focus of the Capital Projects Fund is confronting the need for improved broadband connectivity which was exposed during the pandemic. Capital projects must focus on enabling work, education, and health monitoring, including remote options.
Funding Guidance:
- The guidelines for this program urge states to pursue “projects that involve broadband networks owned, operated by or affiliated with local governments, nonprofits and cooperatives — providers with less pressure to generate profits and with a commitment to serving entire communities.”
- Although this is not a competitive grant program, states, territories, and freely associated states must submit an Application and a Grant Plan for their allocation of the Capital Projects Fund through the Treasury Submission Portal; for Tribal Governments, the Application also serves as their Grant Plan.
- $9.8 billion is available to states through the Capital Projects Fund; $100 million is available to Tribes; $100 million is available to freely associated states.
- Although local governments are ineligible to be direct recipients of these grants, states can suballocate a portion of their award to local governments, nonprofits and private entities.
- Read more about eligible projects and grant processes here [pdf].
Deadlines:
- The Treasury Portal for the fund opened on September 24. Applicants will have the ability to apply through December 24, 2021. Once funds are awarded, eligible entities will be able to use them through December 31, 2026.
Resources:
- Treasury will host an informational webinar for states, territories & freely associated states on Thursday, September 30 at 3PM ET.
- Treasury and NTIA will co-host an informational webinar for Tribal Governments on Wednesday, October 6 at 3PM ET.
- U.S. Treasury Guidance for Capital Projects Fund for States [pdf]
- U.S. Treasury Guidance for Capital Projects Fund for Tribal Governments [pdf]
- U.S. Treasury Program Overview Webpage
- Receive Email Updates on the Capital Projects Fund
- Benton’s Program Overview
- NDIA’s Program Overview
3. $7.17 billion to the FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Fund – federal program to assist schools and libraries as they transition to remote learning by partially funding the cost of Internet services and eligible equipment.
Deadlines:
- The initial ECF Program application filing window closed on August 13. Due to demand, a second filing window will open on September 28 and run until October 13.
Resources:
- FCC Program Overview Page
- USAC Program Overview Webpage
- Emergency Connectivity Fund Program Overview Module
Consolidated Appropriations Act – Enacted December 2020
The Consolidated Appropriations Act directed the FCC to establish the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program and directed NTIA to implement three new broadband grant programs. The federal government addressed broadband affordability for the first time with this relief package. CAA appropriated:
1. $3.2 billion to FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program – federal program providing $50 to $75/month subsidies for monthly Internet service to eligible households. Internet plans regularly costing less than $50 per month will be free to eligible subscribers. If the participating ISP chooses to provide devices, eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from providers.
Deadlines:
- Enrollment for the program began in May of 2021. Funding for the program has not run out and eligible households can continue to access the program today. Learn how to apply here.
- The program will be indefinitely extended if the pending infrastructure package passes Congress.
Resources:
- FCC Program Overview Webpage
- NDIA’s EBB Website
- Next Centuries Cities’ Explainer for Consumers
- ILSR’s Connect This! episode on the Emergency Broadband Benefit
2. $268 million to NTIA’s Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program – grants available to Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), Tribal colleges and universities (TCUs), Minority-serving institutions (MSIs), and consortiums led by an HBCU, TCU, or MSI including a minority business enterprise or a nonprofit organization in the surrounding community. Eligible equipment includes Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers, laptops, tablets, and other Internet-connected devices.
- The current deadline for applications is December 1, 2021.
- See Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) here.
- NTIA Program Overview Webpage
3. $300 million to NTIA’s Broadband Infrastructure Program – grants available to partnerships between states, local jurisdictions, and ISPs to expand fixed broadband service in unserved areas.
- The initial application filing window closed on August 17.
- See NOFO here.
- NTIA Program Overview Webpage
4. $980 million to NTIA’s Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program – grants available to Tribal governments and organizations to improve broadband infrastructure.
- The initial application filing window closed on September 1. The timeline for the program may be extended if the pending federal infrastructure package passes Congress.
- See NOFO here.
- NTIA Program Overview Webpage
Editor’s Note: This piece was authored by Jericho Casper, a reporter for the Institute for Local Self Reliance’s Community Broadband Network Initiative. Originally appearing at MuniNetworks.org on September 28, 2021, the piece is republished with permission.
Open Access
SiFi Networks Announces $2 Billion Plan to Put 30 Cities On Their Network
SiFi Networks uses private capital, at no cost to taxpayers, to fund its open access model.
HOUSTON, September 30, 2021 – SiFi Networks has announced a plan to commit $2 billion, sourced from private investors, to build open-access fiber networks in cities across America, the company said at an in person and virtual press conference at the Broadband Community Summit here on Tuesday.
SiFi has plans to begin developing fiber networks in 30 cities by the end of 2022 and to pass over 40,000 homes per month by early 2023.
Ben Bawtree-Jobson, CEO of SiFi Networks, said that the company is working with more than 100 cities and has plans to expand FiberCity Aid, their program which decreases the network costs for ISPs providing service to low-income residents, in an effort to close the digital divide.
The company said that its open-access model gives “communities a much-needed choice against existing cable monopolies and duopolies whose networks have fallen far behind new technologies and skyrocketing consumer demand.” Open access networks allow multiple telecoms to use the same infrastructure to provide services.
Bawtree-Jobson, alluding to existing copper and cable networks being at or near capacity, warned that, “communities need to make policy decisions pertaining to broadband in the next 24 months. Prioritizing long-term competition should be first and foremost in the minds of lawmakers so their cities and towns are no longer hamstrung by large monopolies.”
Additionally, on Wednesday SiFi Networks and East Hartford Mayor Marcia Leclerc announced that East Hartford, Connecticut, is receiving a $40 million all-fiber internet network. This will be both the first open access and first all-fiber network in the state of Connecticut, the company said.
“We’re able to partner with communities to build FiberCities on an Open Access network, using private capital, at no cost to taxpayers. It’s a win for consumers, it’s a win for business, and it’s a win for government,” said Bawtree-Jobson.
Founded in 2012, SiFi Networks’ business plan is to privately fund, build and operate citywide, open access, 100 percent fiber networks. Their networks are made available to internet service providers, providing them with the ability to lease space on SiFi’s network and enter a market quickly and efficiently. Service providers would then be expected to concentrate on customer service and support.
SiFi is currently developing or operating in more than 40 cities across the United States, covering over 1.5 million homes and businesses. SiFi has stated that ISPs of all sizes are welcome to partner with their network to provide thousands of Americans with fiber internet. The APG Group recently acquired 16.7 percent of SiFi Networks while also investing 500 million dollars for joint ventures into SiFi’s open access model.
Open Access
Open Access Model Can Leverage Historic Funding to Drive Broadband Expansion
Even though the models are not yet mainstream, some experts praise them for their unique advantages.
HOUSTON, September 30, 2021 — The open access model is picking up steam, and historic investments coming down the pike could make this an opportunity for the model to flourish, according to experts at the Broadband Communities Summit on Wednesday.
“I am trying to figure out if there is increased interest in open access or if it is more viable now [due to modern technology],” said Christopher Mitchell, director of the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, an advocate for community broadband. Open access networks allow multiple internet service provider to rise on the same infrastructure, thus in theory increasing competition and driving down prices.
Mitchell said that while UTOPIA, a prominent fiber builder that uses an open access model, was once considered to be an error that advocates had to explain away, they have turned themselves around, and are now considered to be one of the leading examples of open access done right for the entire country.
UTOPIA chief marketing officer Kimberley McKinley has been with the company for more than ten years. During that time, UTOPIA has transformed from a blight on the record of the open access model, to a “leading light,” in the words of Mitchell. When explaining open access, McKinley likens it to an airport—a facility built by a municipal body but primarily utilized by private entities.
The model comes with several inherent benefits over conventional approaches, the conference heard. “When a community owns [the infrastructure] they’re going to build it to the specs they need,” McKinley explained. “Private [carriers] will employ cost-cutting methods wherever they can.”
Mitchell was quick to point out that speed is not the only important aspect of the open access model, though it is often one of the most prominent features. Jeff Boozer of ETI Software Solutions said that open access’s most important feature is that it allows service providers to specialize their service. Rather than investing their capital in the infrastructure to serve a community, they can invest in other solutions to better serve their communities.
The community connection
McKinley also noted that open access keeps money local and allows communities to support regional ISPs and businesses rather than national, corporate behemoths.
For the model to continue to find success, Mitchell stated that efforts need to start with solid anchor ISPs and other organizations municipalities can trust, because if the ISP provides poor service, the whole model will suffer.
Though the panel unanimously agreed that there should never be a one-size-fits-all approach, they were all very supportive of expanding open access efforts, “In time, if we can demonstrate the benefits of open access, [more regions] will adopt it,” Mitchell said, “Once we hit 500,000-1,000,000 homes—then we’ll start to see serious innovation.”
With the infrastructure bill expected to see a vote Thursday, with billions in funding going to the states, experts at this year’s Digital Infrastructure Investment conference said the money could be the policy leverage needed to push the open access concept.
