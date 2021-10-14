Democrats Frustrated with Biden Inaction on FCC, Comcast Gets 10 Gbps, Louisiana Wants Widespread Broadband

Broadband Roundup
October 14, 2021 – Democrats in Congress have grown increasingly frustrated at President Biden’s slow pace in naming a permanent commissioner to serve on the Federal Communications Commission, according to a report from Politico.
Nearly ten months after President Biden’s January inauguration, congressional Democrats worry that the president’s progressive telecommunications agenda is at risk, the report said.
Senator Ben Ray Luján, D-New Mexico, chair of the Senate Subcommittee on Communications, Media and Broadband, told Politico that “there’s no good excuse” for Biden’s delay in nominating an FCC chair. Luján added that he is “absolutely fearful that what the administration is setting up is a 2-1 Republican majority FCC under a Democratic administration. That is unacceptable.”
Pressure on Biden to nominate an FCC chair arrives as Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel gains support from members of Congress and stakeholders.
Earlier this month, former FCC commissioner Michael O’Rielly said he is “perplexed” by Biden’s inaction to formalize Rosenworcel as chair. Seventeen education groups wrote a letter to Biden in September urging him to make her the permanent chair, while over two dozen senators signed their own letter asking for the same. Senators Elizabeth warren and Bernie Sanders did not sign onto the letter, signaling a possible disconnect amongst Democrats about who is the best person for the job.
Politico reports that, for comparison, former President Donald Trump named Ajit Pai as FCC chair only three days after being sworn in. No previous president has taken this long to name an FCC chair, the story said. Biden’s delay is alarming to Congressional Democrats who have been eager to confirm Biden’s nominees for the position.
Comcast says it has achieved 10 Gbps internet speed in test
Comcast said it has achieved internet speeds of 10 Gigabits per second on a test using new DOCSIS 4.0 technology.
A Thursday press release claimed it is the world’s first test of a “10G” connection, 10 times faster than the gigabit internet speeds that in many areas are the fastest speeds money can buy. Such speeds using the latest DOCSIS 4.0 technology was already predicted.
The cable company conducted the test at the Virtual SCTE Cable-Tec Expo from its network to a modem. The promise, according to Comcast, is that because the process is virtualized, it will be able to deliver these speeds to existing connections already in homes.
Louisiana to boost broadband by 75% in six years using FCC funds: report
Louisiana will use $342 million it received from the Federal Communications Commission to close 75 percent of the state’s broadband access problems in six years, according to a report from the Louisiana Illuminator.
“[W]e have to work with a sense of urgency” said Veneeth Iyengar, executive director of the Broadband Development and Connectivity Office.
Iyengar said he believes the state’s estimate that 500,000 households do not have broadband access is a “lowball estimate.” However, Iyengar struck an optimistic tone when discussing the possibilities for the funding.
The FCC granted Louisiana the $342 million last year. The office’s goal is to serve 100 percent of Louisiana households with broadband access by 2029.
Republican congressman Luke Letlow from Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District told the Louisiana Illuminator that he does not have high speed internet at his home in Start. Letlow compared broadband infrastructure to our physical roads and bridges. “There’s no difference, in my mind, in putting investments in the information superhighway,” Letlow said.
October 13, 2021 – AT&T has reported that its copper facilities suffered “significant” damage in parts of Baton Rouge, Louisiana following Hurricane Ida this summer, but said it is pivoting to different technologies to restore affected areas.
On Wednesday, the company told the Federal Communications Commission that a survey of the damage from the Category 4 hurricane “revealed numerous facilities significantly damaged, including copper cables and terminals that have been temporarily repaired to restore service to the impacted customers.”
The company has said that it is using existing technologies, including its gigabit passive optical network and its fiber to the premises infrastructure to “mitigate all affected customers previously served on copper cables in the affected distribution areas.”
FCC announced another $1.1 billion from Emergency Connectivity Fund
The Federal Communications Commission announced Tuesday another $1.1 billion in a second round for its $7-billion Emergency Connectivity Fund program, which provides funding for schools and libraries to buy connected devices and connectivity.
The latest funding round will toward 2.4 million devices and 1.9 million broadband connections, the agency said.
“This new round of funding will connect even more students and library patrons with new tools for online learning and communicating with teachers in our ongoing work to close the Homework Gap,” FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a press release.
“We are providing resources for schools and libraries across the country, from tiny communities in Delta Junction, Alaska supporting Delta Community Library, to large school districts like New York City. Together with the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, the Commission is investing more than $10 billion to support America’s critical broadband needs.”
The second wave of funding follows the $1.2 billion the agency said last month it will be disbursing, which will go to 3,040 schools, 260 libraries and 24 consortia. The FCC said in a press release Tuesday that it has so far processed 60 percent of applications.
The two waves of funding will so far go toward connecting eight million students.
Comcast announces expansion plans for low-income Utahns
Alongside state and city leaders, Comcast announced Tuesday additional plans for its 10-plus year mission to connect low-income residents of Utah and to close the digital divide in the state.
Those plans, part of the company’s “Project UP,” include engaging state, county and city leaders to open more free Wi-Fi zones, “connect more families to the Internet at home, and increase speeds for businesses and families across the state,” it said in a Tuesday press release. The Internet Essentials program has connected 10 million people to the internet at home, the company said.
“Comcast’s expanded eligibility for Internet Essentials, now including all Federal Pell Grant recipients within its service area, will enable even more students to stay connected as they continue to pursue degrees at colleges, universities, and technical schools,” the release said.
“Comcast’s top priorities are connecting people to the Internet at home, equipping safe spaces with free WiFi and working with a robust network of nonprofit community organizations, city leaders, and business partners to create opportunities for low-income Americans.”
October 12, 2021 – Following testimony from a whistleblower claiming Facebook can’t be trusted with research that shows its photo-sharing app Instagram is harmful to teens’ mental health, the company said it is making changes to the content people see even as another whistleblower said she is willing to testify in front of Congress.
The company has been under pressure since the release of a Wall Street Journal story that reported Facebook knew about the negative impact of Instagram on the mental health of teens, which triggered a call by lawmakers for the company to suspend the development of an Instagram for kids to which it obliged.
The company announced this weekend that it is making changes to its Instagram platform, including promoting teens to take a break from it and “nudging” teens away from the same content that they deem not good for their health.
But the company is now facing a possible second whistleblower, who said she provided to a U.S. law enforcement agency “detailed documentation regarding potential criminal violations.” Sophie Zhang, a data scientist for Facebook, said she is willing to testify before Congress about her experience, according to CNN.
As for the first whistleblower, Frances Haugen, who testified in front of Congress on October 5, will meet with Facebook’s Oversight Board, an independent panel the company set up to review executive decisions, according to reports.
Comcast introduces feature for customers to block spam calls
Comcast Corp. on Tuesday announced a new feature that will allow the company’s Xfinity Voice customers to block inbound calls based on risk levels that the company’s systems flag as possible spam.
The new feature will categorize calls as low, medium and high risk of being a nuisance call and will give customers the ability to choose, through the Xfinity Connect portal, what the company should do with which level of risk.
By default, the company blocks high risk calls, sends medium risk calls to voicemail and allows low risk calls to go through. “Customers will receive notifications of the call’s risk rating on their Caller ID as well as on the largest screen in their home – the TV – and can easily manage their preference settings using the Xfinity Connect portal,” the company said in a Tuesday release.
The company said the new Spam Blocker feature will give customers “added control over unwanted spam, spoofing and robocalls to their home.”
The new feature follows another the company released last March, called Verified Caller ID, which made visible on caller ID calls that were verified by the company as not spoofed – in other words, that the number is where the call is actually coming from and not faked.
The two features are part of the company’s efforts to meet the regulatory requirements for the STIR/SHAKEN regime, which requires telephone companies to put in place measures to limit and restrict spam and illegal robocalls and that has been in place for large carries since June 30. These companies have been working with analytics companies to help them sift through what’s a legitimate call and what isn’t.
Smaller telephone service providers have until June 2022 to implement similar measures, but some in the industry are asking that facilities-based carriers – which are said to let through much fewer spam calls – to be given until 2023.
AT&T partnering with Ericsson for 5G network
AT&T has selected Sweden’s Ericsson for a standalone 5G network using C-band spectrum, the company said Monday.
The five-year deal will go toward covering 70-75 million people with 5G over the C-band spectrum by the end of 2022, with a plan to reach 200 million people by the end of 2023, according to a Monday press release. A standalone network does not rely on a 4G backbone.
“Ericsson will help AT&T to bring its 5G network to more consumers, businesses and first responders across key industries – including 5G use cases in sports and venues, entertainment, travel and transportation, business transformation and public safety,” the release said.
October 11, 2021 — Cox Communications has been told by a Delaware court Friday that it can’t partner with Verizon on a mobile services launch because the company has a contractual obligation with Sprint to launch services with T-Mobile.
Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn ruled that in Cox’s 2017 patent dispute resolution, Cox made an enforceable agreement to use Sprint’s network if it decided to offer mobile wireless services.
According to reports, Cox was required to negotiate with Sprint but failed to do so and decided to pursue an agreement with Verizon instead. Analyst Roger Etner with Recon Analytics tweeted that T-Mobile is going back on its promise to the FCC and DOJ to be “friendly” toward mobile virtual network operators, or MVNOs. MVNOs are wireless providers that use the network infrastructure of another company to provide its services.
T-Mobile acquired Sprint in a deal that closed last year.
Apple files appeal in Epic Games case over payment options
Apple has filed a notice of appeal in its litigation with Epic Games over the court’s decision to allow alternate payment methods on its app store.
The injunction against Apple, set to go into effect on December 9, 2021, allows developers to add in-app links to payment websites on Apple products. Apple is also fighting a change that would allow developers to circumvent App store fees of 15 percent to 30 percent.
The original ruling, which forced Apple to allow mobile apps to provide alternate payment methods other than the app store, could change the future of the App store and mobile payment across the Apple ecosystem. According to Trystan Kosmynka, Apple’s senior director of app review, the change “will harm users, developers, and the iOS platform more generally” due to the lack of “thoughtful restrictions in place to protect consumers, developers, and the iOS platform” pointing to the number of details that would need to be clarified about how developers can receive payment on Apple products without the app store.
Despite this, the court ruled that Apple can keep Epic’s Fortnite game off its platform. Apple reaffirmed that it would keep Fornite off its platform until appeals in the litigation have been exhausted.
The Apple app store is one of Apple’s most profitable services. The store brings apple roughly $19 billion per year. More than 95 percent of its revenue comes from the top two percent of developers, and most of the app store’s billings come from gaming.
AT&T invests $40 million in rural Indiana
AT&T announced earlier this month a $39.6 million investment in a rural fiber deal to connect 20,000 Indiana residents.
The company was the winning competitor in the nearly $40 million public-private partnership in Vanderburgh County, Indiana.
AT&T plans to invest $29.7 million while the county will contribute $9.9 million. Building the fiber network should be completed in late 2023 once the partnership is finalized, the company said.
Vanderburg County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave stated that public funding of the partnership will be made available through the American Rescue Plan Act, which provides emergency grants, lending, and investment to businesses that have been hit hard by COVID-19.
Some have called AT&T’s investment a possible “Fiber Land Grab.” Doug Dawson, president of telecommunications consulting firm Pots and Pans, finds AT&T’s announcement surprising as “it is a major reversal in direction for AT&T” because the company spent the last thirty years working its way out of rural America, capped by an announcement [that, in 2022], the company will no longer connect DSL customers.”
Local governments like Vanderburg County use American Rescue Plan Act to fund the introduction of fiber to their residents. The FCC has encouraged investment in rural broadband adoption from the public and private sector as recently as 2020 with its Rural Broadband Deployment Auction.
