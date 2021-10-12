Facebook Changes and Second Whistleblower, Comcast’s Spam Call Feature, AT&T Picks Ericsson for 5G

Broadband Roundup
October 12, 2021 – Following testimony from a whistleblower claiming Facebook can’t be trusted with research that shows its photo-sharing app Instagram is harmful to teens’ mental health, the company said it is making changes to the content people see even as another whistleblower said she is willing to testify in front of Congress.
The company has been under pressure since the release of a Wall Street Journal story that reported Facebook knew about the negative impact of Instagram on the mental health of teens, which triggered a call by lawmakers for the company to suspend the development of an Instagram for kids to which it obliged.
The company announced this weekend that it is making changes to its Instagram platform, including promoting teens to take a break from it and “nudging” teens away from the same content that they deem not good for their health.
But the company is now facing a possible second whistleblower, who said she provided to a U.S. law enforcement agency “detailed documentation regarding potential criminal violations.” Sophie Zhang, a data scientist for Facebook, said she is willing to testify before Congress about her experience, according to CNN.
As for the first whistleblower, Frances Haugen, who testified in front of Congress on October 5, will meet with Facebook’s Oversight Board, an independent panel the company set up to review executive decisions, according to reports.
Comcast introduces feature for customers to block spam calls
Comcast Corp. on Tuesday announced a new feature that will allow the company’s Xfinity Voice customers to block inbound calls based on risk levels that the company’s systems flag as possible spam.
The new feature will categorize calls as low, medium and high risk of being a nuisance call and will give customers the ability to choose, through the Xfinity Connect portal, what the company should do with which level of risk.
By default, the company blocks high risk calls, sends medium risk calls to voicemail and allows low risk calls to go through. “Customers will receive notifications of the call’s risk rating on their Caller ID as well as on the largest screen in their home – the TV – and can easily manage their preference settings using the Xfinity Connect portal,” the company said in a Tuesday release.
The company said the new Spam Blocker feature will give customers “added control over unwanted spam, spoofing and robocalls to their home.”
The new feature follows another the company released last March, called Verified Caller ID, which made visible on caller ID calls that were verified by the company as not spoofed – in other words, that the number is where the call is actually coming from and not faked.
The two features are part of the company’s efforts to meet the regulatory requirements for the STIR/SHAKEN regime, which requires telephone companies to put in place measures to limit and restrict spam and illegal robocalls and that has been in place for large carries since June 30. These companies have been working with analytics companies to help them sift through what’s a legitimate call and what isn’t.
Smaller telephone service providers have until June 2022 to implement similar measures, but some in the industry are asking that facilities-based carriers – which are said to let through much fewer spam calls – to be given until 2023.
AT&T partnering with Ericsson for 5G network
AT&T has selected Sweden’s Ericsson for a standalone 5G network using C-band spectrum, the company said Monday.
The five-year deal will go toward covering 70-75 million people with 5G over the C-band spectrum by the end of 2022, with a plan to reach 200 million people by the end of 2023, according to a Monday press release. A standalone network does not rely on a 4G backbone.
“Ericsson will help AT&T to bring its 5G network to more consumers, businesses and first responders across key industries – including 5G use cases in sports and venues, entertainment, travel and transportation, business transformation and public safety,” the release said.
October 11, 2021 — Cox Communications has been told by a Delaware court Friday that it can’t partner with Verizon on a mobile services launch because the company has a contractual obligation with Sprint to launch services with T-Mobile.
Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn ruled that in Cox’s 2017 patent dispute resolution, Cox made an enforceable agreement to use Sprint’s network if it decided to offer mobile wireless services.
According to reports, Cox was required to negotiate with Sprint but failed to do so and decided to pursue an agreement with Verizon instead. Analyst Roger Etner with Recon Analytics tweeted that T-Mobile is going back on its promise to the FCC and DOJ to be “friendly” toward mobile virtual network operators, or MVNOs. MVNOs are wireless providers that use the network infrastructure of another company to provide its services.
T-Mobile acquired Sprint in a deal that closed last year.
Apple files appeal in Epic Games case over payment options
Apple has filed a notice of appeal in its litigation with Epic Games over the court’s decision to allow alternate payment methods on its app store.
The injunction against Apple, set to go into effect on December 9, 2021, allows developers to add in-app links to payment websites on Apple products. Apple is also fighting a change that would allow developers to circumvent App store fees of 15 percent to 30 percent.
The original ruling, which forced Apple to allow mobile apps to provide alternate payment methods other than the app store, could change the future of the App store and mobile payment across the Apple ecosystem. According to Trystan Kosmynka, Apple’s senior director of app review, the change “will harm users, developers, and the iOS platform more generally” due to the lack of “thoughtful restrictions in place to protect consumers, developers, and the iOS platform” pointing to the number of details that would need to be clarified about how developers can receive payment on Apple products without the app store.
Despite this, the court ruled that Apple can keep Epic’s Fortnite game off its platform. Apple reaffirmed that it would keep Fornite off its platform until appeals in the litigation have been exhausted.
The Apple app store is one of Apple’s most profitable services. The store brings apple roughly $19 billion per year. More than 95 percent of its revenue comes from the top two percent of developers, and most of the app store’s billings come from gaming.
AT&T invests $40 million in rural Indiana
AT&T announced earlier this month a $39.6 million investment in a rural fiber deal to connect 20,000 Indiana residents.
The company was the winning competitor in the nearly $40 million public-private partnership in Vanderburgh County, Indiana.
AT&T plans to invest $29.7 million while the county will contribute $9.9 million. Building the fiber network should be completed in late 2023 once the partnership is finalized, the company said.
Vanderburg County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave stated that public funding of the partnership will be made available through the American Rescue Plan Act, which provides emergency grants, lending, and investment to businesses that have been hit hard by COVID-19.
Some have called AT&T’s investment a possible “Fiber Land Grab.” Doug Dawson, president of telecommunications consulting firm Pots and Pans, finds AT&T’s announcement surprising as “it is a major reversal in direction for AT&T” because the company spent the last thirty years working its way out of rural America, capped by an announcement [that, in 2022], the company will no longer connect DSL customers.”
Local governments like Vanderburg County use American Rescue Plan Act to fund the introduction of fiber to their residents. The FCC has encouraged investment in rural broadband adoption from the public and private sector as recently as 2020 with its Rural Broadband Deployment Auction.
October 7, 2021 – Former Federal Communications Commissioner Michael O’Rielly said in a tweet that he is “completely perplexed” that President Joe Biden has not made permanent Jessica Rosenworcel as the agency’s head.
In the tweet, O’Rielly, who was speaking at the 6G World Symposium, said in an attached video that “there can be no greater progressive mindset in Liberal activist than Jessica Rosenworcel. She embodies those visions and principles and I respect her for those. I don’t agree with her on many of those, but you have somebody that actually knows the substance and actually can carry forward and make the agency work for those purposes.”
O’Rielly, who is a Republican and Rosenworcel a Democrat, said the current chairwoman is a friend of his and that he would “love for this [Biden] administration to pick some newbie that hasn’t been involved in these issues; I think that would just set them back a couple of years.
“I don’t understand the hesitancy on someone so committed and focused on the issues,” he said, adding “I don’t understand why someone who is so capable is – for the vision and for the activities – being set aside.”
Rosenworcel – who was selected by Biden following his presidential inauguration as the interim leader following the departure of Ajit Pai – has had lawmakers vouch for her permanency. In a letter last month, senators representing 17 states asked Biden to solidify Rosenworcel.
Biden has a number of other options to make as FCC chair, as some have also speculated that Gigi Sohn, a former agency staffer with a track record on telecom-related issues, could be a frontrunner.
China Mobile limits vendor contracts to Huawei and ZTE
China Mobile is limiting its vendor contracts to Chinese telecoms Huawei and ZTE, according to a report from Light Reading.
The contracts are for equipment and services from the large telecom equipment makers for its 4G and 5G core network, the report said, citing Chinese media.
Other major competitors in the telecommunications equipment space are Sweden’s Ericsson, Finland’s Nokia and South Korea’s Samsung.
The decision follows Canada’s Innovation Minister telling the company it must divest from the country on national security grounds, but the two events are not clearly related. China Mobile is challenging the decision in federal court.
China Mobile was established in Canada in 2015 and had a partnership agreement with large Canadian telecom Telus to sell plans on Telus’ network. It said it cannot have influence on Canada’s networks because it does not operate any networks in the country.
Canada has yet to decide whether it wants to ban Huawei from the country’s core 5G networks due to concerns about ties to the Communist government.
AT&T partners with Frontier on business fiber outside its footprint
AT&T has reached a multi-year deal with Frontier Communications to bring fiber to large businesses outside of its footprint and support AT&T’s 5G network.
The deal will see AT&T use Frontier’s fiber network – where AT&T doesn’t have that kind of infrastructure – to reach business customers in 25 states, according to a Wednesday press release. The deal will also see the two partner to “strengthen” nationwide deployment of its 5G network, including using Frontier’s ethernet network to improve connectivity between cell towers and its core network.
“With Frontier building out its own fiber network where we are not building, we’ll be able to work together to provide large business customers with the high-speed, low-latency data connectivity they need to grow and thrive,” Scott Mair, president of network engineering and operations at AT&T, said in the release “As demand for broadband connectivity grows, we will be able to plug and play into Frontier’s network to support businesses and help grow our 5G mobility network for consumers.”
AT&T said it is expanding the fiber infrastructure in its own footprint to reach 2.5 million customer locations by the end of the year and 30 million locations by the end of 2025.
October 6, 2021 – A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit from the City of Ashdown, Arkansas, which sought to take a share of Netflix and Hulu revenues generated from the city.
The lawsuit proposed that Hulu and Netflix owed money to Ashdown because of their use of public broadband infrastructure.
U.S. District Judge Susan Hickey arrived at the conclusion that the streaming services fall within an exclusion for public internet enshrined in the Video Service Act, a state law. Attorneys representing the city, however, claimed that the law requires a franchise fee of 5 percent to be paid to their municipality.
The important legal question was whether streaming services were offered over the “public” internet. Attorneys for Ashdown argued that since customers have to pay a premium for Hulu or Netflix, they are not public.
“The Court finds the analogy offered by Hulu on point: whether a driver locks the car doors while driving does not affect whether the road taken is a public road,” Judge Hickey responded.
A third of Americans get news from Facebook, study finds
A large percentage of Americans are receiving their news from social media platforms, despite recent controversies related to the platforms’ safety.
A recent study from The Pew Research Center, published late last month, found that 31 percent of Americans routinely receive their news from Facebook.
The research found that 22 percent of Americans routinely consumed news from Google’s Youtube, 13 percent from Twitter, 11 percent from Facebook’s Instagram, and six percent from TikTok.
People who regularly receive their news from Facebook are more likely to be women than men. White adult males, though, make up the majority of Facebook’s and Reddit’s regular news consumers. Black and Hispanic adults account for 20% and 33% of regular news consumers of Instagram respectively. And younger adults are far more likely to get their news from TikTok and Snapchat than any other demographic.
The research comes as more Americans hope for the government to curb the spread of misinformation. It also emerged before Frances Haugen, former Facebook product manager turned whistleblower, came forward Tuesday in front of a Senate committee to say that Facebook only takes down 3-5 percent of hate speech on its platform.
The Broadband Forum launches Open Broadband project
The Broadband Forum has launched a new project, Open Broadband, in order to use open-source collaboration to help vendors and operators introduce products to market quicker and with reduced development time cycles.
Open Broadband said it hopes to create a gold-standard for 5G residential technologies, which use open-source technologies for 5G rollout.
Founding members from BT, Deutsche Telekom, Telecom Italia, Telstra, Verizon and Vodafone UK began the project last month. Project leader David Woolley said there was a need for customer premises equipment (CPE) manufacturers, end-to-end integrators, and hardware and software vendors, “to join the project and share ideas.” The project participation agreement can be found online here.
