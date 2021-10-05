FCC Kicks Off 3.45 GHz Spectrum, Facebook Wants FTC Complaint Tossed, BAI Closes Mobilitie Buy

Broadband Roundup
October 5, 2021 – The Federal Communications Commission kicked off Tuesday the auction for 100 megahertz of spectrum in the 3.45 Gigahertz band – mid-band spectrum important for 5G wireless services.
The 2020 Consolidated Appropriations Act set the timeline for the auction, which began accepting bids at 10 am EST Tuesday. The proceeds of the auction will cover the sharing and relocation costs for federal users currently in the band, which is estimated to be about $14.7 billion, a Tuesday press release said.
The auction is part of a number of initiatives from the agency to free up critical airwaves to accelerate the deployment of the next-generation networks. FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel previously said releasing the mid-band frequencies is the agency’s priority, while commissioner Nathan Simington said the commission is trying to “squeeze every drop” of the mid-band.
“We are moving with record speed and collaboration to free up more mid-band spectrum for 5G,” said Rosenworcel in Tuesday’s release. “These airwaves are a critical part of unlocking the 5G promise everywhere in the country. I want to thank the FCC staff who have worked so hard to start this auction this year. And I want to thank our partners at NTIA and the Department of Defense for working with us to free up this spectrum for 5G.”
Facebook files motion to toss FTC monopoly complaint
Facebook on Monday filed a motion asking the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to toss out the Federal Trade Commission’s amended complaint against the company alleged anticompetitive practices.
The social media giant said in the new filing that the FTC’s amended complaint has the same issues as the first – which argued that Facebook is a monopoly power and that was denied by the court – in that it allegedly does not provide proof that the company controls over 60 percent of the “person social networking services” market.
“The agency provided no facts to support either the numerator (Facebook’s portion of the PSNS market) or the denominator (the total alleged PSNS market), and if offered no plausible means of calculating any market share,” the motion said.
“The agency has to take this tack because no reliable data exists for its contorted PSNS market, which is a litigation-driven fiction at odds with the commercial reality of intense competition with surging rivals like TikTok and scores of other attractive options for consumers,” the motion added.
Facebook and Amazon have previously asked FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan to recuse herself from these companies’ cases, citing her previous remarks and work criticizing Big Tech.
BAI closes purchase of Mobilitie
Three months after announcing the acquisition of Mobilitie, BAI Communications said Tuesday that the deal has closed.
The global communications infrastructure provider said the deal for Mobilitie, the largest privately-owned telecommunications infrastructure company in the U.S., would help support its strategy to support 5G carriers.
The deal joins Mobilitie’s assets and operations across 5G outdoor and indoor wireless infrastructure, small cell deployment, and its work with transit operators across major US cities with BAI’s experience delivering communications in dense urban and transit environment
BAI already provides cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity across large infrastructure projects, including in Canada.
October 4, 2021 – Negotiations over the Senate-passed infrastructure bill stalled Friday, a day after a vote was expected in the House.
The value of the infrastructure bill turned into the chief tension point as progressive democrats fought against the proposed $1.2-trillion spending measure in favor of something that looks closer to their $3.5-trillion proposal. The bill was pulled from the house floor Friday.
Biden is beginning a tour of several states including Michigan and plans to invite key members of Congress to the White House this week in an effort to build pressure to pass his agenda.
While the $3.5-trillion price tag could be lowered, progressive Democrats have offered that a likely compromise might entail fully funding the same programs as in the $3.5-trillion package, but funding them for five years instead of the originally planned ten. The bill includes spending for social programs including healthcare, climate change, child care, and road improvement.
Facebook’s whistleblower steps forward
Facebook has recently come under fire for a series of internal documents released to the press that have brought to light both that Facebook allegedly contributed to the January 6 Capitol insurrection through the spread of misinformation and that Facebook was aware Instagram is harmful to teens’ mental health, but allegedly chose to take no action. The whistleblower stepped forward in an interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday.
Her name is Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, and she sent thousands of pages of internal research to The Wall Street Journal and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Haugen will testify before a Senate subcommittee titled “Protecting Kids Online” Tuesday. Facebook recently halted development for Instagram for Kids following the Journal’s report and calls by lawmakers to suspend it.
Haugen emphasized that individuals at Facebook aren’t evil or “malevolent” but that the company’s incentives are misaligned, leading to the prioritization of profit over public good at several key junctions.
Fines from the GDPR reach new heights
Fines from the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) hit almost a billion dollars in the third quarter.
Amazon Europe Core S.à.r.l. was fined 746 million pounds for its use of customer data in targeted advertising practices. Facebook-owned WhatsApp Ireland Ltd found itself with a 225 million pound fine for severe breaches of privacy laws. Alphabet’s Google, H&M and TIM are also among those historically regulated with the greatest punishment from the GDPR.
The enforcement mechanisms for the GDPR are largely in their infancy, only having passed three years ago, and regulators are still finding their footing. Experts agree that the success of these enforcement measures will only serve to embolden regulators in the fight for privacy, consumers rights and data protection.
September 30, 2021 – The author of a new book on the failures of American policy on rural broadband said Wednesday he hopes the infrastructure bill’s billions for broadband, if passed, will be utilized with additional oversight to ensure the money is distributed and used effectively.
Christopher Ali, the author of Farm Fresh Broadband, which was released on September 21, said in a one-on-one conversation with the Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition he wants the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to be cognizant of the policy errors in the past and ensure that it lays out an accountability framework, which includes reporting on where money is going, to adequately utilize the valuable “once-in-a-lifetime” funds.
The states are expected to receive $42 billion from the NTIA out of a total of $65 billion allocated for broadband infrastructure in the bill, which could see a vote in the House on Thursday.
For the money to be effective, Ali said it should include smaller providers having an “equitable shot at funding, that states have to produce or have to create broadband offices that are well staffed, and that there are rules for accountability. I think if we have those three elements in place, this $42 billion is going to do a tremendous amount of good in this country, so I am really excited about the potential here.”
The Federal Communications Commission has recently been going through a cleansing operation to weed out areas that may already be adequately served as part of effort to maximize the efficiency of the $9.2-billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, whose winners were announced when Ajit Pai was still chairman in December 2020.
Ali also noted that the better broadband maps need to be there. Many of the winners of RDOF money, who defaulted on some areas they won money to cover, said they only realized that their areas were adequately served through the FCC’s newer map data.
FCC approves $41 million in telehealth program
The FCC on Wednesday approved 72 health provider applications for a total of $41 million in round two of its Covid-19 telehealth program, it said in a press release.
The money goes toward reimbursements provided to telecommunications services, information services, and connected devices that are necessarily to enable health care providers to tend to their patients remotely.
The first round of funding disbursed $42 million, with both rounds amounting to $83 million. Once the agency has committed $150 million in funding, it will provide an opportunity for all remaining applicants to supplement their applications.
Boost Mobile introduces new 5G device
Dish Network’s Boost Mobile announced Thursday a new phone optimized for 5G that will be available sometime fall, the company said in a press release.
Boost says the Celero5G is an affordable device that has a 6.52-inch screen, four cameras, 36 hours of battery life, and 4GB of memory.
New and existing customers can pre-order the device online at boostmobile.com. New and existing customers will get 12 full months of free unlimited talk, text and data on the new device for $279 (through 10/31/21).
“Subscribers have told us loud and clear: they want speed, cool features, and a fair price. The Celero5G is built to make 5G affordable,” said Stephen Stokols, head of Boost Mobile, in a press release.
Boost Mobile has been aggressively pushing its mobile wireless efforts, as it tests its 5G network in Las Vegas and Denver. Earlier this month, it announced that it is buying pre-paid carrier Gen Mobile.
September 29, 2021 – The Federal Communications Commission has announced the claims process for carriers with less than ten million customers, some schools, libraries and healthcare providers to get access to a 1.9-billion-dollar fund for the purpose of removing Huawei and ZTE network equipment.
The public notice from the FCC labeled the Chinese broadband companies as national security risks. Though the FCC marked five Chinese companies as security threats in March, only technology from Huawei and ZTE is eligible for reimbursement for removal as of yet. The FCC also published a FAQ document for parties inquiring into the costs, labor or technology that will be reimbursed.
That document states that, “the Reimbursement Program aims to secure the nation’s communications supply chain and protect national security by reimbursing eligible Providers for the removal, replacement, and disposal of communications equipment and services that pose a threat to the security of our nation’s communications networks.”
The application window stretches from October 29th to January 14th.
Utopia Fiber Joins the Bozeman Fiber FTTP Project
Utopia Fiber has announced at a press conference held at the Broadband Communities Summit that they will be serving as operational partner on the Bozeman Fiber Fiber-to-the-Premises project.
The project has a budget of $65 million and plans to give 22,000 businesses and homes in Bozeman, Montana, access to high-speed fiber (speeds of up to 100 Gbps for business and 10 Gbps for residential).
Roger Timmerman, executive director of UTOPIA Fiber, made note that the infrastructure investment will help support the future demand of smart city projects.
Kimberly McKinley, deputy director of UTOPIA Fiber, stated that she believes their open-access model should and would serve as an example for many other communities whether rural, urban or suburban. Multiple internet service providers will lease space on the network and compete on the basis of their customer service and price.
The FCC Rolls Out Its Robocall Mitigation Database
Phone numbers unlisted in the FCC’s Robocall Mitigation Database will now be blocked.
Intermediate providers and voice service providers are tasked with denying provider’s traffic should that provider not have their certification and other required information listed in the FCC’s Robocall Mitigation Database.
“The FCC is using every tool we can to combat malicious robocalls and spoofing – from substantial fines on bad actors to policy changes to technical innovations like STIR/SHAKEN,” said FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
STIR/SHAKEN caller ID authentication standards are protocols which help digitally authenticate phone calls for the purpose of combatting spoofing and robocalls. If a voice service provider is short of fully implemented STIR/SHAKEN protocol, they are tasked with detailing the robocall mitigation steps they are taking to the FCC.
Over 4,500 providers have entered the Robocall Mitigation Database. Robocalls typically target older Americans. The FCC still warns that consumers should be on alert for robocalls and scams.
