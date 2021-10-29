Infrastructure
Localize Broadband Infrastructure Expansion, Commerce Secretary Raimondo Says
Speaking at US Telecom forum, Raimondo also raised concerns about supply chain’s impact on broadband rollout.
WASHINGTON, October 28, 2021 –Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said that her department was attempting to “localize” broadband expansion efforts by adapting efforts to the particularized needs of states and localities.
Speaking at a US Telecom Broadband Investment Forum on Thursday, Raimondo highlighted the methods to commission maps that detail internet access at a highly granular level and consider the unique technological needs and challenges of each individual community, county and state.
Detailing these localized approaches to expanding broadband access and shrinking the digital divide, Raimondo called broadband “essential” and said that the government must work with the private sector.
She also discussed supply chain issues and the current semiconductor chip shortage. She stressed that national security is the Biden administration’s top priority with regards to the supply chain, and that the administration’s action on the issue will not only maintain national security but create jobs in America.
Raimondo stated that semiconductor chip shortages are being closely monitored and that Biden plans to address them by incentivizing domestic production of chips.
State broadband leaders take their turn
Later during the forum, state broadband officials implementing on the group programs joined a panel discussion, which also touched upon current supply chain issues.
Angie Bailey of the North Carolina Broadband Infrastructure Office expressed concern that there will be less bids from internet providers for broadband development because supply chain issues will decrease the resources of some providers and keep them from being able to bid.
Thursday’s event also featured Jonathan Chaplin, U.S. communications services team head at New Street Research. He outlined ways in which the government can expand fiber infrastructure for “future-proofing” internet accessibility.
He said the government needs to create rules for subsidies that attract private capital, ensure efficiency in fiber deployment, give clear guidelines to states on how to administer funds and funding broadband access rather than competition between internet providers and allowing operators to set prices.
FCC
Panelists Clash Over Need to Eliminate Broadband Exclusivity Deals in Multitenant Properties
Industry officials disagree over how effective mandates are in creating internet provider choice within multitenant residential buildings.
WASHINGTON, October 28, 2021 – During a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event Wednesday, panelists from a variety of technology organizations expressed skepticism over a proposed Federal Communications Commission policy to enforce competition between internet service providers in multitenant housing.
The FCC is seeking and received comments on whether to eliminate exclusive wiring, marketing and revenue sharing arrangements, which mean third party service providers cannot share the building wires with the telecom with that privilege and cannot market their services to the building’s residents. The commission had previously already banned an exclusivity arrangement in which only one provider can service the entire building.
Panelists at the Wednesday event, titled “When Greenfield Fiber Meets Brownfield Multiple Dwelling Units,” were unsure whether such a policy is necessary given the prevalence of broadband currently is in multi-tenant units.
Both Kevin Donnelly, vice president for government affairs, technology and strategic initiatives at the National Multifamily Housing Council, and Sandy Howe, board director of smart software communications firm Minim, contended that internet provider choice is widely present in apartment buildings, with Donnelly stating that 79% of them see competition on site.
Donnelly praised current systems put in place to allow for broadband options in multi-tenant units and stated that mandatory access policy would often benefit only buildings where competition between internet providers is already present. He sees potential trickle-down costs for consumers that come with broadband expansion in multitenant housing as a potential challenge for the future.
Public advocacy groups disagree
Jenna Leventoff, senior policy counsel at Public Knowledge, disagreed with other panelists on the need to eliminate exclusivity agreements, stating that mandatory access laws provide more people with internet access and that lack of broadband is a problem of affordability for many apartment residents.
Additionally, she made clear that mandatory access laws protect service not only in residential settings but for businesses as well. She posited that even in recent explicit bans on service provider exclusive agreements in apartments, there are likely to be loopholes which landlords and internet service providers can find to exploit and profit by keeping broadband prices up.
Leventoff stressed that it is essential for consumers to be able to choose the provider from which they receive broadband and that providers in competition would be incentivized to improve the quality of their internet connection and create better experiences for customers. She follows the theory that wealthy areas receive better broadband because they are more profitable markets for service providers and that widespread competition between providers in apartments does not truly exist.
A key point of contention for panelists was whether a San Francisco mandatory wire sharing law struck down by the Federal Communications Commission in recent years helped to increase internet access in apartment buildings. Leventoff took the position that it did in fact increase access where it was lacking, while Donnelly countered that the buildings which received more service because of the law had already been fitted with broadband and hence the law did not assist those populations most in need.
Internet and competitive networks association INCOMPAS, Consolidated Communications Holdings, Ziply Fiber, and the Stewards of Affordable Housing for the Future all said exclusivity arrangements are burdensome to residents because of the alleged lack of choice.
Infrastructure
Sinema Policy Advisor Says Infrastructure Bill’s Broadband Promise Balances Partisan Interests
And experts weigh in on the benefits of crowdsourcing data for better broadband maps.
WASHINGTON, October 27, 2021 — Ahead of a Halloween deadline for the House to vote on the infrastructure bill, the policy staff person of Senator Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona, said he thinks the infrastructure bill’s broadband provisions balance competing interests between progressive and moderate Democrats, who disagree on the bill’s details.
“I think it’s a strong bill,” said Sinema’s policy advisor Chris Leuchten. Leucheten, who spoke in his personal capacity at a broadband infrastructure panel with the Federal Communications Bar Association on October 13, avoided saying whether Sinema would approve of the bill but said “balancing competing interests is important.”
Leucheten added that Arizona has 22 federally recognized tribes and that expanding broadband has been difficult for the state due to a lack of funding. Focusing on ensuring funding for tribal lands in Arizona “is a key piece for us,” Leuchten said. The bill includes $65 billion for broadband.
The House is expected to vote on the bipartisan bill on October 31, 2021.
Bipartisanship led to passage in the Senate
Tech advocates are eager for the broadband infrastructure bill to pass the House. Leuchten said he wants a positive outcome after his team’s hard work to build relationships in the Senate to get enough votes. “It took months on multiple levels of [Senate] staff to get it done in order to reach a bipartisan agreement here and have some honest discussions to put together a framework to the bill.”
Alexandrine de Bianchi, senior legislative assistant to Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nevada, said that her working bipartisan group “worked off a few bills to provide a foundation for the broadband section of the bill.” Previous broadband bills were “cobbled together” in order to get to finalized bill.
FCC should crowdsource data for better broadband maps
Panelists also discussed broadband mapping as a fundamental challenge to allocating the bill’s funding and suggested crowdsourced mapping to gather more data. “[The] maps are foundational to everything we have to do,” said Trey Hanbury, partner at Hogan Lovells. “The job is to direct funding to where it is needed.”
FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said during a symposium Friday that she is optimistic about the agency’s latest efforts at mapping and said crowdsourcing methods have proven to be highly effective.
The idea of crowdsourcing broadband coverage data reflects a shift in the broadband mapping philosophy by moving away from the FCC’s historical data collection methods.
“The FCC form 477 established in 2000 was the traditional way to collect mapping data,” said Kirk Burgee, chief of staff for the Wireline Competition Bureau. “[But we] had no view into what was happening on the census block level. To address the shortcomings in form 477, the 2020 Broadband Data Act created requirements for data collection that would address problems with the old form,” referring to the challenge process that allows others to challenge the FCC’s own information.
Advocates for crowdsourced broadband mapping believe that the public can make the FCC’s maps more accurate. Bryan Darr, vice president of smart communities at Ookla, said that the benefits of this method make crowdsourcing a long-term solution to mapping issues.
According to Darr, the volume of data captured is “exponential” relative to other efforts. He said there will be fewer spikes and troughs in data collection because of a loyal user base. The diversity of the users would “capture the many ways people use the internet” Darr said.
Additionally, years of data will allow for greater measuring of progress over time and strengthen the credibility of coverage targets. Combining the source of the data gives stakeholders a better idea of the digital divide than individual data sets themselves, said Jennifer Alvarez, CEO of Aurora Insight.
“The public needs to have a say [in mapping broadband]. Using these capabilities allowing people to report needs to be taken into account and part of what should be understood about broadband mapping. We’ve got to do it quicker than we have been doing it historically” said Darr.
Broadband experts agree that compiling and aggregating mapping data will produce a better picture of underserved and unserved communities.
FCC
FCC Announces Additional Details From Second Wave, Additional Money for First Wave, of Emergency Connectivity Fund
FCC said it disbursed an additional $269 million in the first round.
WASHINGTON, October 26, 2021 – The Federal Communications Commission announced additional details Monday about the second wave of funding from the Emergency Connectivity Fund, including additional money that has been allocated from the first filing window.
The agency, which allocated $1.1 billion earlier this month, said second wave applicants filed for nearly $1.3 billion from all 50 states. The second window was open for applications between September 28 and October 13.
The agency also announced that an additional $269 million was allocated for the first filing window applications, which disbursed $1.2 billion from the $7.17 billion program.
The applications submitted for the latest round will go to fund 2.4 million connected devices and over 564,000 broadband connections to benefit schools and libraries. The agency has so far committed a total of $2.63 billion from the fund.
These latest commitments mean more than nine million students will be connected with the money. The support provided from the funds is expected to make homework completion and virtual learning more possible for students with connectivity issues, as many schools continue to operate remotely.
“Clearly there still is a tremendous demand for help in our communities to meet the broadband needs of students and library patrons engaged in online learning,” said FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
