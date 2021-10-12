Infrastructure
Minnesotans Yearn for Connectivity in Small Cities Not Traditionally Considered Rural
A league of municipalities rep told Senator Amy Klobuchar that some small cities with lots of tourists need connectivity.
WASHINGTON, October 12, 2021 — Hosting Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota on Tuesday, the Blandin Foundation heard from a representative for a league of municipalities that the senator should take back to Washington a call for funding in areas for connectivity that are traditionally not considered rural.
Brenda Johnson, executive director of the Southeastern Minnesota League of Municipalities, told Klobuchar that small cities that receive a high number of tourists and boost the local economy in Southeastern Minnesota should be included in the definition of “rural.”
“Down here we have a lot tourism which takes people into the beautiful parts of our bluff country,” Johnson said. “It’s a difficult area to serve [broadband] . . . when we have people visiting we need them to be safe but in Whalan, they have no way to get signal.”
Klobuchar responded by illustrating the need for greater connectivity. “Snowmobilers, people who in the middle of winter, that’s very scary too when something goes wrong and their cell phone won’t work . . . that’s why we’re pushing for this emergency funding,” she said.
Klobuchar has regarded herself as a key part of the broadband provisions included in the Senate-passed infrastructure bill, which includes $65 billion for broadband. Setting an optimistic tone, Klobuchar told the audience that the infrastructure bill would pass in the House of Representatives, though a vote isn’t scheduled.
The senator commended the Blandin Foundation for “thinking about ways to provide broadband in rural areas.” Klobuchar also answered questions from statewide stakeholders about the difficulty of providing the infrastructure to rural areas of the state.
Initiatives in Minnesota
After the senator’s remarks and a brief break-out room session, speakers gave presentations on ways that rural Minnesotans can be better connected.
Edward HillBrick from Libraries Without Borders introduced a tech lending library pilot program that would support greater access to information among Minnesota’s youth. Joe Miller from Literacy Minnesota promoted the inclusion of digital literacy skills within the broader broadband access conversation. The Region Nine Development Commission, a development organization in South Central Minnesota, promoted investment in mental health resources by presenting on mental health as an economic development tool.
Region Nine argued that investment in telemedicine systems can improve access, reduce costs, and increase flexibility and convenience. The virtual Building on Broadband: Inspiring Progress conference runs until Thursday, October 14 and aims to address the unique challenges to bridging to digital divide in rural communities in Minnesota.
5G
FCC’s Rosenworcel On Need to Accelerate Movement Toward 5G and Beyond
The acting chairwoman said the country needs to move quickly to adopt 5G for future technologies.
WASHINGTON, October 12, 2021 – At the 10th annual Americas Spectrum Management Conference on Tuesday, Federal Communications Commission Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said the nation must move rapidly toward 5G to lay the groundwork for future technologies, including 6G.
Rosenworcel stressed the need to use this moment to “build a foundation for new growth and new opportunity in the post-pandemic world by increasing “the momentum toward 5G” and setting the stage for 6G “and beyond.”
She offered five principles for the delivery of 5G across the U.S. She illustrated how the FCC is dedicating more spectrum for 5G in order to demonstrate the viability of mid-band spectrum in the 3.45-3.55GHz bands for private carriers. The FCC is also working on expanding the reach of fiber facilities. Referencing Biden’s infrastructure plan that includes $65 billion for broadband deployment, Rosenworcel noted that “it’s terrific to see that building more broadband is at the heart of the legislative discussions we are having about infrastructure in this country.”
The agency has been putting those words into practice, moving to release spectrum as it began an auction last week for critical mid-band spectrum in the 3.45 Gigahertz band said to be important for 5G. The commissioners from the agency have also talked up the need to focus on the squeezing “every drop” of the mid-band, following the massive C-band auction.
Rosenworcel described 5G as “an essential part of unlocking technologies that we’ve been talking about . . . the internet of things, telemedicine, virtual and augmented reality, smart transportation networks, [and] smart energy grids.” She views these technologies as the future of industry and expands the potential for artificial intelligence.
This was the first time Rosenworcel addressed the conference in her capacity as acting chairwoman, as she reviewed the agency’s progress toward closing the digital divide for all Americans. That includes administering a number of big broadband programs to tackle affordability and accessibility, including the Emergency Broadband Benefit program and Emergency Connectivity Fund, from which the FCC on Tuesday said it committed $1.1 billion in a second wave of funding.
Late last month, the FCC approved 72 telehealth applications to ensure patients have continuous care during the pandemic. Rosenworcel said healthcare centers across the U.S. “are receiving $140 million in support to assist with efforts to expand telehealth,” a service that could connect Americans unable to travel for in-person medical care.
Rosenworcel also described the beginning of the FCC’s “rip and replace” program to help prevent equipment harmful to the nation’s security “from ever reaching our shores and to encourage better security practices across the board.”
Finally, Rosenworcel described efforts to develop international standards for technology to cultivate more international innovation and democratize access to modern communications. The acting chairwoman and colleagues have previously noted the importance of open access technologies, like open radio access networks, for security, innovation and low cost.
Looking to 6G and beyond, Rosenworcel illustrated the need to refocus America’s cyber defense resources on developing strategies for greater protection in cyberspace. She urged conferencegoers to “take the lessons of the past few years to put us on smart course for the next generation of wireless technology.”
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 12 Noon ET — On The Ground at Wispapalooza
At our October 13, 2021, event, we’ll discuss trends toward hybrid technology and government grants by WISPs.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Join Broadband Breakfast Live Online for Wednesday, October 13, 2021, “On the Ground at Wispapalooza.” Broadband Breakfast will discuss trends toward hybrid technology and government grants by WISPs. During our October 6, 2021, event, Broadband Breakfast also previewed the trade show.
Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “On the Ground at Wispapalooza”
Wispapalooza 2021, which runs from October 11-October 14, 2021, is back, and it’s bigger than ever. The annual Las Vegas show of the Wireless Internet Service Provider industry, their partners and customers, brings together more than 2,000 WISP community attendees, more than 160 exhibitors displaying their products and services, and more than 90 panels with hundreds of experts helping the WISP ecosystem. Join Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark (also Of Counsel at the CommLaw Group and an telecom attorney to many WISP clients) as he interviews WISPS at Wispapalooza for a wide-ranging discussion of the issues and trends to expect from the wireless industry over the next year.
Panelists:
- Guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast
Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast, also serves as Of Counsel to The CommLaw Group. He has helped fiber-based and fixed wireless providers negotiate telecom leases and fiber IRUs, litigate to operate in the public right of way, and argue regulatory classifications before federal and state authorities. He has also worked with cities on structuring Public-Private Partnerships for better broadband access for their communities. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
WISPAPALOOZA Show Reopens in Las Vegas With Celebrations of Can-Do Broadband Connectivity
Many WISPs are no longer merely “wireless” internet service providers, but offer fiber-optics in a hybrid solution.
LAS VEGAS, October 12, 2021 – The Wireless Industry Service Provider Association on Tuesday reopened its flagship trade show, WISPAPALOOZA, through Thursday at the Paris Hotel and Bally’s.
Not held since 2019 due to the pandemic, WISPAPALOOZA brings the community-based internet innovators ecosystem together at a single spot for education, trade show exhibits and ISP community engagement.
“This WISPAPALOOZA is a celebration on a number of levels,” said Claude Aiken, CEO of WISPA. “Our community hasn’t gotten together at this scale for two years, and we’re just excited as heck to get back and see old friends.”
Join Broadband Breakfast Live Online for Wednesday, October 13, 2021, "On the Ground at Wispapalooza." Broadband Breakfast will discuss trends toward hybrid technology and government grants by WISPs.
He also touted the WISP community for its service during pandemic. ”They kept people connected, safe and working. And they did it because it was the right thing to do.”
Other analysts and attendees agreed. “Fixed wireless offers a much-needed substitute for addressing broadband need in underserved rural and suburban markets where other solutions are too cost-prohibitive or take too long to deploy,” said Mobile Experts principal analysis Kyung Mun. The consultancy predicts that globally, there are 80 million subscribers to fixed wireless (20% year-over-year growth) will take off to 200 million by 2026, or a compound annual growth rate of 70%.
WISPAPALOOZA is set to feature:
- More than 90 panels filled with more than 200 internet access innovators, featuring updates on the state of technology, operational tips and practices, human resources, and the regulatory landscape, among others.
- More than 160 exhibitors, demoing their best hardware, software, services and know-how.
- A full 2,000 WISP industry attendees, enabling tons of networking opportunities.
WISPs are among the hardiest and those with the most can-do spirit in the communications industry. The group was loath to cancel their smaller trade show, WISPAmerica, in March 2020, and already held WISPAmerica earlier this year, in Grapevine, Texas.
In other words: Even the lingering spike of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which caused the National Association of Broadcasters and other groups to cancel their in-person shows, couldn’t keep WISP operators from gathering at this time.
Indeed, community-based access innovators have been integral to lifting the economy and helping Americans connect during the pandemic, delivering internet access to those in the farthest and toughest reaches of America.
Other wireless industry trends include hybrid networks, government funds
WISPAPALOOZA is also a celebration of the continual evolution of ISP technology and business models, too.
Over the course of two years, the landscape has changed significantly. Many WISPs now have licensed spectrum, via the Citizens Broadband Radio Service auction completed last year.
Perhaps most significantly, many WISPs are no longer just “WISPs,” meaning that they are actively making use of fiber-optic technologies in their deployments.
While fixed wireless access has been the industry’s predominate delivery technology, today the majority of WISPs now employ other transmission modes, such as fiber to the home and business. As an example, he cited the work on Nextlink: “They have proven the case that fixed-wireless and hybrid networks deliver” when fiber and wireless are harnessed together.
An additional significant change among the rank-and-file WISPA members: More and more WISPs are competing for and using public funding to grow their networks, while also reducing the digital divide.
“Our community-based providers use an all-the-above toolbox so all Americans get competitive, innovative and affordable internet access in their communities,” said Aiken. He said that the exhibition floor will showcase WISPs ““resilience and continued evolution of an industry that’s future-proofing solutions for their customers and marketplace.”
WISPA is composed of about 1,000 members and provide broadband access to more than 4 million residential and business customers in the United States, often in exclusively rural areas.
Nextlink Internet voted “Operator of the Year” by colleagues, others recognized
Meanwhile, the Hudson Oaks, Texas, based Nextlink Internet, an internet service provider focused on rural communities across the central United States, announced that it has been named “Operator of the Year” by its colleagues in the ISP industry.
The company was recognized today at WISPAPALOOZA.
“Our team has been putting forth tremendous effort in expanding our service areas in 12 states across the country,” said Nextlink CEO Bill Baker. “We are also proud to be leading the way for our industry in terms of successful engagement in the Federal Communications Commission’s programs and in many public-private partnerships.”
WISPA also announced additional awards:
“Manufacturer of the Year” – Cambium Networks: “We are honored to be recognized as Manufacturer of the Year by WISPA network operators,” said Atul Bhatnagar, CEO. “Cambium Networks collaborates with WISPs to deliver customer-focused innovations in hardware, software and services to provide excellent quality of experience.”
“Product of the Year” – RF Elements: “Our third consecutive year winning the WISPA Product of the Year Award sends a very clear message about how game-changing our RF elements products really are,” said Juraj Taptic, Co-Founder and CEO.
“Service of the Year” – Aterlo Preseem: “We are humbled and honored to have been selected to receive this award for the third year running,” said Gerrit Nagelhout, CEO. “We are proud to serve the thriving WISP community by developing products that make their lives easier and help them grow.”
“Distributor of the Year” – ISP Supplies: “We celebrate the hard work of our employees and the close partnerships we enjoy with our customers,” said Steve Discher, Founder and CEO.
“Triumph Award” – All WISPs: “Never has robust and reliable connectivity been more essential than now,” noted Aiken of WISPA. “The industry’s selfless work during the pandemic with the FCC’s Keep Americans Connected pledge, the Emergency Broadband Benefit, and ensuring their networks were always up and running no matter the strain, for all. Congrats, All WISPs, for your tremendous public service, unflagging spirit, and get it done attitude!”
Editor’s Note: This story was updated at 4:46 p.m. ET to reflect additional awards, besides those of Nextlink Internet.
