Infrastructure
Observers Wrangle with Whether Bipartisanship on Broadband Infrastructure Will Last
Concern that pandemic only temporarily heightened broadband awareness in Washington.
WASHINGTON, October 7, 2021 – Ross Lieberman, senior vice president of government affairs for ACA Connects, said Wednesday on The Independent Show he is concerned that the bipartisan agreement on the importance of connectivity will fade and that now is the opportune time to take advantage of this moment in time.
The pandemic has brought about a greater unity and understanding by both parties that there is a need for government leadership in internet infrastructure, Lieberman said, adding he is worried that this wave of pandemic-fueled-bipartisanship won’t last, and old divisions between parties will surface with greater strength than ever.
Lieberman said the partisan divide as it affects telecommunications has lessened due to the greater attention on Big Tech, with several bills in Congress and the head of the Federal Trade Commission focused on taking that industry to task; the few hearings around telecom in Congress; the Federal Communications Commission still without a fifth commissioner; and the bipartisan focus on infrastructure generally.
This year’s dip in partisan attention to broadband, he said, is part of a broader trend of increasing partisanship, and Lieberman said he believes that next year when the FCC is fully staffed – with the remaining seat breaking the party divide in the Democrats’ favor — partisan attention will return to telecommunications with an increased fervor.
Broadband’s moment as infrastructure a ‘shift’
The great shift, according to Rhod Shaw, chairman of consulting firm Alpine Group, is that broadband is now viewed as infrastructure.
Boring conversations about cable two years ago have turned into essential questions over infrastructure today, he said. “Broadband is now catnip for both Democrats and Republicans,” said Shaw, noting that digital inequity affects both urban and rural constituencies. And because of the broadly popular notion of funding broadband infrastructure, Shaw said he doesn’t believe that congressional funding will end at this infrastructure bill.
The bill, which passed the Senate in August and is still awaiting a vote in the House, includes $65 billion for broadband infrastructure, which observers have called a “once-in-a-generation” amount of money for that cause.
Shaw said he believes the government will become return patrons, offering billions regularly to this vital sector, which will have the additional effect of drawing in additional oversight. He observed that partisanship within parties has become a defining characteristic of this legislature and conversation, said Shaw.
Rural
FCC Announces $163 Million in Second Round of Approved RDOF Funding
The agency is reevaluating winning bids after asking providers to ensure census blocks aren’t already served.
WASHINGTON, October 7, 2021 – The Federal Communications Commission announced Thursday another approved round of funding from the $9.2-billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.
The $163 million in approved money will go to 42 providers who will drive fiber to the home for gigabit services covering 65,000 locations in 21 states over the next ten years, the FCC said Thursday.
“More help is on the way to households without broadband,” said FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a press release Thursday. “This is an important program for getting more Americans connected to high-speed internet, and we are continuing careful oversight of this process to ensure that providers meet their obligations to deploy in areas that need it.”
The FCC in July asked that providers conduct an assessment in areas for which they won money from the fund in December, because complaints emerged that the approved areas were already served with adequate connectivity.
The commission said 85 bidders chose not to pursue their bids in 5,089 census blocks because those areas were either served or could be wasted. Some attributed their enlightenment to updated FCC maps based on Form 477 data, an often criticized form of data collection that is reliant on service provider data.
The last round of approved money was last month, when the FCC approved a further 13 bidders.
Fiber
Comcast Business Says It’s Expanding Into Fiber Builds in Greater Washington Area
The company is putting millions more into fiber infrastructure in the Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia areas.
WASHINGTON, October 6, 2021 – Comcast’s business division announced a two-year, $28-million investment to expand fiber through the beltway region of Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C., and West Virginia.
The company said in a press release Wednesday that $13 million of that was invested last year and $15 million have gone into projects that are underway or planned for this year. It is expected to connect nearly 7,000 additional businesses to speeds of up to 100 Gigabits per second for large businesses, it said, adding it’s all part of the $110 million Comcast Business has spent in the area since 2015.
The expansion is part of a larger effort by telecommunications companies in this country to drive fiber to the premises, and to get ahead of the next generation 5G networks. As this is happening, more federal and state dollars are being plowed into broadband infrastructure as President Joe Biden sets his sights on providing access to high-speed internet to 100 percent of the country by the end of the decade.
“The ability to offer both diversity of network and carrier is becoming increasingly important to help drive economic development and transformation,” Ed Rowan, senior director of Comcast Business sales operations in the region, said in the release.
“Connectivity is at the core of this and, more than ever, is an integral factor as businesses expand and prepare for what’s next. Our network expansions across Comcast’s Beltway Region are the latest example of the significant technology investments we’ve made to increase the availability of our multi-Gigabit Ethernet services,” he added. “These investments will help foster economic development, transform our local communities, and better meet next-generation capacity needs across the region.”
Infrastructure
NTIA Asking ISPs to Pitch What Broadband Services They Offer For $288M Broadband Infrastructure Program
The agency said it hopes to better target areas in need of adequate connectivity.
WASHINGTON, October 5, 2021 – The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration said Monday it is asking for more information on services offered in proposed service areas for its $288-million broadband infrastructure program.
The agency is asking service providers to submit information about the broadband services they offer in the proposed service areas within 15 days, or by October 19, so the NTIA can better cater federal broadband funds.
“NTIA’s top priority in this program is to provide broadband service to as many unserved households and businesses as possible,” said Acting NTIA Administrator Evelyn Remaley in a Monday release. “We are committed to awarding funds to the communities that most need the support. The information shared voluntarily by broadband service providers during this process will enable NTIA to achieve our goals.”
In August, the NTIA said it received more than 230 applications from across 49 states with money requested totaling more than $2.5 billion. The $288-million program was carved out of Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.
The administration announced that because it received so many applications, it would give priority to applications covering the greatest number of households, rural areas, and applications that would provide consumers with at least 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload.
Broadband mapping has become a central consideration for the proper disbursement of federal money and has become a topic of hot debate after a number of winners of the Federal Communications Commission’s $9.2-billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund defaulted on service areas after new maps showed their areas were already adequately served.
The NTIA oversees a number of programs, including the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Project and the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Fund.
Recently, the NTIA released an interactive map showing which counties hit the baseline mark of 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload speeds.
Recent
- Senate Subcommittee Hears Broadband Affordability, Regulatory Flex Key to Reducing Hospital Burdens
- FCC Announces $163 Million in Second Round of Approved RDOF Funding
- Observers Wrangle with Whether Bipartisanship on Broadband Infrastructure Will Last
- Jonathan Marashlian: The Legal Landscape Emerging for Robocalls Under the TRACED Act
- O’Rielly ‘Perplexed’ By Delay in Rosenworcel Decision, China Mobile Domesticating Contracts, AT&T Partners with Frontier
- Comcast Business Says It’s Expanding Into Fiber Builds in Greater Washington Area
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Antitrust3 months ago
Experts Disagree Over Need, Feasibility of Global Standards for Antitrust Rules
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
Senators Intro App Bill, Groups Drop TracFone Buy Complaint, States Want Shorter Robocall Deadline
-
Infrastructure4 months ago
AT&T CEO Says $60-$80 Billion in Federal Dollars Should Suffice to Bridge Digital Divide
-
Infrastructure3 months ago
Lumen Responds to Allegations it Underbuilds While Collecting Public Funds
-
Broadband Roundup1 month ago
Mapping Comment Deadline Extended, AT&T Gets Federal Contract, 5G and LTE Drive Microwave Demand
-
Antitrust3 months ago
House Judiciary Committee Clears Six Antitrust Bills Targeting Big Tech Companies
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
AT&T Labelling Over 1B Robocalls, NTIA Updates Broadband Guide, Fiber Assoc. Says Current Speeds Inadequate
-
Antitrust2 months ago
Daniel Hanley: Federal Communications Commission Must Block Verizon’s Acquisition of TracFone