Infrastructure
Observers Wrangle with Whether Bipartisanship on Broadband Infrastructure Will Last
Concern that pandemic only temporarily heightened broadband awareness in Washington.
WASHINGTON, October 7, 2021 – Ross Lieberman, senior vice president of government affairs for ACA Connects, said Wednesday on The Independent Show he is concerned that the bipartisan agreement on the importance of connectivity will fade and that now is the opportune time to take advantage of this moment in time.
The pandemic has brought about a greater unity and understanding by both parties that there is a need for government leadership in internet infrastructure, Lieberman said, adding he is worried that this wave of pandemic-fueled-bipartisanship won’t last, and old divisions between parties will surface with greater strength than ever.
Lieberman said the partisan divide as it affects telecommunications has lessened due to the greater attention on Big Tech, with several bills in Congress and the head of the Federal Trade Commission focused on taking that industry to task; the few hearings around telecom in Congress; the Federal Communications Commission still without a fifth commissioner; and the bipartisan focus on infrastructure generally.
This year’s dip in partisan attention to broadband, he said, is part of a broader trend of increasing partisanship, and Lieberman said he believes that next year when the FCC is fully staffed – with the remaining seat breaking the party divide in the Democrats’ favor — partisan attention will return to telecommunications with an increased fervor.
Broadband’s moment as infrastructure a ‘shift’
The great shift, according to Rhod Shaw, chairman of consulting firm Alpine Group, is that broadband is now viewed as infrastructure.
Boring conversations about cable two years ago have turned into essential questions over infrastructure today, he said. “Broadband is now catnip for both Democrats and Republicans,” said Shaw, noting that digital inequity affects both urban and rural constituencies. And because of the broadly popular notion of funding broadband infrastructure, Shaw said he doesn’t believe that congressional funding will end at this infrastructure bill.
The bill, which passed the Senate in August and is still awaiting a vote in the House, includes $65 billion for broadband infrastructure, which observers have called a “once-in-a-generation” amount of money for that cause.
Shaw said he believes the government will become return patrons, offering billions regularly to this vital sector, which will have the additional effect of drawing in additional oversight. He observed that partisanship within parties has become a defining characteristic of this legislature and conversation, said Shaw.
Fiber
Comcast Business Says It’s Expanding Into Fiber Builds in Greater Washington Area
The company is putting millions more into fiber infrastructure in the Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia areas.
WASHINGTON, October 6, 2021 – Comcast’s business division announced a two-year, $28-million investment to expand fiber through the beltway region of Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C., and West Virginia.
The company said in a press release Wednesday that $13 million of that was invested last year and $15 million have gone into projects that are underway or planned for this year. It is expected to connect nearly 7,000 additional businesses to speeds of up to 100 Gigabits per second for large businesses, it said, adding it’s all part of the $110 million Comcast Business has spent in the area since 2015.
The expansion is part of a larger effort by telecommunications companies in this country to drive fiber to the premises, and to get ahead of the next generation 5G networks. As this is happening, more federal and state dollars are being plowed into broadband infrastructure as President Joe Biden sets his sights on providing access to high-speed internet to 100 percent of the country by the end of the decade.
“The ability to offer both diversity of network and carrier is becoming increasingly important to help drive economic development and transformation,” Ed Rowan, senior director of Comcast Business sales operations in the region, said in the release.
“Connectivity is at the core of this and, more than ever, is an integral factor as businesses expand and prepare for what’s next. Our network expansions across Comcast’s Beltway Region are the latest example of the significant technology investments we’ve made to increase the availability of our multi-Gigabit Ethernet services,” he added. “These investments will help foster economic development, transform our local communities, and better meet next-generation capacity needs across the region.”
Infrastructure
NTIA Asking ISPs to Pitch What Broadband Services They Offer For $288M Broadband Infrastructure Program
The agency said it hopes to better target areas in need of adequate connectivity.
WASHINGTON, October 5, 2021 – The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration said Monday it is asking for more information on services offered in proposed service areas for its $288-million broadband infrastructure program.
The agency is asking service providers to submit information about the broadband services they offer in the proposed service areas within 15 days, or by October 19, so the NTIA can better cater federal broadband funds.
“NTIA’s top priority in this program is to provide broadband service to as many unserved households and businesses as possible,” said Acting NTIA Administrator Evelyn Remaley in a Monday release. “We are committed to awarding funds to the communities that most need the support. The information shared voluntarily by broadband service providers during this process will enable NTIA to achieve our goals.”
In August, the NTIA said it received more than 230 applications from across 49 states with money requested totaling more than $2.5 billion. The $288-million program was carved out of Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.
The administration announced that because it received so many applications, it would give priority to applications covering the greatest number of households, rural areas, and applications that would provide consumers with at least 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload.
Broadband mapping has become a central consideration for the proper disbursement of federal money and has become a topic of hot debate after a number of winners of the Federal Communications Commission’s $9.2-billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund defaulted on service areas after new maps showed their areas were already adequately served.
The NTIA oversees a number of programs, including the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Project and the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Fund.
Recently, the NTIA released an interactive map showing which counties hit the baseline mark of 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload speeds.
Expert Opinion
Mike Harris: Investing in Open Access Fiber Optics is Investing in the Future
Chattanooga’s municipal broadband network has delivered $2.7 billion in social and economic benefits during its first decade.
In the United States, most Internet Service Providers are privately owned companies who have established copper network infrastructure exclusively for their own use, forcing customers into often unreliable, unsustainable internet package deals. But in 2010, the small city of Chattanooga, Tennessee invested in an early publicly owned fiber optic network.
As the co-founder of open-access telecom company SiFi Networks, I believe that investments in similar open-access infrastructure will help bridge community divides and futureproof a city’s economic and social prosperity.
According to a study by Bento Lobo, department head of finance and economics at the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga’s municipal broadband has delivered over $2.69 billion worth of social and economic benefits during its first decade. With a population of just 185,000, imagine the potential savings for a city the size of New York.
So, how did Chattanooga achieve this and what were the city’s motivations?
Motives behind the madness
In 1969, Chattanooga was dubbed America’s dirtiest city. A post-industrial wasteland, it entered the late twentieth century with a stagnant economy, declining population and high levels of unemployment following the closure of its large manufacturing factories. It’s not surprising that decades later publicly owned utility company, EPB, chose to invest in its residents’ future.
EPB began replacing the underground copper wiring — originally established to exclusively handle telephone calls — with fiber optic cables feeding connectivity to the entire community. Fiber optic networks are vastly superior to copper because they can transport data using photons travelling at the speed of light. Previous infrastructure uses electrons capable of less than one per cent of that speed.
Where before Chattanooga was perceived as an underdeveloped, low-income area, suddenly businesses were moving in, employment was growing, and more adolescents were graduating from high school. Is it about time for other cities to follow suit?
Why other cities should follow suit
Internet connectivity is a human right much like water, electricity and gas utilities. Yet 21 million U.S. citizens are still living without reliable broadband according to the Pew Charitable Trusts. Research also shows that 40 percent of schools and 60 percent of healthcare facilities outside metropolitan regions lack internet download speeds of at least 25 Megabits per second (Mbps) and upload speeds of at least 3 Mbps. This is the acceptable speed defining a reliable broadband connection.
As the Chattanooga model demonstrates, the solution is the establishment of fiber optic infrastructure. With fiber networks, EPB offers residents and businesses gigabit speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps, or 1 Gigabit per second. In hindsight, with this capacity Hamilton County was well equipped to deal with the 75 percent increase in total volume of bandwidth being used per day during the pandemic, with residents being forced to work and educate from their homes.
These gigabit speeds also allow for a high degree of network responsiveness necessary for establishing a smart grid system. Most US cities use standard grid systems, which rely on consumers informing a service when they have a power outage or system failure.
Smart grids establish a two-way communication network using digital devices and automation so that service providers are notified immediately when problems occur. EPB’s Hamilton County smart grid, for example, can quickly re-route power around storm damage decreasing outages by 40 per cent in minutes, according to Lobo’s study. He estimates Chattanooga’s consumers will save $20.6 million per annum simply from avoiding spoilage and loss of productivity due to power outages.
Saving money, saving livelihoods
EPB has more than proven that fiber networks are a socioeconomic investment benefitting everyone, not just those lucky enough to live in a fiber area. Better, faster connectivity will enable businesses in all neighbourhoods to thrive, creating job opportunities. During the ‘gig decade’ (2011-2020), EPB’s fiber network directly supported the creation or retention of approximately 9,500 jobs in Hamilton County, luring the migration of global corporations like Volkswagen. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has reflected this, stating Hamilton County’s unemployment rate being 4.7 percent as of November 2020, compared to the U.S. overall percentage of 6.7.
The social benefits don’t stop here. A study by South Australia’s premier, Jay Weatherill, correlated gigabit networks with improved support for police and fire communications, wastewater management, traffic control and medical diagnostics. These are all features of SiFi Networks’ FiberCity and if Chattanooga has demonstrated anything, it is that fiber networks improve residents’ quality of living above all else.
FiberCity — the next step?
Chattanooga has demonstrated the importance of staying connected. To this end, becoming a SiFi Networks FiberCity could be the next step for cities across the US.
Privately financed networks, like SiFi Networks’, are often the best option to guarantee necessary funding for construction, maintenance and expansion of fiber infrastructure. Municipalities wouldn’t have to rely on taxpayer’s dollars, which can instead be diverted to healthcare, education and other social entities. During a period of continuous technological evolution, FiberCities have one simple mission: to combine advantages of Chattanooga’s gigabit speeds with futureproofed smart city services across the U.S.
Mike Harris is a successful entrepreneur and technologist, having previously founded Total Network Solutions Ltd in 1989, which he later sold to UK telecoms giant British Telecom in 2005. He subsequently co-founded SiFi Networks and is a current investor in the company. He is also the chairman and owner of the New Saints Football Club in Wales, UK. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
