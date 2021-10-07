Broadband Roundup
O’Rielly ‘Perplexed’ By Delay in Rosenworcel Decision, China Mobile Domesticating Contracts, AT&T Partners with Frontier
Former FCC commissioner confused by Biden, China Mobile only choosing Huawei and ZTE, and AT&T partners with Frontier.
October 7, 2021 – Former Federal Communications Commissioner Michael O’Rielly said in a tweet that he is “completely perplexed” that President Joe Biden has not made permanent Jessica Rosenworcel as the agency’s head.
In the tweet, O’Rielly, who was speaking at the 6G World Symposium, said in an attached video that “there can be no greater progressive mindset in Liberal activist than Jessica Rosenworcel. She embodies those visions and principles and I respect her for those. I don’t agree with her on many of those, but you have somebody that actually knows the substance and actually can carry forward and make the agency work for those purposes.”
O’Rielly, who is a Republican and Rosenworcel a Democrat, said the current chairwoman is a friend of his and that he would “love for this [Biden] administration to pick some newbie that hasn’t been involved in these issues; I think that would just set them back a couple of years.
“I don’t understand the hesitancy on someone so committed and focused on the issues,” he said, adding “I don’t understand why someone who is so capable is – for the vision and for the activities – being set aside.”
Rosenworcel – who was selected by Biden following his presidential inauguration as the interim leader following the departure of Ajit Pai – has had lawmakers vouch for her permanency. In a letter last month, senators representing 17 states asked Biden to solidify Rosenworcel.
Biden has a number of other options to make as FCC chair, as some have also speculated that Gigi Sohn, a former agency staffer with a track record on telecom-related issues, could be a frontrunner.
China Mobile limits vendor contracts to Huawei and ZTE
China Mobile is limiting its vendor contracts to Chinese telecoms Huawei and ZTE, according to a report from Light Reading.
The contracts are for equipment and services from the large telecom equipment makers for its 4G and 5G core network, the report said, citing Chinese media.
Other major competitors in the telecommunications equipment space are Sweden’s Ericsson, Finland’s Nokia and South Korea’s Samsung.
The decision follows Canada’s Innovation Minister telling the company it must divest from the country on national security grounds, but the two events are not clearly related. China Mobile is challenging the decision in federal court.
China Mobile was established in Canada in 2015 and had a partnership agreement with large Canadian telecom Telus to sell plans on Telus’ network. It said it cannot have influence on Canada’s networks because it does not operate any networks in the country.
Canada has yet to decide whether it wants to ban Huawei from the country’s core 5G networks due to concerns about ties to the Communist government.
AT&T partners with Frontier on business fiber outside its footprint
AT&T has reached a multi-year deal with Frontier Communications to bring fiber to large businesses outside of its footprint and support AT&T’s 5G network.
The deal will see AT&T use Frontier’s fiber network – where AT&T doesn’t have that kind of infrastructure – to reach business customers in 25 states, according to a Wednesday press release. The deal will also see the two partner to “strengthen” nationwide deployment of its 5G network, including using Frontier’s ethernet network to improve connectivity between cell towers and its core network.
“With Frontier building out its own fiber network where we are not building, we’ll be able to work together to provide large business customers with the high-speed, low-latency data connectivity they need to grow and thrive,” Scott Mair, president of network engineering and operations at AT&T, said in the release “As demand for broadband connectivity grows, we will be able to plug and play into Frontier’s network to support businesses and help grow our 5G mobility network for consumers.”
AT&T said it is expanding the fiber infrastructure in its own footprint to reach 2.5 million customer locations by the end of the year and 30 million locations by the end of 2025.
Broadband Roundup
City Loses Case for Streaming Revenues, 1/3 Get News from Facebook, Open Broadband Project
Ashdown wanted share of streaming revenues, chunk of Americans regular consumers of news on Facebook, Open Broadband project takes off.
October 6, 2021 – A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit from the City of Ashdown, Arkansas, which sought to take a share of Netflix and Hulu revenues generated from the city.
The lawsuit proposed that Hulu and Netflix owed money to Ashdown because of their use of public broadband infrastructure.
U.S. District Judge Susan Hickey arrived at the conclusion that the streaming services fall within an exclusion for public internet enshrined in the Video Service Act, a state law. Attorneys representing the city, however, claimed that the law requires a franchise fee of 5 percent to be paid to their municipality.
The important legal question was whether streaming services were offered over the “public” internet. Attorneys for Ashdown argued that since customers have to pay a premium for Hulu or Netflix, they are not public.
“The Court finds the analogy offered by Hulu on point: whether a driver locks the car doors while driving does not affect whether the road taken is a public road,” Judge Hickey responded.
A third of Americans get news from Facebook, study finds
A large percentage of Americans are receiving their news from social media platforms, despite recent controversies related to the platforms’ safety.
A recent study from The Pew Research Center, published late last month, found that 31 percent of Americans routinely receive their news from Facebook.
The research found that 22 percent of Americans routinely consumed news from Google’s Youtube, 13 percent from Twitter, 11 percent from Facebook’s Instagram, and six percent from TikTok.
People who regularly receive their news from Facebook are more likely to be women than men. White adult males, though, make up the majority of Facebook’s and Reddit’s regular news consumers. Black and Hispanic adults account for 20% and 33% of regular news consumers of Instagram respectively. And younger adults are far more likely to get their news from TikTok and Snapchat than any other demographic.
The research comes as more Americans hope for the government to curb the spread of misinformation. It also emerged before Frances Haugen, former Facebook product manager turned whistleblower, came forward Tuesday in front of a Senate committee to say that Facebook only takes down 3-5 percent of hate speech on its platform.
The Broadband Forum launches Open Broadband project
The Broadband Forum has launched a new project, Open Broadband, in order to use open-source collaboration to help vendors and operators introduce products to market quicker and with reduced development time cycles.
Open Broadband said it hopes to create a gold-standard for 5G residential technologies, which use open-source technologies for 5G rollout.
Founding members from BT, Deutsche Telekom, Telecom Italia, Telstra, Verizon and Vodafone UK began the project last month. Project leader David Woolley said there was a need for customer premises equipment (CPE) manufacturers, end-to-end integrators, and hardware and software vendors, “to join the project and share ideas.” The project participation agreement can be found online here.
Broadband Roundup
FCC Kicks Off 3.45 GHz Spectrum, Facebook Wants FTC Complaint Tossed, BAI Closes Mobilitie Buy
More mid-band spectrum is being auctioned off, Facebook says no evidence of monopoly, BAI gets regulatory approval for Mobilitie buy.
October 5, 2021 – The Federal Communications Commission kicked off Tuesday the auction for 100 megahertz of spectrum in the 3.45 Gigahertz band – mid-band spectrum important for 5G wireless services.
The 2020 Consolidated Appropriations Act set the timeline for the auction, which began accepting bids at 10 am EST Tuesday. The proceeds of the auction will cover the sharing and relocation costs for federal users currently in the band, which is estimated to be about $14.7 billion, a Tuesday press release said.
The auction is part of a number of initiatives from the agency to free up critical airwaves to accelerate the deployment of the next-generation networks. FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel previously said releasing the mid-band frequencies is the agency’s priority, while commissioner Nathan Simington said the commission is trying to “squeeze every drop” of the mid-band.
“We are moving with record speed and collaboration to free up more mid-band spectrum for 5G,” said Rosenworcel in Tuesday’s release. “These airwaves are a critical part of unlocking the 5G promise everywhere in the country. I want to thank the FCC staff who have worked so hard to start this auction this year. And I want to thank our partners at NTIA and the Department of Defense for working with us to free up this spectrum for 5G.”
Facebook files motion to toss FTC monopoly complaint
Facebook on Monday filed a motion asking the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to toss out the Federal Trade Commission’s amended complaint against the company alleged anticompetitive practices.
The social media giant said in the new filing that the FTC’s amended complaint has the same issues as the first – which argued that Facebook is a monopoly power and that was denied by the court – in that it allegedly does not provide proof that the company controls over 60 percent of the “person social networking services” market.
“The agency provided no facts to support either the numerator (Facebook’s portion of the PSNS market) or the denominator (the total alleged PSNS market), and if offered no plausible means of calculating any market share,” the motion said.
“The agency has to take this tack because no reliable data exists for its contorted PSNS market, which is a litigation-driven fiction at odds with the commercial reality of intense competition with surging rivals like TikTok and scores of other attractive options for consumers,” the motion added.
Facebook and Amazon have previously asked FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan to recuse herself from these companies’ cases, citing her previous remarks and work criticizing Big Tech.
BAI closes purchase of Mobilitie
Three months after announcing the acquisition of Mobilitie, BAI Communications said Tuesday that the deal has closed.
The global communications infrastructure provider said the deal for Mobilitie, the largest privately-owned telecommunications infrastructure company in the U.S., would help support its strategy to support 5G carriers.
The deal joins Mobilitie’s assets and operations across 5G outdoor and indoor wireless infrastructure, small cell deployment, and its work with transit operators across major US cities with BAI’s experience delivering communications in dense urban and transit environment
BAI already provides cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity across large infrastructure projects, including in Canada.
Broadband Roundup
Infrastructure Bill Delayed, Facebook’s Whistleblower Unveils, GDPR Fines Rise
Infrastructure bill does not see expected vote Thursday, Facebook’s whistleblower reveals herself, GDPR has huge fines.
October 4, 2021 – Negotiations over the Senate-passed infrastructure bill stalled Friday, a day after a vote was expected in the House.
The value of the infrastructure bill turned into the chief tension point as progressive democrats fought against the proposed $1.2-trillion spending measure in favor of something that looks closer to their $3.5-trillion proposal. The bill was pulled from the house floor Friday.
Biden is beginning a tour of several states including Michigan and plans to invite key members of Congress to the White House this week in an effort to build pressure to pass his agenda.
While the $3.5-trillion price tag could be lowered, progressive Democrats have offered that a likely compromise might entail fully funding the same programs as in the $3.5-trillion package, but funding them for five years instead of the originally planned ten. The bill includes spending for social programs including healthcare, climate change, child care, and road improvement.
Facebook’s whistleblower steps forward
Facebook has recently come under fire for a series of internal documents released to the press that have brought to light both that Facebook allegedly contributed to the January 6 Capitol insurrection through the spread of misinformation and that Facebook was aware Instagram is harmful to teens’ mental health, but allegedly chose to take no action. The whistleblower stepped forward in an interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday.
Her name is Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, and she sent thousands of pages of internal research to The Wall Street Journal and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Haugen will testify before a Senate subcommittee titled “Protecting Kids Online” Tuesday. Facebook recently halted development for Instagram for Kids following the Journal’s report and calls by lawmakers to suspend it.
Haugen emphasized that individuals at Facebook aren’t evil or “malevolent” but that the company’s incentives are misaligned, leading to the prioritization of profit over public good at several key junctions.
Fines from the GDPR reach new heights
Fines from the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) hit almost a billion dollars in the third quarter.
Amazon Europe Core S.à.r.l. was fined 746 million pounds for its use of customer data in targeted advertising practices. Facebook-owned WhatsApp Ireland Ltd found itself with a 225 million pound fine for severe breaches of privacy laws. Alphabet’s Google, H&M and TIM are also among those historically regulated with the greatest punishment from the GDPR.
The enforcement mechanisms for the GDPR are largely in their infancy, only having passed three years ago, and regulators are still finding their footing. Experts agree that the success of these enforcement measures will only serve to embolden regulators in the fight for privacy, consumers rights and data protection.
Recent
- Senate Subcommittee Hears Broadband Affordability, Regulatory Flex Key to Reducing Hospital Burdens
- FCC Announces $163 Million in Second Round of Approved RDOF Funding
- Observers Wrangle with Whether Bipartisanship on Broadband Infrastructure Will Last
- Jonathan Marashlian: The Legal Landscape Emerging for Robocalls Under the TRACED Act
- O’Rielly ‘Perplexed’ By Delay in Rosenworcel Decision, China Mobile Domesticating Contracts, AT&T Partners with Frontier
- Comcast Business Says It’s Expanding Into Fiber Builds in Greater Washington Area
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Antitrust3 months ago
Experts Disagree Over Need, Feasibility of Global Standards for Antitrust Rules
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
Senators Intro App Bill, Groups Drop TracFone Buy Complaint, States Want Shorter Robocall Deadline
-
Infrastructure4 months ago
AT&T CEO Says $60-$80 Billion in Federal Dollars Should Suffice to Bridge Digital Divide
-
Infrastructure3 months ago
Lumen Responds to Allegations it Underbuilds While Collecting Public Funds
-
Broadband Roundup1 month ago
Mapping Comment Deadline Extended, AT&T Gets Federal Contract, 5G and LTE Drive Microwave Demand
-
Antitrust3 months ago
House Judiciary Committee Clears Six Antitrust Bills Targeting Big Tech Companies
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
AT&T Labelling Over 1B Robocalls, NTIA Updates Broadband Guide, Fiber Assoc. Says Current Speeds Inadequate
-
Antitrust2 months ago
Daniel Hanley: Federal Communications Commission Must Block Verizon’s Acquisition of TracFone