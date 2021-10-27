Infrastructure
Sinema Policy Advisor Says Infrastructure Bill’s Broadband Promise Balances Partisan Interests
And experts weigh in on the benefits of crowdsourcing data for better broadband maps.
WASHINGTON, October 27, 2021 — Ahead of a Halloween deadline for the House to vote on the infrastructure bill, the policy staff person of Senator Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona, said he thinks the infrastructure bill’s broadband provisions balance competing interests between progressive and moderate Democrats, who disagree on the bill’s details.
“I think it’s a strong bill,” said Sinema’s policy advisor Chris Leuchten. Leucheten, who spoke in his personal capacity at a broadband infrastructure panel with the Federal Communications Bar Association on October 13, avoided saying whether Sinema would approve of the bill but said “balancing competing interests is important.”
Leucheten added that Arizona has 22 federally recognized tribes and that expanding broadband has been difficult for the state due to a lack of funding. Focusing on ensuring funding for tribal lands in Arizona “is a key piece for us,” Leuchten said. The bill includes $65 billion for broadband.
The House is expected to vote on the bipartisan bill on October 31, 2021.
Bipartisanship led to passage in the Senate
Tech advocates are eager for the broadband infrastructure bill to pass the House. Leuchten said he wants a positive outcome after his team’s hard work to build relationships in the Senate to get enough votes. “It took months on multiple levels of [Senate] staff to get it done in order to reach a bipartisan agreement here and have some honest discussions to put together a framework to the bill.”
Alexandrine de Bianchi, senior legislative assistant to Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nevada, said that her working bipartisan group “worked off a few bills to provide a foundation for the broadband section of the bill.” Previous broadband bills were “cobbled together” in order to get to finalized bill.
FCC should crowdsource data for better broadband maps
Panelists also discussed broadband mapping as a fundamental challenge to allocating the bill’s funding and suggested crowdsourced mapping to gather more data. “[The] maps are foundational to everything we have to do,” said Trey Hanbury, partner at Hogan Lovells. “The job is to direct funding to where it is needed.”
FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said during a symposium Friday that she is optimistic about the agency’s latest efforts at mapping and said crowdsourcing methods have proven to be highly effective.
The idea of crowdsourcing broadband coverage data reflects a shift in the broadband mapping philosophy by moving away from the FCC’s historical data collection methods.
“The FCC form 477 established in 2000 was the traditional way to collect mapping data,” said Kirk Burgee, chief of staff for the Wireline Competition Bureau. “[But we] had no view into what was happening on the census block level. To address the shortcomings in form 477, the 2020 Broadband Data Act created requirements for data collection that would address problems with the old form,” referring to the challenge process that allows others to challenge the FCC’s own information.
Advocates for crowdsourced broadband mapping believe that the public can make the FCC’s maps more accurate. Bryan Darr, vice president of smart communities at Ookla, said that the benefits of this method make crowdsourcing a long-term solution to mapping issues.
According to Darr, the volume of data captured is “exponential” relative to other efforts. He said there will be fewer spikes and troughs in data collection because of a loyal user base. The diversity of the users would “capture the many ways people use the internet” Darr said.
Additionally, years of data will allow for greater measuring of progress over time and strengthen the credibility of coverage targets. Combining the source of the data gives stakeholders a better idea of the digital divide than individual data sets themselves, said Jennifer Alvarez, CEO of Aurora Insight.
“The public needs to have a say [in mapping broadband]. Using these capabilities allowing people to report needs to be taken into account and part of what should be understood about broadband mapping. We’ve got to do it quicker than we have been doing it historically” said Darr.
Broadband experts agree that compiling and aggregating mapping data will produce a better picture of underserved and unserved communities.
FCC Announces Additional Details From Second Wave, Additional Money for First Wave, of Emergency Connectivity Fund
FCC said it disbursed an additional $269 million in the first round.
WASHINGTON, October 26, 2021 – The Federal Communications Commission announced additional details Monday about the second wave of funding from the Emergency Connectivity Fund, including additional money that has been allocated from the first filing window.
The agency, which allocated $1.1 billion earlier this month, said second wave applicants filed for nearly $1.3 billion from all 50 states. The second window was open for applications between September 28 and October 13.
The agency also announced that an additional $269 million was allocated for the first filing window applications, which disbursed $1.2 billion from the $7.17 billion program.
The applications submitted for the latest round will go to fund 2.4 million connected devices and over 564,000 broadband connections to benefit schools and libraries. The agency has so far committed a total of $2.63 billion from the fund.
These latest commitments mean more than nine million students will be connected with the money. The support provided from the funds is expected to make homework completion and virtual learning more possible for students with connectivity issues, as many schools continue to operate remotely.
“Clearly there still is a tremendous demand for help in our communities to meet the broadband needs of students and library patrons engaged in online learning,” said FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
Why the Multiple Dwelling Unit May Well Be the Next Battleground of Broadband Access
Broadband Breakfast interviews Pierre Trudeau, president and chief technology officer of Positron Access, about reaching multi-tenant units.
October 26, 2021– Positron Access President and Chief Technology Office Pierre Trudeau discusses the current “fiber frenzy,” why multiple-dwelling units sometimes suffer because of uncertainty surrounding the costs of building and some of the solutions available to get better broadband to MDUs.
In this interview with Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark, Trudeau also explains how Positron Access provides fiber-builders with a solution to serve otherwise costly or difficult to deploy fiber infrastructure, through a device they refer to as “Gigabit Access Multiplexer,” or a “GAM” for short.
Positron Access Solutions manufactures carrier grade products that increase the bandwidth delivered by Tier-1 carriers and over 150 Tier- 2 / 3 Operators. Positron’s G.hn Gigabit Access Multiplexer (GAM) extends fiber or fixed-wireless Gigabit services over the existing in-building wiring in MDU and Multi-Tenant Units, as well as and over the outdoor existing wiring from the curb to the gateway in rural areas.
Don’t miss Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “When Greenfield Fiber Meets Brownfield Multiple Dwelling Units”
Indeed, bringing fiber to the premises is sometimes only half the battle. For example, bringing fiber to an MDU may not mean that every tenant will get better-quality broadband. In the case of multiple dwelling units or multi-tenant housing, it isn’t easy to completely rewire an existing building with fiber-to-the-unit. Further, the Biden Administration and the Federal Communications Commission are pushing real estate owners to eliminate or minimize exclusive MDU broadband contacts.
In the interview between Trudeau and Clark, the two discuss Positron Access and its role in solving the problem.
Positron Access delivers managed real-time non-blocking virtually symmetrical Gigabit speeds to each subscriber without the cost and construction disruption of installing fiber to each door (up to 800 feet over existing telephone pairs or 2,800 feet over existing RG6 coaxial cable and splitters). The GAM is auto-configured and supports user self-installation, eliminating the need to enter the premises. It is installed and activated in hours. Developed, manufactured and supported in North America.
Positron has adapted existing G.hn technology to function over telephone pairs and coaxial cables by developing proprietary software that effectively eliminates line born noise between cable pairs. In conjunction with this software, they developed a GAM device no bigger than a deck of playing cards known that can convert gigabit input to G.hn. Through this device consumers can receive gigabit services at a fraction of the cost of fiber.
National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Minority Community Grant Applications
The more detail, the better, NTIA officials said of program.
WASHINGTON, October 24, 2021–Lack of eligibility or proper planning or documentation errors are frequent grounds for disqualification of applicants for the United States’ Commerce Department’s Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program, agency officials said Wednesday and Thursday.
Speaking at webinars for individuals considering applying for the grants – which are being made by the National Telecommunications and Information Association of the Commerce Department – officials shared the most commons mistakes made by applicants when applying for the grants.
Among the officials speaking during the two presentations were Scott Woods, senior broadband program specialist and team lead for the Connecting Minority Communities program, Management and Program Analyst Pandora Beasley-Timpson, Broadband Program Specialist Janice Wilkins, Telecommunications Policy Analyst Francine Alkisswani, and Broadband Program Specialists Cameron Lewis and Kevin Hughes.
Among the biggest mistakes is eligibility. “Only historically black colleges and universities, tribal colleges and universities, or minority serving institutions can apply,” said NTIA’s Michelle Morton.
Making a Successful Application
Morton and other leaders of the program also shared traits of a successful grant application.
“Good applicants provide a business and execution plan,” they said. “[Applicants] should demonstrate there is a core staff that is dedicated to the proposed project and knowledgeable about the process, as well as an editor, preferably one not connected to the project, to encourage non-biased review of the grant to see how it reads.”
Project Implementation and Evaluation
When describing their project implementation and planning process, applicants should have a clear project narrative that “identifies specific tasks, measurable milestones, and performance outcomes resulting from the proposed project activity,” the officials said.
Importantly, the NTIA stressed that all applicants must comply with Commerce Department regulations for the protection of human subjects during all research conducted or supported with grant funds.
This is important because the NTIA is required to determine whether or not a project’s evaluation plan “meets the definition of human subject research.” Thus, no work can be taken for research involving human subject until a federal grants officer approves of the research.
Consortiums
NTIA leaders also addressed questions about consortium-based applicants. “The lead application is the entity entering into the grant agreement with the NTIA and assumes primary operational and financial responsibility for the project.”
A consortium allows Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Tribal Colleges and Universities and minority-serving institutions to partner with local governments on their application. Each consortium partner must provide a letter of a commitment to the project, including the detailed role of each member of the project and the specific commitment of each member of the project.
Finances and Budgeting
Applicants are also required to include financial documentation that details how the funds will be used and how the funding plans to meet the projects’ intended goals.
Additionally, applicants’ budget narrative should serve to explain how the costs were estimated and justify how the budget items are necessary to implement project goals and objectives and accomplished applicant’s proposed outcomes.
“We encourage out of the box thinking with regard to applicants putting together their projects,” said Hughes.
