Biden Signs Chinese Equipment Ban, Aviation on C-Band, Michael Copps Op-Ed
The newly signed bill puts the U.S. on the offensive against Chinese companies such as Huawei and ZTE.
November 12, 2021 – President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a bipartisan bill banning the Federal Communications Commission from authorizing products that the FCC considers to be potential foreign threats.
Congress passed the law last month with almost unanimous support. It particularly targets products linked to China such as those manufactured by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE.
The FCC voted unanimously last year to formally classify Huawei and ZTE as national security threats due to the companies’ ties to the Chinese Communist Party and stated concerns over espionage. This vote blocked U.S. telecommunications companies from purchasing the products in question with FCC funds.
Huawei and ZTE were also prominent targets of President Donald Trump’s administration in actions it claimed to be national security measures. Trump signed a law last year that banned federal funds from being used to purchase Huawei equipment and also allocated $1 billion to help the FCC launch a campaign with small telecom companies to rip out and replace equipment deemed a threat.
Huawei is one of the largest global providers of 5G equipment, but recently reported large sales decreases due to the U.S. government measures taken against it. These losses have been exacerbated by the Commerce Department effectively blacklisting Huawei and ZTE.
Further requests for C-band delays from aviation industry
Aviation organizations sent a letter to the White House requesting a delay of C-band deployment in order to ensure “safety and efficiency” of the National Airspace System.
This comes a week after Verizon and AT&T had agreed to delay by a month their launch of C-band spectrum. The aviation industry’s letter requests a further delay in deployment, but does not specify how long.
Verizon and AT&T’s initial delay came as a blow to the companies, particularly Verizon due to its months-long public advertising of C-band’s 5G benefits.
Immediately following the initial delay, questions rose as to whether a delay of a month would be long enough and the letter to the White House came soon after.
CTIA, which represents the wireless industry on legislative and lobbying efforts, refuses to budge from the January date it had set for deployment after the initial delay. It states that years of research has shown that 5G does not in fact interfere with aircraft safety as aviation organizations contend, and blames a lack of motivation for aviation organizations to settle as the cause of prolonged conflict over the issue.
Former Commissioner Michael Copps says communications needs more reform
While the recent bipartisan infrastructure bill makes progress on information access for all, much more reform is needed in the areas of news and media policy says former FCC commissioner Michael Copps.
Copps says in an op-ed for the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society that antitrust action, public interest oversight, investment in public media and national media literacy education are all necessary policies to protect democracy.
He pegs an absence of “substantive results” on issues such as net neutrality, consumer privacy protections, misinformation and disinformation as a troubling indicator for the progress of change in American communications.
Specific actions Copps advocates for include expanded FCC public oversight of telecom and media companies, boosting government funding for public and community media and establishment of major curricular programs in public school systems for education on use of online technology and recognition of biased websites in addition to creation of such an online K-12 program for schools to use immediately.
The op-ed cast blame for a lack of progress on an “obstructionist” Republican Party, a few senators Copps believes to be stubborn and hungry for power, as well as mainstream media that he says is corporatized and treats politics coverage as entertainment in order to make a profit.
Bluepeak Starts Fiber Construction in OK, Hawaii’s Broadband Maps, UK Broadband Partnership
Bluepeak is investing $25 million in a high-speed broadband network in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
November 11, 2021 – Internet service provider Bluepeak has begun constructing its fiber network In Stillwater, Oklahoma this week.
The company announced the expansion of its fiber network on Wednesday, partnering with the city to deliver internet and video to the region.
The $25 million investment will bring high-quality broadband to almost 23,000 residents and businesses across Stillwater. “We’re thrilled to begin construction of our fiber-to-the-home network and deliver best-in-class broadband services to Stillwater,” said Bluepeak CEO Rich Fish.
“Bluepeak believes the size of the city shouldn’t determine the quality of the technology and Oklahoma is an important market for us as we expand our services to communities across the region,” Fish added.
In addition to Stillwater, Bluepeak is expanding to other Oklahoma cities that don’t have reliable, high-speed internet without accessing federal funding.
Vice president of sales MacKenzie Roebuck-Walsh said the company is going to stay in small town, rural America “where we can be part of the community and really make a difference.”
She said Bluepeak is “bringing choice where choice didn’t exist … and not only are we bringing choice but our product’s a little bit different. It’s fiber so it’s symmetrical, meaning speeds go up and down the exact same and really great pricing.”
Hawaii internet study takes state broadband mapping into its own hands
The ‘Auamo Collaborative announced on Monday that its Rural Broadband Mapping Project will study internet connectivity needs in rural communities on islands in Hawaii.
The collaborative’s founder, Hawaiian educator Brad Bennet, told Hawaii Public Radio that the collaborative’s goal is to gather data for determining which communities lack broadband access. Bennet says the existing maps “were not accurate to the point of being able to tell what neighborhoods, what streets had access, what streets didn’t.”
In order to address the lack of better data, Bennet is taking a boots-on-the-ground approach to mapping the islands’ broadband needs. The group is currently hiring community liaisons to conduct speed tests in the field, meet neighbors and talk about their internet needs.
Bennet joined educators during the pandemic to provide computers to students in need, but said he soon realized that “it wasn’t just an issue of hardware.” Bennet saw students’ connection issues as “an issue of access and equity. We were distributing computers in areas where some families did not have broadband activity.”
A recent survey by Marzano Research found 34 percent of Native Hawaiians and 35 percent of non-Hawaiians experienced insufficient access to digital devices and internet connectivity.
Bennet says ‘Auamo collaborative’s study “kind of wants to look at that and drill down as to what the reasons are for that. Because there are many reasons for the lack of connectivity,” he added.
Vodafone partners with CityFibre to connect 8 million homes in U.K.
Vodafone is partnering with British internet provider CityFibre to make fiber broadband available to eight million homes in the U.K.
The agreement will support CityFibre’s pledge to reach 285 cities, towns, and villages by 2025, BBC reports.
The deal announced by Vodafone on Thursday means that CityFibre will offer fiber to more homes than any other provider in the CityFibre is the largest U.K. company to lay fiber outside of the nation’s biggest internet providers like BT and Virgin Media.
“A couple of years back we were new to broadband but by spring we will have the widest fiber-to-the-premises footprint in the UK,” Ahmed Essam, CEO of Vodafone UK, said about the deal. U.K. Vodafone, who does not own its own fixed line network, leases its network from other companies. By not owning its own fixed-line network, Essam says that Vodafone has been free to expand its reach faster.
Analysts predict that the move will likely have a positive impact on consumers. “For consumers, this simply means a greater degree of choice, which is often faster and more affordable than what they have access to before. That’s a good thing,” Mark Jackson, editor at ISPreview, told the BBC.
Americans Want Action on Monopolies, Robinhood Data Breach, Nationwide Comcast Outages
Tim Wu said ‘supermajority’ of Americans think government needs to address monopolies.
November 10, 2021 – Tim Wu, President Joe Biden’s pick for the National Economic Council and net neutrality advocate, said Tuesday that a “super majority” of Americans believe there should be a crackdown on monopolies, according to Market Watch.
“We feel strongly that we are playing our role in a democracy in responding to the will of the people, in fact, responding to what really is a supermajority of American citizens,” Wu said in a speech to the American Bar Association’s Antitrust Law Section Fall Forum, the report said.
The report added that Wu was citing a poll showing 67 percent of Americans think “the federal government should do more about the power of monopolies.”Wu was just one in a number of significant appointments by Biden to shore up the Big Tech agenda, including bringing in Google critic Jonathan Kanter as assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s antitrust division, and Amazon critic Lina Khan as chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission.
Robinhood suffers data breach
Trading platform Robinhood disclosed Monday that data was stolen for more than 7 million of its customers as part of a major data breach.
More than five million email addresses were stolen in the breach that was discovered on November 3, and an additional two million had their full names included.
Approximately 310 individuals had their names, birth dates and ZIP codes exposed during the breach and 10 individuals had even more account details revealed.
Robinhood stated that no social security numbers, bank account numbers or credit card numbers were exposed and no customer suffered financial loss as a result.
The company reported the breach and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as asked cybersecurity company Mandiant for help with investigating the breach.
The breach is the latest of many prominent cyberattacks in the U.S., with the Colonial Pipeline and the National Rifle Association also experiencing hacks, prompting government action to stymie bad actors.
Widespread Comcast internet issues
Starting Monday and into the day on Tuesday, Comcast Xfinity customers experienced broadband outages from coast to coast across the U.S.
Outage tracking website Downdetector showed that more than 53,000 people had reported Xfinity service issues as of Tuesday morning. Areas with prevalent reporting of outages included Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco and parts of New Jersey.
Comcast said it has now restored service for impacted customers.
The cause of the outages is not immediately clear, with users on Twitter complaining about a lack of communication from Comcast on the issues.
In August 2020, CenturyLink suffered similar widespread network outages in the U.S., impacting sites like Amazon, Cloudflare and Hulu.
Concern about Rip and Replace, China Telecom Appeals Expulsion, Clarity on Student Privacy
Rural Wireless Association is concerned rip and replace will not compensate for costs related to supply chain and labor issues.
November 9, 2021 – The Rural Wireless Association said in a submission to the FCC Monday that it is concerned with the ability of small and rural carriers to comply with replacing unsecure telecom equipment even as workforce and semiconductor shortages persist.
In July, the agency voted in favor of ripping and replacing equipment from Chinese manufacturers, including ZTE and Huawei, due to national security concerns and as a result of the Secure Networks Act. It also announced details of the reimbursement process that will compensate those carriers for having to follow through on the order.
But in a submission to the Commerce Department last week and then to the FCC on Monday, the RWA said the labor shortage and the global supply chain crisis, which has claimed shortages in semiconductors, will increase the cost to comply with the order. It is asking for the FCC, Commerce, and Homeland Security to work together to lobby Congress to ensure the reimbursement program covers those “rising costs associated with the supply chain and labor shortages couple with the short time line for completing the Reimbursement Program.
“Alternatively, RWA asks that the Commission issue general extensions to the one-year reimbursement and replacement term to give participants more time, which will in turn lower costs and allow the semiconductor and workforce shortages to be resolved,” it added.
The current reimbursement window closes on January 14, 2022.
China Telecom appeals ban
China Telecom, which was told by the Federal Communications Commission earlier this month that it is having its business authorizations revoked due to national security concerns, is appealing the decision because it claims it did not get a due hearing on the matter.
Filed Friday, the submission challenges the FCC’s vote last month to revoke the operating authorizations of the company’s U.S. subsidiary, effectively ending its ability to provide services in the country, allegedly because the company is at the whim of the Chinese government.
“The Commission’s failure to designate the Section 214 revocation and termination proceedings for a hearing prior to issuance of the Order tramples on [China Telecom Americas’] constitutionally protected property rights, violating the Due Process Clause of the U.S. Constitution, the Administrative Procedure Act, and the Commission’s own precedent governing Section 214 authorization revocations proceedings,” the submission said.
The company added that if the agency doesn’t suspend the order, the company will suffer “massive irreparable harm” from having to “cease large segments of its operations.”
The process to revoke China Telecom’s authorizations began under the Donald Trump administration. In December 2020, the company’s written objections to the FCC commencing proceedings to revoke the authorizations were denied. In March 2021, it said it had asked the FCC to designate the matter for an evidentiary hearing before a neutral administration law judge, which it did not get.
FCC asked to clarify student privacy in schools
The Center for Democracy and Technology asked FCC officials last week to clarify legislation that it says is forcing schools to install invasive software to monitor students’ activity.
The organization brought forth the concerns in a call with FCC officials, which was laid out in a November 3 submission, that the implementation of this software is a “result of an overboard interpretation of the ‘monitoring’ provision” of the Children’s Internet Protection Act.
The legislation requires schools receiving funds from the E-rate broadband subsidy program to enforce a “policy of Internet safety for minors that includes monitoring the online activities of minors,” the CDT said, adding such “invasive surveillance” is not required to abide by the law.
It said this software monitoring occurs outside school hours, dampens student expression, and disproportionately affects low-income students.
“Student activity monitoring software permits schools unprecedented glimpses into students’ lives, from measuring engagement in online learning to analyzing students’ browsing habits and scanning their messages and documents,” the submission said.
“Overbroad, systematic monitoring of online activity can reveal sensitive information about students’ personal lives, such as their sexual orientation, or cause a chilling effect on their free expression, political organizing, or discussion of sensitive issues such as mental health,” it added.
