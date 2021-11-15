Broadband Roundup
Infrastructure Bill Signing, CT Small Businesses Lack Internet, Pennsylvania Broadband Office
The White House is holding a signing ceremony for President Biden to sign the infrastructure bill into law.
November 15, 2021–– President Joe Biden is expected to sign the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law on Monday.
The White House announced Wednesday that the signing ceremony would be attended by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, governors, mayors, and business and union leaders on the South Lawn of the White House at 3:00 p.m.
The bill, which includes a $550 billion investment in America’s infrastructure, provides $65 billion to expand high-speed broadband across the 50 states. The President will highlight how he is following through on his commitment to rebuild the middle class and the historic benefits the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will deliver for American families,” the White House said in a press release.
Over the next several weeks, the Biden administration will travel around the country to create more public awareness about how the law will improve communities and grow the economy.
The Biden administration announced on Sunday that former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu will be the senior advisor responsible for coordinating the implementation of the bill. As the 61st mayor of New Orleans, Landrieu took office during the city’s recovery from Hurricane Katrina and during the BP oil spill. In his new role as senior advisor, Landrieu will oversee the delivery of this infrastructure funding to the states.
Small businesses in Connecticut are locked out of markets without broadband
Without broadband access, smaller businesses in the state are disconnected from today’s markets because they lack proper broadband infrastructure that can support today’s business needs, Burt Cohen, Connecticut’s broadband policy coordinator in the state’s office of consumer counsel, told the Hartford Courant in a story on Monday.
Connecticut officials don’t have information about how many small businesses lack internet, but estimates suggest that around eight percent of smaller businesses lack high speed broadband.
To address the state’s digital divide, Cohen says private sector cooperation is crucial to delivering high-speed broadband. The state applied for a federal grant with Comcast to bring broadband do unserved areas of the state.
In the meantime, small businesses are paying exorbitant amounts to maintain internet for their connection. Small businesses pay thousands for internet to conduct business virtually: many banks, governments, and grant programs have shifted to mostly online-only communication after the pandemic. It can be difficult for small businesses that don’t have the connection to get the financing or services they need.
“For small business owners in … rural, low-income communities, or more dense populations — where people think or assume high-speed internet is available but it isn’t always — there are a lot of barriers to entrepreneurship and to expanding a business. There’s barriers to contributing to the communities around you,” said Awesta Sarkash, government affairs director for Small Business Majority.
Pennsylvania to establish state broadband authority
The Pennsylvania legislature is considering a proposal to establish a broadband development office.
State House Bill 2071, introduced on Tuesday, would adopt a statewide broadband plan and establish a single point of contact for communication tower contractors, fiber optic cable installers and others looking for bring internet service to rural Pennsylvania.
“We hope to move it quickly,” state Democratic Rep. Pam Snyder said. “We have got to be in the position and ready to receive these federal dollars and right now, with no authority to oversee these dollars, we aren’t. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity.”
Pennsylvania joins a number of states establishing broadband deployment offices in anticipation of Biden’s infrastructure bill passage. The bill will significantly improve broadband connection for communities that would otherwise not be able to fund the investment. In Pennsylvania, less than half of the population of every county in the state has access to high speed broadband, according to a 2019 study by the Center for Rural Pennsylvania.
The state’s broadband projects are not expected to be fully complete until 2025 or 2027 due to supply chain gridlock issues.
Biden Signs Chinese Equipment Ban, Aviation on C-Band, Michael Copps Op-Ed
The newly signed bill puts the U.S. on the offensive against Chinese companies such as Huawei and ZTE.
November 12, 2021 – President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a bipartisan bill banning the Federal Communications Commission from authorizing products that the FCC considers to be potential foreign threats.
Congress passed the law last month with almost unanimous support. It particularly targets products linked to China such as those manufactured by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE.
The FCC voted unanimously last year to formally classify Huawei and ZTE as national security threats due to the companies’ ties to the Chinese Communist Party and stated concerns over espionage. This vote blocked U.S. telecommunications companies from purchasing the products in question with FCC funds.
Huawei and ZTE were also prominent targets of President Donald Trump’s administration in actions it claimed to be national security measures. Trump signed a law last year that banned federal funds from being used to purchase Huawei equipment and also allocated $1 billion to help the FCC launch a campaign with small telecom companies to rip out and replace equipment deemed a threat.
Huawei is one of the largest global providers of 5G equipment, but recently reported large sales decreases due to the U.S. government measures taken against it. These losses have been exacerbated by the Commerce Department effectively blacklisting Huawei and ZTE.
Further requests for C-band delays from aviation industry
Aviation organizations sent a letter to the White House requesting a delay of C-band deployment in order to ensure “safety and efficiency” of the National Airspace System.
This comes a week after Verizon and AT&T had agreed to delay by a month their launch of C-band spectrum. The aviation industry’s letter requests a further delay in deployment, but does not specify how long.
Verizon and AT&T’s initial delay came as a blow to the companies, particularly Verizon due to its months-long public advertising of C-band’s 5G benefits.
Immediately following the initial delay, questions rose as to whether a delay of a month would be long enough and the letter to the White House came soon after.
CTIA, which represents the wireless industry on legislative and lobbying efforts, refuses to budge from the January date it had set for deployment after the initial delay. It states that years of research has shown that 5G does not in fact interfere with aircraft safety as aviation organizations contend, and blames a lack of motivation for aviation organizations to settle as the cause of prolonged conflict over the issue.
Former Commissioner Michael Copps says communications needs more reform
While the recent bipartisan infrastructure bill makes progress on information access for all, much more reform is needed in the areas of news and media policy says former FCC commissioner Michael Copps.
Copps says in an op-ed for the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society that antitrust action, public interest oversight, investment in public media and national media literacy education are all necessary policies to protect democracy.
He pegs an absence of “substantive results” on issues such as net neutrality, consumer privacy protections, misinformation and disinformation as a troubling indicator for the progress of change in American communications.
Specific actions Copps advocates for include expanded FCC public oversight of telecom and media companies, boosting government funding for public and community media and establishment of major curricular programs in public school systems for education on use of online technology and recognition of biased websites in addition to creation of such an online K-12 program for schools to use immediately.
The op-ed cast blame for a lack of progress on an “obstructionist” Republican Party, a few senators Copps believes to be stubborn and hungry for power, as well as mainstream media that he says is corporatized and treats politics coverage as entertainment in order to make a profit.
Bluepeak Starts Fiber Construction in OK, Hawaii’s Broadband Maps, UK Broadband Partnership
Bluepeak is investing $25 million in a high-speed broadband network in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
November 11, 2021 – Internet service provider Bluepeak has begun constructing its fiber network In Stillwater, Oklahoma this week.
The company announced the expansion of its fiber network on Wednesday, partnering with the city to deliver internet and video to the region.
The $25 million investment will bring high-quality broadband to almost 23,000 residents and businesses across Stillwater. “We’re thrilled to begin construction of our fiber-to-the-home network and deliver best-in-class broadband services to Stillwater,” said Bluepeak CEO Rich Fish.
“Bluepeak believes the size of the city shouldn’t determine the quality of the technology and Oklahoma is an important market for us as we expand our services to communities across the region,” Fish added.
In addition to Stillwater, Bluepeak is expanding to other Oklahoma cities that don’t have reliable, high-speed internet without accessing federal funding.
Vice president of sales MacKenzie Roebuck-Walsh said the company is going to stay in small town, rural America “where we can be part of the community and really make a difference.”
She said Bluepeak is “bringing choice where choice didn’t exist … and not only are we bringing choice but our product’s a little bit different. It’s fiber so it’s symmetrical, meaning speeds go up and down the exact same and really great pricing.”
Hawaii internet study takes state broadband mapping into its own hands
The ‘Auamo Collaborative announced on Monday that its Rural Broadband Mapping Project will study internet connectivity needs in rural communities on islands in Hawaii.
The collaborative’s founder, Hawaiian educator Brad Bennet, told Hawaii Public Radio that the collaborative’s goal is to gather data for determining which communities lack broadband access. Bennet says the existing maps “were not accurate to the point of being able to tell what neighborhoods, what streets had access, what streets didn’t.”
In order to address the lack of better data, Bennet is taking a boots-on-the-ground approach to mapping the islands’ broadband needs. The group is currently hiring community liaisons to conduct speed tests in the field, meet neighbors and talk about their internet needs.
Bennet joined educators during the pandemic to provide computers to students in need, but said he soon realized that “it wasn’t just an issue of hardware.” Bennet saw students’ connection issues as “an issue of access and equity. We were distributing computers in areas where some families did not have broadband activity.”
A recent survey by Marzano Research found 34 percent of Native Hawaiians and 35 percent of non-Hawaiians experienced insufficient access to digital devices and internet connectivity.
Bennet says ‘Auamo collaborative’s study “kind of wants to look at that and drill down as to what the reasons are for that. Because there are many reasons for the lack of connectivity,” he added.
Vodafone partners with CityFibre to connect 8 million homes in U.K.
Vodafone is partnering with British internet provider CityFibre to make fiber broadband available to eight million homes in the U.K.
The agreement will support CityFibre’s pledge to reach 285 cities, towns, and villages by 2025, BBC reports.
The deal announced by Vodafone on Thursday means that CityFibre will offer fiber to more homes than any other provider in the CityFibre is the largest U.K. company to lay fiber outside of the nation’s biggest internet providers like BT and Virgin Media.
“A couple of years back we were new to broadband but by spring we will have the widest fiber-to-the-premises footprint in the UK,” Ahmed Essam, CEO of Vodafone UK, said about the deal. U.K. Vodafone, who does not own its own fixed line network, leases its network from other companies. By not owning its own fixed-line network, Essam says that Vodafone has been free to expand its reach faster.
Analysts predict that the move will likely have a positive impact on consumers. “For consumers, this simply means a greater degree of choice, which is often faster and more affordable than what they have access to before. That’s a good thing,” Mark Jackson, editor at ISPreview, told the BBC.
Americans Want Action on Monopolies, Robinhood Data Breach, Nationwide Comcast Outages
Tim Wu said ‘supermajority’ of Americans think government needs to address monopolies.
November 10, 2021 – Tim Wu, President Joe Biden’s pick for the National Economic Council and net neutrality advocate, said Tuesday that a “super majority” of Americans believe there should be a crackdown on monopolies, according to Market Watch.
“We feel strongly that we are playing our role in a democracy in responding to the will of the people, in fact, responding to what really is a supermajority of American citizens,” Wu said in a speech to the American Bar Association’s Antitrust Law Section Fall Forum, the report said.
The report added that Wu was citing a poll showing 67 percent of Americans think “the federal government should do more about the power of monopolies.”Wu was just one in a number of significant appointments by Biden to shore up the Big Tech agenda, including bringing in Google critic Jonathan Kanter as assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s antitrust division, and Amazon critic Lina Khan as chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission.
Robinhood suffers data breach
Trading platform Robinhood disclosed Monday that data was stolen for more than 7 million of its customers as part of a major data breach.
More than five million email addresses were stolen in the breach that was discovered on November 3, and an additional two million had their full names included.
Approximately 310 individuals had their names, birth dates and ZIP codes exposed during the breach and 10 individuals had even more account details revealed.
Robinhood stated that no social security numbers, bank account numbers or credit card numbers were exposed and no customer suffered financial loss as a result.
The company reported the breach and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as asked cybersecurity company Mandiant for help with investigating the breach.
The breach is the latest of many prominent cyberattacks in the U.S., with the Colonial Pipeline and the National Rifle Association also experiencing hacks, prompting government action to stymie bad actors.
Widespread Comcast internet issues
Starting Monday and into the day on Tuesday, Comcast Xfinity customers experienced broadband outages from coast to coast across the U.S.
Outage tracking website Downdetector showed that more than 53,000 people had reported Xfinity service issues as of Tuesday morning. Areas with prevalent reporting of outages included Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco and parts of New Jersey.
Comcast said it has now restored service for impacted customers.
The cause of the outages is not immediately clear, with users on Twitter complaining about a lack of communication from Comcast on the issues.
In August 2020, CenturyLink suffered similar widespread network outages in the U.S., impacting sites like Amazon, Cloudflare and Hulu.
