Broadband Roundup
Infrastructure Bill Signing, CT Small Businesses Lack Internet, Pennsylvania Broadband Office
The White House is holding a signing ceremony for President Biden to sign the infrastructure bill into law.
November 15, 2021–– President Joe Biden is expected to sign the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law on Monday.
The White House announced Wednesday that the signing ceremony would be attended by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, governors, mayors, and business and union leaders on the South Lawn of the White House at 3:00 p.m.
The bill, which includes a $550 billion investment in America’s infrastructure, provides $65 billion to expand high-speed broadband across the 50 states. The President will highlight how he is following through on his commitment to rebuild the middle class and the historic benefits the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will deliver for American families,” the White House said in a press release.
Over the next several weeks, the Biden administration will travel around the country to create more public awareness about how the law will improve communities and grow the economy.
The Biden administration announced on Sunday that former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu will be the senior advisor responsible for coordinating the implementation of the bill. As the 61st mayor of New Orleans, Landrieu took office during the city’s recovery from Hurricane Katrina and during the BP oil spill. In his new role as senior advisor, Landrieu will oversee the delivery of this infrastructure funding to the states.
Small businesses in Connecticut are locked out of markets without broadband
Without broadband access, smaller businesses in the state are disconnected from today’s markets because they lack proper broadband infrastructure that can support today’s business needs, Burt Cohen, Connecticut’s broadband policy coordinator in the state’s office of consumer counsel, told the Hartford Courant in a story on Monday.
Connecticut officials don’t have information about how many small businesses lack internet, but estimates suggest that around eight percent of smaller businesses lack high speed broadband.
To address the state’s digital divide, Cohen says private sector cooperation is crucial to delivering high-speed broadband. The state applied for a federal grant with Comcast to bring broadband do unserved areas of the state.
In the meantime, small businesses are paying exorbitant amounts to maintain internet for their connection. Small businesses pay thousands for internet to conduct business virtually: many banks, governments, and grant programs have shifted to mostly online-only communication after the pandemic. It can be difficult for small businesses that don’t have the connection to get the financing or services they need.
“For small business owners in … rural, low-income communities, or more dense populations — where people think or assume high-speed internet is available but it isn’t always — there are a lot of barriers to entrepreneurship and to expanding a business. There’s barriers to contributing to the communities around you,” said Awesta Sarkash, government affairs director for Small Business Majority.
Pennsylvania to establish state broadband authority
The Pennsylvania legislature is considering a proposal to establish a broadband development office.
State House Bill 2071, introduced on Tuesday, would adopt a statewide broadband plan and establish a single point of contact for communication tower contractors, fiber optic cable installers and others looking for bring internet service to rural Pennsylvania.
“We hope to move it quickly,” state Democratic Rep. Pam Snyder said. “We have got to be in the position and ready to receive these federal dollars and right now, with no authority to oversee these dollars, we aren’t. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity.”
Pennsylvania joins a number of states establishing broadband deployment offices in anticipation of Biden’s infrastructure bill passage. The bill will significantly improve broadband connection for communities that would otherwise not be able to fund the investment. In Pennsylvania, less than half of the population of every county in the state has access to high speed broadband, according to a 2019 study by the Center for Rural Pennsylvania.
The state’s broadband projects are not expected to be fully complete until 2025 or 2027 due to supply chain gridlock issues.
Broadband Roundup
Industry Reacts to Infrastructure Signing, DISH Signs Carriage Deal with Sinclair, Bring Your Own RAN
Industry reactions to Biden’s signing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 on Monday.
November 16, 2021 – Players from across the telecom sector applauded the signing by President Joe Biden’s signing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 that would see $65 billion invested in broadband infrastructure.
“WISPA hails President Joe Biden for his signing of the bi-partisan [IIJA],” Wireless Internet Service Providers Association President and CEO Mike Wendy said in a statement. Furthermore, he lauded the bill’s emphasis on tech diversity, which he argued would be critical to bridge the digital divide.
NCTA’s President and CEO Michael Powell also commended the president. “With the President’s signing of the [IIJA], the U.S. has taken an historic step to speed the deployment of next-generation broadband networks to unserved households and to build a durable support mechanism that will help low-income consumers connect to the internet.” He added that cable broadband providers are ready to contribute to the public-private partnerships that will be necessary to deploy and improve broadband projects for all Americans.
Utilities Technology Council President and CEO Sheryl Osiene-Riggs praised the bill in a statement. “Today, all Americans can look confident into a future with fast, reliable, and affordable broadband connections fueled by investments in broadband access for all Americans, including those in rural areas, low-income families and tribal communities. UTC members have long advocated for one-time investments in future-proof technologies that cost-effectively deliver reliable and affordable broadband services.”
John Windhausen Jr., executive director of the Schools, Health & Libraries Broadband Coalition, called the bill “a win for everyone interested in closing the digital divide,” and specifically pointed toward the bill’s acknowledgment of community anchor institutions as a feature that will “promote broadband adoption.”
In addition to private entities, some public servants also voiced their support for the bill. Federal Communications Commissioner Geoffrey Starks released a statement in favor of the bill, saying, “We now have a once-in-a-generation chance to bring broadband to all Americans.”
Evelyn Remaley, acting assistant secretary of commerce for communications and information with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, congratulated the president and re-committed the NTIA to its role in “administering the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, which will fund the infrastructure buildouts needed to connect every American to reliable, high-speed, affordable broadband.”
DISH, Sinclair Broadcast Group announce multi-year carriage agreement
Sinclair owns 144 local news stations across the country. Now, these stations will be carried by DISH.
Sinclair’s Head of Distribution and Network Relations William Bell stated that this agreement “reflects the continued importance that distributors place on local and national broadcast content.”
He added, “We look forward to continuing to provide DISH viewers with the high-quality and highly-desired entertainment, and timely local news that they depend on every day.”
In 2018, the group’s practice of purchasing small, local stations came under scrutiny in the wake of a uniform script that was circulated and played through their members stations.
Athonet announces “Bring Your Own RAN”
Communications platform Athonet announced that it would begin offering a service known as “Bring Your Own RAN” on Nov. 15.
The program will enable users to use a cloud-based dashboard to tailor radio access network specifications to best suit their needs.
“The Athonet cloud-based private network management system not only allows the organization to choose their own radio but enables them to run different radios concurrently in their private network,” Athonet writes about the program.
“For example, a different radio may be used indoor compared to outdoor to hit the required coverage and performance targets. IT managers can also view all the radios in a single dashboard without logging in/out of different management platforms.”
Though this could potentially add another dimension to customer networks that allows users to better configure their services, this announcement comes at a time of skepticism and uncertainty around the open RAN concept.
Broadband Roundup
Biden Signs Chinese Equipment Ban, Aviation on C-Band, Michael Copps Op-Ed
The newly signed bill puts the U.S. on the offensive against Chinese companies such as Huawei and ZTE.
November 12, 2021 – President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a bipartisan bill banning the Federal Communications Commission from authorizing products that the FCC considers to be potential foreign threats.
Congress passed the law last month with almost unanimous support. It particularly targets products linked to China such as those manufactured by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE.
The FCC voted unanimously last year to formally classify Huawei and ZTE as national security threats due to the companies’ ties to the Chinese Communist Party and stated concerns over espionage. This vote blocked U.S. telecommunications companies from purchasing the products in question with FCC funds.
Huawei and ZTE were also prominent targets of President Donald Trump’s administration in actions it claimed to be national security measures. Trump signed a law last year that banned federal funds from being used to purchase Huawei equipment and also allocated $1 billion to help the FCC launch a campaign with small telecom companies to rip out and replace equipment deemed a threat.
Huawei is one of the largest global providers of 5G equipment, but recently reported large sales decreases due to the U.S. government measures taken against it. These losses have been exacerbated by the Commerce Department effectively blacklisting Huawei and ZTE.
Further requests for C-band delays from aviation industry
Aviation organizations sent a letter to the White House requesting a delay of C-band deployment in order to ensure “safety and efficiency” of the National Airspace System.
This comes a week after Verizon and AT&T had agreed to delay by a month their launch of C-band spectrum. The aviation industry’s letter requests a further delay in deployment, but does not specify how long.
Verizon and AT&T’s initial delay came as a blow to the companies, particularly Verizon due to its months-long public advertising of C-band’s 5G benefits.
Immediately following the initial delay, questions rose as to whether a delay of a month would be long enough and the letter to the White House came soon after.
CTIA, which represents the wireless industry on legislative and lobbying efforts, refuses to budge from the January date it had set for deployment after the initial delay. It states that years of research has shown that 5G does not in fact interfere with aircraft safety as aviation organizations contend, and blames a lack of motivation for aviation organizations to settle as the cause of prolonged conflict over the issue.
Former Commissioner Michael Copps says communications needs more reform
While the recent bipartisan infrastructure bill makes progress on information access for all, much more reform is needed in the areas of news and media policy says former FCC commissioner Michael Copps.
Copps says in an op-ed for the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society that antitrust action, public interest oversight, investment in public media and national media literacy education are all necessary policies to protect democracy.
He pegs an absence of “substantive results” on issues such as net neutrality, consumer privacy protections, misinformation and disinformation as a troubling indicator for the progress of change in American communications.
Specific actions Copps advocates for include expanded FCC public oversight of telecom and media companies, boosting government funding for public and community media and establishment of major curricular programs in public school systems for education on use of online technology and recognition of biased websites in addition to creation of such an online K-12 program for schools to use immediately.
The op-ed cast blame for a lack of progress on an “obstructionist” Republican Party, a few senators Copps believes to be stubborn and hungry for power, as well as mainstream media that he says is corporatized and treats politics coverage as entertainment in order to make a profit.
Broadband Roundup
Bluepeak Starts Fiber Construction in OK, Hawaii’s Broadband Maps, UK Broadband Partnership
Bluepeak is investing $25 million in a high-speed broadband network in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
November 11, 2021 – Internet service provider Bluepeak has begun constructing its fiber network In Stillwater, Oklahoma this week.
The company announced the expansion of its fiber network on Wednesday, partnering with the city to deliver internet and video to the region.
The $25 million investment will bring high-quality broadband to almost 23,000 residents and businesses across Stillwater. “We’re thrilled to begin construction of our fiber-to-the-home network and deliver best-in-class broadband services to Stillwater,” said Bluepeak CEO Rich Fish.
“Bluepeak believes the size of the city shouldn’t determine the quality of the technology and Oklahoma is an important market for us as we expand our services to communities across the region,” Fish added.
In addition to Stillwater, Bluepeak is expanding to other Oklahoma cities that don’t have reliable, high-speed internet without accessing federal funding.
Vice president of sales MacKenzie Roebuck-Walsh said the company is going to stay in small town, rural America “where we can be part of the community and really make a difference.”
She said Bluepeak is “bringing choice where choice didn’t exist … and not only are we bringing choice but our product’s a little bit different. It’s fiber so it’s symmetrical, meaning speeds go up and down the exact same and really great pricing.”
Hawaii internet study takes state broadband mapping into its own hands
The ‘Auamo Collaborative announced on Monday that its Rural Broadband Mapping Project will study internet connectivity needs in rural communities on islands in Hawaii.
The collaborative’s founder, Hawaiian educator Brad Bennet, told Hawaii Public Radio that the collaborative’s goal is to gather data for determining which communities lack broadband access. Bennet says the existing maps “were not accurate to the point of being able to tell what neighborhoods, what streets had access, what streets didn’t.”
In order to address the lack of better data, Bennet is taking a boots-on-the-ground approach to mapping the islands’ broadband needs. The group is currently hiring community liaisons to conduct speed tests in the field, meet neighbors and talk about their internet needs.
Bennet joined educators during the pandemic to provide computers to students in need, but said he soon realized that “it wasn’t just an issue of hardware.” Bennet saw students’ connection issues as “an issue of access and equity. We were distributing computers in areas where some families did not have broadband activity.”
The collaborative’s goal is to gather data for determining which communities lack broadband access because the existing maps “were not accurate.”
A recent survey by Marzano Research found 34 percent of Native Hawaiians and 35 percent of non-Hawaiians experienced insufficient access to digital devices and internet connectivity.
Bennet says ‘Auamo collaborative’s study “kind of wants to look at that and drill down as to what the reasons are for that. Because there are many reasons for the lack of connectivity,” he added.
Vodafone partners with CityFibre to connect 8 million homes in U.K.
Vodafone is partnering with British internet provider CityFibre to make fiber broadband available to eight million homes in the U.K.
The agreement will support CityFibre’s pledge to reach 285 cities, towns, and villages by 2025, BBC reports.
The deal announced by Vodafone on Thursday means that CityFibre will offer fiber to more homes than any other provider in the CityFibre is the largest U.K. company to lay fiber outside of the nation’s biggest internet providers like BT and Virgin Media.
“A couple of years back we were new to broadband but by spring we will have the widest fiber-to-the-premises footprint in the UK,” Ahmed Essam, CEO of Vodafone UK, said about the deal. U.K. Vodafone, who does not own its own fixed line network, leases its network from other companies. By not owning its own fixed-line network, Essam says that Vodafone has been free to expand its reach faster.
Analysts predict that the move will likely have a positive impact on consumers. “For consumers, this simply means a greater degree of choice, which is often faster and more affordable than what they have access to before. That’s a good thing,” Mark Jackson, editor at ISPreview, told the BBC.
Recent
- Eighty Civil Society Groups Ask for Swift Confirmation of FCC, NTIA Nominees
- Cyber Officials Reiterate Need for Private-Public Sector Cyber Threat Information Sharing
- Industry Reacts to Infrastructure Signing, DISH Signs Carriage Deal with Sinclair, Bring Your Own RAN
- President Biden Signs Infrastructure Bill at White House, Touting Better Broadband
- Bigger Investment Needed for Next Generation 9-1-1 Services, Experts Say
- Infrastructure Bill Signing, CT Small Businesses Lack Internet, Pennsylvania Broadband Office
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Senators Intro App Bill, Groups Drop TracFone Buy Complaint, States Want Shorter Robocall Deadline
-
Section 2304 months ago
Facebook, Google, Twitter Register to Lobby Congress on Section 230
-
Infrastructure4 months ago
Lumen Responds to Allegations it Underbuilds While Collecting Public Funds
-
Antitrust3 months ago
Daniel Hanley: Federal Communications Commission Must Block Verizon’s Acquisition of TracFone
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Mapping Comment Deadline Extended, AT&T Gets Federal Contract, 5G and LTE Drive Microwave Demand
-
#broadbandlive3 months ago
Broadband Breakfast on September 1, 2021 — What’s Next for Broadband Infrastructure Legislation?
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
FCC and FTC Announce Open Meeting Agendas and AT&T Signs Deal with OneWeb
-
Expert Opinion4 months ago
David Stokes: Optimizing Network Performance Through Segment Routing and Traffic Engineering