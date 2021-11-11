Broadband Roundup
Bluepeak Starts Fiber Construction in OK, Hawaii’s Broadband Maps, UK Broadband Partnership
Bluepeak is investing $25 million in a high-speed broadband network in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
November 11, 2021 – Internet service provider Bluepeak has begun constructing its fiber network In Stillwater, Oklahoma this week.
The company announced the expansion of its fiber network on Wednesday, partnering with the city to deliver internet and video to the region.
The $25 million investment will bring high-quality broadband to almost 23,000 residents and businesses across Stillwater. “We’re thrilled to begin construction of our fiber-to-the-home network and deliver best-in-class broadband services to Stillwater,” said Bluepeak CEO Rich Fish.
“Bluepeak believes the size of the city shouldn’t determine the quality of the technology and Oklahoma is an important market for us as we expand our services to communities across the region,” Fish added.
In addition to Stillwater, Bluepeak is expanding to other Oklahoma cities that don’t have reliable, high-speed internet without accessing federal funding.
Vice president of sales MacKenzie Roebuck-Walsh said the company is going to stay in small town, rural America “where we can be part of the community and really make a difference.”
She said Bluepeak is “bringing choice where choice didn’t exist … and not only are we bringing choice but our product’s a little bit different. It’s fiber so it’s symmetrical, meaning speeds go up and down the exact same and really great pricing.”
Hawaii internet study takes state broadband mapping into its own hands
The ‘Auamo Collaborative announced on Monday that its Rural Broadband Mapping Project will study internet connectivity needs in rural communities on islands in Hawaii.
The collaborative’s founder, Hawaiian educator Brad Bennet, told Hawaii Public Radio that the collaborative’s goal is to gather data for determining which communities lack broadband access. Bennet says the existing maps “were not accurate to the point of being able to tell what neighborhoods, what streets had access, what streets didn’t.”
In order to address the lack of better data, Bennet is taking a boots-on-the-ground approach to mapping the islands’ broadband needs. The group is currently hiring community liaisons to conduct speed tests in the field, meet neighbors and talk about their internet needs.
Bennet joined educators during the pandemic to provide computers to students in need, but said he soon realized that “it wasn’t just an issue of hardware.” Bennet saw students’ connection issues as “an issue of access and equity. We were distributing computers in areas where some families did not have broadband activity.”
The collaborative’s goal is to gather data for determining which communities lack broadband access because the existing maps “were not accurate.”
A recent survey by Marzano Research found 34 percent of Native Hawaiians and 35 percent of non-Hawaiians experienced insufficient access to digital devices and internet connectivity.
Bennet says ‘Auamo collaborative’s study “kind of wants to look at that and drill down as to what the reasons are for that. Because there are many reasons for the lack of connectivity,” he added.
Vodafone partners with CityFibre to connect 8 million homes in U.K.
Vodafone is partnering with British internet provider CityFibre to make fiber broadband available to eight million homes in the U.K.
The agreement will support CityFibre’s pledge to reach 285 cities, towns, and villages by 2025, BBC reports.
The deal announced by Vodafone on Thursday means that CityFibre will offer fiber to more homes than any other provider in the CityFibre is the largest U.K. company to lay fiber outside of the nation’s biggest internet providers like BT and Virgin Media.
“A couple of years back we were new to broadband but by spring we will have the widest fiber-to-the-premises footprint in the UK,” Ahmed Essam, CEO of Vodafone UK, said about the deal. U.K. Vodafone, who does not own its own fixed line network, leases its network from other companies. By not owning its own fixed-line network, Essam says that Vodafone has been free to expand its reach faster.
Analysts predict that the move will likely have a positive impact on consumers. “For consumers, this simply means a greater degree of choice, which is often faster and more affordable than what they have access to before. That’s a good thing,” Mark Jackson, editor at ISPreview, told the BBC.
Broadband Roundup
Americans Want Action on Monopolies, Robinhood Data Breach, Nationwide Comcast Outages
Tim Wu said ‘supermajority’ of Americans think government needs to address monopolies.
November 10, 2021 – Tim Wu, President Joe Biden’s pick for the National Economic Council and net neutrality advocate, said Tuesday that a “super majority” of Americans believe there should be a crackdown on monopolies, according to Market Watch.
“We feel strongly that we are playing our role in a democracy in responding to the will of the people, in fact, responding to what really is a supermajority of American citizens,” Wu said in a speech to the American Bar Association’s Antitrust Law Section Fall Forum, the report said.
The report added that Wu was citing a poll showing 67 percent of Americans think “the federal government should do more about the power of monopolies.”Wu was just one in a number of significant appointments by Biden to shore up the Big Tech agenda, including bringing in Google critic Jonathan Kanter as assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s antitrust division, and Amazon critic Lina Khan as chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission.
Robinhood suffers data breach
Trading platform Robinhood disclosed Monday that data was stolen for more than 7 million of its customers as part of a major data breach.
More than five million email addresses were stolen in the breach that was discovered on November 3, and an additional two million had their full names included.
Approximately 310 individuals had their names, birth dates and ZIP codes exposed during the breach and 10 individuals had even more account details revealed.
Robinhood stated that no social security numbers, bank account numbers or credit card numbers were exposed and no customer suffered financial loss as a result.
The company reported the breach and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as asked cybersecurity company Mandiant for help with investigating the breach.
The breach is the latest of many prominent cyberattacks in the U.S., with the Colonial Pipeline and the National Rifle Association also experiencing hacks, prompting government action to stymie bad actors.
Widespread Comcast internet issues
Starting Monday and into the day on Tuesday, Comcast Xfinity customers experienced broadband outages from coast to coast across the U.S.
Outage tracking website Downdetector showed that more than 53,000 people had reported Xfinity service issues as of Tuesday morning. Areas with prevalent reporting of outages included Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco and parts of New Jersey.
Comcast said it has now restored service for impacted customers.
The cause of the outages is not immediately clear, with users on Twitter complaining about a lack of communication from Comcast on the issues.
In August 2020, CenturyLink suffered similar widespread network outages in the U.S., impacting sites like Amazon, Cloudflare and Hulu.
Broadband Roundup
Concern about Rip and Replace, China Telecom Appeals Expulsion, Clarity on Student Privacy
Rural Wireless Association is concerned rip and replace will not compensate for costs related to supply chain and labor issues.
November 9, 2021 – The Rural Wireless Association said in a submission to the FCC Monday that it is concerned with the ability of small and rural carriers to comply with replacing unsecure telecom equipment even as workforce and semiconductor shortages persist.
In July, the agency voted in favor of ripping and replacing equipment from Chinese manufacturers, including ZTE and Huawei, due to national security concerns and as a result of the Secure Networks Act. It also announced details of the reimbursement process that will compensate those carriers for having to follow through on the order.
But in a submission to the Commerce Department last week and then to the FCC on Monday, the RWA said the labor shortage and the global supply chain crisis, which has claimed shortages in semiconductors, will increase the cost to comply with the order. It is asking for the FCC, Commerce, and Homeland Security to work together to lobby Congress to ensure the reimbursement program covers those “rising costs associated with the supply chain and labor shortages couple with the short time line for completing the Reimbursement Program.
“Alternatively, RWA asks that the Commission issue general extensions to the one-year reimbursement and replacement term to give participants more time, which will in turn lower costs and allow the semiconductor and workforce shortages to be resolved,” it added.
The current reimbursement window closes on January 14, 2022.
China Telecom appeals ban
China Telecom, which was told by the Federal Communications Commission earlier this month that it is having its business authorizations revoked due to national security concerns, is appealing the decision because it claims it did not get a due hearing on the matter.
Filed Friday, the submission challenges the FCC’s vote last month to revoke the operating authorizations of the company’s U.S. subsidiary, effectively ending its ability to provide services in the country, allegedly because the company is at the whim of the Chinese government.
“The Commission’s failure to designate the Section 214 revocation and termination proceedings for a hearing prior to issuance of the Order tramples on [China Telecom Americas’] constitutionally protected property rights, violating the Due Process Clause of the U.S. Constitution, the Administrative Procedure Act, and the Commission’s own precedent governing Section 214 authorization revocations proceedings,” the submission said.
The company added that if the agency doesn’t suspend the order, the company will suffer “massive irreparable harm” from having to “cease large segments of its operations.”
The process to revoke China Telecom’s authorizations began under the Donald Trump administration. In December 2020, the company’s written objections to the FCC commencing proceedings to revoke the authorizations were denied. In March 2021, it said it had asked the FCC to designate the matter for an evidentiary hearing before a neutral administration law judge, which it did not get.
FCC asked to clarify student privacy in schools
The Center for Democracy and Technology asked FCC officials last week to clarify legislation that it says is forcing schools to install invasive software to monitor students’ activity.
The organization brought forth the concerns in a call with FCC officials, which was laid out in a November 3 submission, that the implementation of this software is a “result of an overboard interpretation of the ‘monitoring’ provision” of the Children’s Internet Protection Act.
The legislation requires schools receiving funds from the E-rate broadband subsidy program to enforce a “policy of Internet safety for minors that includes monitoring the online activities of minors,” the CDT said, adding such “invasive surveillance” is not required to abide by the law.
It said this software monitoring occurs outside school hours, dampens student expression, and disproportionately affects low-income students.
“Student activity monitoring software permits schools unprecedented glimpses into students’ lives, from measuring engagement in online learning to analyzing students’ browsing habits and scanning their messages and documents,” the submission said.
“Overbroad, systematic monitoring of online activity can reveal sensitive information about students’ personal lives, such as their sexual orientation, or cause a chilling effect on their free expression, political organizing, or discussion of sensitive issues such as mental health,” it added.
Broadband Roundup
Ting Continues Fiber Expansion, A North Carolina Broadband Story, Broadband’s Impact in Alaska
Ting Internet said it will continue expanding its fiber infrastructure throughout the rest of the year.
November 8, 2021 – Ting Internet announced Monday that it has launched its fiber internet in Dover, Idaho.
The Tucows subsidiary said the surrounding area has been plagued by older technology that was “prone to slower service and network interruptions,” but the new fiber infrastructure will mean customers will not share bandwidth with neighbors, which it said will increase speeds and reliability.
The data cap-less gigabit internet will cost $89 per month. Other services on offer include $39 monthly for 50 Megabits per second download and $69 for 200 Mbps, the company said, adding it offers business internet as well.
Ting added that it will continue expanding service in the surrounding areas throughout the rest of the year, so long as weather permits.
A North Carolina city provides global digital divide solution
One North Carolina city addressed broadband issues a decade ago and is sharing its success.
In Wilson, NC, the town council partnered with broadband network Greenlight to provide service to about 1,000 homes. It was the first municipality-owned and operated network in North Carolina and one of the first in the country, ABC 11 News reported on Friday.
The North Carolina map for broadband availability shows that around 10 percent of households in the state do not have access. In rural areas, the problem is providers say they won’t get a return on their investments because of the lack of population density.
“Internet providers pay for their investments with subscribers. So, if there are fewer subscribers in a mile of road, out in a rural part of the state, they won’t make their money back in time,” said Nate Denny, North Carolina’s deputy secretary for broadband and digital equity.
Although municipality-owned broadband networks are a solution for other state’s local needs, that isn’t an option for North Carolina counties. Shortly after Greenlight started enlisting subscribers, North Carolina lawmakers passed a law largely restricting other municipalities from creating their own network and limiting Greenlight from expanding beyond county lines.
Denny hopes private internet providers will be attracted to rural areas with grants the state is awarding. North Carolina has already awarded more than $30 million grants to connect more than 16,000 households.
Broadband’s impact in Alaska
The introduction of broadband is changing lives for western Alaskans.
Once Akiak gets high-speed broadband later in November, the cost of broadband will decrease and internet speeds will more than double, National Public Radio reported Monday.
NPR profiled Lena Foss in Akiak, Alaska, and wrote about how broadband will transform her daily activities She tried to fix a broken dryer she found, but couldn’t get a connection fast enough to learn how to fix it. “First thing I did was YouTube how to replace a belt. But the internet was so slow and I thought I was wasting gigabytes so I turned that off before I completely finished how to fix the dryer.
In Akiak, a town with 460 residents, the promise of high-speed broadband in the rural environment was a “fantasy” for the community. For Shawna Williams, getting her college degree was more difficult without faster internet. She couldn’t even load a PowerPoint in the evenings.
Experts at the Brookings Institution say that the pandemic heightened awareness for broadband inequalities and federal funding is making upgrades to faster internet possible. The federal government allocated large portions of its COVID-relief funding to rural and tribal lands with the goal of improving their connection.
Akiak Chief Mike Williams says with internet at home, their tribe will be ready to endure another lockdown. “We’re going to be prepared this time” he said, according to NPR.
Recent
- Broadband Breakfast Panel Emphasizes Need for Better Mapping to Maximize Infrastructure Bill Money
- Commerce Secretary Raimondo Emphasizes Affordability, Fiber in Infrastructure Bill Press Briefing
- Bluepeak Starts Fiber Construction in OK, Hawaii’s Broadband Maps, UK Broadband Partnership
- University of Notre Dame Launches SpectrumX to Expand Radio Spectrum Research
- Dish Reiterates Need for Full Three-Year Phase-out of Sprint Network
- Bristol, Connecticut, Considers Using Rescue Plan Funds For Citywide Open Access Network
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Senators Intro App Bill, Groups Drop TracFone Buy Complaint, States Want Shorter Robocall Deadline
-
Section 2303 months ago
Facebook, Google, Twitter Register to Lobby Congress on Section 230
-
Infrastructure4 months ago
Lumen Responds to Allegations it Underbuilds While Collecting Public Funds
-
Antitrust3 months ago
Daniel Hanley: Federal Communications Commission Must Block Verizon’s Acquisition of TracFone
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Mapping Comment Deadline Extended, AT&T Gets Federal Contract, 5G and LTE Drive Microwave Demand
-
#broadbandlive2 months ago
Broadband Breakfast on September 1, 2021 — What’s Next for Broadband Infrastructure Legislation?
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
FCC and FTC Announce Open Meeting Agendas and AT&T Signs Deal with OneWeb
-
Expert Opinion3 months ago
David Stokes: Optimizing Network Performance Through Segment Routing and Traffic Engineering