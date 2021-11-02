Connect with us

Broadband Breakfast on November 10, 2021 — The Changing Nature of the Debate About Social Media and Section 230

Facebook is under fire. Does that mean all of social media should be?

Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 12 Noon ET — The Changing Nature of the Debate About Social Media and Section 230

Facebook is under fire as never before. In response, the social-networking giant has gone so far as to change its official name, to Meta (as in the “metaverse”). What are the broader concern about social media beyond Facebook? How will concerns about Facebook’s practices spill over into other social media networks, and to debate about Section 230 of the Communications Act?

  Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast, also serves as Of Counsel to The CommLaw Group. He has helped fiber-based and fixed wireless providers negotiate telecom leases and fiber IRUs, litigate to operate in the public right of way, and argue regulatory classifications before federal and state authorities. He has also worked with cities on structuring Public-Private Partnerships for better broadband access for their communities. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.

Broadband Breakfast is a decade-old news organization based in Washington that is building a community of interest around broadband policy and internet technology, with a particular focus on better broadband infrastructure, the politics of privacy and the regulation of social media. Learn more about Broadband Breakfast.

Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 — Giving Thanks for Better Broadband

Finding something to be grateful about with regard to Better Broadband, Better Lives

November 2, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 12 Noon ET — Giving Thanks for Better Broadband

  Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Drew ClarkEditor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast, also serves as Of Counsel to The CommLaw Group. He has helped fiber-based and fixed wireless providers negotiate telecom leases and fiber IRUs, litigate to operate in the public right of way, and argue regulatory classifications before federal and state authorities. He has also worked with cities on structuring Public-Private Partnerships for better broadband access for their communities. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.

Broadband Breakfast on November 17, 2021 — How the Telecom and Tech Industries Should Approach Privacy

Privacy issues are an increasingly important concern for both the tech and the telecom industry.

November 2, 2021

Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 12 Noon ET — How the Telecom and Tech Industries Should Approach Privacy

  Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Drew ClarkEditor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast, also serves as Of Counsel to The CommLaw Group. He has helped fiber-based and fixed wireless providers negotiate telecom leases and fiber IRUs, litigate to operate in the public right of way, and argue regulatory classifications before federal and state authorities. He has also worked with cities on structuring Public-Private Partnerships for better broadband access for their communities. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.

Broadband Breakfast on November 3, 2021 — Cutting Through Supply Chains and Resolving Labor Shortages

Concerns about labor shortages, supply chains and rising costs are inescapable.

November 2, 2021

Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 12 Noon ET — Cutting Through Supply Chains and Resolving Labor Shortages

Concerns about labor shortages, supply chains and rising costs are inescapable. How will these impact broadband deployments? As the industry awaits the fate of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act — also known as the bipartisan infrastructure bill that has already passed the House — do concerns about supply chains represent hurdles to overcome or inescapable obstacles to manage? In this session of Broadband Breakfast Live Online, we’ll hear from industry officials expressing their concerns.

  • Doug Dawson, Consultant, CCG Consulting
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

 

Doug Dawson has worked in the telecom industry since 1978 and has both a consulting and an operational background. He and CCG specialize in helping clients launch new broadband markets, develop new products and finance new ventures. CCG, the largest telecom consulting firm in the United States in terms of clients, has a varied telecommunications practice and helps clients with engineering, regulatory, operation and planning issues. Dawson also writes the daily blog potsandpansbyccg.com, which covers a wide range of topics for broadband and related subjects.

Drew ClarkEditor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast, also serves as Of Counsel to The CommLaw Group. He has helped fiber-based and fixed wireless providers negotiate telecom leases and fiber IRUs, litigate to operate in the public right of way, and argue regulatory classifications before federal and state authorities. He has also worked with cities on structuring Public-Private Partnerships for better broadband access for their communities. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.

