Broadband Breakfast on November 3, 2021 — Cutting Through Supply Chains and Resolving Labor Shortages

Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 12 Noon ET — Cutting Through Supply Chains and Resolving Labor Shortages

Concerns about labor shortages, supply chains and rising costs are inescapable. How will these impact broadband deployments? As the industry awaits the fate of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act — also known as the bipartisan infrastructure bill that has already passed the House — do concerns about supply chains represent hurdles to overcome or inescapable obstacles to manage? In this session of Broadband Breakfast Live Online, we’ll hear from industry officials expressing their concerns.

Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:

Doug Dawson , Consultant, CCG Consulting

Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Doug Dawson has worked in the telecom industry since 1978 and has both a consulting and an operational background. He and CCG specialize in helping clients launch new broadband markets, develop new products and finance new ventures. CCG, the largest telecom consulting firm in the United States in terms of clients, has a varied telecommunications practice and helps clients with engineering, regulatory, operation and planning issues. Dawson also writes the daily blog potsandpansbyccg.com, which covers a wide range of topics for broadband and related subjects.

Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast, also serves as Of Counsel to The CommLaw Group. He has helped fiber-based and fixed wireless providers negotiate telecom leases and fiber IRUs, litigate to operate in the public right of way, and argue regulatory classifications before federal and state authorities. He has also worked with cities on structuring Public-Private Partnerships for better broadband access for their communities. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.

