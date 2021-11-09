Connect with us

Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 — Unpacking the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act

The passage of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act presents an unparalleled opportunity for advocates of Better Broadband, Better Lives.

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.

Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 12 Noon ET — Unpacking the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act

The passage of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act presents an unparalleled opportunity for advocates of Better Broadband, Better Lives. In this “breaking news” edition of Broadband Breakfast Live Online, officials from the broadband industry, including public interest advocates, will talk about the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, how they see the core provisions included within, and next steps for action in developing broadband projects.

Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:

  • Guests have been invited
  • Greg Guice, Director of Government Affairs, Public Knowledge
  • Gary Bolton, President and CEO, the Fiber Broadband Association (FBA)
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

See House Passes Bipartisan Broadband Infrastructure Bill, But Without Reconciliation Measure, and Industry and Non-Profit Groups Offer Uniformly Positive Views of Broadband Bill’s Passage, Broadband Breakfast, November 6, 2021

Greg Guice is the Director of Public Knowledge’s Government Affairs team, where he focuses on outreach on the full complement of Public Knowledge’s issues and policy recommendations to promote broadband access and technological innovation. Greg has more than 20 years of experience working on legislative and regulatory issues affecting today’s technology market.

Gary Bolton serves as president and CEO of the Fiber Broadband Association — the largest trade association in the Americas dedicated to all-fiber-optic broadband. With more than three decades in the telecom industry, Bolton joined the Fiber Broadband Association as president and CEO in 2020 after serving on the association’s board as vice chairman, treasurer and vice chairs of public policy and marketing committees. Prior to taking the leadership role at the Fiber Broadband Association, he spent 11 years at ADTRAN serving as vice president of global marketing and government affairs.

Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.

#broadbandlive

Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 — Giving Thanks for Better Broadband

Finding something to be grateful about with regard to Better Broadband, Better Lives

November 2, 2021

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.

Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 12 Noon ET — Giving Thanks for Better Broadband

Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:

  • Guests have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.

#broadbandlive

Broadband Breakfast on December 1, 2021 — How the Telecom and Tech Industries Should Approach Privacy

Privacy issues are an increasingly important concern for both the tech and the telecom industry.

November 2, 2021

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.

Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 12 Noon ET — How the Telecom and Tech Industries Should Approach Privacy

Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:

  • Guests have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast, also serves as Of Counsel to The CommLaw Group. He has helped fiber-based and fixed wireless providers negotiate telecom leases and fiber IRUs, litigate to operate in the public right of way, and argue regulatory classifications before federal and state authorities. He has also worked with cities on structuring Public-Private Partnerships for better broadband access for their communities. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.

#broadbandlive

Broadband Breakfast on November 17, 2021 — The Changing Nature of the Debate About Social Media and Section 230

Facebook is under fire. Does that mean all of social media should be?

November 2, 2021

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.

Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 12 Noon ET — The Changing Nature of the Debate About Social Media and Section 230

Facebook is under fire as never before. In response, the social-networking giant has gone so far as to change its official name, to Meta (as in the “metaverse”). What are the broader concern about social media beyond Facebook? How will concerns about Facebook’s practices spill over into other social media networks, and to debate about Section 230 of the Communications Act?

Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:

  • Guests have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.

