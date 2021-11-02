Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 — Giving Thanks for Better Broadband

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the November 24, 2021, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.

Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 12 Noon ET — Giving Thanks for Better Broadband

Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:

Guests have been invited

Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast, also serves as Of Counsel to The CommLaw Group. He has helped fiber-based and fixed wireless providers negotiate telecom leases and fiber IRUs, litigate to operate in the public right of way, and argue regulatory classifications before federal and state authorities. He has also worked with cities on structuring Public-Private Partnerships for better broadband access for their communities. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.

WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.

SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.