Concern about Rip and Replace, China Telecom Appeals Expulsion, Clarity on Student Privacy
Rural Wireless Association is concerned rip and replace will not compensate for costs related to supply chain and labor issues.
November 9, 2021 – The Rural Wireless Association said in a submission to the FCC Monday that it is concerned with the ability of small and rural carriers to comply with replacing unsecure telecom equipment even as workforce and semiconductor shortages persist.
In July, the agency voted in favor of ripping and replacing equipment from Chinese manufacturers, including ZTE and Huawei, due to national security concerns and as a result of the Secure Networks Act. It also announced details of the reimbursement process that will compensate those carriers for having to follow through on the order.
But in a submission to the Commerce Department last week and then to the FCC on Monday, the RWA said the labor shortage and the global supply chain crisis, which has claimed shortages in semiconductors, will increase the cost to comply with the order. It is asking for the FCC, Commerce, and Homeland Security to work together to lobby Congress to ensure the reimbursement program covers those “rising costs associated with the supply chain and labor shortages couple with the short time line for completing the Reimbursement Program.
“Alternatively, RWA asks that the Commission issue general extensions to the one-year reimbursement and replacement term to give participants more time, which will in turn lower costs and allow the semiconductor and workforce shortages to be resolved,” it added.
The current reimbursement window closes on January 14, 2022.
China Telecom appeals ban
China Telecom, which was told by the Federal Communications Commission earlier this month that it is having its business authorizations revoked due to national security concerns, is appealing the decision because it claims it did not get a due hearing on the matter.
Filed Friday, the submission challenges the FCC’s vote last month to revoke the operating authorizations of the company’s U.S. subsidiary, effectively ending its ability to provide services in the country, allegedly because the company is at the whim of the Chinese government.
“The Commission’s failure to designate the Section 214 revocation and termination proceedings for a hearing prior to issuance of the Order tramples on [China Telecom Americas’] constitutionally protected property rights, violating the Due Process Clause of the U.S. Constitution, the Administrative Procedure Act, and the Commission’s own precedent governing Section 214 authorization revocations proceedings,” the submission said.
The company added that if the agency doesn’t suspend the order, the company will suffer “massive irreparable harm” from having to “cease large segments of its operations.”
The process to revoke China Telecom’s authorizations began under the Donald Trump administration. In December 2020, the company’s written objections to the FCC commencing proceedings to revoke the authorizations were denied. In March 2021, it said it had asked the FCC to designate the matter for an evidentiary hearing before a neutral administration law judge, which it did not get.
FCC asked to clarify student privacy in schools
The Center for Democracy and Technology asked FCC officials last week to clarify legislation that it says is forcing schools to install invasive software to monitor students’ activity.
The organization brought forth the concerns in a call with FCC officials, which was laid out in a November 3 submission, that the implementation of this software is a “result of an overboard interpretation of the ‘monitoring’ provision” of the Children’s Internet Protection Act.
The legislation requires schools receiving funds from the E-rate broadband subsidy program to enforce a “policy of Internet safety for minors that includes monitoring the online activities of minors,” the CDT said, adding such “invasive surveillance” is not required to abide by the law.
It said this software monitoring occurs outside school hours, dampens student expression, and disproportionately affects low-income students.
“Student activity monitoring software permits schools unprecedented glimpses into students’ lives, from measuring engagement in online learning to analyzing students’ browsing habits and scanning their messages and documents,” the submission said.
“Overbroad, systematic monitoring of online activity can reveal sensitive information about students’ personal lives, such as their sexual orientation, or cause a chilling effect on their free expression, political organizing, or discussion of sensitive issues such as mental health,” it added.
Ting Continues Fiber Expansion, A North Carolina Broadband Story, Broadband’s Impact in Alaska
Ting Internet said it will continue expanding its fiber infrastructure throughout the rest of the year.
November 8, 2021 – Ting Internet announced Monday that it has launched its fiber internet in Dover, Idaho.
The Tucows subsidiary said the surrounding area has been plagued by older technology that was “prone to slower service and network interruptions,” but the new fiber infrastructure will mean customers will not share bandwidth with neighbors, which it said will increase speeds and reliability.
The data cap-less gigabit internet will cost $89 per month. Other services on offer include $39 monthly for 50 Megabits per second download and $69 for 200 Mbps, the company said, adding it offers business internet as well.
Ting added that it will continue expanding service in the surrounding areas throughout the rest of the year, so long as weather permits.
A North Carolina city provides global digital divide solution
One North Carolina city addressed broadband issues a decade ago and is sharing its success.
In Wilson, NC, the town council partnered with broadband network Greenlight to provide service to about 1,000 homes. It was the first municipality-owned and operated network in North Carolina and one of the first in the country, ABC 11 News reported on Friday.
The North Carolina map for broadband availability shows that around 10 percent of households in the state do not have access. In rural areas, the problem is providers say they won’t get a return on their investments because of the lack of population density.
“Internet providers pay for their investments with subscribers. So, if there are fewer subscribers in a mile of road, out in a rural part of the state, they won’t make their money back in time,” said Nate Denny, North Carolina’s deputy secretary for broadband and digital equity.
Although municipality-owned broadband networks are a solution for other state’s local needs, that isn’t an option for North Carolina counties. Shortly after Greenlight started enlisting subscribers, North Carolina lawmakers passed a law largely restricting other municipalities from creating their own network and limiting Greenlight from expanding beyond county lines.
Denny hopes private internet providers will be attracted to rural areas with grants the state is awarding. North Carolina has already awarded more than $30 million grants to connect more than 16,000 households.
Broadband’s impact in Alaska
The introduction of broadband is changing lives for western Alaskans.
Once Akiak gets high-speed broadband later in November, the cost of broadband will decrease and internet speeds will more than double, National Public Radio reported Monday.
NPR profiled Lena Foss in Akiak, Alaska, and wrote about how broadband will transform her daily activities She tried to fix a broken dryer she found, but couldn’t get a connection fast enough to learn how to fix it. “First thing I did was YouTube how to replace a belt. But the internet was so slow and I thought I was wasting gigabytes so I turned that off before I completely finished how to fix the dryer.
In Akiak, a town with 460 residents, the promise of high-speed broadband in the rural environment was a “fantasy” for the community. For Shawna Williams, getting her college degree was more difficult without faster internet. She couldn’t even load a PowerPoint in the evenings.
Experts at the Brookings Institution say that the pandemic heightened awareness for broadband inequalities and federal funding is making upgrades to faster internet possible. The federal government allocated large portions of its COVID-relief funding to rural and tribal lands with the goal of improving their connection.
Akiak Chief Mike Williams says with internet at home, their tribe will be ready to endure another lockdown. “We’re going to be prepared this time” he said, according to NPR.
House Democrats Whipping Biden Votes, Delays in 5G, Opposition to Cybersecurity Mandates
Speaker Nancy Pelosi faces final challenges from moderate House Democrats in push to pass President Biden’s spending bill Friday.
November 5, 2021 – House Democrats are attempting to secure enough members to pass key facets of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda in votes Friday.
Moderate and swing-district Democrats in the House caucus have presented final challenges to the passage of Biden’s $1.85 trillion social safety net bill out of fear over its effects on their electoral futures following a rough election night for the Democratic Party.
Voting on this reconciliation bill was postponed from its intended Thursday night timeline with Democratic leadership now planning to pass the bill in a vote alongside Congress’ $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill Friday.
Centrist Democrats have asked Speaker Nancy Pelosi for additional time to review the latest version of the reconciliation legislation after weeks of party infighting and changes to the bill, expressing hesitancy over provisions such as some federal benefits for undocumented immigrants.
“We’re going to pass both bills,” said Pelosi at her weekly news conference on Thursday. “But in order to do so, we have to have votes for both bills.”
House progressives have repeatedly contended that without approval of the reconciliation bill, they would torpedo any vote on the bipartisan infrastructure framework passed by the Senate in August. This week, progressives signaled a readiness to support both the current version of reconciliation and the infrastructure bill.
Hurdles for 5G release
AT&T and Verizon agreed to halt their rollouts of 5G until January due to fears over interference with aircraft technology, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The Federal Aviation Administration plans to research whether the telecom companies’ new network technology will disrupt cockpit safety systems.
Because of potential interference where 5G towers have already been installed, the FAA already plans to implement mandates that limit use of automated cockpit systems which assist landings in poor weather.
AT&T and Verizon’s announcement came at the request of the Department of Transportation to allow the FAA time to carry out its intended studies.
The two companies have spent billions of dollars to purchase licenses for airwaves that support 5G in efforts to improve upon the speed of their existing 4G networks.
The Journal states that despite telecom companies’ seeming compliance with DoT requests, they are skeptical that 5G networks would ultimately interfere with flight equipment.
Cybersecurity Mandate Pushback
Key players in the transportation industry expressed opposition Thursday to cybersecurity reporting mandates proposed by the Transportation Security Administration.
The mandates aim to counter increasing numbers of ransomware attacks, including a focus on solidifying timelines for required reporting of attacks in the rail and aviation sectors.
Leaders of transportation entities have expressed dissatisfaction over the breadth of content that mandates will require be reported.
“There is not a problem with reporting and mandates for reporting, the problem becomes what are we reporting,” said Michael Stephens, general counsel and executive vice president of Tampa International Airport, before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
Organizations such as the Association of American Railroads worry that with so much information being reported, true security threats will be drowned out and become difficult to recognize. The association contends that there is no present security threat serious enough to require extremely extensive and expedited incident reports.
These latest TSA actions have received much Republican criticism despite generally bipartisan, bicameral efforts at implementing reporting requirements after a large spike in cyber attacks of schools, government agencies and hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.
FCC Approves Boeing LEO Satellites, Esri Pilots Broadband Data Program, ‘Dystopian’ Metaverse
Boeing jumps into increasingly competitive but nascent LEO broadband race.
November 4, 2021–– The Federal Communications Commission approved Wednesday the Boeing company’s proposal to launch satellites for broadband deployment.
With the FCC’s approval, the aircraft manufacturer can now build and operate its own broadband internet network from space by launching 132 satellites into low Earth orbit.
The FCC also approved Boeing’s request for an additional 15 satellites to enter an altitude reaching upwards of 27,478 miles from Earth, lower than traditional geostationary satellites.
Boeing says that the satellites will be used to provide high speed broadband in the U.S. and around the world once the network is completed. The services will be available to residential customers, government and business users in the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands during the network build-out process.
Boeing thus joins SpaceX’s Starlink and Amazon’s Project Kuiper in an increasingly competitive race to provide services in the nascent space of low Earth orbit satellite service.
SpaceX, which plans to eventually launch 12,000 satellites total, has previously expressed concern that Boeing’s satellites could collide with other satellites in low orbit. However, the FCC said SpaceX has agreed to accept that their low-orbit satellites may face some interference from satellites launched under Amazon’s Project Kuiper. Amazon said it would invest more than $10 billion to build and deploy over 3,200 low-orbit satellites.
Esri pilots broadband solutions program with National League of Cities
Esri, a data company, announced Monday a partnership with the National League of Cities to test geographic data to identify areas in need of broadband.
The test – which will focus on Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Purcellville, Virginia and Butte-Silver Bow, Montana – will include an identification of priority populations and gaps in broadband coverage, crowdsource internet speed data from residents to create a dataset, plan for service expansion, and communicate the information with internal and external stakeholders.
“The recent pandemic has brought attention to a challenge that has persisted as long as many areas have gone without the necessary connections to the world enabling them to live and do business,” said Jack Dangermond, founder and president of Esri. “We are happy to be able to work so closely with local jurisdictions to define approaches to closing the digital divide and deliver solutions that truly meet the needs of cities,” he said.
Facebook early investor calls Metaverse ‘dystopian’
One of Facebook’s earliest investors called the social media company’s metaverse plans “dystopian.”
“Facebook should not be allowed to create a dystopian metaverse,” Roger McNamee, a former investor and mentor of Mark Zuckerberg, said Thursday about the company’s plans, following the company’s change of name to Meta. McNamee has emerged as a regular critic of Facebook after he started to see more misinformation on the platform, the BBC reports.
“There’s no way that a regulator or policymaker should be allowing Facebook to operate there [in the metaverse] or get into cryptocurrencies,” he said. “Facebook should have lost the right to make its own choices. A regulator should be there giving pre-approval for everything they do. The amount of harm they’ve done is incalculable.”
Facebook says the metaverse will be a set of “virtual spaces” where people can “create and explore” with other people who aren’t in the same physical space. “You’ll be able to hang out with friends, work, play, learn, shop, create, and more” the company said.
Facebook is battling public and regulatory scrutiny for its business practices after Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen disclosed hundreds of internal documents showing the company failed to act against rising hate speech and social division. The company announced Tuesday that it would be shutting down its facial recognition system “in the coming weeks” over concerns about the technology’s negative repercussions.
