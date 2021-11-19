FCC
FCC Requires Telecom Companies to Let Subscribers Text to Suicide Prevention Hotline
The measure would increase access for those seeking emergency mental health assistance.
WASHINGTON, November 18, 2021 – The Federal Communications Commission voted Thursday to require providers of telecommunications to permit individuals to text directly to a three digit number, 988, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
The suicide prevention lifeline is a national network that offers free and confidential support in Americans in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. The move increases access for individuals in crisis by routing text messages sent to 988 to the group’s 10-digit number, 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).
The vote to establish text-to-988 comes after Americans spent months isolated under stay-at-home orders in 2020. The CDC reported that last year, 44,834 individuals died by suicide in the United States. Experts have suggested that the pandemic has increased mental health struggles for Americans. The FCC has repeatedly recognized suicide’s impact on at-risk communities, including youth, the Black community, the LGBT community, Veterans, and the deaf, hard of hearing, deaf-blind, and people who have speech disabilities that affect communication.
The FCC required text providers to support three digit dialing and text messages to 988 by July 16, 2022. “This uniform deadline will help to prevent confusion and facilitate unified outreach campaigns,” said Commissioner Geoffrey Starks, who described 988 as “life-saving work.” “I am pleased to approve today’s decision because Text-to-988 will save lives in vulnerable and underserved communities by taking advantage of this vital communications channel,” he said.
Commenting on her vote to approve the measure, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel noted that LGBT youth are almost five times as likely to attempt suicide than their heterosexual peers. “These young people deserve a future,” she said. “They deserve support. And that support should be simple to access. Today we help make that possible.”
Americans sent an estimated 2.2 trillion text messages in 2020. Texting to 988 may be an especially important option for young people, who may prefer the anonymity and convenience of texting a crisis counselor instead of engaging in a phone conversation, said the FCC.
The agency urged Americans who need help during the transition to 988 should contact the Lifeline by calling 1-800-273-8255 (1-800-273-TALK) and through online chats.
Senators, Citing Funding Influx, Press Need to Confirm Rosenworcel
Senators pointed to FCC’s initiatives on mapping, which will need to be good to maximize federal funds for broadband.
WASHINGTON, November 18, 2021 – Senators tasked Wednesday with questioning Federal Communications Commission chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel as part of her confirmation hearing urged the Commerce, Science and Transportation committee to hurry her through the process so she can focus on implementing critical initiatives, including better broadband maps that will be used to effectively implement the billions allocated in the infrastructure bill passed into law this week.
Rosenworcel was selected by President Joe Biden to be the permanent head of the agency late last month after being selected as the interim head following his inauguration as president. She now must get confirmation from the Senate.
Wednesday’s largely welcoming hearing included members expressing urgency to confirm Rosenworcel to the FCC before her term expires on January 3, 2022.
“We have a once in a lifetime opportunity to nominate someone who will effectively implement the infrastructure law to address the digital divide’s impact on disadvantaged communities,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut.
“[Rosenworcel] has been a distinguished champion, energetic and compassionate champion on a number of issues, including robocalls, net neutrality, and providing spectrum coordination.” Blumenthal, who said he was “honored to introduce [Rosenworcel] as the nominee,” has worked closely with Rosenworcel since her confirmation to the FCC as a commissioner in 2012.
Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, said it was “important” that Rosenworcel’s nomination goes through the committee’s markup process to expedite her confirmation.
The warm reception at committee was in line with a previous request from lawmakers representing 17 states urging Biden to nominate Rosenworcel as the permanent head of the agency.
Rosenworcel addresses mapping
Rosenworcel answered a number of questions from Senators about the FCC’s progress on completing its broadband mapping ahead of more federal funding to deploy broadband.
Rosenworcel told Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, that to overcome challenges in funding broadband programs from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act – which became law this week – funding communities “requires good execution to do it well.
“We need to make smart decisions about where to fund and deploy,” she said. “All of the funding for the infrastructure bill depends on the mapping.” By confirming her nomination to the FCC, Rosenworcel says she would “get the money out quickly after getting mapping” and focus on “putting a premium on the projects we can complete fastest.”
The FCC released a statement of objectives this month to commission mobile wireless and fixed broadband data for better mapping. Mapping faults, such as that from relying on less-than-reliable internet service provider data, was most prominently seen from the fallout of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund’s reverse auction. The new initiative is part of the Broadband Deployment Accuracy and Technological Availability Act, which became law last year.
“We need to make sure 100 percent of us in this country have access to fast, affordable, and reliable broadband—every household, every business, every consumer, everyone, everywhere,” she said. ‘If confirmed, it will be an honor to lead this charge,” Rosenworcel said.
“If confirmed, I pledge to listen to this Committee, which not that long ago I had the great honor of serving as counsel. And if confirmed, I pledge more broadly to listen to the Congress, those with business before the FCC and above all—the American people.”
Eighty Civil Society Groups Ask for Swift Confirmation of FCC, NTIA Nominees
The groups sent a letter emphasizing the need for internet access expansion ahead of Wednesday confirmation hearings.
WASHINGTON, November 16, 2021 – Eighty civil-society groups have penned a letter to Senate leadership requesting a swift confirmation process for President Joe Biden’s nominees to the Federal Communications Commission and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
Groups representing interests spanning civil rights, media justice, community media, workers’ rights and consumer advocacy highlighted to Senate leadership the need for the agencies to shepherd internet access expansion on the heels of newly signed bipartisan infrastructure legislation.
Biden last month nominated Jessica Rosenworcel as chairwoman and Gigi Sohn as a commissioner of the FCC, as well as Alan Davidson for director of the NTIA. Rosenworcel and Sohn’s confirmations would make a full slate of commissioners at the FCC, ending the potential for 2-2 deadlocks.
Key Senate Republicans have since expressed concern over the nomination of Sohn, citing her liberal views on communications policy.
Signees of the letter emphasized that an ongoing global pandemic and “worsening climate crisis” raise the stakes for FCC and NTIA action, and that connectivity access issues are even further exacerbated among poor families and people of color.
Organizations on the letter included the American Library Association, Color of Change, the Communications Workers of America, Greenpeace USA and the Mozilla Foundation, among others.
The Senate Commerce Committee is scheduled to hold a confirmation hearing for Rosenworcel on Wednesday.
Panelists Clash Over Need to Eliminate Broadband Exclusivity Deals in Multitenant Properties
Industry officials disagree over how effective mandates are in creating internet provider choice within multitenant residential buildings.
WASHINGTON, October 28, 2021 – During a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event Wednesday, panelists from a variety of technology organizations expressed skepticism over a proposed Federal Communications Commission policy to enforce competition between internet service providers in multitenant housing.
The FCC is seeking and received comments on whether to eliminate exclusive wiring, marketing and revenue sharing arrangements, which mean third party service providers cannot share the building wires with the telecom with that privilege and cannot market their services to the building’s residents. The commission had previously already banned an exclusivity arrangement in which only one provider can service the entire building.
Panelists at the Wednesday event, titled “When Greenfield Fiber Meets Brownfield Multiple Dwelling Units,” were unsure whether such a policy is necessary given the prevalence of broadband currently is in multi-tenant units.
Both Kevin Donnelly, vice president for government affairs, technology and strategic initiatives at the National Multifamily Housing Council, and Sandy Howe, board director of smart software communications firm Minim, contended that internet provider choice is widely present in apartment buildings, with Donnelly stating that 79% of them see competition on site.
Donnelly praised current systems put in place to allow for broadband options in multi-tenant units and stated that mandatory access policy would often benefit only buildings where competition between internet providers is already present. He sees potential trickle-down costs for consumers that come with broadband expansion in multitenant housing as a potential challenge for the future.
Public advocacy groups disagree
Jenna Leventoff, senior policy counsel at Public Knowledge, disagreed with other panelists on the need to eliminate exclusivity agreements, stating that mandatory access laws provide more people with internet access and that lack of broadband is a problem of affordability for many apartment residents.
Additionally, she made clear that mandatory access laws protect service not only in residential settings but for businesses as well. She posited that even in recent explicit bans on service provider exclusive agreements in apartments, there are likely to be loopholes which landlords and internet service providers can find to exploit and profit by keeping broadband prices up.
Leventoff stressed that it is essential for consumers to be able to choose the provider from which they receive broadband and that providers in competition would be incentivized to improve the quality of their internet connection and create better experiences for customers. She follows the theory that wealthy areas receive better broadband because they are more profitable markets for service providers and that widespread competition between providers in apartments does not truly exist.
A key point of contention for panelists was whether a San Francisco mandatory wire sharing law struck down by the Federal Communications Commission in recent years helped to increase internet access in apartment buildings. Leventoff took the position that it did in fact increase access where it was lacking, while Donnelly countered that the buildings which received more service because of the law had already been fitted with broadband and hence the law did not assist those populations most in need.
Internet and competitive networks association INCOMPAS, Consolidated Communications Holdings, Ziply Fiber, and the Stewards of Affordable Housing for the Future all said exclusivity arrangements are burdensome to residents because of the alleged lack of choice.
Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “When Greenfield Fiber Meets Brownfield Multiple Dwelling Units”
Bringing fiber to the premises is sometimes only half the battle. For example, bringing fiber to an MDU may not mean that every tenant will get better-quality broadband. In the case of multiple dwelling units or multi-tenant housing, it isn’t easy to completely rewire an existing building with fiber-to-the-unit. Further, the Biden Administration and the Federal Communications Commission are pushing real estate owners to eliminate or minimize exclusive MDU broadband contacts. What options do the owners of, operators in, and tenants within MDUs have to enjoy both competitive and better-quality broadband?
Panelists:
- Kevin Donnelly, Vice President, Government Affairs, Technology and Strategic Initiatives, National Multifamily Housing Council
- Sandy Howe, Board Director and Chair, Special Committee of Minim
- Jenna Leventoff, Senior Policy Counsel, Public Knowledge
- Pierre Trudeau, President and Chief Technology Officer, Positron Access
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast
See “Housing, Public Interest Groups Oppose Multitenant Exclusivity Agreements,” Broadband Breakfast, October 21, 2021
Kevin Donnelly is Vice President for Government Affairs, Technology and Strategic Initiatives at the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) and represents the interests of the multifamily industry before the federal government focusing on technology, connectivity, risk management and their intersection with housing policy. Kevin is a part of NMHC’s Innovation and Technology team and leads its Intelligent Buildings and Connectivity Committee. Kevin has spent over 15 years in the public policy arena at leading real estate trade associations and on Capitol Hill. Kevin received his BA from Rutgers University and his Masters in Public Management from Johns Hopkins University.
Sandy Howe is a senior executive with extraordinary go-to-market experience and deep knowledge of the global communications and media industries, including broadcast, wireless, IP and fiber networks, and their customers. Over the course of a 25-year career, she has also built a track record of strong P&L management, operations, product development, sales and marketing capabilities. Sandy currently serves as a Board Director and Chair, Special Committee of Minim, a smart home solutions provider of hardware and AI-driven software products sold under the Motorola brand.
Jenna Leventoff is a Senior Policy Counsel at Public Knowledge, where she focuses on broadband deployment and adoption. Prior to joining Public Knowledge, Jenna served as a Senior Policy Analyst for the Workforce Data Quality Campaign (WDQC) at the National Skills Coalition, where she led WDQC’s state policy advocacy and technical assistance efforts on state data system development and use. She also served as an Associate at Upturn, where she analyzed the civil rights implications of new technologies, and as Manager and Legal Counsel of the International Intellectual Property Institute, where she led the organization’s efforts to utilize intellectual property for international economic development. Jenna received her J.D, cum laude, and B.A from Case Western Reserve University.
Pierre Trudeau is President and Chief Technology Officer, Positron Access.
Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast, also serves as Of Counsel to The CommLaw Group. He has helped fiber-based and fixed wireless providers negotiate telecom leases and fiber IRUs, litigate to operate in the public right of way, and argue regulatory classifications before federal and state authorities. He has also worked with cities on structuring Public-Private Partnerships for better broadband access for their communities. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
