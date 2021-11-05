Broadband Roundup
House Democrats Whipping Biden Votes, Delays in 5G, Opposition to Cybersecurity Mandates
Speaker Nancy Pelosi faces final challenges from moderate House Democrats in push to pass President Biden’s spending bill Friday.
November 5, 2021 – House Democrats are attempting to secure enough members to pass key facets of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda in votes Friday.
Moderate and swing-district Democrats in the House caucus have presented final challenges to the passage of Biden’s $1.85 trillion social safety net bill out of fear over its effects on their electoral futures following a rough election night for the Democratic Party.
Voting on this reconciliation bill was postponed from its intended Thursday night timeline with Democratic leadership now planning to pass the bill in a vote alongside Congress’ $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill Friday.
Centrist Democrats have asked Speaker Nancy Pelosi for additional time to review the latest version of the reconciliation legislation after weeks of party infighting and changes to the bill, expressing hesitancy over provisions such as some federal benefits for undocumented immigrants.
“We’re going to pass both bills,” said Pelosi at her weekly news conference on Thursday. “But in order to do so, we have to have votes for both bills.”
House progressives have repeatedly contended that without approval of the reconciliation bill, they would torpedo any vote on the bipartisan infrastructure framework passed by the Senate in August. This week, progressives signaled a readiness to support both the current version of reconciliation and the infrastructure bill.
Hurdles for 5G release
AT&T and Verizon agreed to halt their rollouts of 5G until January due to fears over interference with aircraft technology, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The Federal Aviation Administration plans to research whether the telecom companies’ new network technology will disrupt cockpit safety systems.
Because of potential interference where 5G towers have already been installed, the FAA already plans to implement mandates that limit use of automated cockpit systems which assist landings in poor weather.
AT&T and Verizon’s announcement came at the request of the Department of Transportation to allow the FAA time to carry out its intended studies.
The two companies have spent billions of dollars to purchase licenses for airwaves that support 5G in efforts to improve upon the speed of their existing 4G networks.
The Journal states that despite telecom companies’ seeming compliance with DoT requests, they are skeptical that 5G networks would ultimately interfere with flight equipment.
Cybersecurity Mandate Pushback
Key players in the transportation industry expressed opposition Thursday to cybersecurity reporting mandates proposed by the Transportation Security Administration.
The mandates aim to counter increasing numbers of ransomware attacks, including a focus on solidifying timelines for required reporting of attacks in the rail and aviation sectors.
Leaders of transportation entities have expressed dissatisfaction over the breadth of content that mandates will require be reported.
“There is not a problem with reporting and mandates for reporting, the problem becomes what are we reporting,” said Michael Stephens, general counsel and executive vice president of Tampa International Airport, before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
Organizations such as the Association of American Railroads worry that with so much information being reported, true security threats will be drowned out and become difficult to recognize. The association contends that there is no present security threat serious enough to require extremely extensive and expedited incident reports.
These latest TSA actions have received much Republican criticism despite generally bipartisan, bicameral efforts at implementing reporting requirements after a large spike in cyber attacks of schools, government agencies and hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.
FCC Approves Boeing LEO Satellites, Esri Pilots Broadband Data Program, ‘Dystopian’ Metaverse
Boeing jumps into increasingly competitive but nascent LEO broadband race.
November 4, 2021–– The Federal Communications Commission approved Wednesday the Boeing company’s proposal to launch satellites for broadband deployment.
With the FCC’s approval, the aircraft manufacturer can now build and operate its own broadband internet network from space by launching 132 satellites into low Earth orbit.
The FCC also approved Boeing’s request for an additional 15 satellites to enter an altitude reaching upwards of 27,478 miles from Earth, lower than traditional geostationary satellites.
Boeing says that the satellites will be used to provide high speed broadband in the U.S. and around the world once the network is completed. The services will be available to residential customers, government and business users in the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands during the network build-out process.
Boeing thus joins SpaceX’s Starlink and Amazon’s Project Kuiper in an increasingly competitive race to provide services in the nascent space of low Earth orbit satellite service.
SpaceX, which plans to eventually launch 12,000 satellites total, has previously expressed concern that Boeing’s satellites could collide with other satellites in low orbit. However, the FCC said SpaceX has agreed to accept that their low-orbit satellites may face some interference from satellites launched under Amazon’s Project Kuiper. Amazon said it would invest more than $10 billion to build and deploy over 3,200 low-orbit satellites.
Esri pilots broadband solutions program with National League of Cities
Esri, a data company, announced Monday a partnership with the National League of Cities to test geographic data to identify areas in need of broadband.
The test – which will focus on Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Purcellville, Virginia and Butte-Silver Bow, Montana – will include an identification of priority populations and gaps in broadband coverage, crowdsource internet speed data from residents to create a dataset, plan for service expansion, and communicate the information with internal and external stakeholders.
“The recent pandemic has brought attention to a challenge that has persisted as long as many areas have gone without the necessary connections to the world enabling them to live and do business,” said Jack Dangermond, founder and president of Esri. “We are happy to be able to work so closely with local jurisdictions to define approaches to closing the digital divide and deliver solutions that truly meet the needs of cities,” he said.
Facebook early investor calls Metaverse ‘dystopian’
One of Facebook’s earliest investors called the social media company’s metaverse plans “dystopian.”
“Facebook should not be allowed to create a dystopian metaverse,” Roger McNamee, a former investor and mentor of Mark Zuckerberg, said Thursday about the company’s plans, following the company’s change of name to Meta. McNamee has emerged as a regular critic of Facebook after he started to see more misinformation on the platform, the BBC reports.
“There’s no way that a regulator or policymaker should be allowing Facebook to operate there [in the metaverse] or get into cryptocurrencies,” he said. “Facebook should have lost the right to make its own choices. A regulator should be there giving pre-approval for everything they do. The amount of harm they’ve done is incalculable.”
Facebook says the metaverse will be a set of “virtual spaces” where people can “create and explore” with other people who aren’t in the same physical space. “You’ll be able to hang out with friends, work, play, learn, shop, create, and more” the company said.
Facebook is battling public and regulatory scrutiny for its business practices after Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen disclosed hundreds of internal documents showing the company failed to act against rising hate speech and social division. The company announced Tuesday that it would be shutting down its facial recognition system “in the coming weeks” over concerns about the technology’s negative repercussions.
House Passes Small Business Cybersecurity Bills, Facebook Shutting Down Facial Recognition Tech, Yahoo Exiting China
The House pushed forth bills aimed at increasing cybersecurity notification and support for small businesses.
November 3, 2021 – The House of Representatives Tuesday passed two bills aimed to strengthen cybersecurity for small businesses.
In a unanimous vote, representatives approved the Small Business Administration Cyber Awareness Act, brought forth by Reps. Jason Crow, D-Colorado, and Young Kim, R-California. The legislation will mandate government reports on the cybersecurity capabilities of small businesses and notify Congress in the event that sensitive information is released in a breach after such protections failed to become law last Congress.
The passing comes after a Department of Justice official, in testimony in front of the Senate judiciary committee earlier this year, supported mandatory breach reporting from companies. At the time, Angus King, I-Maine, called for the crafting of that type of legislation following the hacking of SolarWinds and Colonial Pipeline.
By a vote of 409-14, the House also passed the Small Business Development Center Cyber Training Act, brought forth by Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-New York. Under that legislation, a cybersecurity counseling certification program would be established to help Small Business Development Centers assist businesses in implementing cybersecurity systems.
Earlier this year, the Senate introduced legislation requiring that credit bureaus notify small businesses of data breaches within 30 days.
Facebook shutting down facial recognition system
Facebook will be shutting down its facial recognition system in the “coming weeks” amid increasing concerns over its negative repercussions, the company said Tuesday.
The technology was used by Facebook for automatic tagging of individuals when they appeared in a photo posted on the platform and used to create image descriptions that identify individuals in a photo to make the site more usable for visually impaired users.
With the company’s suspension of this technology, more than a billion people representing a third of the platform’s daily active users will have their facial recognition templates deleted from the site’s data stores.
Facebook, which recently changed its name to Meta, has not committed to permanently outlawing the use of facial recognition systems in its products. Jerome Pesenti, the company’s vice president of artificial intelligence, said that Facebook still views facial recognition technology as a powerful tool to promote privacy and transparency through functions such as verification of users’ identities.
Yahoo’s China exit
After 20 years, Yahoo announced Tuesday that it has ended its services in China as the Personal Information Protection Law took effect in the country to limit data collection by tech companies.
Per the Wall Street Journal, the announcement does not come as a surprise to Chinese users of Yahoo products as the company has closed many parts of its business in the years since 2013.
The company closed its Beijing office in 2015 and had discontinued email service in China.
The Chinese government had blocked Yahoo’s web portal in September 2000, controlling what overseas news could be accessed.
Yahoo is the second major U.S. tech firm to pull out of China in the past few weeks after Microsoft shut down operations of LinkedIn in the country this October.
Republican Concern Over Sohn, Reservation to Buy Midstate, Pause on Lifeline Phase-out
Republican senators can tolerate FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, but not Commissioner-nominee Gigi Sohn, says Politico.
November 2, 2021 – Some Senate Republicans say Gigi Sohn, nominated last week by President Joe Biden to be the Federal Communications Commission’s fifth commissioner, would be too heavy-handed on regulation for their liking, according to Politico.
While Republican senators can tolerate FCC chair nominee Jessica Rosenworcel, according to the publication Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi, and Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-South Dakota, don’t see the same in Sohn.
“Sohn, obviously, her views are going to be very far apart from where mine are on all the issues,” Thune told the publication. “She’s very left, she’s going to be a heavy hand in regulation, very heavy in net neutrality.”
Sohn, who was previously president and CEO internet advocacy group Public Knowledge, has been a staunch advocate of net neutrality, the principle that no internet service provider can influence the content of the network traffic.
Those past positions, and statements she’s made in that vein, “could prove to be of concern to members of the committee,” Wicker said, according to Politico.
The nominees must be approved by the Senate, whose Democrats have been marred by a stonewall in Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona, and Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, who have not toed the party line on all their agenda items, including a massive social spending bill that threatened to delay House votes on the Senate-approved infrastructure bill.
Reservation buys Midstate
North Dakota-based Midstate Telephone Company and Reservation Telephone Cooperative have filed a joint application to the Federal Communications Commission asking for it to approve Reservation’s purchase of Midstate.
The application, filed Friday, would see Reservation acquire all operations and assets of the Midstate company, which the companies say will “promote the public interest by enabling the Applicants to achieve economies of scale.
“The proposed transaction will strengthen the Midstate Companies’ combined competitive position by allowing the Midstate Companies’ to leverage RTC’s financial, technical and managerial resources to continue to provide high-quality services and compete effectively in the telecommunications marketplace,” the application said.
The companies said no service disruptions will be experienced by Midstate customers.
Reservation is a cooperative that is owned by member subscribers, none of which own or control more than 10 percent equity in the company.
Associations concerned about Lifeline subsidy phase-out
The National Tribal Telecommunications Association has backed concerns by the NTCA Rural Broadband Association about an FCC proposal to phase-out a $5.25 subsidy on standalone voice service subscribers, which comes from the long-standing Lifeline program.
The concern is that the move, which would take effect December 1 this year, would harm low-income and older individuals, who don’t use broadband and rely on voice service “as an affordable method of contacting health care providers, government agencies, and public safety,” the NTCA said.
The phase-out plan was instituted in 2016, when the agency adopted a reform and modernization proposal for the program that included support for broadband.
“With many of these elderly Native Americans on fixed incomes, their connection is at risk unless more funds can be found to pay for the increased charge previously covered by the federal Lifeline program. Nothing about these vulnerable Native Americans has changed, other than the elimination of vital support for their connection to the outside world, including emergency and health care services,” the NTCA added.
The NTTA is asking for the FCC to delay the credit elimination on an expedited basis to protect vulnerable Americans.
Adrianne Furniss, the executive director of the Benton Institute for Broadband and Society, has also urged the commission to pause the move, which she said will impact nearly 800,000 Americans who receive the subsidy through the Universal Service Fund, itself the subject of talk for reform.
