House Passes Reconciliation Bill, State AGs Investigate Instagram, Broadband’s Q3 Rebound
President Biden’s social safety net and climate package now faces hurdles in the Senate.
November 19, 2021 – The House of Representatives on Friday passed President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion social safety net and climate bill by a 220 to 213 margin that largely followed party lines.
The bill faced unanimous Republican opposition, and saw Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, become the only member of his party to vote against its passage due to his concern over the bill’s increase of the federal deduction for state and local taxes paid.
The package’s passage – which has been dubbed the Build Back Better bill – comes after months of battle between Democrats over specifics of the bill’s provisions.
The bill still must pass the Senate by a simple majority, not subject to filibuster, as a budget reconciliation measure. Efforts to reach an agreement on bill content between House and Senate Democrats before either chamber voted were abandoned amid the party’s protracted infighting.
Changes to the bill in the Senate are expected given the high-profile and much-in-the-public-eye criticism from Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., or Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. Because the chamber is evenly divided between Republicans and senators caucusing with the Democrats, all Democratic votes are necessary – together with the tie-breaking vote by Vice President Kamala Harris, to pass the measure.
State attorneys general inquiry into Instagram
A bipartisan group of 11 state attorneys general has opened an investigation into Meta over body image issues Instagram is believed to cause in teenagers.
The investigation is based off revelations in the Facebook Papers which show survey data suggesting around a third of teenage girls who already feel bad about their bodies feel even worse after using Instagram.
AGs’ investigation is being conducted from the angle of whether Meta has “violated state consumer protection laws and put the public at risk.”
The Facebook Papers, which detail struggles at the company to deal with misinformation, addiction and user manipulation, were first reported on by The Wall Street Journal in October with the help of whistle-blower Frances Haugen.
The Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit against Facebook, while members of Congress have proposed and introduced legislation that combatting the power of the big tech companies, including Google, Amazon and Apple.
Meta has contested reporting on its alleged issues, saying the Facebook Papers were poorly interpreted in public reporting and that the company proactively combats content issues on its platform.
Sense of normalcy for broadband addition numbers
Broadband additions decreased to pre-pandemic levels in Q3 of 2021, says Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group, Inc.
The largest U.S. cable and wireline phone providers, representing around 96% of the market, acquired approximately 630,000 net additional broadband internet subscribers in Q3.
1.525 million net subscribers were gained in Q3 of 2020, 615,000 during the same period in 2019 and 600,000 during 2018’s same time period.
These 2021 numbers account for about 41% of their respective 2020 figures.
These top broadband providers now count approximately 107.9 million subscribers.
Leichtman Research Group is a New Hampshire-based specialist broadband, media and entertainment industry research and analysis firm.
Need for Infrastructure Bill Accountability, California Broadband Projects, Broadband In Wisconsin
Rural advocates are asking for accountability for infrastructure bill spending on broadband.
November 18, 2021 – Rural broadband advocates say federal broadband programs need to beef up their accountability of new funding.
Calling for a closer watch on the quality of service ISPs deliver to rural communities, Craig Settles said Thursday that people working for greater broadband access are worried that the accountability “won’t get any better” with the $65 billion in broadband spending enacted on Monday.
Speaking with Settles on the government’s past funding accountability mistakes, Christopher Ali, author of a recent book about rural broadband policy missteps, said that despite the $47 billion spent on rural broadband deployment between 2009 and 2017, the pandemic “painfully and dramatically exposed the gaps in broadband connectivity.”
Part of the problem, Ali says, is that the FCC inefficiently spent funding over the past six years. In 2015, the FCC launched the Connect America Fund, Phase 2. “They had a billion dollars a year to spend for six years, 2015 to 2021,” he said. “CAF morphed to the $20.4 billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund in 2021. Rather than do a reverse auction, or ask communities or states for guidance, the FCC simply gave this money to the 10 largest telecommunications providers.”
Settles argues that to execute these funding programs and enforce accountability, grant winners should be held to their promises. Further, staff at every federal and state agency responsible for broadband infrastructure grants need to “grow a collective steel spine and enforce a mandate.” Hire compliance enforcers from the communities receiving funding, people who have had their phone or cable cut off,” he said.
Newsom announces broadband projects in California
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced new broadband projects to advance connectivity in the state.
The governor announced Wednesday that the state will begin 18 projects as part of California’s historic $6-billion broadband investment under its California Comeback Plan.
The projects will establish an open-access middle-mile network that will fill missing infrastructure paths, with the goal of connecting the global internet to last-mile infrastructure, the final leg providing internet service to a customer.
The projects are based on known unserved and underserved areas across the state, defined by the state as areas that do not reliably have speeds of 25 Megabits per second download and 3 Mbps upload. The state selected project areas using consideration of public comments, prioritization of unserved or underserved areas of the state, and inclusion of tribal communities, cities and counties.
“These projects are the first step to delivering on our historic investment that will ensure all Californians have access to high-quality broadband internet, while also creating new jobs to support our nation-leading economic recovery” said Governor Newsom.
Projects are starting in the following areas: Alpine County; Amador County; Calaveras County; Central Coast; Coachella Valley; Colusa Area; Inyo County; Kern County; Kern/San Luis Obispo Area; Lake County Area; Los Angeles and South Los Angeles; Oakland; Orange County; Plumas Area; Riverside/San Diego Area; San Bernardino County; Siskiyou Area; and West Fresno.
Kamala Harris touts broadband progress in Wisconsin
Vice President Kamala Harris said broadband internet is coming to Wisconsin.
Harris said Tuesday that addressing internet connectivity issues are key challenges for communities in the state. The situation will change as the Joe Biden administration distributes funds from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package signed into law on Monday.
“We are really focused on what we need to do around issues like internet and accessible and affordable high-speed internet. This is a big issue, I know, for the people in Milwaukee and again around the country,” Harris said in an interview with the Journal Sentinel. “We want to meet the need in each of those geographical locations, rural and urban,” Harris said.
The infrastructure bill will provide at least $100 million to connect at least 318,000 Wisconsin homes. Additionally, around 1.2 million Wisconsinites may be eligible for a “$30 a month voucher” Harris said, as part of the Affordability Connectivity Benefit coming to the state.
“Those who have access often deal with the challenge of affordability,” Harris added. “And so we intentionally designed the infrastructure act in a way that recognizes that this is a basic issue of infrastructure.”
Huawei Responds to Sanctions, Fiber Satisfaction Study, Fiber Project in California
The Chinese telecom manufacturer is looking at licensing its designs to another company amid cratering profits.
November 17, 2021 – Huawei is considering both licensing its smartphone designs to other companies and selling its server business, following sanctions placed on the Chinese telecom manufacturer by Washington, according to LightReading.
Reportedly, Huawei is looking into Xnova and TD Tech Ltd. as options to which it could license its designs since U.S. blacklists prevent it from buying semiconductor components from certain sources.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the largest and most advanced chipmaker in the world, is among the manufacturers Huawei can no longer buy from. They are also unable to access Google’s Android apps or Qualcomm 5G wireless modems.
The company’s exploration of selling its server business to a consortium reportedly including Henan Information Industry Investment Company and consumer electronics company Huaqin Technology Company stems from its inability to now buy processors from Intel.
Sales have fallen at Huawei in four consecutive quarters, with third-quarter revenues dropping 38 percent lower than numbers from a year earlier and company smartphone revenues expected to decrease between $30 and 40 billion this year.
Washington’s actions against Huawei also affect Hytera Communications Corporation, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Company and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Company.
Study shows high satisfaction with fiber
The Fiber Broadband Association released on Tuesday results from a study which shows high customer satisfaction with fiber service compared to other broadband technologies.
The study, analyzing data from 4,300 May 2021 surveys of U.S. and Canadian broadband customers, has stronger reliability, higher satisfaction rates and lower cost per Mbps than other technologies including cable, satellite and mobile wireless.
RVA LLC Market Research & Consulting has conducted this same study for the FBA annually since 2006, surveying broadband technology deployment numbers, satisfaction rates and market growth rates.
The study stated that fiber has an average net promoter score of 20% while other broadband technologies have net negative scores. Fiber’s cost per Mbps was found to be $0.66 while other technologies’ were between $1 and $6, in addition to having the highest speeds, lowest latency and increases to the value of real estate where it is installed.
“This research underscores the fact that fiber is the superior broadband technology because of its ability to reliably connect families and businesses to new opportunities,” said FBA President Gary Bolton in a press release sharing the study’s results.
Los Angeles-area high speed fiber project
SiFi Networks will construct a 10-gig enabled fiber optic network in Simi Valley, California, the company announced in a press release Wednesday.
SiFi says that the citywide network, known as Simi Valley FiberCity, is set to begin construction in December and bring high speed fiber connectivity to every home and business in Simi Valley at no taxpayer cost.
The open access network will make service available to multiple providers. SiFi says the network will “boost economic development,” enable Simi Valley to implement Smart City applications, and help close the digital divide.
SiFi’s construction partners Lat Long Infrastructure will lead construction of the network and Flume Internet and GigabitNow will serve as the first internet service providers for the network. First customers are expected to begin receiving “high-speed, reliable fiber connectivity with no delays or buffering in 2022.” More than 47,600 homes and businesses are estimated to benefit from the new project.
“Simi Valley FiberCity will bring the community into the future of connectivity with super-fast speeds and reliable service citywide,” said Ben Bawtree-Jobson, CEO of SiFi.
Industry Reacts to Infrastructure Signing, DISH Signs Carriage Deal with Sinclair, Bring Your Own RAN
Industry reactions to Biden’s signing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 on Monday.
November 16, 2021 – Players from across the telecom sector applauded the signing by President Joe Biden’s signing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 that would see $65 billion invested in broadband infrastructure.
“WISPA hails President Joe Biden for his signing of the bi-partisan [IIJA],” Wireless Internet Service Providers Association President and CEO Mike Wendy said in a statement. Furthermore, he lauded the bill’s emphasis on tech diversity, which he argued would be critical to bridge the digital divide.
NCTA’s President and CEO Michael Powell also commended the president. “With the President’s signing of the [IIJA], the U.S. has taken an historic step to speed the deployment of next-generation broadband networks to unserved households and to build a durable support mechanism that will help low-income consumers connect to the internet.” He added that cable broadband providers are ready to contribute to the public-private partnerships that will be necessary to deploy and improve broadband projects for all Americans.
Utilities Technology Council President and CEO Sheryl Osiene-Riggs praised the bill in a statement. “Today, all Americans can look confident into a future with fast, reliable, and affordable broadband connections fueled by investments in broadband access for all Americans, including those in rural areas, low-income families and tribal communities. UTC members have long advocated for one-time investments in future-proof technologies that cost-effectively deliver reliable and affordable broadband services.”
John Windhausen Jr., executive director of the Schools, Health & Libraries Broadband Coalition, called the bill “a win for everyone interested in closing the digital divide,” and specifically pointed toward the bill’s acknowledgment of community anchor institutions as a feature that will “promote broadband adoption.”
In addition to private entities, some public servants also voiced their support for the bill. Federal Communications Commissioner Geoffrey Starks released a statement in favor of the bill, saying, “We now have a once-in-a-generation chance to bring broadband to all Americans.”
Evelyn Remaley, acting assistant secretary of commerce for communications and information with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, congratulated the president and re-committed the NTIA to its role in “administering the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, which will fund the infrastructure buildouts needed to connect every American to reliable, high-speed, affordable broadband.”
DISH, Sinclair Broadcast Group announce multi-year carriage agreement
Sinclair owns 144 local news stations across the country. Now, these stations will be carried by DISH.
Sinclair’s Head of Distribution and Network Relations William Bell stated that this agreement “reflects the continued importance that distributors place on local and national broadcast content.”
He added, “We look forward to continuing to provide DISH viewers with the high-quality and highly-desired entertainment, and timely local news that they depend on every day.”
In 2018, the group’s practice of purchasing small, local stations came under scrutiny in the wake of a uniform script that was circulated and played through their members stations.
Athonet announces “Bring Your Own RAN”
Communications platform Athonet announced that it would begin offering a service known as “Bring Your Own RAN” on Nov. 15.
The program will enable users to use a cloud-based dashboard to tailor radio access network specifications to best suit their needs.
“The Athonet cloud-based private network management system not only allows the organization to choose their own radio but enables them to run different radios concurrently in their private network,” Athonet writes about the program.
“For example, a different radio may be used indoor compared to outdoor to hit the required coverage and performance targets. IT managers can also view all the radios in a single dashboard without logging in/out of different management platforms.”
Though this could potentially add another dimension to customer networks that allows users to better configure their services, this announcement comes at a time of skepticism and uncertainty around the open RAN concept.
