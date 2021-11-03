Broadband Roundup
House Passes Small Business Cybersecurity Bills, Facebook Shutting Down Facial Recognition Tech, Yahoo Exiting China
The House pushed forth bills aimed at increasing cybersecurity notification and support for small businesses.
November 3, 2021 – The House of Representatives Tuesday passed two bills aimed to strengthen cybersecurity for small businesses.
In a unanimous vote, representatives approved the Small Business Administration Cyber Awareness Act, brought forth by Reps. Jason Crow, D-Colorado, and Young Kim, R-California. The legislation will mandate government reports on the cybersecurity capabilities of small businesses and notify Congress in the event that sensitive information is released in a breach after such protections failed to become law last Congress.
The passing comes after a Department of Justice official, in testimony in front of the Senate judiciary committee earlier this year, supported mandatory breach reporting from companies. At the time, Angus King, I-Maine, called for the crafting of that type of legislation following the hacking of SolarWinds and Colonial Pipeline.
By a vote of 409-14, the House also passed the Small Business Development Center Cyber Training Act, brought forth by Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-New York. Under that legislation, a cybersecurity counseling certification program would be established to help Small Business Development Centers assist businesses in implementing cybersecurity systems.
Earlier this year, the Senate introduced legislation requiring that credit bureaus notify small businesses of data breaches within 30 days.
Facebook shutting down facial recognition system
Facebook will be shutting down its facial recognition system in the “coming weeks” amid increasing concerns over its negative repercussions, the company said Tuesday.
The technology was used by Facebook for automatic tagging of individuals when they appeared in a photo posted on the platform and used to create image descriptions that identify individuals in a photo to make the site more usable for visually impaired users.
With the company’s suspension of this technology, more than a billion people representing a third of the platform’s daily active users will have their facial recognition templates deleted from the site’s data stores.
Facebook, which recently changed its name to Meta, has not committed to permanently outlawing the use of facial recognition systems in its products. Jerome Pesenti, the company’s vice president of artificial intelligence, said that Facebook still views facial recognition technology as a powerful tool to promote privacy and transparency through functions such as verification of users’ identities.
Yahoo’s China exit
After 20 years, Yahoo announced Tuesday that it has ended its services in China as the Personal Information Protection Law took effect in the country to limit data collection by tech companies.
Per the Wall Street Journal, the announcement does not come as a surprise to Chinese users of Yahoo products as the company has closed many parts of its business in the years since 2013.
The company closed its Beijing office in 2015 and had discontinued email service in China.
The Chinese government had blocked Yahoo’s web portal in September 2000, controlling what overseas news could be accessed.
Yahoo is the second major U.S. tech firm to pull out of China in the past few weeks after Microsoft shut down operations of LinkedIn in the country this October.
Republican Concern Over Sohn, Reservation to Buy Midstate, Pause on Lifeline Phase-out
Republican senators can tolerate FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, but not Commissioner-nominee Gigi Sohn, says Politico.
November 2, 2021 – Some Senate Republicans say Gigi Sohn, nominated last week by President Joe Biden to be the Federal Communications Commission’s fifth commissioner, would be too heavy-handed on regulation for their liking, according to Politico.
While Republican senators can tolerate FCC chair nominee Jessica Rosenworcel, according to the publication Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi, and Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-South Dakota, don’t see the same in Sohn.
“Sohn, obviously, her views are going to be very far apart from where mine are on all the issues,” Thune told the publication. “She’s very left, she’s going to be a heavy hand in regulation, very heavy in net neutrality.”
Sohn, who was previously president and CEO internet advocacy group Public Knowledge, has been a staunch advocate of net neutrality, the principle that no internet service provider can influence the content of the network traffic.
Those past positions, and statements she’s made in that vein, “could prove to be of concern to members of the committee,” Wicker said, according to Politico.
The nominees must be approved by the Senate, whose Democrats have been marred by a stonewall in Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona, and Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, who have not toed the party line on all their agenda items, including a massive social spending bill that threatened to delay House votes on the Senate-approved infrastructure bill.
Reservation buys Midstate
North Dakota-based Midstate Telephone Company and Reservation Telephone Cooperative have filed a joint application to the Federal Communications Commission asking for it to approve Reservation’s purchase of Midstate.
The application, filed Friday, would see Reservation acquire all operations and assets of the Midstate company, which the companies say will “promote the public interest by enabling the Applicants to achieve economies of scale.
“The proposed transaction will strengthen the Midstate Companies’ combined competitive position by allowing the Midstate Companies’ to leverage RTC’s financial, technical and managerial resources to continue to provide high-quality services and compete effectively in the telecommunications marketplace,” the application said.
The companies said no service disruptions will be experienced by Midstate customers.
Reservation is a cooperative that is owned by member subscribers, none of which own or control more than 10 percent equity in the company.
Associations concerned about Lifeline subsidy phase-out
The National Tribal Telecommunications Association has backed concerns by the NTCA Rural Broadband Association about an FCC proposal to phase-out a $5.25 subsidy on standalone voice service subscribers, which comes from the long-standing Lifeline program.
The concern is that the move, which would take effect December 1 this year, would harm low-income and older individuals, who don’t use broadband and rely on voice service “as an affordable method of contacting health care providers, government agencies, and public safety,” the NTCA said.
The phase-out plan was instituted in 2016, when the agency adopted a reform and modernization proposal for the program that included support for broadband.
“With many of these elderly Native Americans on fixed incomes, their connection is at risk unless more funds can be found to pay for the increased charge previously covered by the federal Lifeline program. Nothing about these vulnerable Native Americans has changed, other than the elimination of vital support for their connection to the outside world, including emergency and health care services,” the NTCA added.
The NTTA is asking for the FCC to delay the credit elimination on an expedited basis to protect vulnerable Americans.
Adrianne Furniss, the executive director of the Benton Institute for Broadband and Society, has also urged the commission to pause the move, which she said will impact nearly 800,000 Americans who receive the subsidy through the Universal Service Fund, itself the subject of talk for reform.
Internet Subscriber Growth Slows, Starlink in India, Trump Media Company Raising Questions About Hype
Comcast, Charter see internet growth slow, Starlink announces India venture, columnist analyzes the hype surrounding Trump media.
November 1, 2021 – Analysts have noticed a drop in internet subscription growth, concerning stakeholders that further slowdowns are imminent.
Bloomberg news reported that Comcast and Charter Communications Inc. announced that internet subscriber numbers fell this year, raising speculation about market conditions and changing consumer priorities.
Charter reported on Friday that its estimations for new broadband subscribers fell short by 25 percent. Its analysis estimated that the overall number of new customers were all back to 2018 levels. Comcast reported 300,000 new internet customers over the year on Thursday, less than half of the number added in 2020.
Analysts say they expected a slowdown in demand after 2020, a year when broadband subscriptions saw massive growth as American life shifted online.
Charter’s regression raises questions about “whether this is the beginning of the end of the cable broadband story,” said Geetha Ranganathan, an industry analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. Charter’s chief operating officer Chris Winfrey said that “residential customer activity” was “taking longer than we expected to return to normal levels. Analysts predict that Charter will add 1.4 million subscribers this year.
Analysts are concerned about a drop in consumer spending, lowering tiers and downgrading services. Companies are also facing competition from phone companies like AT&T, who added nearly 300,000 fiber internet competition last quarter.
Starlink going to India
Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp, or SpaceX, said Monday it will bring its satellite-based internet service to India’s rural communities.
The company’s India executive Sanjay Bhargava announced that the company has established a subsidiary in India and will begin broadband services in December 2022, subject to government approval.
Starlink is SpaceX’s low-earth orbit enterprise designed to beam down high-speed internet from satellites orbiting Earth. The satellites, which hover lower to the Earth’s surface than traditional satellites to provide better connectivity, can bring broadband to remote areas where building infrastructure is difficult.
“At Starlink, we want to serve the underserved. We hope to work with fellow broadband providers, solution providers in the aspirational districts to improve and save lives” he posted on LinkedIn. SpaceX plans to provide 100 Starlink hardware kits for free to rural Indian communities in the first phase.
In 2019, SpaceX launched a constellation of low earth orbit satellites to deliver high-speed internet to rural areas. Since then, the company has worked toward its ambitions to launch 30,000 satellites in order to connect the entire world.
Trump’s media company all hype and no substance, reports say
It’s hard to justify the fever over former President Donald Trump’s media venture when looking at its current state, David Nicklaus wrote Monday for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Trump announced his new Trump Media and Technology group on October 20th and agreed to merge it with a public shell company, Digital World Acquisition Corp. The website says it intends to “rival the liberal media consortium” and “fight back against the ‘Big Tech’ companies of Silicon Valley, who have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America.”
The company said it intends to compete with the likes of Twitter and Facebook, which banned Trump after his words were connected to the riot at the Capitol in January; streaming services Netflix and Disney+ by offering “non-wok entertainment”; and cloud services from Amazon and Google.
After going public, the company’s shares jumped to $175, signaling excitement over the venture.
But Niklaus reports that the company has not hired anyone with digital media experience or developed any content for its services. He added that investors would need answers before putting money into the venture.
“How are you going to offer your services to people? How are you going to get paid for it, and how are you going to finance the growth of it?”
House Delays Infrastructure Vote, Chinese Equipment Ban, Comcast Losses, Honoring Evan Kwerel
House Democrats delayed a vote on broadband infrastructure again, as $1.75 trillion reconciliation package brings greater party unity.
October 29, 2021 – House Democrats again delayed a vote on a bipartisan infrastructure package Thursday after initially planning to vote that day.
Members of the House Progressive Caucus have refused to commit towards supporting the infrastructure bill amid changes made to President Joe Biden’s separate $1.75 trillion reconciliation framework designed to please centrists Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
On Thursday, Biden came to Capitol Hill and spoke before the House Democratic Caucus. He introduced the new reconciliation package, which is pared down from earlier versions that included $3.5 trillion for social spending measures.
The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill includes $65 billion for broadband spending. Although the infrastructure measure itself has not proved controversial, House passage has been held up as progressives have demanded a vote first on the reconciliation framework. In August, the infrastructure bill passed the Senate by a strongly bipartisan vote of 69-30.
Hence the fate of broadband spending is tied up in the debate about other social spending.
Although Sinema has not voiced her view the new Biden-endorsed reconciliation package, Manchin punted on whether he would ultimately support its new $1.75 trillion price tag.
“This is all in the hands of the House right now,” Manchin said to reporters.
Biden stressed that House and Senate majorities, as well as his presidency, could be determined by the House’s actions with regards to the infrastructure bill.
Chinese Equipment Ban
Reps. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., and Steve Scalise’s, R-La., bipartisan Secure Equipment Act of 2021 passed the Senate unanimously Thursday.
The bill prohibits the Federal Communications Commission from “reviewing or issuing new equipment licenses to companies on” its list of companies that it considers to pose a national security threat.
The act was helped through the Senate by Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Ed Markey, D-Mass., who had introduced a similar bill to the Senate in May.
“Our bipartisan legislation will prevent China from infiltrating America’s telecommunications networks and compromising our national security,” said Scalise.
Companies whose equipment would be restricted form further marketing in the United States as a result of the bill include Huawei, ZTE, Hytera, Hikvision and Dahua.
Declining Comcast Video Subscriptions
Comcast’s accelerated rate of video subscriber loss has continued into the third quarter.
During the quarter, the company’s video subscriber base shrunk by 408,000. The figure comprises 382,000 residential and 26,000 business video subscriber losses. Comcast’s total subscriber base now stands at 17.84 million and 705,000 business subscribers, contributing to a nearly 1.3 million total subscriber loss this year.
Despite subscription losses, Comcast raised its video revenues by 1.4% to nearly $5.5 billion in the quarter as a result of increases in average rates.
Comcast overall cable communications revenues rose 7.4% to $16.1 billion with the addition of 300,000 internet customers as well as higher revenues for wireless, business services and advertising.
Earnings were highlighted by NBCUniversal’s $10 billion in revenue, a 57.9% increase amid economic recovery for its studios and theme parks.
Honoring Evan Kwerel
On Thursday, Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel sent congratulations to Evan Kwerel, senior economic advisor in the FCC’s Office of Economics and Analytics, for his receipt of the Paul A. Volcker Career Achievement Medal.
Kwerel helped to create the FCC’s spectrum auction system, which he first suggested in 1985. In 1993 after Congress gave the FCC the authority to conduct auctions, Kwerel helped develop the rules and design for the auction process.
“You can’t properly tell the story of spectrum auctions without talking about Evan Kwerel,” said Rosenworcel.
The FCC has completed over 100 auctions since its first in 1994, adding more than $200 billion to the U.S. Treasury and creating more than $1 trillion in benefits for the American public.
