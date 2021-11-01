Broadband Roundup
Internet Subscriber Growth Slows, Starlink in India, Trump Media Company Raising Questions About Hype
Comcast, Charter see internet growth slow, Starlink announces India venture, columnist analyzes the hype surrounding Trump media.
November 1, 2021 – Analysts have noticed a drop in internet subscription growth, concerning stakeholders that further slowdowns are imminent.
Bloomberg news reported that Comcast and Charter Communications Inc. announced that internet subscriber numbers fell this year, raising speculation about market conditions and changing consumer priorities.
Charter reported on Friday that its estimations for new broadband subscribers fell short by 25 percent. Its analysis estimated that the overall number of new customers were all back to 2018 levels. Comcast reported 300,000 new internet customers over the year on Thursday, less than half of the number added in 2020.
Analysts say they expected a slowdown in demand after 2020, a year when broadband subscriptions saw massive growth as American life shifted online.
Charter’s regression raises questions about “whether this is the beginning of the end of the cable broadband story,” said Geetha Ranganathan, an industry analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. Charter’s chief operating officer Chris Winfrey said that “residential customer activity” was “taking longer than we expected to return to normal levels. Analysts predict that Charter will add 1.4 million subscribers this year.
Analysts are concerned about a drop in consumer spending, lowering tiers and downgrading services. Companies are also facing competition from phone companies like AT&T, who added nearly 300,000 fiber internet competition last quarter.
Starlink going to India
Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp, or SpaceX, said Monday it will bring its satellite-based internet service to India’s rural communities.
The company’s India executive Sanjay Bhargava announced that the company has established a subsidiary in India and will begin broadband services in December 2022, subject to government approval.
Starlink is SpaceX’s low-earth orbit enterprise designed to beam down high-speed internet from satellites orbiting Earth. The satellites, which hover lower to the Earth’s surface than traditional satellites to provide better connectivity, can bring broadband to remote areas where building infrastructure is difficult.
“At Starlink, we want to serve the underserved. We hope to work with fellow broadband providers, solution providers in the aspirational districts to improve and save lives” he posted on LinkedIn. SpaceX plans to provide 100 Starlink hardware kits for free to rural Indian communities in the first phase.
In 2019, SpaceX launched a constellation of low earth orbit satellites to deliver high-speed internet to rural areas. Since then, the company has worked toward its ambitions to launch 30,000 satellites in order to connect the entire world.
Trump’s media company all hype and no substance, reports say
It’s hard to justify the fever over former President Donald Trump’s media venture when looking at its current state, David Nicklaus wrote Monday for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Trump announced his new Trump Media and Technology group on October 20th and agreed to merge it with a public shell company, Digital World Acquisition Corp. The website says it intends to “rival the liberal media consortium” and “fight back against the ‘Big Tech’ companies of Silicon Valley, who have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America.”
The company said it intends to compete with the likes of Twitter and Facebook, which banned Trump after his words were connected to the riot at the Capitol in January; streaming services Netflix and Disney+ by offering “non-wok entertainment”; and cloud services from Amazon and Google.
After going public, the company’s shares jumped to $175, signaling excitement over the venture.
But Niklaus reports that the company has not hired anyone with digital media experience or developed any content for its services. He added that investors would need answers before putting money into the venture.
“How are you going to offer your services to people? How are you going to get paid for it, and how are you going to finance the growth of it?”
House Delays Infrastructure Vote, Chinese Equipment Ban, Comcast Losses, Honoring Evan Kwerel
House Democrats delayed a vote on broadband infrastructure again, as $1.75 trillion reconciliation package brings greater party unity.
October 29, 2021 – House Democrats again delayed a vote on a bipartisan infrastructure package Thursday after initially planning to vote that day.
Members of the House Progressive Caucus have refused to commit towards supporting the infrastructure bill amid changes made to President Joe Biden’s separate $1.75 trillion reconciliation framework designed to please centrists Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
On Thursday, Biden came to Capitol Hill and spoke before the House Democratic Caucus. He introduced the new reconciliation package, which is pared down from earlier versions that included $3.5 trillion for social spending measures.
The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill includes $65 billion for broadband spending. Although the infrastructure measure itself has not proved controversial, House passage has been held up as progressives have demanded a vote first on the reconciliation framework. In August, the infrastructure bill passed the Senate by a strongly bipartisan vote of 69-30.
Hence the fate of broadband spending is tied up in the debate about other social spending.
Although Sinema has not voiced her view the new Biden-endorsed reconciliation package, Manchin punted on whether he would ultimately support its new $1.75 trillion price tag.
“This is all in the hands of the House right now,” Manchin said to reporters.
Biden stressed that House and Senate majorities, as well as his presidency, could be determined by the House’s actions with regards to the infrastructure bill.
Chinese Equipment Ban
Reps. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., and Steve Scalise’s, R-La., bipartisan Secure Equipment Act of 2021 passed the Senate unanimously Thursday.
The bill prohibits the Federal Communications Commission from “reviewing or issuing new equipment licenses to companies on” its list of companies that it considers to pose a national security threat.
The act was helped through the Senate by Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Ed Markey, D-Mass., who had introduced a similar bill to the Senate in May.
“Our bipartisan legislation will prevent China from infiltrating America’s telecommunications networks and compromising our national security,” said Scalise.
Companies whose equipment would be restricted form further marketing in the United States as a result of the bill include Huawei, ZTE, Hytera, Hikvision and Dahua.
Declining Comcast Video Subscriptions
Comcast’s accelerated rate of video subscriber loss has continued into the third quarter.
During the quarter, the company’s video subscriber base shrunk by 408,000. The figure comprises 382,000 residential and 26,000 business video subscriber losses. Comcast’s total subscriber base now stands at 17.84 million and 705,000 business subscribers, contributing to a nearly 1.3 million total subscriber loss this year.
Despite subscription losses, Comcast raised its video revenues by 1.4% to nearly $5.5 billion in the quarter as a result of increases in average rates.
Comcast overall cable communications revenues rose 7.4% to $16.1 billion with the addition of 300,000 internet customers as well as higher revenues for wireless, business services and advertising.
Earnings were highlighted by NBCUniversal’s $10 billion in revenue, a 57.9% increase amid economic recovery for its studios and theme parks.
Honoring Evan Kwerel
On Thursday, Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel sent congratulations to Evan Kwerel, senior economic advisor in the FCC’s Office of Economics and Analytics, for his receipt of the Paul A. Volcker Career Achievement Medal.
Kwerel helped to create the FCC’s spectrum auction system, which he first suggested in 1985. In 1993 after Congress gave the FCC the authority to conduct auctions, Kwerel helped develop the rules and design for the auction process.
“You can’t properly tell the story of spectrum auctions without talking about Evan Kwerel,” said Rosenworcel.
The FCC has completed over 100 auctions since its first in 1994, adding more than $200 billion to the U.S. Treasury and creating more than $1 trillion in benefits for the American public.
New Cyber Bureau, Broadband Key to Mental Health Progress, NY's Adirondacks Behind on Broadband
Secretary of State announces new cyber bureau, New York’s Adirondack falling behind on broadband, Oklahoma’s broadband-mental health connection.
October 28, 2021 – Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Wednesday that the department intends to create a new cyber bureau.
“We want to prevent cyber attacks that put our people, our networks, companies, and critical infrastructure at risk,” he said Wednesday.
“After an intense review led by Deputy Secretary [Wendy] Sherman and [Brian] McKeon that included consultations with partners in Congress and outside experts, I intend, with the support of Congress, to establish a new bureau for cyberspace and digital policy headed by an ambassador-at-large, and to name a new special envoy for critical and emerging technology,” Blinken said in prepared remarks.
“Both will report to Deputy Secretary Sherman for at least the first year.”
The new bureau will come at a critical time for the country, as over the past year it has come under a barrage of cyber attacks, including on software company SolarWinds and oil transport company Colonial Pipeline.
Simultaneously, the Joe Biden administration and the Federal Communications Commission has been working to weed out national security threats to the country, either via executive order or through revocations of licenses to operate.
Experts have pointed to cyber attacks as a preferred option for adversarial nations, like China and Russia, that don’t intend to try to match the military capabilities of the U.S.
Broadband key to mental health progress in Oklahoma
Oklahoma mental health officials say that limited broadband access is harmful to mental health in the state, reads a Thursday op-ed.
The widening digital divide in Oklahoma has turned into a “major crisis” after COVID-19 moved most of American life online, writes Joy Sloan, CEO of Green County Behavioral Health Services and founding board member of the Alliance of Mental Health Providers of Oklahoma.
Sloan says that broadband access is a social determinant of health. Social determinants of health are the physical, social, and economic conditions where people live. “In today’s world, internet access is tied to a great number of social determinates of health. It is largely through the internet that people access government services, communicate with others and have contact with the wider world.”
Oklahoma is one of the least connected states in the country, ranking 48 nationwide for homes connected to the internet. Oklahoma is highly rural, with rural residents living in high rates of poverty. According to a White House fact sheet, nearly 25 percent of Oklahoma residents live where there is no broadband infrastructure that meets the minimum acceptable speed.
Broadband increases access to jobs and economic opportunities, which directly impacts mental health, Sloan says. “Unemployment is associated with high rates of depression. Broadband also boots access to education and training,” she says. Increased investment in broadband will improve mental health outcomes for Oklahoma residents by allowing remote residents to earn online degrees, foster social support, and offering people access to mental health care through telehealth.
Sloan encourages those working to bring universal broadband to the state to “consider another far-reaching benefit of this work: the mental health of our citizens.”
NY’s Adirondack region behind in broadband access
Broadband advocates in New York state’s Adirondack region say millions of broadband deployment dollars have been wasted with no significant improvements for residents, according to a Friday report from the Adirondack Explorer.
The problem, internet providers and North Country broadband advocates say, is that the financial program intended for residents goes instead to taxes and fees that do little to promote broadband deployment, the Adirondack Explorer reported on Sunday.
“In my opinion we have wasted over $100 million of the $500 million that the governor placed into the program” says Jim Monty, Lewis Town Supervisor and a member of the North Country broadband coalition.
Since New York established the $500 million Broadband Program Office, installing fiber optic cables cost $4,000 per mile, Monty said. Today the same distance costs $16,000. Further, the state tax code “almost seems to have been written expressly to discourage rural broadband….even as the Cuomo administration was making bold pronouncements about universal broadband availability, its own taxes, fees, and laws were all but ensuring that the initiative would fall short” broadband providers say.
The regional planning board representing six counties in the North Country is trying to land a $20 million grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to connect 3,000 more homes. Costing $7,000 per home to bring broadband in the North Country, the price “is reflective of the rural nature of these households” and the added fee requirement that the New York Department of Transportation began levying two years ago on fiber laid on state property.
Beth Gilles, director of the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning board, says homes are being connected one by one after organizations like the regional planning boards have “stepped up to help organize all the various companies and grant applications” that the process involves.
“It’s a big lift. But it’s worth it,” she said.
Verizon, Amazon Partner on Broadband, Farmers Need Broadband, Social Work Important to Close Digital Divide
Verizon will use Project Kuiper, agriculture needs broadband for progress, social work advocacy key to close digital divide.
October 27, 2021–– Verizon and Amazon announced Tuesday they are partnering to expand rural broadband access across the United States.
The partnership will involve Verizon using Amazon’s satellite internet system, called Project Kuiper, to extend its terrestrial service.
Project Kuiper has a network of 3,236 satellites from which it plans to provide high-speed broadband around the world.
Amazon has not launched its satellites, but has said it plans to invest more than $10 billion in the project. The Federal Communications Commission authorized the project last year, finding that the Kuiper system would benefit the public by “increasing the availability of broadband service to consumers, government, and businesses”
Amazon plans to launch the thousands of satellites into low earth orbit, which is expected to provide faster connections and better communication times compared to satellites higher up in the sky. Amazon said it will deploy the satellites in five phases, with broadband service beginning after 578 satellites are in orbit.
Broadband an existential matter for U.S. agricultural sector
A new analysis by the Benton Institute found that the digital divide slows progress for American farmers.
The article, authored by Jordan Arnold, found that broadband access and market competition prevents greater adoption numbers and limits options for farmers. The study found that 78 percent of farmers do not have another viable option to change service providers. Among farmers that Arnold interviewed, a consensus was established that farmers need robust upload speeds, accurate network deployment data, and scalable technologies.
“Only 82 percent of farms have internet service in any form,” Arnold found. “On average, 70 percent of Hispanic-operated farms, 66 percent of American Indian–or Alaska Native-owned farms, and 62 percent of Black-owned farms have internet access.”
Broadband access is critical to agricultural sustainability because connected technologies allow farmers to measure their inputs and outputs, allowing for more efficient resource management Arnold argues that deploying broadband ubiquitously across the farming sector unlocks powerful benefits to minimizing farming’s environmental impact.
Social work advocacy should help address digital divide
A University of Kansas professor co-authored an article Tuesday arguing that the social work field should be included in the fight to close the digital divide.
Scanlon argues as such because social work serves and advocates for marginalized and underrepresented communities.
“The digital divide is not just a policy or infrastructure issue. It is a social justice matter in that lack of access disproportionately affects people of color, low-income individuals and families, and those who live in rural areas” wrote Edward Scanlon, associate professor of social welfare at University of Kansas.
Similar to the way the field advocates for underserved communities “in terms of child-care, health care access, mental health,” Scanlon said policy leaders should focus on the divide as a high priority social justice issue. “Social workers need to advocate like they do for mental health, issues of race, fighting poverty and those traditional causes.”
Scanlon said that the problem would be addressed with a consistent national strategy similar to the New Deal era push to introduce electricity adoption ubiquitously across the U.S.
“This really is a problem that’s national in nature and needs to be seen as part of infrastructure, just like bridges and roads” Scanlon said.
