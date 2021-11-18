Broadband Roundup
Need for Infrastructure Bill Accountability, California Broadband Projects, Broadband In Wisconsin
Rural advocates are asking for accountability for infrastructure bill spending on broadband.
November 18, 2021 – Rural broadband advocates say federal broadband programs need to beef up their accountability of new funding.
Calling for a closer watch on the quality of service ISPs deliver to rural communities, Craig Settles said Thursday that people working for greater broadband access are worried that the accountability “won’t get any better” with the $65 billion in broadband spending enacted on Monday.
Speaking with Settles on the government’s past funding accountability mistakes, Christopher Ali, author of a recent book about rural broadband policy missteps, said that despite the $47 billion spent on rural broadband deployment between 2009 and 2017, the pandemic “painfully and dramatically exposed the gaps in broadband connectivity.”
Part of the problem, Ali says, is that the FCC inefficiently spent funding over the past six years. In 2015, the FCC launched the Connect America Fund, Phase 2. “They had a billion dollars a year to spend for six years, 2015 to 2021,” he said. “CAF morphed to the $20.4 billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund in 2021. Rather than do a reverse auction, or ask communities or states for guidance, the FCC simply gave this money to the 10 largest telecommunications providers.”
Settles argues that to execute these funding programs and enforce accountability, grant winners should be held to their promises. Further, staff at every federal and state agency responsible for broadband infrastructure grants need to “grow a collective steel spine and enforce a mandate.” Hire compliance enforcers from the communities receiving funding, people who have had their phone or cable cut off,” he said.
Newsom announces broadband projects in California
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced new broadband projects to advance connectivity in the state.
The governor announced Wednesday that the state will begin 18 projects as part of California’s historic $6-billion broadband investment under its California Comeback Plan.
The projects will establish an open-access middle-mile network that will fill missing infrastructure paths, with the goal of connecting the global internet to last-mile infrastructure, the final leg providing internet service to a customer.
The projects are based on known unserved and underserved areas across the state, defined by the state as areas that do not reliably have speeds of 25 Megabits per second download and 3 Mbps upload. The state selected project areas using consideration of public comments, prioritization of unserved or underserved areas of the state, and inclusion of tribal communities, cities and counties.
“These projects are the first step to delivering on our historic investment that will ensure all Californians have access to high-quality broadband internet, while also creating new jobs to support our nation-leading economic recovery” said Governor Newsom.
Projects are starting in the following areas: Alpine County; Amador County; Calaveras County; Central Coast; Coachella Valley; Colusa Area; Inyo County; Kern County; Kern/San Luis Obispo Area; Lake County Area; Los Angeles and South Los Angeles; Oakland; Orange County; Plumas Area; Riverside/San Diego Area; San Bernardino County; Siskiyou Area; and West Fresno.
Kamala Harris touts broadband progress in Wisconsin
Vice President Kamala Harris said broadband internet is coming to Wisconsin.
Harris said Tuesday that addressing internet connectivity issues are key challenges for communities in the state. The situation will change as the Joe Biden administration distributes funds from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package signed into law on Monday.
“We are really focused on what we need to do around issues like internet and accessible and affordable high-speed internet. This is a big issue, I know, for the people in Milwaukee and again around the country,” Harris said in an interview with the Journal Sentinel. “We want to meet the need in each of those geographical locations, rural and urban,” Harris said.
The infrastructure bill will provide at least $100 million to connect at least 318,000 Wisconsin homes. Additionally, around 1.2 million Wisconsinites may be eligible for a “$30 a month voucher” Harris said, as part of the Affordability Connectivity Benefit coming to the state.
“Those who have access often deal with the challenge of affordability,” Harris added. “And so we intentionally designed the infrastructure act in a way that recognizes that this is a basic issue of infrastructure.”
Broadband Roundup
Huawei Responds to Sanctions, Fiber Satisfaction Study, Fiber Project in California
The Chinese telecom manufacturer is looking at licensing its designs to another company amid cratering profits.
November 17, 2021 – Huawei is considering both licensing its smartphone designs to other companies and selling its server business, following sanctions placed on the Chinese telecom manufacturer by Washington, according to LightReading.
Reportedly, Huawei is looking into Xnova and TD Tech Ltd. as options to which it could license its designs since U.S. blacklists prevent it from buying semiconductor components from certain sources.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the largest and most advanced chipmaker in the world, is among the manufacturers Huawei can no longer buy from. They are also unable to access Google’s Android apps or Qualcomm 5G wireless modems.
The company’s exploration of selling its server business to a consortium reportedly including Henan Information Industry Investment Company and consumer electronics company Huaqin Technology Company stems from its inability to now buy processors from Intel.
Sales have fallen at Huawei in four consecutive quarters, with third-quarter revenues dropping 38 percent lower than numbers from a year earlier and company smartphone revenues expected to decrease between $30 and 40 billion this year.
Washington’s actions against Huawei also affect Hytera Communications Corporation, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Company and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Company.
Study shows high satisfaction with fiber
The Fiber Broadband Association released on Tuesday results from a study which shows high customer satisfaction with fiber service compared to other broadband technologies.
The study, analyzing data from 4,300 May 2021 surveys of U.S. and Canadian broadband customers, has stronger reliability, higher satisfaction rates and lower cost per Mbps than other technologies including cable, satellite and mobile wireless.
RVA LLC Market Research & Consulting has conducted this same study for the FBA annually since 2006, surveying broadband technology deployment numbers, satisfaction rates and market growth rates.
The study stated that fiber has an average net promoter score of 20% while other broadband technologies have net negative scores. Fiber’s cost per Mbps was found to be $0.66 while other technologies’ were between $1 and $6, in addition to having the highest speeds, lowest latency and increases to the value of real estate where it is installed.
“This research underscores the fact that fiber is the superior broadband technology because of its ability to reliably connect families and businesses to new opportunities,” said FBA President Gary Bolton in a press release sharing the study’s results.
Los Angeles-area high speed fiber project
SiFi Networks will construct a 10-gig enabled fiber optic network in Simi Valley, California, the company announced in a press release Wednesday.
SiFi says that the citywide network, known as Simi Valley FiberCity, is set to begin construction in December and bring high speed fiber connectivity to every home and business in Simi Valley at no taxpayer cost.
The open access network will make service available to multiple providers. SiFi says the network will “boost economic development,” enable Simi Valley to implement Smart City applications, and help close the digital divide.
SiFi’s construction partners Lat Long Infrastructure will lead construction of the network and Flume Internet and GigabitNow will serve as the first internet service providers for the network. First customers are expected to begin receiving “high-speed, reliable fiber connectivity with no delays or buffering in 2022.” More than 47,600 homes and businesses are estimated to benefit from the new project.
“Simi Valley FiberCity will bring the community into the future of connectivity with super-fast speeds and reliable service citywide,” said Ben Bawtree-Jobson, CEO of SiFi.
Broadband Roundup
Industry Reacts to Infrastructure Signing, DISH Signs Carriage Deal with Sinclair, Bring Your Own RAN
Industry reactions to Biden’s signing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 on Monday.
November 16, 2021 – Players from across the telecom sector applauded the signing by President Joe Biden’s signing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 that would see $65 billion invested in broadband infrastructure.
“WISPA hails President Joe Biden for his signing of the bi-partisan [IIJA],” Wireless Internet Service Providers Association President and CEO Mike Wendy said in a statement. Furthermore, he lauded the bill’s emphasis on tech diversity, which he argued would be critical to bridge the digital divide.
NCTA’s President and CEO Michael Powell also commended the president. “With the President’s signing of the [IIJA], the U.S. has taken an historic step to speed the deployment of next-generation broadband networks to unserved households and to build a durable support mechanism that will help low-income consumers connect to the internet.” He added that cable broadband providers are ready to contribute to the public-private partnerships that will be necessary to deploy and improve broadband projects for all Americans.
Utilities Technology Council President and CEO Sheryl Osiene-Riggs praised the bill in a statement. “Today, all Americans can look confident into a future with fast, reliable, and affordable broadband connections fueled by investments in broadband access for all Americans, including those in rural areas, low-income families and tribal communities. UTC members have long advocated for one-time investments in future-proof technologies that cost-effectively deliver reliable and affordable broadband services.”
John Windhausen Jr., executive director of the Schools, Health & Libraries Broadband Coalition, called the bill “a win for everyone interested in closing the digital divide,” and specifically pointed toward the bill’s acknowledgment of community anchor institutions as a feature that will “promote broadband adoption.”
In addition to private entities, some public servants also voiced their support for the bill. Federal Communications Commissioner Geoffrey Starks released a statement in favor of the bill, saying, “We now have a once-in-a-generation chance to bring broadband to all Americans.”
Evelyn Remaley, acting assistant secretary of commerce for communications and information with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, congratulated the president and re-committed the NTIA to its role in “administering the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, which will fund the infrastructure buildouts needed to connect every American to reliable, high-speed, affordable broadband.”
DISH, Sinclair Broadcast Group announce multi-year carriage agreement
Sinclair owns 144 local news stations across the country. Now, these stations will be carried by DISH.
Sinclair’s Head of Distribution and Network Relations William Bell stated that this agreement “reflects the continued importance that distributors place on local and national broadcast content.”
He added, “We look forward to continuing to provide DISH viewers with the high-quality and highly-desired entertainment, and timely local news that they depend on every day.”
In 2018, the group’s practice of purchasing small, local stations came under scrutiny in the wake of a uniform script that was circulated and played through their members stations.
Athonet announces “Bring Your Own RAN”
Communications platform Athonet announced that it would begin offering a service known as “Bring Your Own RAN” on Nov. 15.
The program will enable users to use a cloud-based dashboard to tailor radio access network specifications to best suit their needs.
“The Athonet cloud-based private network management system not only allows the organization to choose their own radio but enables them to run different radios concurrently in their private network,” Athonet writes about the program.
“For example, a different radio may be used indoor compared to outdoor to hit the required coverage and performance targets. IT managers can also view all the radios in a single dashboard without logging in/out of different management platforms.”
Though this could potentially add another dimension to customer networks that allows users to better configure their services, this announcement comes at a time of skepticism and uncertainty around the open RAN concept.
Broadband Roundup
Infrastructure Bill Signing, CT Small Businesses Lack Internet, Pennsylvania Broadband Office
The White House is holding a signing ceremony for President Biden to sign the infrastructure bill into law.
November 15, 2021–– President Joe Biden is expected to sign the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law on Monday.
The White House announced Wednesday that the signing ceremony would be attended by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, governors, mayors, and business and union leaders on the South Lawn of the White House at 3:00 p.m.
The bill, which includes a $550 billion investment in America’s infrastructure, provides $65 billion to expand high-speed broadband across the 50 states. The President will highlight how he is following through on his commitment to rebuild the middle class and the historic benefits the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will deliver for American families,” the White House said in a press release.
Over the next several weeks, the Biden administration will travel around the country to create more public awareness about how the law will improve communities and grow the economy.
The Biden administration announced on Sunday that former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu will be the senior advisor responsible for coordinating the implementation of the bill. As the 61st mayor of New Orleans, Landrieu took office during the city’s recovery from Hurricane Katrina and during the BP oil spill. In his new role as senior advisor, Landrieu will oversee the delivery of this infrastructure funding to the states.
Small businesses in Connecticut are locked out of markets without broadband
Without broadband access, smaller businesses in the state are disconnected from today’s markets because they lack proper broadband infrastructure that can support today’s business needs, Burt Cohen, Connecticut’s broadband policy coordinator in the state’s office of consumer counsel, told the Hartford Courant in a story on Monday.
Connecticut officials don’t have information about how many small businesses lack internet, but estimates suggest that around eight percent of smaller businesses lack high speed broadband.
To address the state’s digital divide, Cohen says private sector cooperation is crucial to delivering high-speed broadband. The state applied for a federal grant with Comcast to bring broadband do unserved areas of the state.
In the meantime, small businesses are paying exorbitant amounts to maintain internet for their connection. Small businesses pay thousands for internet to conduct business virtually: many banks, governments, and grant programs have shifted to mostly online-only communication after the pandemic. It can be difficult for small businesses that don’t have the connection to get the financing or services they need.
“For small business owners in … rural, low-income communities, or more dense populations — where people think or assume high-speed internet is available but it isn’t always — there are a lot of barriers to entrepreneurship and to expanding a business. There’s barriers to contributing to the communities around you,” said Awesta Sarkash, government affairs director for Small Business Majority.
Pennsylvania to establish state broadband authority
The Pennsylvania legislature is considering a proposal to establish a broadband development office.
State House Bill 2071, introduced on Tuesday, would adopt a statewide broadband plan and establish a single point of contact for communication tower contractors, fiber optic cable installers and others looking for bring internet service to rural Pennsylvania.
“We hope to move it quickly,” state Democratic Rep. Pam Snyder said. “We have got to be in the position and ready to receive these federal dollars and right now, with no authority to oversee these dollars, we aren’t. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity.”
Pennsylvania joins a number of states establishing broadband deployment offices in anticipation of Biden’s infrastructure bill passage. The bill will significantly improve broadband connection for communities that would otherwise not be able to fund the investment. In Pennsylvania, less than half of the population of every county in the state has access to high speed broadband, according to a 2019 study by the Center for Rural Pennsylvania.
The state’s broadband projects are not expected to be fully complete until 2025 or 2027 due to supply chain gridlock issues.
