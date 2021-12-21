Broadband Roundup
Ajit Pai’s Views on IIJA, Outreach Needed for Broadband Adoption, Meta Voted ‘Worst Company’
The former FCC chairman said mapping issues need to be resolved before money leaves the door.
WASHINGTON, December 21, 2021 – Ajit Pai, former chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, provided his perspective in a podcast on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, pitfalls he thinks it could encounter, and his hopes for how it will function.
“[The IIJA represents] a unique opportunity for the United States to close the digital divide,” said Pai in an interview with Infrastructure Investor published Tuesday.
Despite the opportunity that may exist, Pai identified mapping as a potential complicating factor, stating that states will not get money until the FCC completes better mapping efforts.
He said that this is a frustration that is a holdover from his time at the FCC, where he felt that the organization was never allocated the resources necessary to make sufficiently granular and accurate maps.
“This is one area I hope private capital can help solve the problem.” In order to improve the state of broadband mapping in the U.S., Pai advocated for enhanced relationships between private companies, the NTIA, and states.
Pai also offered some criticism and advice. He stated that he felt as though the IIJA had a disproportionate amount of emphasis on last mile infrastructure, and not enough on the middle, transport mile. “That part, I wish, had gotten a little more attention.”
He also advised grant makers to not set a single, “one size fits all” approach, regardless of the communities they serve. “Flexibility from the grant makers is critical,” Pai said. “Every jurisdiction is different.”
Pai advised against price regulation, noting that although affordable broadband is the goal the effort, “[affordability] needs to be addressed though market-based tools such as competition.”
Experts believe community trust and digital literacy are critical to improving broadband adoption
At an event on Thursday, experts said there needs to be more public awareness and digital literacy campaigns for broadband adoption among seniors.
Susan Corbett, founder and executive director of the National Digital Equity Center, said at Fierce Telecom’s Digital Divide Summit Thursday that to reach the most senior members of communities, concerted action would need to be taken.
She advocated for efforts that would improve communities’ awareness of the resources that are available to get them more connected.
“I think having public awareness campaigns to educate people, how to apply for affordable broadband, what are the resources for affordable devices and for digital literacy classes, where is public access available – we need strong public awareness campaigns as we start to roll out more digital inclusion efforts across the country,” she said.
She also advocated for increased collaborations with local anchor institutions to assist in adult education programs, “Partnerships [and] collaboration is really important,” she said. “It is really the boots on the ground, and it is the individualized attention of every individual that matters. There is no one size fits all, so you have to be flexible enough to meet anyone who needs [help].”
President and CEO of the Enterprise Center Deb Socia added that those offering assistance also need to be willing to listen to those they are trying to help.
“We need to reach people where they are and we need to figure out what their interests are,” she said. “We should not be providing training, assuming we know what people need. We should ask people what they need and provide that as support.”
Socia went on, emphasizing the role that people within communities need to play for these efforts to be successful.
“When we are doing outreach in the community. We are not necessarily the people who own the trust. We need to have a broker in the community that is trusted by the folks who live in that community, and we need to partner with them to create a collaboration that allows us to provide resources and support to the community members.”
Yahoo Finance survey dubs Meta/Facebook ‘worst company of 2021’
Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, formerly known as Facebook, was voted worst company of the year, according to a write-in survey hosted by Yahoo Finance.
The survey had more than 1,500 respondents, with eight percent of respondents indicating that they believed Meta/Facebook was the worst company of 2021.
These results come amidst Meta’s attempts to run damage control and rebrand in the wake of significant controversy. On Oct. 5 2021, Frances Haugen testified before Congress, outing herself as a whistleblower and accusing Facebook of using “a system that amplifies division, extremism, and polarization — and undermining societies around the world.”
Less than a month later on Oct. 28, Facebook, Inc. changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc..
Broadband Roundup
Settlement Over Failed 911 Calls, Former FCC Chairs Criticize FAA, Kansas Sets 2030 Broadband Goal
AT&T, Verizon, Lumen Technologies have settled for millions for failed 911 calls.
December 20, 2021 – The Federal Communications Commission reached a settlement with AT&T, Verizon, Lumen Technologies and other companies over failed 911 calls during network outages in 2020.
The largest fine went to Lumen, which will pay $3.8 million, while Intrado will pay $1.7 million in penalties, the FCC announced Friday. In addition to the networking failure investigation, AT&T is also under investigation by the FCC about whether the company notified customers in a timely manner about call center reliability during a network outage in September 2020.
“The most important phone call you ever make may be a call to 911,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “Sunny day outages can be especially troubling because they occur when the public and 911 call centers least expect it. It’s vital that phone companies prevent these outages wherever possible and provide prompt and sufficient notification to 911 call centers when they do occur. I thank the Enforcement Bureau and the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau for their work on these investigations.”
“Sunny day outages” can be caused by animals, accidents, temperature, or worn equipment that causes an outage on a company’s network. The companies under investigation have agreed to a consent decree with the FCC, under which the companies agree to follow the FCC’s 911 rules in the future.
Former FCC chairs criticize FAA over 5G concerns
Six former FCC commissioners wrote a letter last Monday voicing concern about what they alleged was the Federal Aviation Administration’s attempt to undermine public confidence in the FCC’s decision-making process.
Signed by former FCC Chair Ajit Pai, Michael Powell, Tom Wheeler, Mignon Clyburn, Julius Genachowski, and Michael Copps, the former commissioners asked the FAA to work with the FCC and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to resolve the FAA’s concern about using the C-band spectrum for 5G services.
Last year, the FCC decided to expand flexible use of the C-band spectrum for 5G. The agency reached that decision after two years of research to confirm the use was safe. But the FAA is concerned that 5G services will cause interference with aircraft altimeters, which help guide the plan to the runway, thus creating potential safety issues.
The letter said the decision to expand C-band spectrum use “followed almost two years of careful review of the public record,” during which other federal agencies were given the chance “to raise—and defend with reliable data—their concerns about interference from transitioning spectrum to new uses.
“The FAA should work with the FCC and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA)… to assess and resolve the FAA’s concerns expeditiously, but this debate should not be fought publicly in a way that undermines consumer confidence in the process, nor should it require months of additional delays,” the letter said.
Kansas aims for Top 10 connected states by 2030
With a new wave of federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Kansas aims to be in the top 10 states for broadband access by 2030.
“We’re being bold,” said Lt. Gov. and Commerce Secretary David Toland on Wednesday to the Topeka Capital-Journal. “We’re being ambitious. We’re being aggressive. Because we understand how high the stakes are. We are in a race as a state against other states, and we want to win that race so that we can win new residents, we can win new businesses and we can retain the ones that we have.”
Toland said Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s administration will release Kansas’s first strategic plan for broadband expansion soon. The administration is working with the state’s new office of broadband development, which is starting a round of grant funding with $5 million in state funding. So far, state funding overseen by the broadband office has successfully connected 74,000 homes to broadband.
“We’re planting a flag, a clear marker to send a signal, not only to our residents and existing businesses, but to prospective residents and prospective businesses that we want to choose Kansas, that they’re going to have some of the best internet in the country, if they come to our state,” Toland added.
Broadband Roundup
Chinese Entities Blacklisted, Surveillance of Facebook Users, TikTok Algorithm Changes
Commerce and Treasury departments will bar investment and exports for Beijing-aligned companies.
December 17, 2021 – President Joe Biden’s administration added several Chinese companies and research institutes to blacklists that restrict their access to U.S. investment and technology in response to their alleged support for China’s military and mass surveillance of mainly Muslim ethnic groups, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The action from the Commerce and Treasury departments targeted businesses such as an undersea fiber optic cable company, facial recognition technology developers and a commercial drone maker.
Last week, the U.S. acted to further restrict exports to major Chinese semiconductor chip manufacturer SMIC due to the company’s alleged ties to the Chinese military.
In total, more than 40 companies and other entities were added to either the Commerce Department entity list, restricting access to U.S. exports, or to a Treasury list that bans American investment in companies supporting the Chinese military.
China’s Foreign Ministry has criticized efforts to blacklist Chinese companies, with a Beijing spokesman on Thursday calling U.S. action “unwarranted suppression on Chinese companies.”
Earlier this month, the Biden administration announced initiatives with international allies to track and combat Chinese surveillance.
Meta reveals users may have been targeted by “surveillance-for-hire” campaigns
Facebook parent company Meta revealed Thursday that 50,000 of its users across 100 countries may have been targeted by “surveillance-for-hire” companies.
As the result of a months-long investigation, Meta disabled seven entities based in China, Israel, India and North Macedonia which were found to have targeted internet users on behalf of governments or private clients.
According to Meta’s blog post, targets of the surveillance efforts included “journalists, dissidents, critics of authoritarian regimes, families of opposition and human rights activists.”
The company says it shared findings about attempted attacks with security researchers, alerted targeted users and issued cease and desists to attackers.
About 1,500 Facebook and Instagram accounts were linked to the seven surveilling entities and removed.
TikTok algorithm tweaked to lessen harmful content
TikTok said it would alter its recommendation algorithm to prevent users from being shown too much of the same content on topics thought to be causing negative psychological outcomes in young users.
The company says it wants to protect against users “viewing too much of a content category that may be fine as a single video but problematic in clusters,” such as extreme dieting, sadness or breakups.
Leading up to this announcement Thursday, U.S. and international lawmakers had been scrutinizing TikTok and peers like Instagram over data-privacy concerns and potential effects of their platforms on the psyches of younger users.
In one hearing before the U.S. Senate, TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube were largely noncommittal to lawmakers requests for changes to platforms designed to protect child users.
TikTok also announced Thursday that it will allow users greater flexibility to choose videos they do or do not want to view such as by picking words or hashtags associated with content they do not want to be shown.
Broadband Roundup
USTR Criticizes Canadian Digital Tax, Pew Report on State Broadband, Fiber in the UK
The United States Trade Representative is concerned about Canada’s proposed tax of online services.
December 16, 2021 – The Office of the United States Trade Representative said Wednesday it is concerned with Canada’s pursuit of a unilateral digital service tax.
In its fiscal update Tuesday, the Liberal government said it intends to move forward on a proposal to tax the revenues of American internet giants, a pledge the government has made previously despite pointing to negotiations at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development for guidance on the matter.
“Most DSTs have been designed in ways that discriminate against U.S. companies, as they single out American firms for taxation while effectively excluding national firms engaged in similar lines of business,” said a USTR spokesperson in a Wednesday press release. “USTR continues to strongly oppose any new DSTs adopted by our trading partners.”
The G20 international forum and the OECD agreed on a “two-pillar solution to address the tax challenges arising from the digitalization of the economy.” Pillar one would require businesses to pay more taxes where their consumers are located, while pillar two would establish a global minimum tax.
The OECD recently ratified a global 15 percent digital tax rate, which it aims to implement in 2023.
“The standstill on new digital services taxes prior to the implementation of Pillar One of the October 8 OECD/G20 agreement is an important part of the new architecture for international taxation, which Canada joined. That agreement will help end the race to the bottom over multinational corporate taxation by leveling the corporate tax playing field,” USTR said.
Accountability Measures Vary Among State Broadband Grants
States vary in their measures to ensure accountability for grant spending, according to a Pew Trusts report released on Tuesday. States can support accountability practices for the use of grant fund by allowing providers to challenge grant applications, the report said.
As such, providers can argue against a grant award on the grounds that the provider already provides sufficient service to the target area or has explicit plans to do so.
States have varying accountability measures. For example, Pew reports that Minnesota’s internet service providers have 30 days to challenge an application for a proposed project.
“These providers must attest that they either already serve the project area with speeds that meet or exceed the state goal or have begun construction to do so and will be online within 18 months of the grant award announcement. The information in the challenge is then evaluated, and if it is found to be credible, the proposed project will not receive funding,” Pew reported.
However, if the challenger does not meet its promise to bring service to the area, they are barred from submitting challenges for the next two grant cycles.
Other states allow grant awards to be modified to fund only the parts of a broadband project that do not overlap with a challenging provider. “Although these programs share many similarities, they also differ in key ways that reflect states’ varying policy priorities, funding levels, and local contexts,” Pew said.
Fiber now available to 8 million UK homes
The United Kingdom Office of Communications said millions of homes across the country are now able to access fiber broadband.
However, less than a quarter of those homes have chosen to upgrade to fiber.
Lindsay Fussell, UK’s communications group director, said Thursday there is more work to do to ensure communities are connected, Yahoo reports.
“Many families now have multiple devices on the go at the same time for work, learning and entertainment – and the festive holidays can see a particular battle for bandwidth,” she said.
“Full fibir is helping meet those demands, with millions more benefitting from faster speeds and more reliable connections. But some homes in hard-to-reach areas still struggle to get decent broadband, so there’s more work to do to make sure these communities get the connections they need.”
The UK invested £2 billion pounds into delivering broadband across the country. The investment “allows people to work remotely, video call and stream TV on multiple devices at once with no interruptions.”
UK’s broadband office said they are investing another £ 5.5 billion in funding to close gaps for rural areas. “Ofcom’s report shows we are making major progress on our commitment to deliver a digital infrastructure revolution,” the agency said.
Recent
- Coalition Says FCC E-rate Portal Proposal Could Create More Problems
- Ajit Pai’s Views on IIJA, Outreach Needed for Broadband Adoption, Meta Voted ‘Worst Company’
- Feds Likely to Maintain Oversight of Infrastructure Bill Fund Disbursement
- FCC Commits Another $603 Million in Emergency Connectivity Fund Money
- Senate Judiciary Committee Hears Decreasing Innovation in Market a Result of Big Tech Influence
- Settlement Over Failed 911 Calls, Former FCC Chairs Criticize FAA, Kansas Sets 2030 Broadband Goal
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
Mapping Comment Deadline Extended, AT&T Gets Federal Contract, 5G and LTE Drive Microwave Demand
-
#broadbandlive4 months ago
Broadband Breakfast on September 1, 2021 — What’s Next for Broadband Infrastructure Legislation?
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
Cox’s Wireless Deal with Verizon Dies, Apple Appeals Epic Games Case, AT&T’s Fiber Investment
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
FCC and FTC Announce Open Meeting Agendas and AT&T Signs Deal with OneWeb
-
Expert Opinion4 months ago
Shrihari Pandit: States Can Enable Broadband Infrastructure Through Open Access Conduits
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
AT&T Hurricane Survey, FCC Announces $1.1B from Emergency Connectivity Fund, Comcast’s Utah Plans
-
#broadbandlive4 months ago
Ligado CEO Doug Smith, Competitive Carriers Association’s Steven K. Berry at Broadband Breakfast for Lunch
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
Facebook Changes and Second Whistleblower, Comcast’s Spam Call Feature, AT&T Picks Ericsson for 5G