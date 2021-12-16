Infrastructure
Alan Davidson’s NTIA Nomination Clears Commerce Committee, On to Senate Floor
The committee did not raise Gigi Sohn’s nomination during its meeting.
WASHINGTON, December 15, 2021 – The Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday voted to approve President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the National Telecommunications and Information Association Alan Davidson.
Davidson’s nomination will now be brought up for a confirmation vote before the entire Senate.
The committee approved Davidson, a former public policy director at Google, by voice vote. Republican Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., were the only senators to express reservations with Davidson.
Telecom trade associations reacted favorably to Wednesday’s committee vote.
The NCTA said Davidson’s role at the NTIA would be “critically important” to broadband funding and implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in unserved and underserved communities.
Utilities Technology Council President and CEO Sheryl Osiene-Riggs lauded Davidson’s “diverse background in public service and the private sector,” and US Telecom President and CEO Jonathan Spalter called Wednesday’s developments “super important.”
Consideration of Gigi Sohn’s nomination to the Federal Communications Commission was not on the Commerce Committee’s agenda Wednesday. She faced opposition in the Senate in part due to her ties to the since-shuttered streaming service Locast.
Additionally on Wednesday, the committee voted on a bipartisan basis to advance the Securing Semiconductor Supply Chains Act of 2021 amid ongoing supply chain delays in the shipping of semiconductor chips.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., would direct Commerce Department trade promotion agency SelectUSA to increase collaboration with state economic development organizations to attract foreign direct investment in the semiconductor industry.
The group:
- David Redl (NTIA Administrator 2017 – 2019)
- Lawrence E. Strickling (NTIA Administrator 2009 – 2017)
- Meredith Attwell Baker (Acting NTIA Administrator 2007 – 2008)
- John Kneuer (NTIA Administrator 2006 – 2007)
- Michael Gallagher (NTIA Administrator 2003 – 2006)
- Nancy Victory (NTIA Administrator 2001 – 2003)
- Greg Rohde (NTIA Administrator 1999 – 2001)
- Larry Irving (NTIA Administrator 1993 – 1999)
Infrastructure
Experts Disagree Over How Broadband Rollout Should be Handled with New Federal Dollars
Gary Bolton and Nicol Turner Lee debated technology use to tackle the digital divide.
WASHINGTON, December 15, 2021 – Some experts remain divided over how to prioritize which communities on the wrong side of the digital divide, including who should be served first and with which technologies.
CEO and President of the Fiber Broadband Association Gary Bolton has long maintained that fiberoptic technology is the only method of deploying broadband to sufficiently address the question of need and access in American communities.
During FBA’s “Fiber for Breakfast” podcast on Wednesday, Nicol Turner Lee, senior fellow of Brookings Institutions’ governance studies and director of the Center for Technology Innovation, stated that every method of broadband deployment should be considered when attempting to bridge the digital divide. Bolton called the sentiment “nails on a chalkboard.”
“The old argument is that we should spread our funding like peanut butter and make sure that everybody has some kind of solution,” said Bolton. “We will never have the opportunity for investment that we have right in front of us – to be able to make sure that urban and rural areas do not get a second rat solution.”
He compared today’s efforts to connect the country to power grids in the 20th Century. “If you have power, you should be able to have fiber.”
Lee pushed back against the notion that fiber should be the first or only choice. “I think that we have the capacity in some rural areas to do the spread and depth of 5G wireless or any type of fixed wireless solution,” she said. “I think that we have the opportunity in urban areas to use cable.”
When referring to underserved people who are trying to improve their existing broadband infrastructure, Lee said they were not her priority. “I do not really care about those people,” she said. “I care about those kids who did not have the chance to get online for school because they had no solution.”
“I think the marketplace is now demonstrating that, yes, we need fiber to propagate any [wireless] signal that we are talking about,” she continued, “We also need to make sure that we are solving the [people with the] least first.”
“If we go about serving those that have access or have the ability to have access [the internet], so that they can do more, we are not solving the digital divide,” Lee said.
Bolton was quick to respond, pointing out that much of the wireless infrastructure Lee was referring to would require fiber to support it anyway. “Fixed wireless requires fiber all the way to the line of sight. So, all these things require robust fiber,” he said. “If you’re pulling fiber, there should be no circumstances where we don’t pull fiber to every American.”
A similar debate emerged during Fierce Telecom’s Digital Divide Summit this week, with experts debating whether the billions coming from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act should go toward fiber or a mix of that and other technologies.
Lee’s upcoming book “Digitally Invisible: How the Internet is Creating the New Underclass” is slated to hit the shelves in 2022.
Infrastructure
Supply Chain Issues Delaying Fiber Builds and Concerning Industry Before Influx of New Federal Money
Industry also debated merits of fiber versus other technologies, and speeds.
WASHINGTON, December 15, 2021 – Supply chain issues are pushing fiber deployments back and causing concern among industry that await billions in new federal money for broadband, industry participants said at Fierce Telecom’s Digital Divide Summit this week.
“Getting access to fiber, to [customer-premises equipment] equipment – it has been torturous,” Shirley Bloomfield, CEO of the NTCA Rural Broadband Association said Monday. “I have companies that are now being told it will be 100 weeks to get their fiber builds – [companies] are hoarding fiber like toilet paper at this point.” The NTCA represents nearly 850 independent telecommunications companies.
On the second day of the summit Tuesday, President and CEO of the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association Claude Aiken echoed concerns regarding the fiber supply chain.
“To the extent that certain folks are focusing solely on fiber – that’s going to impact supply chain for fiber type deployments and potentially make it easier to do higher speed fixed wireless deployments just solely from a supply chain standpoint,” he said. “We have seen a little bit less of a constraint on the fixed wireless side as opposed to the fiber side.”
On Monday, the Vermont Community Broadband Board said it is concerned with the increasing cost of supplies for fiber builds. The board had announced that a public-private partnership purchased $7-million worth of fiber cables at a fixed cost, but that the cooperative it had purchased it from is expected to see costs soar by 35 percent early next year.
Concerns put focus on deployment choice
While some experts at the Fierce conference insisted that fiber should be the first choice for regions trying to close the digital divide with billions coming from the recently signed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, others assert that the costs associated with it may be too high for some communities to stomach, and providers must be flexible enough to provide communities with solutions that meet their specific needs.
As such, Aiken condemned the view that fiber should be the sole choice for communities. “If we are trying to close the digital divide let’s keep all the solution on the table.”
President and Chief Operating Officer of Great Works Internet Kerem Durdag made his case for fiber infrastructure, arguing that it needed to be the foundation and standard for the industry.
“At the end of the day, it is fiber, fiber, fiber,” said Durdag. “Because whatever we are doing has to survive for the next 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70 years.” He likened this rejuvenation of American broadband infrastructure to the build out of American highway infrastructure that took place in the mid-20th Century.
During the following session, Bloomfield, agreed with Durdag, lauding the resiliency of fiber in the wake of extreme whether that left 74 Kentuckians dead and a swath of the state in shambles. She explained that because there was fiber in the ground, regional entities in Mayfield were still able to use it to support emergency efforts.
She also dissented, in part, pointing to the challenges associated with fiber deployment to remote or topographically challenging environments.
“We have areas of the country that are served by large, nationwide providers that cannot make a business model on rural because rural means you have fewer subscribers, you have the same cost in the plant, you have these extra challenges,” said Bloomfield. “And when they are making competitive investments, they are making them in areas where they are going to have a hard [time getting their return on investment].”
Speeds still top of mind
Aiken also emphasized that asymmetrical internet speeds often eschewed by fiber providers provide a better value for customers, and that the symmetrical speeds are unnecessary.
“Every single use case that we have seen, thus far, from time immemorial, on the internet has been asymmetrical. Now granted, the upstream is becoming a slightly larger component, Aiken continued, “but still, the use case is still highly, highly asymmetrical. So, if you’re trying to get the biggest bang for your buck, asymmetrical is the way to go.”
Aiken argued that even for consumers who have access to gigabit services, they usually are using fewer than 10 Mbps, even at peak hours. Vice President of Access Networks Solutions for Harmonic Richard Rommes also argued that higher connectivity speeds command a disproportionate level of discussion.
“[In] my experience, marketing drives the speeds for customers and there are very few homes out there that actually need a gig currently, but the marketing language is all about one gig,” he said.
The emphasis on faster, symmetrical speeds has been a longstanding criticism levied by wireless advocates. This is at least in part because with the discussion of increasing the definition of broadband and implementing symmetrical standards inevitably comes conversations about making fiber technologies the standard communities should aspire to.
Fierce Wireless’ Digital Divide Summit began on Dec. 13 and will run through Dec. 16.
5G
FCC Commissioner Carr Details Steps Needed for 5G, Says Talk of 6G ‘Almost Too Early’
The commissioner also said he thinks Biden will support Big Tech contributions to the Universal Service Fund.
WASHINGTON, December 9, 2021 – Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr says that proper planning on increased spectrum release and infrastructure reform is necessary for the FCC to ensure a smooth rollout of 5G technology.
Carr specifically critiqued the current infrastructure reform approaches of President Joe Biden’s administration, saying that the administration’s current plan seems to be to make large sums of funding available without planning extensively for infrastructure modernization.
At Thursday’s Media Institute event during which Carr spoke, the commissioner also said he thinks it is “almost too early” to start thinking about 6G rollout that newly re-confirmed Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has said is on the table sooner rather than later. Carr emphasized that focusing on 6G too early could distract from planning necessary for 5G’s success.
Regardless, Carr expressed that the U.S. is in a good shape to effectively harness 5G and compete with China’s use of the technology, owing to an American 5G platform that he called the strongest in the world as well as to American innovation in the area.
In terms of what else is unresolved with regard to 5G, Carr says it is not yet clear what the flagship new application development will be with 5G. He believes this may become much clearer as very low power Wi-Fi technology begins to allow for creative uses of 5G.
Big Tech contribution to Universal Service Fund?
Also during Thursday’s event, Carr said that he believes the Biden administration will support requiring big tech corporations to contribute to the Universal Service Fund, citing lead Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee Sen. Ben Ray Luján’s support for the proposal. Carr as well as key Republicans have also demonstrated support for this proposal in the past, which would provide monetary support for a fund that provides basic telecommunications services to remote and low-income communities.
