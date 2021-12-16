#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on January 12, 2022 — The Agenda of Internet and Tech Stakeholders
Broadband Breakfast returns to being the “go to” gathering place for broadband policy and internet technology in Washington.
There are two ways to participate in this event: IN PERSON or LIVE ONLINE. To attend in person, sign up to attend in person through Eventbrite. Please arrive for lunch at Clyde’s of Gallery Place, 707 7th Street NW, Washington, D.C., by 11:30 a.m. to be seated for lunch. The program will begin promptly at 12 Noon ET.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 12 Noon ET — Broadband Breakfast for Lunch: The Agenda of Key Internet and Technology Stakeholders for 2022
With 2021 in the rearview mirror, Broadband Breakfast will take the pulse of telecom, media and technology industry stakeholders. What’s on their agenda for 2022? Early in the year, implementation of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act will dominate many broadband groups’ regulatory bandwidth. But what of Congress and of the Federal Communications Commission? Will net neutrality be back on the agenda, and when? What role will debates about big technology companies’ market dominance play on legislation dealing with online privacy and the regulation of social media? And what do entertainment industry players hope for in the New Year? Join us IN PERSON or LIVE ONLINE as Broadband Breakfast returns to its traditional role as the preeminent monthly gathering place for Washington discussions about broadband policy and internet technology.
To attend in person, sign up to attend in person through Eventbrite. Please arrive for lunch at Clyde's of Gallery Place (The Piedmont Room), 707 7th Street NW, Washington, D.C., by 11:30 a.m. to be seated for lunch. The program will begin promptly at 12 Noon ET.
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Other guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast on January 5, 2022 — Live Online from CES 2022
Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark interviews Reporter T.J. York from CES 2022.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 12 Noon ET — Live from CES
In this special episode of Broadband Breakfast Live Online, Editor and Publisher Drew Clark interviews Reporter T.J. York from CES 2022 in Las Vegas.
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- T.J. York, Reporter, Broadband Breakfast
- Other guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on December 29, 2021 — New Years’ Party, and Looking to 2022
Join Broadband Breakfast for our annual New Years’ Party as we look over the last year of broadband developments.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 12 Noon ET — New Years’ Party
Join the Broadband Breakfast team and our guests as for a year of broadband in review. We’ve invited editors and journalists who cover broadband to give their perspective on the news of 2021. This includes weathering the never-ending pandemic, the beginning of the administration of President Joe Biden, and the passage and signing of the largest infrastructure funding bill in a generation, with $65 billion in funding for broadband. Tune in as we discuss what went right for broadband in 2021, what could have gone better, and what’s likely to happen in 2022.
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast on December 22, 2021 — When Will the Broadband Maps Get Fixed?
During this event, we will analyze the current state of broadband mapping in the U.S. and where it needs to be to successfully deploy infrastructure around the country.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 12 Noon ET — When Will the Broadband Maps Get Fixed?
Now that the Infrastructure Investment Act of 2021 has been passed, states can expect to see the $65 billion for broadband infrastructure dripped out over the coming years. But to effectively allocate their resources, states must understand the full picture and be able to discern underserved communities from served communities and identify those communities that are completely unserved. During this event, we will discuss the current state of broadband mapping across the country and what needs to be done to improve it and ensure that this opportunity for historic infrastructure funding is not squandered.
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Scott Wallsten, President, Technology Policy Institute
- James Stegeman, President/CEO, CostQuest Associates
- Other guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Scott Wallsten is President and Senior Fellow at the Technology Policy Institute and also a senior fellow at the Georgetown Center for Business and Public Policy. He is an economist with expertise in industrial organization and public policy, and his research focuses on competition, regulation, telecommunications, the economics of digitization, and technology policy. He holds a Ph.D. in economics from Stanford University.
