Broadband Breakfast Live Online on December 29, 2021 — New Years’ Party, and Looking to 2022
Join Broadband Breakfast for our annual New Years’ Party as we look over the last year of broadband developments.
Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 12 Noon ET — New Years’ Party
Join the Broadband Breakfast team and our guests as for a year of broadband in review. A lot happened in 2021; As a country we weathered another year of the pandemic, inaugurated a new president, and passed the largest infrastructure funding bill in a generation. We hope you will tune in as we discuss what went right for broadband in 2021, what could have gone better, and what we can hope for in 2022.
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast on January 5, 2022 — Live Online from CES 2022
Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark interviews Reporter T.J. York from CES 2022.
Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 12 Noon ET — Live from CES
In this special episode of Broadband Breakfast Live Online, Editor and Publisher Drew Clark interviews Reporter T.J. York from CES 2022 in Las Vegas.
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- T.J. York, Reporter, Broadband Breakfast
- Other guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast on December 22, 2021 — When Will the Broadband Maps Get Fixed?
During this event, we will analyze the current state of broadband mapping in the U.S. and where it needs to be to successfully deploy infrastructure around the country.
Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 12 Noon ET — When Will the Broadband Maps Get Fixed?
Now that the Infrastructure Investment Act of 2021 has been passed, states can expect to see the $65 billion for broadband infrastructure dripped out over the coming years. But to effectively allocate their resources, states must understand the full picture and be able to discern underserved communities from served communities and identify those communities that are completely unserved. During this event, we will discuss the current state of broadband mapping across the country and what needs to be done to improve it and ensure that this opportunity for historic infrastructure funding is not squandered.
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast on December 15, 2021 — Public-Private Partnerships and Broadband Deployment
One of the most important recent developments in the deployment of broadband infrastructure.
Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 12 Noon ET — How Public Private Partnerships Represent an Opportunity for Broadband Deployment
In the past two years, public and private entities have greatly increased their collaboration to expand broadband access for Americans. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the telecom industry has been forced to find innovative solutions to connect households to essential online services. In this Broadband Breakfast Live Online event, we will explore the factors driving public-private partnerships in telecom and look at where such partnerships can take us next. Various economic and business forces underlie these partnerships. We’ll also discuss the urgent need for these partnerships in the fight to connect the country.
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Jim Baller, Partner, Keller & Heckman
- Roger Timmerman, CEO, UTOPIA Fiber
- Dwight ‘Doc’ Wininger, Director of External Relations, Allo Fiber
- Other guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Jim Baller is a partner at Keller & Heckman. He was founder of the US Broadband Coalition, a diverse group that fostered a broad national consensus on the need for a national broadband strategy and recommended the framework that was subsequently reflected in the Federal Communications Commission’s National Broadband Plan. A consultant to Google’s Fiber for Communities project, he is also the co-founder and president of the Coalition for Local Internet Choice, an alliance that works to prevent or remove barriers to the ability of local governments to make the critical broadband infrastructure decisions that affect their communities.
Roger Timmerman has been serving as UTOPIA Fiber’s Executive Director since 2016 and has been a technology management professional in telecommunications and information technology for over 15 years. Roger has been designing and building networks throughout his career in various roles including Vice President of Engineering for Vivint Wireless, CTO for UTOPIA Fiber, Network Engineer for iProvo, and Network Product Manager for Brigham Young University. Roger earned his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Information Technology from Brigham Young University.
Dwight ‘Doc’ Wininger (pronounced WINE-ing-grr) has worked on telecommunications policy issues since the 1980s, first as Executive Director of the Nebraska Public Service Commission and then for a variety of private sector providers and consulting firms. He has worked on fiber optic deployments in multiple states and has been a featured speaker at various conferences on rural broadband deployment. In his current position, Wininger is responsible for local, state and federal government relations for ALLO Communications and is also heading up market development for the company’s expansion into the State of Arizona.
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
