Companies Need to Get Ahead on Inventory to Escape Supply Chain Disruptions
Businesses should think about inventory purchases beyond next year.
WASHINGTON, December 22, 2021 – As supply chain issues threaten fiber builds, one company executive is warning other companies to get ahead of inventory purchases to insulate them from disruptions.
Dean Mischke, vice president of Finley Engineering Company, which builds out telecommunications infrastructure, said on a Fiber for Breakfast event Wednesday that companies should have a strategic plan that allows them to forecast their need for materials so they are in a better position to secure them.
“As a company, if you are looking at simply planning [supply needs] just for next year, you are probably planning a little short,” he said. “You need to be looking beyond next year and start setting up a five-year plan with specific goals in mind and elements you are going to need to reach those goals”
Mischke said that predicting future needs is especially important for smaller companies that cannot buy in as large numbers as bigger industry leaders.
“I don’t believe the supply chain shortage will go away overnight,” said Mischke.
Earlier this month, a public-private partnership in Vermont came together to purchase thousands of miles of fiber cable at a fixed cost from a cooperative, which is expected to see its cost rise by 35 percent due to supply chain issues and inflation.
On fiber sales, Mischke said larger companies could be buying up the market’s supply. “If your business goals depend on fiber expansion, a fiber reel in-hand is better than a reel in-order.”
Mischke said large buyers “aren’t having as much of a problem” buying equipment like computer chips because “cellphone manufacturers bought up the entire production of a very large chip manufacturer.” This means that smaller businesses “will have a hard time finding and buying materials,” he said.
For better success, smaller companies should “look at getting materials from a seller that has the pull to get what you need,” he added. “Take a look at who can provide what. However, sometimes if an order is small enough, you may be able to fill in a supply gap.”
Bloomberg reported Wednesday that global supply chain issues would challenge world economies well into 2022.
Starlink Download Speeds Fell Below New Federal Broadband Standard in Q3, Ookla Data Show
According to data from Ookla, Starlink’s median speeds in the U.S. dipped below 100 Mbps download, the speeds required for federal infrastructure bill money.
WASHINGTON, December 22, 2021 – SpaceX’s Starlink satellite broadband service saw an average decrease in download and upload speeds during the third quarter, according to data from Ookla, as critics question whether the service will not be able to live up to federal speed standards.
Between the second and third quarters of 2021, Starlink’s median download speeds in the U.S. fell by an average of approximately 10 Mbps, according to data collected by Ookla, which runs speed tests. Upload speeds were less impacted, falling just 0.35 Mbps.
At these speeds, many of those being served by SpaceX’s service would be considered underserved as per the Infrastructure Investment Jobs Act of 2021, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in November of 2021. The legislation provides billions in funding for broadband and classifies anyone receiving services under 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload to be unserved, while anyone receiving under 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload is underserved.
If the data is accurate, this may confirm some of the fears expressed by telecom experts such as Fiber Broadband Association President and CEO Gary Bolton, who has argued that communities “served” by Starlink will be de-prioritized during the IIJA rounds of funding while also not receiving scalable, sustainable, broadband infrastructure.
Next year is supposed to be a big year for Starlink, when it is supposed to conclude its beta stage and move into its full-service model, whereby thousands of people will get access to high-speed, affordable broadband through the program’s low-earth orbit satellite constellation.
Despite the dip in speeds, Ookla data shows Starlink’s services appear to be outperforming satellite broadband providers Viasat and HughesNet by a significant margin, domestically. Neither service can crack 20 Mbps median download speeds or 3 Mbps median upload speeds, falling just short in both categories.
According to Ookla’s data, Starlink’s internet speeds vary greatly from county to county and state to state. Santa Fe County, New Mexico experienced the fastest median speeds at 146.58 Mbps, compared to Drummond Township, Michigan’s 46.63 Mbps. Two jurisdictions using the same technology through the same service have median coverage speeds with a 100 Mbps difference.
Starlink was also one of the largest recipients of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund’s reverse auction, as it was awarded more than $885.5 million of the total $9.2 billion in total awards, though the Federal Communications Commission is currently asking providers, including Starlink, if they want to pull back their bids for fear of building where services already exist.
Stephane Daeuble: Crossing the Digital Divide with Citizens Broadband Radio Service
CBRS presents an alternative where fiber installation is difficult.
For many Americans in underserved areas, the pivot to online life during the pandemic put them at a severe disadvantage. Without access to broadband, they had no way to work from home, Zoom with family, participate in online schooling or access telehealth resources. The recent federal infrastructure bill will help tackle this challenge as broadband may soon be accessible to many of the 30 million Americans currently without it. One of the technologies that will help to make this happen is Citizens Broadband Radio Service.
Although we often think of extending broadband in terms of installing optical fiber, there are edge cases where lack of subscriber density or other economic considerations make it difficult to justify the cost of installing any kind of cabling. While most often the case for rural areas, it also affects suburban and dense urban areas. An alternative for the last mile is fixed wireless access, but the mobile spectrum normally used by 4G private wireless (LTE) or 5G can be too expensive for these low-margin use cases. This is why FWA and CBRS turn out to be a perfect marriage.
Enter citizens’ broadband radio service
First launched in 2017, CBRS is the United States’ unique approach to sharing radio spectrum that was being underutilized by the U.S. Navy for coastal radar and military satellite ground stations. Under the sharing scheme, service providers can use the spectrum (3.5-3.7 GHz) to provide other kinds of wireless services. The industry developed a novel scheme to sense when incumbents, such as the U.S. Navy radar, are using the spectrum to ensure that other users of the spectrum are not interfering with them.
Of the various uses, most interest has been in delivering mobile broadband services using either 4G/LTE or 5G. Carriers such as Verizon have purchased CBRS licenses to supplement their existing spectrum, while cable companies such as Comcast will use it to get into the mobile services game.
Additionally, a variety of managed service providers and utilities will use it to provide industrial wireless connectivity for sensor networks, various autonomous technologies and other Industry 4.0 applications.
All of the above are linked to CBRS Priority Access License, that were auctioned for regional licenses like traditional spectrum. There is also a spectrum available for general authorized access in those bands not allocated to incumbent users and not interfering with priority, licensed users, that is open for any enterprises to use in a determined area, after registration.
Crossing the divide
Beyond the big players, small market independent operators, often rural service providers and Wireless Internet Service Providers, emerged during the CBRS spectrum PAL auctions and were interested in CBRS FWA to extend their last mile of coverage. Both LTE and 5G have FWA specifications that can be used with CBRS spectrum – CBRS PAL or CBRS GAA. CBRS has higher capacity than the frequencies typically used for mobile radio coverage in rural areas, such as the 600 and 700 MHz bands, although it requires higher gain antennas to achieve decent coverage over distance.
For rural broadband providers who cannot make the business case for extending their fiber or coax infrastructure to remote subscribers, CBRS FWA looks promising as WISPs will be able to serve many more customers than they can using Wi-Fi, for instance. Early tests presented at the 2019 Fall Technical Forum have shown that it is possible to achieve 25-50 Mbps on the downlink and 3 Mbps on the uplink within 5 miles of the antenna using LTE. Snow and rain have little measurable effect on the signal, but terrain and foliage need to be considered in designing coverage.
One of the advantages of CBRS is that the FWA home customer premise equipment is relatively inexpensive and quick to install. In typical rural applications, it will require a technician to install the CPE 15-25 feet off the ground on the side of the house or a small mast to ensure line of sight. In urban applications, however, the CPE can be installed by the subscriber, positioned out of line of sight when less than 2 miles from the transmitter and next to the window, if further from the radio tower. The simple gateway devices typically provide Wi-Fi coverage within the home.
Rural, suburban and urban
CBRS FWA is also of interest to groups as diverse as rural real estate developments and school boards. Older retirement communities, for instance, can now upgrade their development with broadband services quite inexpensively, without having to install coax or fiber. School boards can reach students to provide them with online teaching and resources. The school simply distributes inexpensive CBRS CPE to its students.
One of the Federal Communications Commission’s goals in designing the CBRS sharing scheme was to make wireless broadband more accessible. There was a recognition that innovation, learning and exploration now happen over broadband and that diverse communities in the country were being held back. The pandemic has underscored this need dramatically, and the early indication is that CBRS will play an important role in overcoming this digital divide and enabling a more inclusive society.
Stephane Daeuble is head of enterprise solutions marketing at Nokia. Daeuble’s business acumen and technical understanding comes from his prior roles in several industrial automation, energy, IT, networking and telecom companies with roles spanning a number of different fields like product management, sales development and product marketing. In Nokia, and formerly Motorola, Daeuble sequentially headed 3G/HSPA, LTE and Small Cells global product marketing. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views reflected in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Feds Likely to Maintain Oversight of Infrastructure Bill Fund Disbursement
NTIA is likely to continue to oversee the $42.5 billion for broadband from the IIJA.
WASHINGTON, December 21, 2021 – At a Broadband Breakfast event earlier this month, the director of the office of minority broadband initiatives at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration said the agency will maintain oversight of money from the infrastructure bill to communities, rather than giving complete autonomy to states.
Scott Woods also emphasized the need to tailor NTIA approaches to each individual state, as each state possesses vastly different capability for fund disbursement based on existing state programs such as extensive mapping by Georgia’s government. Each state is expected to receive a minimum of $100 million from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allocates $65 billion to broadband and was signed into law in mid-November.
Woods sat down in conversation with Ready and Broadband Money CEO Jase Wilson and Broadband Breakfast’s editor and publisher Drew Clark for an in-person panel event, which can be rewatched here.
Woods said the NTIA’s localized approach will rely heavily on better broadband maps.
He said that currently, the government needs more information from internet service providers on where they provide service and at what speed. Additionally, he said there is a need for key demographic data in order to create comprehensive broadband maps that will help inform agency policy and investments.
Wilson said that geospatial tools are also central to the work his business does to connect local service providers to funding and resources.
Woods noted that it is not possible for the federal government alone to perform the entire operation of IIJA fund disbursement and that it will rely on partnerships with the private sector, philanthropic organizations, communities as well as state and local governments.
Wilson highlighted how local service providers are more engaged bodies to partner with for service expansion in communities as opposed to larger providers due to the greater financial motivations among smaller providers to increase consumer access.
The NTIA will use the input of partnered stakeholders such as the aforementioned philanthropic organizations and private sector entities to shape a Notice of Funding Opportunity that the agency will release for its Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, said Woods.
The Senate Commerce Committee recently advanced the nomination of President Joe Biden’s pick to head the NTIA, Alan Davidson. If confirmed, Davidson is sure to play a key role in implementation of the IIJA.
