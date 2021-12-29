Wireless
D.C. Circuit Upholds Freed Up 6 GHz, Wireless Players Celebrate
Industry bigwigs say the decision paves the way for next-generation Wi-Fi.
WASHINGTON, December 29, 2021 – The D.C. Circuit Appeals Court decided Tuesday in a unanimous ruling to uphold the Federal Communications Commission’s decision to free up the 6 GHz band for next-generation Wi-Fi, the U.S.’s first gigabit Wi-Fi.
In its opinion Tuesday, the court stated that petitioners had not provided a basis for questioning the commission’s conclusion that such actions will sufficiently protect against risk of harmful interference with presently unlicensed devices. The commission ruled on the matter in April 2020.
The court accepted only one petition for review from licensed radio and television broadcasters using the 6 GHz band.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel welcomed the court’s decision, emphasizing that next-generation Wi-Fi is especially needed at the present with further moves of society online brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
“6 GHz Wi-Fi will help us address this challenge by offering more access in more places, faster speeds, and better performance from our Wi-Fi networks,” said Rosenworcel, “It will also help us in our mission to connect everyone, everywhere.”
In celebrating the decision, NCTA – The Internet and Television Association complimented the FCC’s work on 6 GHz policy.
“The Commission’s carefully crafted technical rules ensure that these new technologies, which are already entering the marketplace, can flourish without causing harmful interference to licensed users in the band,” said an association statement.
Public Knowledge, the group co-founded by President Joe Biden’s outstanding FCC nominee Gigi Sohn, had filed an amicus brief with the court supporting the FCC and additionally noted their organization’s satisfaction with the implications of the court’s decision for 5G deployment.
“Opening the 6 GHz band for unlicensed use enables the deployment of next-generation Wi-Fi, called Wi-Fi 6e, as well as other important services necessary for deploying 5G,” said a release from the organization.
Satellite
Starlink Download Speeds Fell Below New Federal Broadband Standard in Q3, Ookla Data Show
According to data from Ookla, Starlink’s median speeds in the U.S. dipped below 100 Mbps download, the speeds required for federal infrastructure bill money.
WASHINGTON, December 22, 2021 – SpaceX’s Starlink satellite broadband service saw an average decrease in download and upload speeds during the third quarter, according to data from Ookla, as critics question whether the service will not be able to live up to federal speed standards.
Between the second and third quarters of 2021, Starlink’s median download speeds in the U.S. fell by an average of approximately 10 Mbps, according to data collected by Ookla, which runs speed tests. Upload speeds were less impacted, falling just 0.35 Mbps.
At these speeds, many of those being served by SpaceX’s service would be considered underserved as per the Infrastructure Investment Jobs Act of 2021, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in November of 2021. The legislation provides billions in funding for broadband and classifies anyone receiving services under 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload to be unserved, while anyone receiving under 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload is underserved.
If the data is accurate, this may confirm some of the fears expressed by telecom experts such as Fiber Broadband Association President and CEO Gary Bolton, who has argued that communities “served” by Starlink will be de-prioritized during the IIJA rounds of funding while also not receiving scalable, sustainable, broadband infrastructure.
Next year is supposed to be a big year for Starlink, when it is supposed to conclude its beta stage and move into its full-service model, whereby thousands of people will get access to high-speed, affordable broadband through the program’s low-earth orbit satellite constellation.
Despite the dip in speeds, Ookla data shows Starlink’s services appear to be outperforming satellite broadband providers Viasat and HughesNet by a significant margin, domestically. Neither service can crack 20 Mbps median download speeds or 3 Mbps median upload speeds, falling just short in both categories.
According to Ookla’s data, Starlink’s internet speeds vary greatly from county to county and state to state. Santa Fe County, New Mexico experienced the fastest median speeds at 146.58 Mbps, compared to Drummond Township, Michigan’s 46.63 Mbps. Two jurisdictions using the same technology through the same service have median coverage speeds with a 100 Mbps difference.
Starlink was also one of the largest recipients of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund’s reverse auction, as it was awarded more than $885.5 million of the total $9.2 billion in total awards, though the Federal Communications Commission is currently asking providers, including Starlink, if they want to pull back their bids for fear of building where services already exist.
Expert Opinion
Stephane Daeuble: Crossing the Digital Divide with Citizens Broadband Radio Service
CBRS presents an alternative where fiber installation is difficult.
For many Americans in underserved areas, the pivot to online life during the pandemic put them at a severe disadvantage. Without access to broadband, they had no way to work from home, Zoom with family, participate in online schooling or access telehealth resources. The recent federal infrastructure bill will help tackle this challenge as broadband may soon be accessible to many of the 30 million Americans currently without it. One of the technologies that will help to make this happen is Citizens Broadband Radio Service.
Although we often think of extending broadband in terms of installing optical fiber, there are edge cases where lack of subscriber density or other economic considerations make it difficult to justify the cost of installing any kind of cabling. While most often the case for rural areas, it also affects suburban and dense urban areas. An alternative for the last mile is fixed wireless access, but the mobile spectrum normally used by 4G private wireless (LTE) or 5G can be too expensive for these low-margin use cases. This is why FWA and CBRS turn out to be a perfect marriage.
Enter citizens’ broadband radio service
First launched in 2017, CBRS is the United States’ unique approach to sharing radio spectrum that was being underutilized by the U.S. Navy for coastal radar and military satellite ground stations. Under the sharing scheme, service providers can use the spectrum (3.5-3.7 GHz) to provide other kinds of wireless services. The industry developed a novel scheme to sense when incumbents, such as the U.S. Navy radar, are using the spectrum to ensure that other users of the spectrum are not interfering with them.
Of the various uses, most interest has been in delivering mobile broadband services using either 4G/LTE or 5G. Carriers such as Verizon have purchased CBRS licenses to supplement their existing spectrum, while cable companies such as Comcast will use it to get into the mobile services game.
Additionally, a variety of managed service providers and utilities will use it to provide industrial wireless connectivity for sensor networks, various autonomous technologies and other Industry 4.0 applications.
All of the above are linked to CBRS Priority Access License, that were auctioned for regional licenses like traditional spectrum. There is also a spectrum available for general authorized access in those bands not allocated to incumbent users and not interfering with priority, licensed users, that is open for any enterprises to use in a determined area, after registration.
Crossing the divide
Beyond the big players, small market independent operators, often rural service providers and Wireless Internet Service Providers, emerged during the CBRS spectrum PAL auctions and were interested in CBRS FWA to extend their last mile of coverage. Both LTE and 5G have FWA specifications that can be used with CBRS spectrum – CBRS PAL or CBRS GAA. CBRS has higher capacity than the frequencies typically used for mobile radio coverage in rural areas, such as the 600 and 700 MHz bands, although it requires higher gain antennas to achieve decent coverage over distance.
For rural broadband providers who cannot make the business case for extending their fiber or coax infrastructure to remote subscribers, CBRS FWA looks promising as WISPs will be able to serve many more customers than they can using Wi-Fi, for instance. Early tests presented at the 2019 Fall Technical Forum have shown that it is possible to achieve 25-50 Mbps on the downlink and 3 Mbps on the uplink within 5 miles of the antenna using LTE. Snow and rain have little measurable effect on the signal, but terrain and foliage need to be considered in designing coverage.
One of the advantages of CBRS is that the FWA home customer premise equipment is relatively inexpensive and quick to install. In typical rural applications, it will require a technician to install the CPE 15-25 feet off the ground on the side of the house or a small mast to ensure line of sight. In urban applications, however, the CPE can be installed by the subscriber, positioned out of line of sight when less than 2 miles from the transmitter and next to the window, if further from the radio tower. The simple gateway devices typically provide Wi-Fi coverage within the home.
Rural, suburban and urban
CBRS FWA is also of interest to groups as diverse as rural real estate developments and school boards. Older retirement communities, for instance, can now upgrade their development with broadband services quite inexpensively, without having to install coax or fiber. School boards can reach students to provide them with online teaching and resources. The school simply distributes inexpensive CBRS CPE to its students.
One of the Federal Communications Commission’s goals in designing the CBRS sharing scheme was to make wireless broadband more accessible. There was a recognition that innovation, learning and exploration now happen over broadband and that diverse communities in the country were being held back. The pandemic has underscored this need dramatically, and the early indication is that CBRS will play an important role in overcoming this digital divide and enabling a more inclusive society.
Stephane Daeuble is head of enterprise solutions marketing at Nokia. Daeuble’s business acumen and technical understanding comes from his prior roles in several industrial automation, energy, IT, networking and telecom companies with roles spanning a number of different fields like product management, sales development and product marketing. In Nokia, and formerly Motorola, Daeuble sequentially headed 3G/HSPA, LTE and Small Cells global product marketing. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views reflected in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
5G
FCC Commissioner Carr Details Steps Needed for 5G, Says Talk of 6G ‘Almost Too Early’
The commissioner also said he thinks Biden will support Big Tech contributions to the Universal Service Fund.
WASHINGTON, December 9, 2021 – Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr says that proper planning on increased spectrum release and infrastructure reform is necessary for the FCC to ensure a smooth rollout of 5G technology.
Carr specifically critiqued the current infrastructure reform approaches of President Joe Biden’s administration, saying that the administration’s current plan seems to be to make large sums of funding available without planning extensively for infrastructure modernization.
At Thursday’s Media Institute event during which Carr spoke, the commissioner also said he thinks it is “almost too early” to start thinking about 6G rollout that newly re-confirmed Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has said is on the table sooner rather than later. Carr emphasized that focusing on 6G too early could distract from planning necessary for 5G’s success.
Regardless, Carr expressed that the U.S. is in a good shape to effectively harness 5G and compete with China’s use of the technology, owing to an American 5G platform that he called the strongest in the world as well as to American innovation in the area.
In terms of what else is unresolved with regard to 5G, Carr says it is not yet clear what the flagship new application development will be with 5G. He believes this may become much clearer as very low power Wi-Fi technology begins to allow for creative uses of 5G.
Big Tech contribution to Universal Service Fund?
Also during Thursday’s event, Carr said that he believes the Biden administration will support requiring big tech corporations to contribute to the Universal Service Fund, citing lead Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee Sen. Ben Ray Luján’s support for the proposal. Carr as well as key Republicans have also demonstrated support for this proposal in the past, which would provide monetary support for a fund that provides basic telecommunications services to remote and low-income communities.
