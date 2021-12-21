Funding
Feds Likely to Maintain Oversight of Infrastructure Bill Fund Disbursement
NTIA is likely to continue to oversee the $42.5 billion for broadband from the IIJA.
WASHINGTON, December 21, 2021 – At a Broadband Breakfast event earlier this month, the director of the office of minority broadband initiatives at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration said the agency will maintain oversight of money from the infrastructure bill to communities, rather than giving complete autonomy to states.
Scott Woods also emphasized the need to tailor NTIA approaches to each individual state, as each state possesses vastly different capability for fund disbursement based on existing state programs such as extensive mapping by Georgia’s government. Each state is expected to receive a minimum of $100 million from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allocates $65 billion to broadband and was signed into law in mid-November.
Woods sat down in conversation with Ready and Broadband Money CEO Jase Wilson and Broadband Breakfast’s editor and publisher Drew Clark for an in-person panel event, which can be rewatched here.
Woods said the NTIA’s localized approach will rely heavily on better broadband maps.
He said that currently, the government needs more information from internet service providers on where they provide service and at what speed. Additionally, he said there is a need for key demographic data in order to create comprehensive broadband maps that will help inform agency policy and investments.
Wilson said that geospatial tools are also central to the work his business does to connect local service providers to funding and resources.
Woods noted that it is not possible for the federal government alone to perform the entire operation of IIJA fund disbursement and that it will rely on partnerships with the private sector, philanthropic organizations, communities as well as state and local governments.
Wilson highlighted how local service providers are more engaged bodies to partner with for service expansion in communities as opposed to larger providers due to the greater financial motivations among smaller providers to increase consumer access.
The NTIA will use the input of partnered stakeholders such as the aforementioned philanthropic organizations and private sector entities to shape a Notice of Funding Opportunity that the agency will release for its Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, said Woods.
The Senate Commerce Committee recently advanced the nomination of President Joe Biden’s pick to head the NTIA, Alan Davidson. If confirmed, Davidson is sure to play a key role in implementation of the IIJA.
Funding
Broadband Offices Concerned About Uncertainty in Compliance with Federal Program Requirements
Minnesota’s broadband office is concerned about federal compliance in the wake of new federal funding.
December 17, 2021 – State broadband officials are concerned about compliance with federal funding guidelines.
Diane Wells, director of Minnesota’s broadband deployment office said her state’s preparation for federal funding is an upcoming hurdle for her team.
“An upcoming challenge is just the uncertainty,” she said, in thinking about how Minnesota’s successful broadband programs “need to be tweaked” to comply with the federal programs and reporting requirements. “Previously we’ve always been funded with state funding” Wells said, so her office hasn’t experience with federal reporting requirements.
Minnesota’s broadband deployment office, housed within the state’s employment and economic development department, has run a state infrastructure grant program since 2014. Using the state’s budget surplus, the office utilized between $11 million and $35 million for infrastructure funding.
The office distributes the money in single-round grants where applicants apply to be considered for fund matching. The state’s goal is to connect all state residents to at least one provider in their community for broadband access with 120 Megabits per second (Mpbs) download speeds and 25 Mpbs upload speeds.
Despite their progress in state funding, Minnesota’s broadband office is challenged by compliance with federal guidelines and couldn’t apply for funding without proper guidance. Wells said state citizens and internet providers are complaining about Minnesota’s inability to open a grant application round from July 2021.
The grants, funded by the U.S. Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund, were federally funded rather than using Minnesota’s traditional state-only grant funding. Wells said her broadband office “didn’t have guidance” on applying to the CPF until September. Hopefully, Wells says, the state will submit their application for two rounds of funding in 2022 to get back on track. “But that will be doubling down our capacity as well,” she added.
Wells said her office tries to keep up with all the federal funding opportunities. “We’re most familiar with the broadband funding in Minnesota, but we’re dealing with the governor’s office” to coordinate funding decisions, Wells said.
Funding
Sen. Alex Padilla Emphasizes Billions in Broadband Funds for California
California also has 18 projects that are part of the state’s $6-billion broadband investment under its California Comeback Plan.
WASHINGTON, December 3, 2021 – Sen. Alex Padilla, the U.S. senator from California appointed to fill the remainder of Vice President Kamala Harris’ term, on Tuesday celebrated a future in which all Californians are connected to broadband.
Padilla, a Democrat, pushed local governments and internet service providers to not only get their fair share of federal broadband funds, but to also “continue to build upon the efforts and experience of truly connecting California families not to just internet connection, but the opportunities and resources that come with it.”
Speaking at a Tuesday event hosted by California Forward and California Emerging Technology Fund, Padilla discussed federal infrastructure funds for California. As part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, California is expected to receive around $1 billion in broadband funds for communities.
California’s Broadband Funding
In addition to the 18 statewide broadband deployment efforts announced by governor Gavin Newsom last month, Californians can take advantage of federal funds that will be made available by the National Telecommunications and Information Association.
NTIA Acting Administrator Evelyn Remaley detailed programs from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for which organizations should apply:
- $42.5 billion Broadband Access and Deployment Program. This program, the largest of all the programs administered by the NTIA, is distributed among states, US territories, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico for projects supporting broadband infrastructure deployment and adoption.
- $1 billion Enabling Broadband Middle Mile Infrastructure Program. This program will be targeted at lowering the cost of unserved and underserved areas to the backbone of the broadband infrastructure.
- $2 billion added to the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program. Directs funding to tribal governments for deployment on tribal lands. The program also funds telehealth, distance learning, broadband affordability, and digital inclusion.
- $2.75 billion Digital Equity Act Programs. Promoting digital equity to ensure that all communities have the same opportunities to obtain the skills and technology necessary to participate in our digital economy.
- The Digital Equity Act programs includes $16 million for the State Digital Equity Planning Grant Program, $1.44 billion for the State Digital Equity Capacity Grant Program, and $1.25 for the Digital Equity Competitive Grant Program.
These investments build on the NTIA’s Broadband Infrastructure Program, the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program, and the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program (which closed on December 1).
“At the NTIA we are so excited to begin this endeavor to connect every single American to high-speed, affordable broadband,” Remaley said. “Senator Padilla talked about the need, we know it is global, and we are committed to getting this done with all of our partners: our states and communities.”
The California Emerging Technology Fund is a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast.
Funding
Governors Discuss Infrastructure Bill Spending at Summit
Leaders addressed strategies and importance of private spending.
ANNAPOLIS, December 2, 2021 – Governors from some states gathered in Annapolis, Maryland, to discuss how they would use the billions in funding coming from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The three-day National Governor’s Association Infrastructure Summit, a large part of which was closed off to media, hosted a panel discussion on Tuesday. The panel included Louisiana Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards, Guam Democratic Governor Lourdes Leon Guerrero, Maryland Republican Governor Larry Hogan, and Pennsylvania Democratic Governor Tom Wolf.
Edwards said that once Louisiana had received money from the infrastructure bill – signed into law in mid-November that would provide a minimum of $100 million to the states – the changes to broadband would be drastic. “We will be able to address [access and the digital divide] to a degree that was not be possible before.
“If there is a home or business [in Louisiana] without high-speed internet by 2029, it is because they do not want it,” Edwards said. He explained that because Louisiana identified the shortcomings in its broadband infrastructure and began laying the groundwork to improve it years ago, the state is more well equipped to take advantage of the funding that will come with the IIJA.
In early 2020, Edwards announced his “Broadband for Everyone in Louisiana” plan that outlined coverage priority areas, the guiding principles, and goals for the state’s approach to improved broadband connectivity. The state broadband office, Connect L.A., was formed to help put the plan into action.
As part of the state’s initiative to bridge the digital divide, Edwards’ administration created Louisiana’s Grant Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities program, or GUMBO, to help underserved and unserved areas apply for federal funding for broadband projects.
Need for private investment
Wolf pointed to actions Pennsylvania is taking to ensure that funds are not squandered. “[The IIJA] is not an infinite amount of money and it is not nearly what our engineers say we need,” he said. To get the most out of the funding they receive, Wolf recommended that states create centralized infrastructure banks to only allocate money to approved projects and avoid both literal and figurative “bridges to nowhere.”
“Private investment is also critically important,” Hogan said. Indeed, all the governors sharing the stage encouraged states to explore public-private efforts. Edwards said he was hopeful that the IIJA would not tie states’ hands, preventing states from utilizing such models. “We need an approach that has the flexibility to work for us,” he said. “I hope the rules are not written in a way that requires us to do all of this ourselves [without private investment].”
The purpose of this gathering is to allow governors, their secretaries, and staff to meet, collaborate, and share their experiences to help states partner for regional infrastructure projects, prioritize projects, and learn to obtain the necessary resources from the federal government to complete said projects.
Hogan presented the opening keynote and participated in some of the first day’s events. Bipartisanship was one of the focal points of the summit, and Hogan hammered on it during his keynote.
“A lot of conventional wisdom was that a federal infrastructure bill could not be in a bipartisan way,” he said. Hogan said that the collaborative work governors did on a state and regional level proved this “wisdom” to be false, stating, “the nation’s governors will continue to lead the way.”
Waiting on the federal government
Hogan said that while the money in the IIJA will be “transformational,” there are still a considerable number of unknowns. “We are still waiting for guidance from the federal government,” he said. As it stands now, he said there is no precise timeline for when the funds will be dispensed or if certain monies will have rigid, unknown requirements that could hold up the process. “The devil is in the details,” said Hogan.
“We will find a way to make use of every penny we receive,” he added, but said it was still unclear how much money the state would get or, where it could be used, and when the state would get it.
Hogan said Maryland’s efforts would be concentrated on repairing and modernizing infrastructure, while also devising new ways to streamline the deployment of future projects.
The NGA summit runs through December 2 and covers topics such as broadband, freight transportation, green infrastructure and supply chain issues.
Recent
- Coalition Says FCC E-rate Portal Proposal Could Create More Problems
- Ajit Pai’s Views on IIJA, Outreach Needed for Broadband Adoption, Meta Voted ‘Worst Company’
- Feds Likely to Maintain Oversight of Infrastructure Bill Fund Disbursement
- FCC Commits Another $603 Million in Emergency Connectivity Fund Money
- Senate Judiciary Committee Hears Decreasing Innovation in Market a Result of Big Tech Influence
- Settlement Over Failed 911 Calls, Former FCC Chairs Criticize FAA, Kansas Sets 2030 Broadband Goal
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
Mapping Comment Deadline Extended, AT&T Gets Federal Contract, 5G and LTE Drive Microwave Demand
-
#broadbandlive4 months ago
Broadband Breakfast on September 1, 2021 — What’s Next for Broadband Infrastructure Legislation?
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
Cox’s Wireless Deal with Verizon Dies, Apple Appeals Epic Games Case, AT&T’s Fiber Investment
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
FCC and FTC Announce Open Meeting Agendas and AT&T Signs Deal with OneWeb
-
Expert Opinion4 months ago
Shrihari Pandit: States Can Enable Broadband Infrastructure Through Open Access Conduits
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
AT&T Hurricane Survey, FCC Announces $1.1B from Emergency Connectivity Fund, Comcast’s Utah Plans
-
#broadbandlive4 months ago
Ligado CEO Doug Smith, Competitive Carriers Association’s Steven K. Berry at Broadband Breakfast for Lunch
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
Facebook Changes and Second Whistleblower, Comcast’s Spam Call Feature, AT&T Picks Ericsson for 5G