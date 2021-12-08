Cybersecurity
Industry Participants Discuss Security, Benefits of Internet-Connected Devices
Experts weighed the benefits and risks of internet-connected devices.
WASHINGTON, December 8, 2021 – Wireless industry leaders debated the security and benefits of Internet of Things devices at an event on Tuesday.
Many in-home appliances currently on the market, such as washing machines and refrigerators, are connected to the internet, which opens it up to hacking.
During a Federal Communications Bar Association event Tuesday, Harold Feld, senior vice president of Public Knowledge, expressed concern over this trend in the consumer market.
Since prominent hacks of Colonial Pipeline and meat producer JBS USA occurred earlier this year, information has surfaced showing hackers may have gained access to the companies’ systems through vulnerabilities in their IoT devices.
Feld stated that for those concerned about security flaws in the appliances they buy, it is hard to find devices on the market that do not have internet connectivity. Further, he stated that even if concerned customers were to disable the Wi-Fi features on their appliances, the appliances would not work as well.
During the panel discussion, Eric Tamarkin, senior public policy counsel at Samsung, expressed hesitance to Feld’s concerns.
He stated that because connected devices using IoT were such a lifeblood for Americans during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, they are and should continue to be used as essential tools for all sorts of day-to-day activities.
Many panelists felt it was important to acknowledge Tamarkin’s point that IoT technology is beneficial, but also stated that IoT system security should continue to be viewed as a work in progress. Katerina Megas, program manager for cybersecurity at the National Institute for Standards and Technology, specifically highlighted the benefits IoT has had for the U.S. economy.
Several panelists also felt that security risks involved with IoT use are compounded by risks of artificial intelligence, creating significant cause for concern with regards to employing IoT technology. They emphasized that cooperation between industry and government is essential to combat concerns over use of this technology.
Congressional Witnesses Say Lack of Agency Resources is Holding Back Government Cybersecurity Efforts
House Freedom Caucus Rep. Scott Perry calls GOP supporters of the bipartisan infrastructure measure “socialist-voting members.”
WASHINGTON, December 3, 2021 – Representatives of federal agencies tasked with overseeing the nation’s infrastructure systems told the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee that their efforts to safeguard national cybersecurity are hampered by a lack of funding for their agencies.
The committee called on testimony from the Transportation Department, the Federal Aviation Administration, the Transportation Security Administration, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Government Accountability Office in the second part of a two-hearing series on infrastructure cybersecurity following a year that saw the number of high profile cyberattacks increase.
The TSA has recently proposed cybersecurity mandates for the transportation industry, only to face significant blow back from key leaders in transportation.
Throughout the hearing Thursday as lawmakers presented agency representatives with proposals to improve federal cybersecurity efforts, the agency representatives frequently cited a lack of resources as preventing them from executing such changes in cyber policy.
Lawmakers find uncertainty for success of proposals
Lawmakers’ questions touched on a wide variety of infrastructure issues.
Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Wash., raised concerns over the usage of C-band interfering with aircraft. The topic has been in the spotlight as C-band use increases with 5G rollout, and the aviation industry has continually requested delays in 5G deployment despite telecom companies already having set back their release dates.
The FAA’s representative at the hearing, chief information security officer Larry Grossman, stated that the FAA believes C-band can safely coexist with aviation, and that further information on the matter was being gathered by both the FCC and the FAA.
Rep. Grace Napolitano, D-Calif., stated examples of breaches in the nation’s water supply systems and recommended virtual cybersecurity training for the employees who oversee those systems.
Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., emphasized that cybersecurity challenges had held up disbursement of emergency government COVID-19 stimulus, creating delays that he said many Americans could not afford. He pointed to the slow pace of cybersecurity solution implementation as a major contributor to these delays.
In one of the day’s more politicized lines of questioning, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., asked what was being done to counter what he considered cybersecurity threats specific to electric buses such as lighting fires. In his questioning, he condemned the Republicans who voted for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which contains an electric vehicles provision, as “some socialist-voting members.”
The GAO’s representative, director of information technology and cybersecurity Nick Marinos, responded that whether they are gas or electric powered, vehicles are seeing increased potential for hacks.
Like Rep. Napolitano, committee chairman Rep. Peter DeFazio, who recently announced this would be his last term in Congress, said cybersecurity training should be mandated for companies overseeing infrastructure. He emphasized that just before it was hacked, Colonial Pipeline turned down an audit that was offered to it, and that should the audit have taken place the hack may have been prevented.
Additional legislation concerning these hacks has been pushed recently in the House, such as a mandate for quick reporting to the government when companies are hacked.
House Oversight Reveals Details of Investigation into Colonial Pipeline, Other Company Hacks
The committee released a memo stating that “small lapses” led to many prominent cyberattacks this year.
WASHINGTON, November 17, 2021 – A House Oversight and Reform Committee investigation concluded in a staff memo that “small lapses” in cyber security led to hacks of Colonial Pipeline, meat producer JBS USA, and insurance group CNA Financial Corporation that occurred earlier this year.
Additionally, in Tuesday’s memo, the committee stated that the companies’ lack of “clear points of contact with the federal government” hampered response efforts to the attacks and that the companies faced a “huge” amount of pressure to pay hackers. Cyber security officials on Tuesday asked Congress to push legislation that would force companies to notify the government about cyber breaches.
The CNA hack occurred after an employee accepted a fake browser update and hackers gained access to JBS through an old account with a weak password that had not been deactivated. Colonial Pipeline was hacked as a result of just one stolen password linked to a profile, leading to gas shortages in several states.
Employees at JBS and Colonial Pipeline may have been operating on Internet of Things devices, which often only make use of mass-produced factory password settings due to limited processing power. This makes such devices extremely vulnerable to cyberattacks.
“Even large organizations with seemingly robust security systems fell victim to simple initial attacks, highlighting the need to increase security education and take other security measures prior to an attack,” reads Oversight’s memo.
Security issues for schools and libraries
Experts say that similar issues with IoT and password security are increasingly threatening cybersecurity in schools and libraries as well. During a School, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition event Wednesday, leaders in education emphasized data that shows attacks on the educational sector to continue increasing in frequency from a rate that already ranks second among all professional sectors.
Amy McLaughlin, executive director of technical and solutions architecture for Oregon State University, suggested during the event that schools and libraries expand their security beyond basic firewall that is paid for by E-rate funding and change default passwords when possible, avoiding using an administrator login, patch systems, as well as use anti-malware software on all devices.
Similarly, Bob Turner, field chief information security officer for higher education at Fortinet, stated that his organization recommends schools use multi-factor authentication.
The recently signed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act specifically allocates funding to be used for the implementation of improved cybersecurity practices in institutions including libraries, cyber security officials said Tuesday.
National security concerns
In June, Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-New York, told CNA, JBS USA and Colonial Pipeline via letters that she was “extremely concerned that the decision to pay international criminal actors sets a dangerous precedent that will put an even bigger target on the back of critical infrastructure going forward.”
During an Oversight and Reform panel Tuesday, committee members questioned witnesses on the efforts by President Joe Biden’s administration to push back on recent ransomware attacks by Russian-based cybercriminals.
Cyber Officials Reiterate Need for Private-Public Sector Cyber Threat Information Sharing
Calls are growing louder for mandatory breach reporting for cybersecurity incidents.
WASHINGTON, November 16, 2021 – Cybersecurity officials from the federal government told the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Tuesday that Congress needs to press forward on legislation that would force companies to share information on cyber attacks with the federal government.
In July, Sens. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, Marco Rubio, R-Florida, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, introduced the Cyber Incident Notification Act of 2021, which requires federal and private sector cybersecurity intrusions to be reported to the government within 24 hours.
On Tuesday, the oversight and reform committee, which is studying how the government can crack down on ransomware, heard from three cyber security witnesses that a priority of Congress should be to pass such legislation to force that information sharing so the government is better prepared to respond, and prevent, attacks.
“Passing cyber threat notification legislation is a top priority,” said Brandon Wales, executive director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. “We need the information because that enables CISA and the FBI to both engage with that victim, offer our assistance, understand what’s happening on their networks, and protect other victims as well as all the threat response and going after the actor and following the money.”
The comments and the calls for legislation come against the backdrop of high-profile cyberattacks, including against oil transport company Colonial Pipeline and software company SolarWinds, which prompted a Senate hearing on the matter. Recently, investment app Robinhood suffered its own data breach.
The attacks also raise even more alarm as the pandemic has made remote work more commonplace.
Wales noted that there have been improvements in terms of public-private partnerships to better deal with cyberattacks, including the launch of the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative, which will lead development of cyber defense plans and executive plans in coordination with the federal, state, local and tribal governments, as well as the private sector.
Those companies Wales specified were those that have the most “visibility” on these attacks, including major cloud companies, internet service providers and cyber security firms.
“As we work together to spot threat activity, we are able to provide more protection than anyone can do individually,” Wales said.
Last month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the department intends to create a new cyber bureau to help tackle the growing challenge of cyber warfare.
Other legislation before Congress
The signing into law Monday of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes cybersecurity grants to state and local governments, which Wales said he is hopeful will help
The House recently passed the Small Business Administration Cyber Awareness Act, which would require only small businesses of their cybersecurity capabilities and notify Congress about cyber breaches.
Before that, Senator Angus King, I-Maine, called for the crafting of legislation that would require all companies to report cyber breaches to the federal government, which backed by a Department of Justice official in further testimony before the Senate judiciary committee earlier this year.
