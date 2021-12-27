Broadband Roundup
Internet Speeds Rose, Commerce Secretary on Broadband in Wisconsin, Fiber in Blackwell, Oklahoma
Internet speeds in the United States rose dramatically on average over the past year, according to a new report.
December 27, 2021 – Internet speeds in the United States rose dramatically on average over the past year, according to a new report.
An annual report from highspeedinternet.com found that average internet speeds increased to 99.3Mbps (download speed) from 2020’s average of 42.86Mbps.
The report, released this month, demonstrated how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic drove demand for faster internet speeds across the nation.
“Beyond faster speeds, people needed more mobile options to stay connected, and more people looked to get fiber internet after feeling frustrated with their cable or DSL connections,” said the report.
According to the report, customers connected to fiber internet were happiest with their connection as opposed to cable and DSL customers.
“Surprisingly, cable customers gave satisfaction ratings on par with DSL customers, despite the fact that cable internet offers much higher speeds. Perhaps cable users ran into more throttling as overall internet use increased, whereas fiber users don’t have to worry about throttling,” wrote the report. The report noted how fiber internet would be customers’ top choice if it were available in their community.
High Speed Internet’s report also surveyed the fastest internet providers of 2021. They found that Google Fiber “reigned “as the fastest internet provider in the US, but that Google is not as available in many places. Xfinity was the fastest provider with the most availability across the US, while Verizon was the fastest provider with the lowest latency.
US commerce secretary promises broadband improvement in Wisconsin
US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo promised better connectivity for Wisconsin residents.
She recognized that access to reliable, high-speed internet is an essential part of Americans’ economic participation.
“So many folks in Wisconsin live in rural communities, there is no broadband. If you live in a city, maybe you live in Milwaukee, there is broadband but it’s not affordable. We’ve got to fix all of that,” said Raimondo on Sunday.
According to the White House, only 5.5 percent of Wisconsin residents live in areas served by broadband providers. Even where infrastructure is available, broadband may be too expensive to be within reach, a White House fact sheet stated. Fourteen percent of Wisconsin households do not have an internet subscription. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will grant $100 million for the state to connect its most disconnected residents.
“I’ve talked to so many women during the pandemic who couldn’t hold down a traditional office job, but they started selling things online. They started a small business to sell online. They started services to businesses online. But they need broadband to do that,” said Raimondo.
Raimondo added that the work of laying the fiber cables needed to connect communities will create “thousands of new jobs in Wisconsin over the next several years.”
Bluepeak announces fiber expansion in Blackwell, Oklahoma
Internet service provider Bluepeak announced that it received franchise approval for a fiber network in Blackwell, Oklahoma.
Bluepeak will begin construction on the new high-speed network that will bring service to almost 3,000 residents and businesses in the city.
“We’re thrilled to be partnering with the City of Blackwell to build a next-generation, fiber-to-the-home network,” said Bluepeak CEO Rich Fish. “Bluepeak is a different kind of provider with faster, more reliable speeds that will better connect homes, businesses and organizations across Blackwell.”
Last month the company announced plans to expand its fiber network in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
That project, which cost $25 million, will connect almost 23,000 residents to high-speed broadband.
In Blackwell, customers can purchase up to 5 gigabits of symmetrical bandwidth, while businesses can receive up to 10 gigabits of symmetrical bandwidth.
Blackwell city officials reacted enthusiastically to the partnership. “Providing city residents, businesses and industry with additional telecommunication options is paramount in this age of information. The City looks forward to working with Clarity Telecom, LLC/Bluepeak in the coordination of the installation of fiber on the City’s poles and underground fiber in its rights-of-way where no poles are present,” said Blackwell City Manager Jerry Wieland.
Facebook Wins Data Privacy Lawsuit, Carriers Oppose Backup Power Mandates, Action on Suicide Site
A judge ruled Facebook cannot be held liable for securities fraud in data leaks related to the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
December 22, 2021 – A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Facebook from company stockholders that alleged the social media platform allowed third party companies such as data consultancy Cambridge Analytica to obtain millions of users’ personal information.
U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila ruled in San Jose that plaintiffs’ allegations do not support a finding that Facebook engaged in securities fraud and said plaintiffs did not prove Facebook executives intentionally misled users on their privacy.
Davila’s Monday ruling was issued with prejudice, meaning plaintiffs cannot sue again without intervention by an appellate court.
It was revealed in March 2018 that the now-defunct Cambridge Analytica obtained millions of users’ data, revealed to impact up to 87 million individuals and compounded by new information on Facebook data-sharing practices that face scrutiny. These practices resulted in a $5 billion Federal Trade Commission fine.
Cambridge Analytica reportedly received its data from researcher Aleksandr Kogan, who got the information in 2014 through personality-quiz app Thisisyourdigitallife.
Following the public reports on Cambridge Analytica in 2018, Facebook immediately lost $50 billion in market value.
Wireless providers reject federal oversight on cell site backup power
Many of the nation’s largest wireless providers are opposing suggestions that the federal government mandate the use of backup power generators at cell sites, according to reporting by Light Reading on Tuesday.
Verizon and AT&T are among the leaders of the charge, as well as several other entities outside of wireless providers.
Mandate advocates cite the essential role cellular networks can play during natural disasters because they often regain function before electricity is restored to several other areas.
Generally, U.S. wireless providers have rejected increased federal oversight over their operations.
Network operators argue that they already heavily employ generators and other backup power technologies, and that federal rules could impede them from quickly responding to issues.
Whether the Federal Communications Commission issues mandates is unclear, but in 2020 Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel restated calls for new backup power rules.
Lawmakers press tech companies on suicide site
A bipartisan group of congressmembers are calling on tech companies to investigate and limit the visibility of websites that promote suicide after The New York Times published an investigation into a website that allegedly contributed to 45 suicides.
The group of lawmakers announced Monday that it has requested briefings from search engines, web hosting companies, organizations that oversee networks of content delivery and relevant social media platforms to investigate how the website is able to encourage suicide.
They are also asking for briefings from the Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Surgeon General to discuss America’s suicide crisis that is often fueled by harmful online content and, according to experts, has worsened during the coronavirus pandemic.
In an October Senate hearing, lawmakers grilled representatives of social media companies on the crisis which they are accused of contributing to through negligent platform policies.
Another bipartisan group of lawmakers led by Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Massachusetts, issued a letter to the Department of Justice asking about actions to take against the site.
The letter inquired about whether the Department of Justice has the authority to investigate the site and whether the DOJ shares information about websites that promote suicide with state and local authorities.
The Times’ investigation found that the website contained “goodbye threads” from more than 500 members detailing how and when they planned on dying by suicide in what reporters called “explicit directions on how to die.” Those individuals did not post on the site again following those threads.
HHS officials announced Monday that $280 million will go towards transitioning the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to the three digit phone number 988 next July, and the FCC voted last month to allow individuals to text the lifeline at that number.
Ajit Pai’s Views on IIJA, Outreach Needed for Broadband Adoption, Meta Voted ‘Worst Company’
The former FCC chairman said mapping issues need to be resolved before money leaves the door.
WASHINGTON, December 21, 2021 – Ajit Pai, former chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, provided his perspective in a podcast on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, pitfalls he thinks it could encounter, and his hopes for how it will function.
“[The IIJA represents] a unique opportunity for the United States to close the digital divide,” said Pai in an interview with Infrastructure Investor published Tuesday.
Despite the opportunity that may exist, Pai identified mapping as a potential complicating factor, stating that states will not get money until the FCC completes better mapping efforts.
He said that this is a frustration that is a holdover from his time at the FCC, where he felt that the organization was never allocated the resources necessary to make sufficiently granular and accurate maps.
“This is one area I hope private capital can help solve the problem.” In order to improve the state of broadband mapping in the U.S., Pai advocated for enhanced relationships between private companies, the NTIA, and states.
Pai also offered some criticism and advice. He stated that he felt as though the IIJA had a disproportionate amount of emphasis on last mile infrastructure, and not enough on the middle, transport mile. “That part, I wish, had gotten a little more attention.”
He also advised grant makers to not set a single, “one size fits all” approach, regardless of the communities they serve. “Flexibility from the grant makers is critical,” Pai said. “Every jurisdiction is different.”
Pai advised against price regulation, noting that although affordable broadband is the goal the effort, “[affordability] needs to be addressed though market-based tools such as competition.”
Experts believe community trust and digital literacy are critical to improving broadband adoption
At an event on Thursday, experts said there needs to be more public awareness and digital literacy campaigns for broadband adoption among seniors.
Susan Corbett, founder and executive director of the National Digital Equity Center, said at Fierce Telecom’s Digital Divide Summit Thursday that to reach the most senior members of communities, concerted action would need to be taken.
She advocated for efforts that would improve communities’ awareness of the resources that are available to get them more connected.
“I think having public awareness campaigns to educate people, how to apply for affordable broadband, what are the resources for affordable devices and for digital literacy classes, where is public access available – we need strong public awareness campaigns as we start to roll out more digital inclusion efforts across the country,” she said.
She also advocated for increased collaborations with local anchor institutions to assist in adult education programs, “Partnerships [and] collaboration is really important,” she said. “It is really the boots on the ground, and it is the individualized attention of every individual that matters. There is no one size fits all, so you have to be flexible enough to meet anyone who needs [help].”
President and CEO of the Enterprise Center Deb Socia added that those offering assistance also need to be willing to listen to those they are trying to help.
“We need to reach people where they are and we need to figure out what their interests are,” she said. “We should not be providing training, assuming we know what people need. We should ask people what they need and provide that as support.”
Socia went on, emphasizing the role that people within communities need to play for these efforts to be successful.
“When we are doing outreach in the community. We are not necessarily the people who own the trust. We need to have a broker in the community that is trusted by the folks who live in that community, and we need to partner with them to create a collaboration that allows us to provide resources and support to the community members.”
Yahoo Finance survey dubs Meta/Facebook ‘worst company of 2021’
Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, formerly known as Facebook, was voted worst company of the year, according to a write-in survey hosted by Yahoo Finance.
The survey had more than 1,500 respondents, with eight percent of respondents indicating that they believed Meta/Facebook was the worst company of 2021.
These results come amidst Meta’s attempts to run damage control and rebrand in the wake of significant controversy. On Oct. 5 2021, Frances Haugen testified before Congress, outing herself as a whistleblower and accusing Facebook of using “a system that amplifies division, extremism, and polarization — and undermining societies around the world.”
Less than a month later on Oct. 28, Facebook, Inc. changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc..
Settlement Over Failed 911 Calls, Former FCC Chairs Criticize FAA, Kansas Sets 2030 Broadband Goal
AT&T, Verizon, Lumen Technologies have settled for millions for failed 911 calls.
December 20, 2021 – The Federal Communications Commission reached a settlement with AT&T, Verizon, Lumen Technologies and other companies over failed 911 calls during network outages in 2020.
The largest fine went to Lumen, which will pay $3.8 million, while Intrado will pay $1.7 million in penalties, the FCC announced Friday. In addition to the networking failure investigation, AT&T is also under investigation by the FCC about whether the company notified customers in a timely manner about call center reliability during a network outage in September 2020.
“The most important phone call you ever make may be a call to 911,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “Sunny day outages can be especially troubling because they occur when the public and 911 call centers least expect it. It’s vital that phone companies prevent these outages wherever possible and provide prompt and sufficient notification to 911 call centers when they do occur. I thank the Enforcement Bureau and the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau for their work on these investigations.”
“Sunny day outages” can be caused by animals, accidents, temperature, or worn equipment that causes an outage on a company’s network. The companies under investigation have agreed to a consent decree with the FCC, under which the companies agree to follow the FCC’s 911 rules in the future.
Former FCC chairs criticize FAA over 5G concerns
Six former FCC commissioners wrote a letter last Monday voicing concern about what they alleged was the Federal Aviation Administration’s attempt to undermine public confidence in the FCC’s decision-making process.
Signed by former FCC Chair Ajit Pai, Michael Powell, Tom Wheeler, Mignon Clyburn, Julius Genachowski, and Michael Copps, the former commissioners asked the FAA to work with the FCC and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to resolve the FAA’s concern about using the C-band spectrum for 5G services.
Last year, the FCC decided to expand flexible use of the C-band spectrum for 5G. The agency reached that decision after two years of research to confirm the use was safe. But the FAA is concerned that 5G services will cause interference with aircraft altimeters, which help guide the plan to the runway, thus creating potential safety issues.
The letter said the decision to expand C-band spectrum use “followed almost two years of careful review of the public record,” during which other federal agencies were given the chance “to raise—and defend with reliable data—their concerns about interference from transitioning spectrum to new uses.
“The FAA should work with the FCC and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA)… to assess and resolve the FAA’s concerns expeditiously, but this debate should not be fought publicly in a way that undermines consumer confidence in the process, nor should it require months of additional delays,” the letter said.
Kansas aims for Top 10 connected states by 2030
With a new wave of federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Kansas aims to be in the top 10 states for broadband access by 2030.
“We’re being bold,” said Lt. Gov. and Commerce Secretary David Toland on Wednesday to the Topeka Capital-Journal. “We’re being ambitious. We’re being aggressive. Because we understand how high the stakes are. We are in a race as a state against other states, and we want to win that race so that we can win new residents, we can win new businesses and we can retain the ones that we have.”
Toland said Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s administration will release Kansas’s first strategic plan for broadband expansion soon. The administration is working with the state’s new office of broadband development, which is starting a round of grant funding with $5 million in state funding. So far, state funding overseen by the broadband office has successfully connected 74,000 homes to broadband.
“We’re planting a flag, a clear marker to send a signal, not only to our residents and existing businesses, but to prospective residents and prospective businesses that we want to choose Kansas, that they’re going to have some of the best internet in the country, if they come to our state,” Toland added.
