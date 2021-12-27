Internet Speeds Rose, Commerce Secretary on Broadband in Wisconsin, Fiber in Blackwell, Oklahoma

December 27, 2021 – Internet speeds in the United States rose dramatically on average over the past year, according to a new report.

An annual report from highspeedinternet.com found that average internet speeds increased to 99.3Mbps (download speed) from 2020’s average of 42.86Mbps.

The report, released this month, demonstrated how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic drove demand for faster internet speeds across the nation.

“Beyond faster speeds, people needed more mobile options to stay connected, and more people looked to get fiber internet after feeling frustrated with their cable or DSL connections,” said the report.

According to the report, customers connected to fiber internet were happiest with their connection as opposed to cable and DSL customers.

“Surprisingly, cable customers gave satisfaction ratings on par with DSL customers, despite the fact that cable internet offers much higher speeds. Perhaps cable users ran into more throttling as overall internet use increased, whereas fiber users don’t have to worry about throttling,” wrote the report. The report noted how fiber internet would be customers’ top choice if it were available in their community.

High Speed Internet’s report also surveyed the fastest internet providers of 2021. They found that Google Fiber “reigned “as the fastest internet provider in the US, but that Google is not as available in many places. Xfinity was the fastest provider with the most availability across the US, while Verizon was the fastest provider with the lowest latency.

US commerce secretary promises broadband improvement in Wisconsin

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo promised better connectivity for Wisconsin residents.

She recognized that access to reliable, high-speed internet is an essential part of Americans’ economic participation.

“So many folks in Wisconsin live in rural communities, there is no broadband. If you live in a city, maybe you live in Milwaukee, there is broadband but it’s not affordable. We’ve got to fix all of that,” said Raimondo on Sunday.

According to the White House, only 5.5 percent of Wisconsin residents live in areas served by broadband providers. Even where infrastructure is available, broadband may be too expensive to be within reach, a White House fact sheet stated. Fourteen percent of Wisconsin households do not have an internet subscription. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will grant $100 million for the state to connect its most disconnected residents.

“I’ve talked to so many women during the pandemic who couldn’t hold down a traditional office job, but they started selling things online. They started a small business to sell online. They started services to businesses online. But they need broadband to do that,” said Raimondo.

Raimondo added that the work of laying the fiber cables needed to connect communities will create “thousands of new jobs in Wisconsin over the next several years.”

Bluepeak announces fiber expansion in Blackwell, Oklahoma

Internet service provider Bluepeak announced that it received franchise approval for a fiber network in Blackwell, Oklahoma.

Bluepeak will begin construction on the new high-speed network that will bring service to almost 3,000 residents and businesses in the city.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with the City of Blackwell to build a next-generation, fiber-to-the-home network,” said Bluepeak CEO Rich Fish. “Bluepeak is a different kind of provider with faster, more reliable speeds that will better connect homes, businesses and organizations across Blackwell.”

Last month the company announced plans to expand its fiber network in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

That project, which cost $25 million, will connect almost 23,000 residents to high-speed broadband.

In Blackwell, customers can purchase up to 5 gigabits of symmetrical bandwidth, while businesses can receive up to 10 gigabits of symmetrical bandwidth.

Blackwell city officials reacted enthusiastically to the partnership. “Providing city residents, businesses and industry with additional telecommunication options is paramount in this age of information. The City looks forward to working with Clarity Telecom, LLC/Bluepeak in the coordination of the installation of fiber on the City’s poles and underground fiber in its rights-of-way where no poles are present,” said Blackwell City Manager Jerry Wieland.