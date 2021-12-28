Broadband Roundup
Lifeline Underutilized, China’s Problem with Starlink, FCC Approves GMEI/iHeartMedia Deal
The Internet Innovation Alliance said less than 6.5 million Americans participate in the subsidy program.
WASHINGTON, December 28, 2021 – The Internet Innovation Alliance is calling attention to the underutilization of the Lifeline subsidy program in comments to the Federal Communications Commission.
“Because of its shortcomings, the Lifeline Program is substantially underutilized,” the IIA said in its submission Tuesday, which focused on the agency’s implementation of the Affordable Connectivity Program, which extends the Emergency Broadband Benefit program.
The FCC’s Universal Service Administrative Company estimates that there are about 33.2 million Lifeline-eligible households, but less than 6.5 million participate, meaning that only one in five eligible households is taking advantage of the program subsidy,” the comments read.
The comments called for a “light-touch administrative approach” to modernize and simplify the ACP and reach more households. They also requested that households enrolled in the EBB as of Dec. 31, to be auto enrolled in the ACP.
Additionally, the IIA called on the FCC to improve its outreach, saying that it should continue to leverage its existing partnerships with local communities and its anchor institutions, in addition to exploring new relationships.
The IIA also said that “beneficiaries should not be expected to order from a limited menu,” and argued that providers participating in the ACP should offer diverse service plans providing increased internet speeds – even if some of them are relatively expensive – to accommodate the diverse needs that users may have.
China lodges informal complaint against SpaceX; accuses U.S. of complicity
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson urged the U.S. to “act responsibly” in the wake of near collisions between SpaceX Starlink satellites and Chinese satellite, according to reporting by The Guardian.
China’s Tiangong space station had to initiate evasive maneuvers to avoid Starlink satellites twice within the last year, it said. China lodged these complaints in an informal bulletin during the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space’s meeting in December of 2021.
China is not the only entity to have experienced issues with Starlink. In 2019, a European Space Agency observation satellite had to engage its thrusters to dodge a Starlink satellite.
FCC gives GMEI the ‘OK’
The FCC has greenlit the Bahamas-based Global Media & Entertainment Investments to purchase up to 14.99 percent of iHeartMedia equity.
On December 22, the FCC announced that it would approve the foreign equity and voting interests, not to exceed 14.99 percent.
GMEI supported this move after walking back its November request to purchase 49.99 percent of iHeartMedia.
Broadband Roundup
Internet Speeds Rose, Commerce Secretary on Broadband in Wisconsin, Fiber in Blackwell, Oklahoma
Internet speeds in the United States rose dramatically on average over the past year, according to a new report.
December 27, 2021 – Internet speeds in the United States rose dramatically on average over the past year, according to a new report.
An annual report from highspeedinternet.com found that average internet speeds increased to 99.3Mbps (download speed) from 2020’s average of 42.86Mbps.
The report, released this month, demonstrated how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic drove demand for faster internet speeds across the nation.
“Beyond faster speeds, people needed more mobile options to stay connected, and more people looked to get fiber internet after feeling frustrated with their cable or DSL connections,” said the report.
According to the report, customers connected to fiber internet were happiest with their connection as opposed to cable and DSL customers.
“Surprisingly, cable customers gave satisfaction ratings on par with DSL customers, despite the fact that cable internet offers much higher speeds. Perhaps cable users ran into more throttling as overall internet use increased, whereas fiber users don’t have to worry about throttling,” wrote the report. The report noted how fiber internet would be customers’ top choice if it were available in their community.
High Speed Internet’s report also surveyed the fastest internet providers of 2021. They found that Google Fiber “reigned “as the fastest internet provider in the US, but that Google is not as available in many places. Xfinity was the fastest provider with the most availability across the US, while Verizon was the fastest provider with the lowest latency.
US commerce secretary promises broadband improvement in Wisconsin
US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo promised better connectivity for Wisconsin residents.
She recognized that access to reliable, high-speed internet is an essential part of Americans’ economic participation.
“So many folks in Wisconsin live in rural communities, there is no broadband. If you live in a city, maybe you live in Milwaukee, there is broadband but it’s not affordable. We’ve got to fix all of that,” said Raimondo on Sunday.
According to the White House, only 5.5 percent of Wisconsin residents live in areas served by broadband providers. Even where infrastructure is available, broadband may be too expensive to be within reach, a White House fact sheet stated. Fourteen percent of Wisconsin households do not have an internet subscription. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will grant $100 million for the state to connect its most disconnected residents.
“I’ve talked to so many women during the pandemic who couldn’t hold down a traditional office job, but they started selling things online. They started a small business to sell online. They started services to businesses online. But they need broadband to do that,” said Raimondo.
Raimondo added that the work of laying the fiber cables needed to connect communities will create “thousands of new jobs in Wisconsin over the next several years.”
Bluepeak announces fiber expansion in Blackwell, Oklahoma
Internet service provider Bluepeak announced that it received franchise approval for a fiber network in Blackwell, Oklahoma.
Bluepeak will begin construction on the new high-speed network that will bring service to almost 3,000 residents and businesses in the city.
“We’re thrilled to be partnering with the City of Blackwell to build a next-generation, fiber-to-the-home network,” said Bluepeak CEO Rich Fish. “Bluepeak is a different kind of provider with faster, more reliable speeds that will better connect homes, businesses and organizations across Blackwell.”
Last month the company announced plans to expand its fiber network in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
That project, which cost $25 million, will connect almost 23,000 residents to high-speed broadband.
In Blackwell, customers can purchase up to 5 gigabits of symmetrical bandwidth, while businesses can receive up to 10 gigabits of symmetrical bandwidth.
Blackwell city officials reacted enthusiastically to the partnership. “Providing city residents, businesses and industry with additional telecommunication options is paramount in this age of information. The City looks forward to working with Clarity Telecom, LLC/Bluepeak in the coordination of the installation of fiber on the City’s poles and underground fiber in its rights-of-way where no poles are present,” said Blackwell City Manager Jerry Wieland.
Broadband Roundup
Facebook Wins Data Privacy Lawsuit, Carriers Oppose Backup Power Mandates, Action on Suicide Site
A judge ruled Facebook cannot be held liable for securities fraud in data leaks related to the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
December 22, 2021 – A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Facebook from company stockholders that alleged the social media platform allowed third party companies such as data consultancy Cambridge Analytica to obtain millions of users' personal information.
U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila ruled in San Jose that plaintiffs’ allegations do not support a finding that Facebook engaged in securities fraud and said plaintiffs did not prove Facebook executives intentionally misled users on their privacy.
Davila’s Monday ruling was issued with prejudice, meaning plaintiffs cannot sue again without intervention by an appellate court.
It was revealed in March 2018 that the now-defunct Cambridge Analytica obtained millions of users’ data, revealed to impact up to 87 million individuals and compounded by new information on Facebook data-sharing practices that face scrutiny. These practices resulted in a $5 billion Federal Trade Commission fine.
Cambridge Analytica reportedly received its data from researcher Aleksandr Kogan, who got the information in 2014 through personality-quiz app Thisisyourdigitallife.
Following the public reports on Cambridge Analytica in 2018, Facebook immediately lost $50 billion in market value.
Wireless providers reject federal oversight on cell site backup power
Many of the nation’s largest wireless providers are opposing suggestions that the federal government mandate the use of backup power generators at cell sites, according to reporting by Light Reading on Tuesday.
Verizon and AT&T are among the leaders of the charge, as well as several other entities outside of wireless providers.
Mandate advocates cite the essential role cellular networks can play during natural disasters because they often regain function before electricity is restored to several other areas.
Generally, U.S. wireless providers have rejected increased federal oversight over their operations.
Network operators argue that they already heavily employ generators and other backup power technologies, and that federal rules could impede them from quickly responding to issues.
Whether the Federal Communications Commission issues mandates is unclear, but in 2020 Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel restated calls for new backup power rules.
Lawmakers press tech companies on suicide site
A bipartisan group of congressmembers are calling on tech companies to investigate and limit the visibility of websites that promote suicide after The New York Times published an investigation into a website that allegedly contributed to 45 suicides.
The group of lawmakers announced Monday that it has requested briefings from search engines, web hosting companies, organizations that oversee networks of content delivery and relevant social media platforms to investigate how the website is able to encourage suicide.
They are also asking for briefings from the Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Surgeon General to discuss America’s suicide crisis that is often fueled by harmful online content and, according to experts, has worsened during the coronavirus pandemic.
In an October Senate hearing, lawmakers grilled representatives of social media companies on the crisis which they are accused of contributing to through negligent platform policies.
Another bipartisan group of lawmakers led by Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Massachusetts, issued a letter to the Department of Justice asking about actions to take against the site.
The letter inquired about whether the Department of Justice has the authority to investigate the site and whether the DOJ shares information about websites that promote suicide with state and local authorities.
The Times’ investigation found that the website contained “goodbye threads” from more than 500 members detailing how and when they planned on dying by suicide in what reporters called “explicit directions on how to die.” Those individuals did not post on the site again following those threads.
HHS officials announced Monday that $280 million will go towards transitioning the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to the three digit phone number 988 next July, and the FCC voted last month to allow individuals to text the lifeline at that number.
Broadband Roundup
Ajit Pai’s Views on IIJA, Outreach Needed for Broadband Adoption, Meta Voted ‘Worst Company’
The former FCC chairman said mapping issues need to be resolved before money leaves the door.
WASHINGTON, December 21, 2021 – Ajit Pai, former chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, provided his perspective in a podcast on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, pitfalls he thinks it could encounter, and his hopes for how it will function.
“[The IIJA represents] a unique opportunity for the United States to close the digital divide,” said Pai in an interview with Infrastructure Investor published Tuesday.
Despite the opportunity that may exist, Pai identified mapping as a potential complicating factor, stating that states will not get money until the FCC completes better mapping efforts.
He said that this is a frustration that is a holdover from his time at the FCC, where he felt that the organization was never allocated the resources necessary to make sufficiently granular and accurate maps.
“This is one area I hope private capital can help solve the problem.” In order to improve the state of broadband mapping in the U.S., Pai advocated for enhanced relationships between private companies, the NTIA, and states.
Pai also offered some criticism and advice. He stated that he felt as though the IIJA had a disproportionate amount of emphasis on last mile infrastructure, and not enough on the middle, transport mile. “That part, I wish, had gotten a little more attention.”
He also advised grant makers to not set a single, “one size fits all” approach, regardless of the communities they serve. “Flexibility from the grant makers is critical,” Pai said. “Every jurisdiction is different.”
Pai advised against price regulation, noting that although affordable broadband is the goal the effort, “[affordability] needs to be addressed though market-based tools such as competition.”
Experts believe community trust and digital literacy are critical to improving broadband adoption
At an event on Thursday, experts said there needs to be more public awareness and digital literacy campaigns for broadband adoption among seniors.
Susan Corbett, founder and executive director of the National Digital Equity Center, said at Fierce Telecom’s Digital Divide Summit Thursday that to reach the most senior members of communities, concerted action would need to be taken.
She advocated for efforts that would improve communities’ awareness of the resources that are available to get them more connected.
“I think having public awareness campaigns to educate people, how to apply for affordable broadband, what are the resources for affordable devices and for digital literacy classes, where is public access available – we need strong public awareness campaigns as we start to roll out more digital inclusion efforts across the country,” she said.
She also advocated for increased collaborations with local anchor institutions to assist in adult education programs, “Partnerships [and] collaboration is really important,” she said. “It is really the boots on the ground, and it is the individualized attention of every individual that matters. There is no one size fits all, so you have to be flexible enough to meet anyone who needs [help].”
President and CEO of the Enterprise Center Deb Socia added that those offering assistance also need to be willing to listen to those they are trying to help.
“We need to reach people where they are and we need to figure out what their interests are,” she said. “We should not be providing training, assuming we know what people need. We should ask people what they need and provide that as support.”
Socia went on, emphasizing the role that people within communities need to play for these efforts to be successful.
“When we are doing outreach in the community. We are not necessarily the people who own the trust. We need to have a broker in the community that is trusted by the folks who live in that community, and we need to partner with them to create a collaboration that allows us to provide resources and support to the community members.”
Yahoo Finance survey dubs Meta/Facebook ‘worst company of 2021’
Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, formerly known as Facebook, was voted worst company of the year, according to a write-in survey hosted by Yahoo Finance.
The survey had more than 1,500 respondents, with eight percent of respondents indicating that they believed Meta/Facebook was the worst company of 2021.
These results come amidst Meta’s attempts to run damage control and rebrand in the wake of significant controversy. On Oct. 5 2021, Frances Haugen testified before Congress, outing herself as a whistleblower and accusing Facebook of using “a system that amplifies division, extremism, and polarization — and undermining societies around the world.”
Less than a month later on Oct. 28, Facebook, Inc. changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc..
