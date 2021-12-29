Broadband Events
Leading Telecom Media Heads Expect More Fiber and Public-Private Partnerships in 2022
Leading figures in telecom media share thoughts on what the next year will hold for the industry.
WASHINGTON, December 29, 2021 — Telecom experts expect 2022 to be a year of transition, as companies increasingly move toward fiber and public-private relationships and away from Huawei.
During Wednesday’s Broadband Breakfast “New Years’ Eve Party” event, editor in chief of Broadband Communities Sean Buckley said he expects 2022 to be a “time of transition,” referencing renewed talks about net neutrality and a greater emphasis on fiber over fixed wireless technology.
His statements were echoed by Light Reading editor in chief Phil Harvey. He added that the sector is not just shifting toward specific technologies, he said it is also shifting away from certain hardware providers due to the trade war with China.
“In general, you’re finding that Huawei is a lot less influential as a dominant player.”
Harvey said that while consumers should still expect Huawei to remain a global force in 5G fiber-to-the-home gear in Africa and China – at least in part attributable to its relatively low price – its presence on the “entity list” has made it a less popular choice for Western markets. The Federal Communications Commission has moved to block approvals of Chinese-based companies as part of the Secure Networks Act, while the White House has aggressively pushed an agenda that prohibits investments in those kinds of companies.
Harvey also explained that this has forced Huawei to develop its own chipset and explore other areas of expansion, such as smart vehicles. Despite Huawei’s diminished presence in the West, Harvey described the company as “very smart, very aggressive, and very well-funded,” adding, “they are going to change a little bit, but they are not going away.”
In fact, John Suffolk, Huawei’s global head of cybersecurity and privacy officer, told Broadband Breakfast earlier this year that the clamp down on the company will only make it more resilient and self-sufficient.
Harvey also said he expects public-private and municipal government efforts to become more popular in 2022, but that municipal efforts should expect to face significant backlash from incumbent providers.
“No one will get in the way of broadband more than incumbents,” he said. “They are pretty awful people,” he joked. He said that lobbyists representing incumbent providers would likely step-up their efforts to make municipal buildouts more difficult if not impossible to establish.
Vermont, for example, is actively engaged in public-private partnerships on its way to broadband buildouts. Such parties in the state recently came together to buy thousands of miles of fiber for a large build.
Telecompetitor’s editor in chief Bernie Arnson said that while he agrees that there will likely be a shift toward partnerships between municipalities and private entities, the model will not be a “silver bullet solution everywhere,” and that every community will need to assess its own demands and capabilities to determine which model will be best for them.
When asked about consumer preferences regarding models and technology, Broadband.Money Deputy Editor Sarah Lai Stirland said that she doubts consumers really care about how they get their broadband, so long as they actually get it.
“At the end of the day, people are desperate to get online,” she said. “The end consumer does not really care.
“I think it just matters to people in D.C. and telecom lobbyists,” she said.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the December 29, 2021, event on this page.
Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 12 Noon ET — New Years’ Party
Join the Broadband Breakfast team and our guests as for a year of broadband in review. We’ve invited editors and journalists who cover broadband to give their perspective on the news of 2021. This includes weathering the never-ending pandemic, the beginning of the administration of President Joe Biden, and the passage and signing of the largest infrastructure funding bill in a generation, with $65 billion in funding for broadband. Tune in as we discuss what went right for broadband in 2021, what could have gone better, and what’s likely to happen in 2022.
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Sean Buckley, Editor in Chief, Broadband Communities
- Sarah Lai Stirland, Deputy Editor, Broadband Breakfast and Broadband.Money
- Phil Harvey, Editor in Chief, Light Reading
- Bernie Arnason, Editor in Chief, Telecompetitor
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Sean Buckley is the Editor in Chief of Broadband Communities. Buckley comes to the magazine publishing and conference company after serving nine years as Senior Editor at FierceTelecom, a daily online newsletter. He also oversaw FierceInstaller, a weekly publication chronicling trends in network installation. Prior to coming to FierceTelecom, Sean spent eight years at Horizon House publications, serving as senior editor and later as Editor in Chief of Telecommunications Magazine and Telecom Engine.
Deputy Editor Sarah Lai Stirland leads Broadband Breakfast’s work with Broadband.Money. She recently rejoined Broadband Breakfast after a several-year hiatus, and has covered business, finance, telecommunications and tech policy from New York, Washington and San Francisco for Wired, Red Herring, National Journal’s Technology Daily and Portfolio.com. She’s a native of London and Hong Kong, and is currently based in the Bay Area.
Phil Harvey has been an editor at Light Reading for a combined 16 years. He (barely) manages editorial operations and news coverage for the Light Reading network’s digital properties, including Light Reading and Broadband World News.
Bernie Arnason brings more than 25 years of telecom industry experience to Telecompetitor and Pivot Group. Bernie follows the broadband industry closely and conducts industry research and analysis, provides strategic consulting for clients, and is the Editor in Chief of Telecompetitor, a leading online broadband industry publication.
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition to Meet in Washington This Week
WASHINGTON, May 6, 2014 – Efforts to construct Gigabit Networks will be featured prominently at the Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition meeting this week in Washington, the fourth annual event for this community of broadband users. The even will run from Wednesday, May 7 through Friday, May 9.
Registration and the agenda for the event demonstrate a strong interest in the federal eRate fund to connect schools and libraries to high-speed broadband, the Federal Communications Commission’s Health Care Connect fund created in 2012, and ConnectED, the ultra-high speed initiative unveiled by the White House in June 2013.
John Windhausen, executive director of the SHLB Coalition, said that this year’s conference will demonstrate how community broadband groups are going “beyond BTOP,” the acronym from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Broadband Technology Opportunities Program, and which concluded last year. BTOP was funded under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, passed just as President Obama was beginning his first term in office.
Among the more than 260 people registered to attend include officials from the California Telehealth Network, Connect Arkansas, C Spire, the Fiber Utilities Group, Gigabit Libraries Network, Google, ICF International, Internet2, the Kansas Fiber Network, Mobile Pulse, MOREnet, Time Warner Cable Business Class, and the Zayo Group.
The scheduled program is displayed below:
|SHLB Coalition 2014 Annual Conference“The Premier Conference on Anchor Institution Broadband Policy.”May 7-9, 2014
Agenda
Click on the Titles of the Sessions for Descriptions and Bios of the Speakers
Speakers listed below are confirmed (M) = Moderator
|Wed. May 7th
| Workshop #1 FCC’s Healthcare Connect Fund Consortia 2:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Featuring:
Matthew Quinn, FCC
Christi Barnhart, FCC
|Workshop #2Building a Gigabit Nation1:00 – 5:30
Featuring:
Craig Settles
|Workshop #3Regulatory ComplianceNoon – 2 p.m.
Featuring:
Jim Baller, Baller Herbst Law Firm
NTIA: Sustainability of PCC/SBA projects
2:30 – 6 p.m.
Featuring:
Gwenn Weaver, NTIA
|6:00-7:30 p.m.
|Opening Night ReceptionMarriott Marquis Hotel Mezzanine Foyer
|Thurs. May 8th
|8:30-8:45 a.m.
|Plenary #1:Opening CommentsJohn Windhausen, SHLB Executive Director
Don Means, SHLB Chairman
|8:45-9:30 a.m.
|Plenary #2:Louis Fox, CEO of CENIC
|9:30-10:00 a.m.
|BREAK
| 10:00-11:00 a.m.
|E-Rate #1:The $2 Billion Question: Funding for E-rateJon Bernstein, Bernstein Strategy Group (M)Jon Wilkins,FCC
Bob Bocher, ALA
Jeff Campbell, Cisco
|Wireless Broadband #1:White Spaces and CAIsMichael Calabrese, New America Foundation (M)
Michael Daum, MicrosoftDon Means, Gigabit Libraries NetworkToby Bradley, Pascagoula MS School District
|Health/E-rate: Building a Broadband Network (Part 1)Denise Atkinson-Shorey, e-Luminosity (M)
Duke Horan, Henkels & McCoy
Randy Lowe, Davis Wright Tremaine, LLP
John Honker, Magellan Advisors
Scot Eberle, Fiber Utilities Group
| 11:00-11:15 a.m.
|BREAK
| 11:15-12:15 p.m.
| E-Rate #2:E-rate Capital InvestmentJen Leasure, The Quilt (M)
Emily Almond, Georgia Public Library ServiceAlan Katz, SunesysJamie Huber, COPESD
|Rural Broadband #1:Sustainable LocalismSean McLaughlin, Access Humboldt (M)
Frank Odasz, Lone Eagle Consulting
Pam Lloyd, GCI
Edyael Casaperalta, Rural Broadband Policy Group
|Health/E-rate:Building a Broadband Network (Part 2)Denise Atkinson-Shorey, e-Luminosity (M)
Duke Horan, Henkels & McCoy (M)
Randy Lowe, Davis Wright Tremaine, LLP
John Honker, Magellan Advisors
Scot Eberle, Fiber Utilities Group
| 12:30-1:00 p.m. 1:00-2:00 p.m.
|LunchPlenary #3: ConnectED
Tom Power, White House Office of Science & Technology Policy
Richard Culatta, U.S. Dept. of Education
| 2:15-3:15 p.m.
|Broadband Planning #1:Wireless Broadband Innovators: Anchors & Home
Bob Collie, ENA (M)James Ratleff, Applied Research Designs
Dr. Rouzbeh Yassini, UNH Broadband Center for Excellence
|ConnectED #1Private Sector Commitments to ConnectED Karen Perry, Clarion Collaborative (M)
Charles McKee, Sprint
Andrew Ko, Microsoft
Reg Leichty, Counsel to CoSN
|Digital Inclusion #1:CAIs and the Digital Divide (Part 1) Laura Breeden, NTIA (M)
Jon Gant, Center for Digital Inclusion
Karen Mossberger, Arizona State University
Helen Milner, Tinder Foundation
| 3:15-3:30 p.m.
|BREAK
|3:30-4:30 p.m.
|Broadband Planning #2:Community Broadband Planning
Phil Lindley, ConnectME Authority (M)
Joshua Broder, Tilson Chris Tamarin, Oregon BB Outreach
Tim Scott, Axia
|Broadband Mapping: The Key to New Knowledge Creation for CAIs
Marijke Visser, ALA (M)Ken Wall, Geodata Services
Stacey Aldrich, PA State Library
Jarrid Keller, CA State Library
|Digital Inclusion #2:CAIs and the Digital Divide (Part 2) Francine Alkisswani, NTIA (M)
Samantha Becker, U. of Washington
Rodney Hopson, George Mason University
| 5:00-5:30 p.m.
5:30-5:45 p.m.
|Plenary #4Network Nebraska- Education; Success through Collaboration
Tom Rolfes, Education I.T. Manager, State of NebraskaZach Leverenz, CEO, EveryoneOn
|6:00-7:30 p.m.
|Reception
|Friday. May 9th
|8:30-9:30 a.m.
|Plenary #5Dr. Dallas Dance, Superintendent of Schools, Baltimore County Public Schools
| 9:45-10:45 a.m.
| E-Rate #3:E-rate Benchmarks and Data
Larra Clark, ALA (M)
Mark Walker, FCC
John Harrington, Funds for Learning
Jake Cowan, ULC
|Wireless Broadband #2:It Takes a Mobile Village to raise a Mobile Child:Developing Mobile Learning across the Community
Sarah Morris, New America Foundation (M)
Kevin Capp, Mobile Pulse
Sheryl Abshire, Calcasieu Parish Schools
Lindsey Harmon, Connect Nevada
| Digital Inclusion #3:Kansas City, Google, Digital DivideAngela Siefer, Center for Digital Inclusion (M)
Erica Swanson, Google Fiber
Cheptoo Kositany-Buckner, KC Public Library
Crosby Kemper, KC Public Library
Michael Liimatta, Connecting for Good
|10:45-11:15 a.m.
|BREAK
| 11:15-12:15 p.m.
|Gigabit Cities #1:Beyond BTOP: Partnerships for Gigabit Brian Proffit, Zayo Bandwidth (M)
Jim Stewart, Utah Education Network
Laura Spining Dodson,NTIA
Mark Johnson, MCNC
|Rural Broadband #2:Rural Broadband Experiments and the CAF Heather Gold, Fiber to the Home Council (M)
Jonathan Chambers, FCC
John Gillispie, MOREnet
Alyssa Clemsen, Utilities Telecommunications Council
|Digital Inclusion #4: Sustaining Digital Inclusion
Kami Griffiths, CTN (M)
Allison Walsh, Broadband Rhode Island
Dionne Baux, Smart Communities Chicago
Stu Johnson, ConnectOhio
| 12:30-1:00 p.m. 1:00-2:00 p.m.
|LunchPlenary #6
Tony Wilhelm, Chief of Staff, NTIA
Blair Levin, Executive Director, Gig.U
An Array on Broadband-Related Events in December
December 11, 2013 – The next week includes a variety of broadband-related events, both in Washington and elsewhere in the country.
On Wednesday, December 12, at 2 p.m. ET, Public Knowledge and the Center for Media Justice host an event on “What’s the Hang Up: A Webinar to Understand the Phone Network Transition and Defend Your Communication Rights.” Register at https://cc.readytalk.com/cc/s/registrations/new?cid=s2k99xroc380
Also on Wednesday, December 12, at 12:15 p.m. ET, the New America Foundation highlights “In Poverty, Under Surveillance.” Register at http://www.newamerica.net/events/2013/in_poverty_under_surveillance
Also on Wednesday, December 12, in Cumming, Georgia, in the northern part of the state, Digital Georgia hosts a day-long broadband summit. Information about the event is available at http://www.cviog.uga.edu/gta.
Also on Wednesday, December 12, the Federal Communications Commission will host its December open meeting.
On Monday, December 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., TechFreedom hosts an event on “FTC: Technology & Reform Project Launches.” Register at http://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-ftc-technology-reform-conference-tickets-9656000357.
Also on Monday, December 16, the New America Foundation’s Techno-Activism Third Monday event is on “The Role of Circumvention Tools in Internet Filtering Countries.” Register at http://www.newamerica.net/events/2013/techno_activism_third_mondays_2
On Tuesday, December 17, at 11 a.m. ET, The Broadband Breakfast Club hosts a free webinar on “Evaluating the Broadband Stimulus Program: Were Broadband Technology Opportunities Program Funds Well-Spent?” Register at http://gowoa.me/i/cFp
On Thursday, December 19, at Noon ET, Tech Freedom hosts another event on “A New Kingsbury Commitment: Universal Service through Competition?” with FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai.
http://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-new-kingsbury-commitment-universal-service-through-competition-tickets-9729123069
Broadband Breakfast Club Webinar on Tuesday, December 17, at 11 a.m. ET: ‘Evaluating the Broadband Stimulus Program: Were Funds Well Spent?’
Authors Gregory Rosston and Scott Wallsten, in a publication for the Technology Policy Institute, have called the broadband stimulus program “A Rural Boondoggle and Missed Opportunity.”
In the paper, the authors conclude that the “NTIA adopted a system that led to awards differing by more than a factor of 100 in terms of expected cost-effectiveness. Had it adopted a more reasonable framework, many more households could have been connected for the same money, or the same number of connections could have been realized for a fraction of the cost.”
In a critique of the study by the Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition, Executive Director John Windhausen characterized the report as a misunderstanding of BTOP’s purposes. “The program also provided valuable support for public computer centers and promoted broadband adoption in urban, suburban and rural areas. Unlike an ongoing subsidy, BTOP provided a one-time investment in long-lasting broadband infrastructure that previously suffered from an inadequate level of broadband capacity.”
In a session moderated by Drew Clark, Chairman and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com, Rosston, Wallsten and Windhausen will debate the Technology Policy Study in the webinar on December 17. Register today!
