Leading Telecom Media Heads Expect More Fiber and Public-Private Partnerships in 2022

WASHINGTON, December 29, 2021 — Telecom experts expect 2022 to be a year of transition, as companies increasingly move toward fiber and public-private relationships and away from Huawei.

During Wednesday’s Broadband Breakfast “New Years’ Eve Party” event, editor in chief of Broadband Communities Sean Buckley said he expects 2022 to be a “time of transition,” referencing renewed talks about net neutrality and a greater emphasis on fiber over fixed wireless technology.

His statements were echoed by Light Reading editor in chief Phil Harvey. He added that the sector is not just shifting toward specific technologies, he said it is also shifting away from certain hardware providers due to the trade war with China.

“In general, you’re finding that Huawei is a lot less influential as a dominant player.”

Harvey said that while consumers should still expect Huawei to remain a global force in 5G fiber-to-the-home gear in Africa and China – at least in part attributable to its relatively low price – its presence on the “entity list” has made it a less popular choice for Western markets. The Federal Communications Commission has moved to block approvals of Chinese-based companies as part of the Secure Networks Act, while the White House has aggressively pushed an agenda that prohibits investments in those kinds of companies.

Harvey also explained that this has forced Huawei to develop its own chipset and explore other areas of expansion, such as smart vehicles. Despite Huawei’s diminished presence in the West, Harvey described the company as “very smart, very aggressive, and very well-funded,” adding, “they are going to change a little bit, but they are not going away.”

In fact, John Suffolk, Huawei’s global head of cybersecurity and privacy officer, told Broadband Breakfast earlier this year that the clamp down on the company will only make it more resilient and self-sufficient.

Harvey also said he expects public-private and municipal government efforts to become more popular in 2022, but that municipal efforts should expect to face significant backlash from incumbent providers.

“No one will get in the way of broadband more than incumbents,” he said. “They are pretty awful people,” he joked. He said that lobbyists representing incumbent providers would likely step-up their efforts to make municipal buildouts more difficult if not impossible to establish.

Vermont, for example, is actively engaged in public-private partnerships on its way to broadband buildouts. Such parties in the state recently came together to buy thousands of miles of fiber for a large build.

Telecompetitor’s editor in chief Bernie Arnson said that while he agrees that there will likely be a shift toward partnerships between municipalities and private entities, the model will not be a “silver bullet solution everywhere,” and that every community will need to assess its own demands and capabilities to determine which model will be best for them.

When asked about consumer preferences regarding models and technology, Broadband.Money Deputy Editor Sarah Lai Stirland said that she doubts consumers really care about how they get their broadband, so long as they actually get it.

“At the end of the day, people are desperate to get online,” she said. “The end consumer does not really care.

“I think it just matters to people in D.C. and telecom lobbyists,” she said.

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.



Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 12 Noon ET — New Years' Party

Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:

Sean Buckley , Editor in Chief, Broadband Communities

, Editor in Chief, Broadband Communities Sarah Lai Stirland , Deputy Editor, Broadband Breakfast and Broadband.Money

, Deputy Editor, Broadband Breakfast and Broadband.Money Phil Harvey , Editor in Chief, Light Reading

, Editor in Chief, Light Reading Bernie Arnason , Editor in Chief, Telecompetitor

, Editor in Chief, Telecompetitor Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

