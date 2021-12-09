Broadband Roundup
Ocean Shipping Reform Act, New Mexico Seeks Fiber Alternatives, Kentucky Broadband Subsidy Uptake
Congress “took a big step” toward improving supply chain and “addressing serious cost increases.”
December 9, 2021 — The Consumer Technology Association applauded the U.S. House of Representatives’ passage Wednesday of the Ocean Shopping Reform Act of 2021 (OSRA).
Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of CTA, said on Wednesday that Congress “took a big step” toward improving our supply chain and “addressing serious cost increases” for consumers.
“The ten largest shipping companies in the world—none of them American—control 80% of the shipping market. As American businesses struggle to ensure the availability of goods on shelves, ocean shippers have been exploiting supply chain challenges for an exorbitant profit. They are leveraging port delays to impose exorbitant fees for time that containers spend waiting to be unloaded, even when those containers cannot yet access the port. These penalties drive inflation and harm U.S. businesses, workers and consumers. More, ocean shippers are refusing to load and carry U.S. exports, preferring to quickly return containers across the ocean for the more lucrative Asia – U.S. route.”
CTA believes passing OSRA will “put an end to ocean shipper abuses and misbehavior” by allowing manufacturers to export at lower costs and Americans to buy the tech products they love and rely on at reasonable prices.”
New Mexico lawmakers want alternative broadband
New Mexico lawmakers want $100 million for methods other than fiber to help connect the state.
On Wednesday, the state legislature debated the allocation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that would allocate $1 billion in federal aid to the state. The state already allocated $650 million to replenish the state’s unemployment fund.
As an alternative to fiber cables, alternative broadband refers to internet delivery systems using an array of technologies such as wireless, television broadcasts, and satellites.
The remaining funds would allocate $150 million for expanding internet infrastructure, including the $100 million for alternative broadband.
Kentucky leads in broadband subsidy adoption
Kentucky leads the nation in households using subsidies for internet service, the Lexington Herald Leader reported Wednesday.
BroadbandNow, which researches broadband prices and availability in the U.S., said in a November report that 172,243 of the estimated 508,260 households eligible for the Emergency Broadband Benefit program. Administered by the Federal Communications Commission, the program provides support for broadband services and certain devices to help low-income households stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The FCC launched the EBB in May, allowing consumers to apply and get connected with a service provider. Households qualify for the program if their income is at or below the federal poverty guidelines, or if they qualify for other FCC benefits such as the Lifeline subsidy. Additional ways households can qualify are through SNAP, Medicaid, and other programs offering pension and housing benefits.
Kentucky is working to get the state connected in other ways. The state’s broadband initiative is a network of public and private partners working to expand internet access across the state.
“We are committed to the betterment of Kentucky’s workforce and public education system by way of locally-sourced data and cooperative decision-making. We believe that every home and business in Kentucky should have access to affordable, adequate, and reliable internet access in order to fully participate in a digital economy and society,” the initiative says.
Broadband Roundup
No Cyber Reporting in Defense Bill, Newspapers Sue Social Platforms, 6 GHz Use
Republican interests in the Senate squashed cyber reporting requirements in a bipartisan draft of the bill.
December 8, 2021 – Requirements for certain organizations to report cyber incidents was left out of the Senate’s bipartisan version of the National Defense Authorization Act.
Such requirements were included in the House’s initial version of the bill but following changes in the Senate, the House approved the final bipartisan version of the bill Tuesday.
The reporting requirements also would have established a new Cyber Incident Review Office at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
Department of Justice officials have expressed support for requiring companies to report cybersecurity breaches, and the Transportation Security Agency has implemented requirements for reporting in the transportation sector that have faced much pushback from industry power players.
According to The Hill, a Senate aide said Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, was responsible for blocking the cybersecurity provision during bill negotiations.
CyberScoop reported that Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, had asked McConnell to oppose the provision, believing that very few agencies should be subject to reporting requirements.
Newspapers file antitrust suits against Facebook, Google
Over the past year, more than 150 newspapers across 17 newspaper groups have filed advertising antitrust lawsuits against Facebook and Google stating that the tech giants have engaged in illegal competition with local media by monopolizing online advertising.
The lawsuits seek to recover past damages and create a new system that would allow newspapers to compete with the large social media platforms going forward, per Axios.
Similar legal regulations exist in Australia, where online platforms are required to pay publishers when their content is posted on a site.
This legal action comes at a time when Facebook and Google are facing unprecedented legal challenges from both U.S. and international regulators.
Even more newspapers are planning to potentially launch suits against the companies – more than 30 newspaper groups owning more than 200 news outlets have retained the same group of antitrust specialist attorneys.
UTC urges FCC action on 6 GHz
The Utilities Technology Council announced in a press release Wednesday that it had filed a petition with the Federal Communications Commission urging rulemaking and a stay to prevent radiofrequency interference from unlicensed operations in the 6 GHz band.
UTC says that real-world testing has proved that 6 GHz low-power indoor devices cause interference to licensed microwave systems.
They suggest that the FCC stop certifying 6 GHz LPI devices and revoke the certification of those devices it has already approved.
Additionally, they recommend that the agency conduct independent tests to determine if it is necessary to develop new rules for unlicensed standard power access devices, and that a cost recovery mechanism be implemented for incumbent licensees who incurred costs in managing interference from unlicensed 6 GHz operators.
As a global trade association, UTC promotes advocacy, education and collaboration for its members in the technology sector.
Broadband Roundup
Rosenworcel Confirmed, Rohingya Meta Class Action, FTTH Builds Increase, WOW! Offers 1 Gig
FCC chairwoman cleared, refocusing attention on party tie-breaking nominee Gigi Sohn.
WASHINGTON, December 7, 2021 – The Senate on Tuesday voted to confirm Jessica Rosenworcel as commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission.
The chairwoman of the FCC had 68 votes in favor and 31 against and will serve another five-year term on the agency. She was pushed ahead by the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation committee on Wednesday after being questioned by the committee last month.
“Chairwoman Rosenworcel has served as a tireless advocate for consumer protection in today’s digital landscape,” said Senator Edward Markey, D-Massachusetts, in a press release. “Now more than ever, the FCC needs a chair who understands the importance of net neutrality and critical protections for broadband users, and I know Chairwoman Rosenworcel is up for the task.” Markey added that Rosenworcel is the “best person to lead” the administration of programs, including the Emergency Connectivity Fund and the E-Rate subsidy.
Other statements of support poured in on Tuesday following the approval.
Gigi Sohn, another President Joe Biden nominee for FCC commissioner, has yet to be confirmed. If so, the Democrat will be the fifth and tie-breaking commissioner on a commission that has been divided along party lines.
Meta facing class action from Rohingya
Meta, formerly Facebook, has been sued Monday by Rohingya refugees for $150 million for allegedly allowing anti-Rohingya hate speech that preceded mass killings.
The case has been brought as a class action in California court.
The Rohingya genocide has been ongoing in Myanmar since 2016. More than 700,000 Rohingya have fled the country, and more than 25,000 have been killed. Marzuki Darusman served as the chairman of the U.N. Independent International Fact-Finding Mission in Myanmar and stated that Facebook played a “determining role” in the genocide.
“[Facebook] was used to convey public messages but we know that the ultra-nationalist Buddhists have their own [Facebook pages] and are really inciting a lot of violence and a lot of hatred against the Rohingya or other ethnic minorities,” said U.N. Myanmar investigator Yanghee Lee, according to Reuters.
Telcos turn up heat with increased FTTH builds, Broadband Communities
According to data assembled by Broadband Communities on Monday, AT&T, Verizon, and other large telcos are continuing to grow their base of fiber users, with AT&T and Verizon gaining 289,000 and 98,000 fiber broadband subscriptions, respectively.
Broadband Communities Associate Editor Sean Buckley notes that even though more Americans rely on older coax cable for internet rather than fiber-to-the-home services, that difference is shrinking. Both Tier-1 and Tier-2 telcos are increasing their penetration across the country, with Frontier CEO Nick Jeffery stating that Frontier’s FTTH subscription number were up by a factor of five within the last year, as reported by Buckley.
“Fiber assets are likely to escalate, and that’s going to be a growing source of pressure for cable operators,” said Managing Partner of New Street Research Jonathan Chaplin, according to Buckley.
WOW! offers 1 Gbps download speeds to Michigan
WOW!’s fiber-to-the-neighborhood in mid-Michigan will provide gigabit download speeds for residential and business properties.
“We are thrilled to be able to bring our fastest internet speeds to our mid-Michigan service area and give our customers even more choices for how they connect to what matters to them most,” said WOW! CEO Teresa Elder in a statement. “For most people across the country, having access to a fast and reliable internet connection is essential to their everyday life, especially these days.”
Broadband Roundup
CaptionCall $40 Million Settlement, World Bank Broadband in Rwanda, Tribal Broadband Money Not Enough
CaptionCall agreed to pay over $40 million over misuse of the free service for individuals with hearing disabilities.
December 6, 2021 – The Federal Communications Commission said Friday it reached a $40 million settlement with telecommunications relay service provider CaptionCall for its business dealings with health professionals.
Telecommunications Relay Service, or TRS, provides persons who are deaf, hard of hearing, deafblind, or have speech disabilities access to the telephone system at no cost, enabling communications with telephone users in a manner similar to other telephone users. Internet Protocol Captioned Telephone Service (IP CTS) allows users to read the other party’s words in real time with an internet-enabled device.
TRS is funded by mandatory contributions to the TRS Fund by telecommunications providers, who typically pass the costs to customers.
The FCC’s investigation revealed that Sorenson Communications’ subsidy CaptionCall “offered and provided incentives, including monetary contest awards and free meals” to Hearing Health Professionals, a clinic providing services to individuals that are deaf or hard of hearing. In return, Hearing Health Professionals referred users to CaptionCall IP CTS. CaptionCall at times gave Hearing Health Professionals gift cards and gift baskets to encourage future referral and “improperly reported costs associated with these wasteful practices” to the TRS Fund, the FCC wrote in its consent decree.
To settle these allegations, CaptionCall agreed to pay $28 million to the TRS Fund in addition to a $12,500,000 penalty. CaptionCall also agreed to a compliance plan in which the company’s staff must follow the TRS Fund rules.
World Bank funds broadband in Rwanda
Rwanda is set to receive $100 million from the World Bank to fund broadband, the bank said Friday.
The World Bank Group, the largest development bank in the world, provides loans to “developing” and transitioning countries.
“For Rwanda to leverage digital transformation as a driver of growth, job creation and greater service delivery, digital adoption needs to markedly improve,” said Isabella Hayward, team leader on the World Bank project.
The bank approved Friday to assist the Government of Rwanda advance broadband adoption across the country. The Digital Acceleration Project will expand digital access and inclusion initiatives, such as providing 250,000 households with financing to purchase smart devices. The project will also train three million people in digital literacy.
“Expanding digital access and adoption, enhancing digital public service delivery and promoting digitally enabled innovation are essential for Rwanda’s digital transformation which can in turn help drive a robust post-COVID-19 recovery,” said Rolande Pryce, World Bank Country Manager for Rwanda. “The Rwanda Digital Acceleration Project encompasses all these elements and will contribute to Rwanda’s vision to become a knowledge-based economy and upper middle-income country by 2035, by leveraging digital technologies to accelerate growth and poverty reduction.”
In the 2021 fiscal year, the bank provided nearly $100 billion in loans to developing countries.
Tribal broadband money in infrastructure bill isn’t enough, some say
The funds approved by the recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is not enough for tribal lands, according to a Monday report in Wired.
About $2 million was approved to expand broadband access to tribal lands and reservations as part of the $1.3 trillion infrastructure bill, signed into law last month. However, 280 tribes have submitted requests totaling $5 billion for broadband finds, Wired reported Monday.
Matthew Rantanen, director of technology for the Southern California Tribal Chairman’s Association, estimates that closing the digital divide for Native peoples will cost around $8 billion.
“If you look at the fiber grid in the United States, there are some large communication deserts, and it just so happens that most of the tribes are in those spaces,” says Rantanen.
The problem is acutely felt in schools on tribal lands. At a school on the Duck Valley Indian Reservations, 300 students in the Shoshone-Paiute tribes struggle to stay connected for the sake of their learning. Most of the reservation covering 450-square-miles doesn’t have cell service: dial-up is still the only way for many residents to access the internet, the story said.
Rantanen says the $8 billion cost will rise once demand lowers the availability of fiber-optic cables. “What we’re looking to do is build robust networks,” he says. “We’re not trying to build with Band-Aids.”
Recent
- FCC Commissioner Carr Details Steps Needed for 5G, Says Talk of 6G ‘Almost Too Early’
- ‘The Time for Self-Regulation is Over’: House Committee Member Wants Action on Big Tech
- Ocean Shipping Reform Act, New Mexico Seeks Fiber Alternatives, Kentucky Broadband Subsidy Uptake
- Industry Participants Discuss Security, Benefits of Internet-Connected Devices
- Free Speech Advocates Contemplate International Human Rights Obligations on Big Tech
- No Cyber Reporting in Defense Bill, Newspapers Sue Social Platforms, 6 GHz Use
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
Senators Intro App Bill, Groups Drop TracFone Buy Complaint, States Want Shorter Robocall Deadline
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
Mapping Comment Deadline Extended, AT&T Gets Federal Contract, 5G and LTE Drive Microwave Demand
-
#broadbandlive3 months ago
Broadband Breakfast on September 1, 2021 — What’s Next for Broadband Infrastructure Legislation?
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
Cox’s Wireless Deal with Verizon Dies, Apple Appeals Epic Games Case, AT&T’s Fiber Investment
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
FCC and FTC Announce Open Meeting Agendas and AT&T Signs Deal with OneWeb
-
Antitrust4 months ago
Antitrust Experts Zero In on Big Tech and Consumer Welfare Standard at Aspen Forum
-
Expert Opinion3 months ago
Shrihari Pandit: States Can Enable Broadband Infrastructure Through Open Access Conduits
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
AT&T Hurricane Survey, FCC Announces $1.1B from Emergency Connectivity Fund, Comcast’s Utah Plans