Innovation
Open RAN Technology Could Play Key Role in Narrowing Digital Divide
Generic radio components could provide the flexibility and versatility needed to bring broadband access to those in need.
WASHINGTON, December 20, 2021 – Some experts believe that open radio access network efforts will play a critical role in ensuring the bridging of the digital divide.
Open radio access network, or open RAN, is an ongoing effort to make generic the various proprietary components involved in the production of radio systems.
Proponents of the open RAN movement argue that the propriety nature of these vital components bottlenecks their production, contributing to supply chain issues, and stunting competition in the industry.
On Wednesday, Managing Director and Chief Architect for BT Global Service Neil McRae sat down for a virtual fireside chat as part of Fierce Telecom’s Digital Divide Summit. “We look at filling the digital divide with literally any technology or any tool that allows us to connect people,” McRae said. “That can be fiber, that can be Wi-Fi, it can be open RAN – it can be whatever we feel is the right solution.”
But McRae said he does not think efforts to bridge the digital divide should also pigeonhole providers into only using generic technologies. “I’m a realist: if I’ve got something that is proprietary, but it gives me an edge, why wouldn’t I use it?” he said.
“[However, I definitely think] that we can gain a competitive advantage – we strongly believe at BT that open RAN will give us a competitive advantage in a world where customers are demanding more and more, particularly on the service quality,” he said.
“We are very much looking at open RAN as another tool in that Swiss army knife of connectivity solutions.”
The utility of open RAN is significant, McRae said, in both low-density and urban regions alike. “We are looking at things like neutral hubs, where can we build a solution that allows multiple operators to connect in rural locations,” he said.
“We are also looking at it in some dense urban locations,” he said. “These are these tend to be kind of high-rise tower blocks where the normal connectivity for fiber is difficult to penetrate the building or build in a tall building.
“Sometimes a radio solution can be the right solution.”
McRae said that these techniques could be employed to enable more efficient precision agriculture techniques and other profitable sectors of the economy, providing operators with a sufficient return on their investments, and allowing this technology to fund itself in the pursuit of bridging the digital divide.
Artificial Intelligence
Vaccine Makers Promote Use of Artificial Intelligence for Development
Artificial Intelligence assists in the development of vaccine research and trial testing, makers say.
WASHINGTON, December 15, 2021 – Artificial intelligence is helping accelerate the development of COVID-19 vaccines.
Leaders in Janssen’s and Moderna’s research and development groups said Tuesday that AI will help drug makers create better, more effective vaccines for patients.
Speaking at Bloomberg’s Technology Summit on Tuesday, Najat Khan, Janssen’s research and development global head of strategy, said AI is speeding up the delivery of new vaccines for populations in need. (Janssen is a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.)
“We use AI and machine learning to predict performance of clinical sites for potential [vaccine] trial sites,” Khan said. AI can help researchers target patients for trials to obtain more comprehensive data sets. Vaccine developers spend time, money, and resources finding patients to participate in clinical trials.
Khan said “only four percent” of eligible patients join a clinical trial. AI can help researchers focus their efforts to identify patients to participate, she said.
Outstanding concerns with AI
Despite AI’s usefulness in vaccine development, Khan said there is still a gap that exists between the information available in healthcare and what’s useful for AI. “There’s lots of data generated in health care, but it’s not connected,” Khan stated. “If it’s not connected, it’s fragmented.”
The problem, Khan said, is the varying systems health clinics use to input and store patients’ information. “Different systems across different clinics needs the same data,” Khan added. “I can go to two different clinics, each one year apart, and my data would be separate.”
On a large scale, mismatched datasets lead to “an over-index of patient information in some areas and an under-index in others,” she said.
For better innovation in treating and curing diseases, health providers need better ways to gather share data while complying with patient privacy concerns, Khan added.
One of health care providers’ challenges is effective data minimization and ensuring that health entities only use patient data according to the patient’s consent over the use of their data. The industry is starting to see progress with tokenization, Khan said, which anonymizes data and links with other data sources for a specific patient-focused purpose.
“This allows us to do even more with AI,” Khan said.
Blockchain
Government Needs to Enact Cryptocurrency Policy to Get Ahead on Global Competition, Experts Say
China is believed to be creating a central digital currency soon, as the U.S. lacks policy governing cryptocurrency.
WASHINGTON, December 1, 2021 – Cryptocurrency experts say the federal government needs to implement more policy governing cryptocurrency to get in front of international competition in the space, as ransomware threats in the country continue to rise.
Patrick McCarty, professor at Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law, said at an event at the American University School of Law on November 23 that China’s central bank may create a central digital currency in the near future, and other nations’ central banks are likely to create their own digital currencies in response.
If the U.S. is to remain competitive on the international cryptocurrency scene, they say, the government must take key steps to solidify its digital currency systems.
Meanwhile, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law last month, establishes tax reporting requirements for cryptocurrencies.
McCarty said it is unclear whether Congress will take such steps, including clarifying whether cryptocurrencies are securities or commodities, and the Securities and Exchange Commission identifying which assets are considered securities to help with building digital currency systems in the U.S.
Melanie Teplinsky, professor at American University Washington College of Law, pointed out that even the major cryptocurrency players are asking for government regulations to be imposed on the industry.
Need better ransomware security
Teplinsky also said the U.S. must work to improve cybersecurity for cryptocurrency exchange.
With a four-times increase in the ransom that ransomware hackers received last year compared to 2019, she said shortages of available cybersecurity workers pose a very large problem.
She predicted there will be efforts to strengthen cybersecurity as the private sector seeks to work more collaboratively with government, and that active cyber defense through threat hunting will become more prevalent.
Teplinsky also stated that coordinated domestic and international policy responses to ransomware threats are specifically necessary, such as through diplomatic efforts to shut down foreign safe havens for hackers and common exchange regulations to ensure adherence to anti-money laundering rules.
FCC
FCC Requires Telecom Companies to Let Subscribers Text to Suicide Prevention Hotline
The measure would increase access for those seeking emergency mental health assistance.
WASHINGTON, November 18, 2021 – The Federal Communications Commission voted Thursday to require providers of telecommunications to permit individuals to text directly to a three digit number, 988, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
The suicide prevention lifeline is a national network that offers free and confidential support in Americans in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. The move increases access for individuals in crisis by routing text messages sent to 988 to the group’s 10-digit number, 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).
The vote to establish text-to-988 comes after Americans spent months isolated under stay-at-home orders in 2020. The CDC reported that last year, 44,834 individuals died by suicide in the United States. Experts have suggested that the pandemic has increased mental health struggles for Americans. The FCC has repeatedly recognized suicide’s impact on at-risk communities, including youth, the Black community, the LGBT community, Veterans, and the deaf, hard of hearing, deaf-blind, and people who have speech disabilities that affect communication.
The FCC required text providers to support three digit dialing and text messages to 988 by July 16, 2022. “This uniform deadline will help to prevent confusion and facilitate unified outreach campaigns,” said Commissioner Geoffrey Starks, who described 988 as “life-saving work.” “I am pleased to approve today’s decision because Text-to-988 will save lives in vulnerable and underserved communities by taking advantage of this vital communications channel,” he said.
Commenting on her vote to approve the measure, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel noted that LGBT youth are almost five times as likely to attempt suicide than their heterosexual peers. “These young people deserve a future,” she said. “They deserve support. And that support should be simple to access. Today we help make that possible.”
Americans sent an estimated 2.2 trillion text messages in 2020. Texting to 988 may be an especially important option for young people, who may prefer the anonymity and convenience of texting a crisis counselor instead of engaging in a phone conversation, said the FCC.
The agency urged Americans who need help during the transition to 988 should contact the Lifeline by calling 1-800-273-8255 (1-800-273-TALK) and through online chats.
