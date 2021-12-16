Broadband's Impact
Public-Private Partnerships Will Help Bridge Digital Divide, Industry Leaders Say
The Panasonic Foundation said Investing in public-private partnerships will create better outcomes for communities.
WASHINGTON, December 16, 2021 – Technology industry leaders espoused Wednesday the virtues of public-private relationships, using examples of how those bonds created opportunities for connectivity across the nation.
Speaking at Bloomberg’s Technology Summit on Wednesday, Alejandra Ceja, executive director of the Panasonic Foundation — a non-profit foundation dedicated to equitable social and educational outcomes – said public-private partnerships have been a strong way to make long-lasting relationships in the communities they serve.
“Working with the non-profit community, the after-school community, school districts, Title I schools…Panasonic is looking for partners to help us figure out how we can make sure out investments are meaningful.”
For the Panasonic Foundation, Ceja said, partnerships are not just “a nice grant or a nice photo-op donation with our computers,” but rather “building meaningful relationships in our communities and ensuring we have strong thought leaders involved” to begin seeing real action in communities with urgent need.
Verizon’s chief revenue officer Sampath Sowmyanarayan said the company partnered with Georgia, Massachusetts, and the Los Angeles unified school district at the height of the pandemic to connect students struggling to connect to the internet.
Sowmyanarayan said he believes “our society has more work to do” in connecting low-income communities. “We have programs in place, mostly led by the school districts” and the recent stimulus funding. “I would really like to see more work on affordability,” he said. “If they have access but they can’t afford it, it’s not worth much,” Sowmyanarayan added.
“Literally within weeks, sometimes days, we put together these very low-cost plans so that kids could do their homework and connect with education.” The program, Sowmyanarayan said, provided over 30 million students with access to the internet.
Ceja said the Panasonic Foundation’s focus is finding next steps to reach communities with the most urgent need for access. The Foundation’s goal is to leverage strategic partnerships to ensure that the foundation makes meaningful progress for students and communities of color.
Digital Inclusion
Infrastructure Bill Supports Digital Inclusion, Says Advocacy Group
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes billions for states to expand digital inclusion efforts.
WASHINGTON, December 10, 2021 – National Digital Inclusion Association Policy Director Amy Huffman explicated the role of the recent federal infrastructure legislation – and its support for digital inclusion and digital equity – in a Tuesday webinar.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act allocates $42.5 billion in the Broadband Equity and Deployment program. IIJA also allocates $2.75 billion for the Digital Equity Act.
The Digital Equity Act funds are designed to help improve states and local governments’ digital inclusion efforts. The federal government recognizes that states, local governments, and practitioners “who already are embedded in your communities are the trusted resources in your communities that you all are the best ones to do digital inclusion,” Huffman said.
“You’ll see that ethos has made its way throughout all of the both the Digital Equity Act and the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program” of the broader legislation.
The Digital Equity Act codifies the definitions of “digital equity” and “digital inclusion.” Digital equity is our “goal,” said Huffman.
“That’s what we’re trying to achieve, we want to make sure that we live in a nation where everyone, every individual and community has the capacity for full participation in our society, democracy, and economy,” she said. Digital inclusion involves the programs, policies and tools that help the nation achieve a digitally equitable state.
Indeed, the Digital Equity Act contains two programs: the State Digital Equity program and the Competitive Grant program.
The Act also creates three grant funds. Administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration of the Commerce Department, the digital equity competitive grant program will supply money for states to do digital equity work.
The program is split into planning grants and capacity grants: Planning grants help states create digital equity plans, while capacity grants give money to states to implement those plans.
The Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program gives block grants to states for broadband infrastructure deployment and other digital inclusion activities.
Each state will receive at least $100 million, and use an additional formula for determining how much additional funding states receive. Eligible grantees are all U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and U.S. territories. Subgrantees can be cooperatives such as telephone or electric member cooperatives, non-profit organizations, and public-private partnerships.
Each state’s plan funded by these grant programs must create “measurable objectives for documenting and promoting various digital inclusion activities that will advance the covered populations pursuit of digital equity and closing of these barriers,” Huffman said.
“The states are already in charge of so economic development workforce development health outcomes, etc. so they want the state to think holistically, about how they’re doing around digital equity will help them achieve their other goals.”
Health
Ask Me Anything! Friday with Craig Settles, Community Telehealth Pioneer at 2:30 p.m. ET
Visit Broadband.Money to register for the Ask Me Anything! event on Friday, December 3, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Craig’s tireless work has helped transform the last mile of broadband in the U.S., through his influence among national, state, and corporate decision makers, and his on-the-ground work building community broadband coalitions. Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark will interview Craig Settles in this Broadband.Money Ask Me Anything!
Read the Broadband.Money profile of Craig Settles
About Our Distinguished Guest
Saved from a stroke by telehealth, Craig Settles pays it forward by uniting community broadband teams and healthcare stakeholders through telehealth projects that transform healthcare delivery.
A community telehealth champion
Mr. Settles views telehealth as the “Killer App” that can close the digital divide because everyone experiences illness or cares for someone who is ill. Every home that telehealth touches must have good broadband. Telehealth technology and broadband in the home provide avenues for other home-based technology services that can improve quality of life, such as companion distance-learning apps, a home business app, and home entertainment apps.
He authored Fighting the Good Fight for Municipal Wireless in 2005, and since then, Mr. Settles has provided community broadband consulting services. His public-sector client list includes Ottumwa, IA, Riverside, Benicia and Glendale, CA and the State of California. Calix, Ciena and Juniper Networks are among those on his private sector client list. In addition, he has testified for the FCC and on Capital Hill.
Craig around the web
Mr. Settles hosts the radio talk show Gigabit Nation, His in-depth analysis reports are valuable resources for community broadband project teams and stakeholders. Building the Gigabit City, Mr. Settles’ blog, further showcases his expertise in this area.
Follow Mr. Settles on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Mr. Settles is frequently called upon as a municipal broadband expert for journalists at CNN, the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Time Magazine and a host of business, technology and local media outlets. He has spoken at various conferences in the U.S, Europe, South America, Australia and Asia.
About Ask Me Anything! (AMA)
AMA invites broadband industry leaders from all corners to share their knowledge and perspectives with our community.
The format is simple:
- A one hour live webinar with our distinguished guest
- Interactive questions from attendees in the comments below this post
- See a question you also wonder about? “Like” it to upvote it
- Have more questions? Add them as comments to this post.
- Our guest will answer as many questions as time permits, in order of upvotes
- A community moderator will paraphrase our guest’s answers and post as reply
- Want to weigh in with your perspective? You’re welcome to share your replies!
Please be respectful of our distinguished guest. It’s okay to disagree, but thank you for being kind. Trolls will be banned.
Broadband's Impact
Julio Fuentes: Access Delayed Was Access Denied to the Poorest Americans
Big Telecom companies caused months and months of delays in the rollout of the Emergency Broadband Benefit.
Remember when millions of students in dense urban areas and less-populated rural areas weren’t dependent on home broadband access so they could attend school?
Remember when we didn’t need telehealth appointments, and broadband access in urban and outlying areas was an issue that could be dealt with another day?
Remember when the capability to work remotely in underserved communities wasn’t the difference between keeping a job and losing it?
Not anymore.
Education. Health care. Employment. The COVID-19 pandemic affected them all, and taking care of a family in every respect required broadband access and technology to get through large stretches of the pandemic.
You’d think the Federal Communications Commission and its then-acting chairwoman would have pulled out all the stops to make sure that this type of service was available to as many people as possible, as soon as possible — especially when there’s a targeted federally funded program for that important purpose.
Alas, by all appearances, some Big Telecom companies threw their weight around and caused months and months of delays, denying this life-changing access to the people who needed it most — at the time they needed it most.
The program in question is the federally funded Emergency Broadband Benefit program. The EBB offered eligible households — often the poorest Americans — a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service, and those households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop or other computer if they contribute just $10 to the purchase. Huge value and benefits for technology that should no longer be the privilege of only those with resources.
Seems fairly straightforward, right?
It should have been. But FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel slammed on the brakes. Why? It turns out that Big Telecom giants wanted more time to get ready to grab a piece of the action — a lot more time. While the program was ready to go in February, it didn’t actually launch until several months later.
That’s months of unnecessary delay.
But it wasn’t providers who were waiting. It was Americans in underserved and rural areas, desperate for a connection to the world.
Here are some numbers for Rosenworcel to consider:
- As recently as March, 58% of white elementary students were enrolled for full-time in-person instruction, while only 36% of Black students, 35% of Latino students, and 18% of Asian peers were able to attend school in person.
- Greater portions of families of color and low-income families reportedly fell out of contact with their children’s schools during the pandemic. In one national survey in spring 2020, nearly 30% of principals from schools serving “large populations of students of color and students from lower-income households” said they had difficulty reaching some of their students and/or families — in contrast to the 14% of principals who said the same in wealthier, predominantly white schools.
- In fall 2020, only 61% of households with income under $25,000 reported that the internet was “always available” for their children to use for educational purposes; this share was 86% among households with incomes above $75,000.
And all of these numbers cut across other key issues such as health care and maintaining employment.
Access delayed was access denied to the poorest, most isolated Americans during the worst pandemic in generations.
Allowing Big Telecom companies to get their ducks in a row (and soak up as many federal dollars as possible) left poor and rural Americans with no options, for months. Who knows how many children went without school instruction? Or how many illnesses went undiagnosed? Or how many jobs were terminated?
This delay was appalling, and Chairwoman Rosenworcel should have to answer for her actions to the Senate Commerce Committee as it considers her nomination for another term as commissioner. Rather than expedite important help to people who needed it most, she led the agency’s delay — for the benefit of giant providers, not the public.
Hopefully, the committee moves with more dispatch than she did in considering her actual fitness to be FCC chairwoman for another term.
Julio Fuentes is president and CEO of the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views reflected in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
