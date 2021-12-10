Broadband Roundup
Senate Commerce Urges Facebook Probe, Chinese Export Restrictions, Microsoft IoT Security Survey
Senators are concerned over Facebook’s practices for advertising and hate speech moderation.
December 10, 2021 – In a potentially damaging move to Facebook, Senate Commerce Committee chair Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., has urged the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether parent company Meta has misled businesses over efforts to protect them from hate speech and overstated the reach of Facebook advertising.
On Thursday Cantwell expressed her concerns in a letter to FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan, and further stressed that Meta’s actions have had negative effects for the public. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., also voiced Cantwell’s concerns later Thursday in a letter to the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission asking for criminal and civil investigations.
Warren had previously asked DOJ to investigate advertising deals Facebook and Google had allegedly made with each other.
Facebook reportedly controlled 74% of social media’s digital advertising market in July of 2020 and now controls 24% of all U.S. digital-advertising spending.
Cantwell is worried that Meta “could significantly misrepresent the effectiveness of Facebook’s algorithms” in taking down hate speech, citing whistleblower documents which show that despite Facebook’s claims of effectiveness it misses “more than 90% of hate speech content.”
All this comes following the initiation of FTC and state attorney general investigations into Meta following allegations made by company whistleblower Frances Haugen that the company has ignored and minimized harms caused by its products.
Defense Department Proposal for Chinese Export Bans
U.S. officials are considering discussing a Defense Department proposal to close regulatory loopholes that allow Chinese chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation to purchase critical U.S. technology, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.
Due to SMIC’s, China’s largest contract chipmaker, alleged ties to the Chinese military, the company was placed on a U.S. blacklist last year that denies it access to advanced manufacturing equipment from U.S. suppliers.
WSJ reports that some Commerce Department officials are attempting to block the Defense Department’s proposal.
Officials are also considering adding more Chinese technology companies to the Commerce Department’s entity list and to the Treasury list banning U.S. investment.
On Wednesday, the House of Representatives passed a law banning imports from China’s Xinjiang region due to concerns over forced labor of the Uyghur Muslim minority in the area.
Microsoft survey shows poor security for IoT devices
Amid increasing cyberattacks on critical infrastructure, a recently-released Microsoft survey of corporations’ Internet of Things and Operational Technology devices has found few security precautions and low confidence in security among corporate information technology leaders.
Of IT officials, 64% who responded to the survey had low or average confidence that their IoT devices were patched and were unsure whether those devices had been compromised, and 63% said they believe attacks on their devices will increase significantly in coming years.
Additionally, great potential for hacks was found in the fact that IoT and OT devices were connected to corporations’ central networks. 51% of OT networks were found to be connected to corporate IT networks, 56% of respondents reported devices on their OT network were connected for remote access and 88% said their business IoT devices were connected to the internet.
Since prominent hacks of Colonial Pipeline and meat producer JBS USA occurred earlier this year, information has surfaced showing hackers may have gained access to the companies’ systems through vulnerabilities in their IoT devices.
A total of 615 information technology, IT security and OT security practitioners in total were included in the survey.
Broadband Roundup
Ocean Shipping Reform Act, New Mexico Seeks Fiber Alternatives, Kentucky Broadband Subsidy Uptake
Congress “took a big step” toward improving supply chain and “addressing serious cost increases.”
December 9, 2021 — The Consumer Technology Association applauded the U.S. House of Representatives’ passage Wednesday of the Ocean Shopping Reform Act of 2021 (OSRA).
Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of CTA, said on Wednesday that Congress “took a big step” toward improving our supply chain and “addressing serious cost increases” for consumers.
“The ten largest shipping companies in the world—none of them American—control 80% of the shipping market. As American businesses struggle to ensure the availability of goods on shelves, ocean shippers have been exploiting supply chain challenges for an exorbitant profit. They are leveraging port delays to impose exorbitant fees for time that containers spend waiting to be unloaded, even when those containers cannot yet access the port. These penalties drive inflation and harm U.S. businesses, workers and consumers. More, ocean shippers are refusing to load and carry U.S. exports, preferring to quickly return containers across the ocean for the more lucrative Asia – U.S. route.”
CTA believes passing OSRA will “put an end to ocean shipper abuses and misbehavior” by allowing manufacturers to export at lower costs and Americans to buy the tech products they love and rely on at reasonable prices.”
New Mexico lawmakers want alternative broadband
New Mexico lawmakers want $100 million for methods other than fiber to help connect the state.
On Wednesday, the state legislature debated the allocation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that would allocate $1 billion in federal aid to the state. The state already allocated $650 million to replenish the state’s unemployment fund.
As an alternative to fiber cables, alternative broadband refers to internet delivery systems using an array of technologies such as wireless, television broadcasts, and satellites.
The remaining funds would allocate $150 million for expanding internet infrastructure, including the $100 million for alternative broadband.
Kentucky leads in broadband subsidy adoption
Kentucky leads the nation in households using subsidies for internet service, the Lexington Herald Leader reported Wednesday.
BroadbandNow, which researches broadband prices and availability in the U.S., said in a November report that 172,243 of the estimated 508,260 households eligible for the Emergency Broadband Benefit program. Administered by the Federal Communications Commission, the program provides support for broadband services and certain devices to help low-income households stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The FCC launched the EBB in May, allowing consumers to apply and get connected with a service provider. Households qualify for the program if their income is at or below the federal poverty guidelines, or if they qualify for other FCC benefits such as the Lifeline subsidy. Additional ways households can qualify are through SNAP, Medicaid, and other programs offering pension and housing benefits.
Kentucky is working to get the state connected in other ways. The state’s broadband initiative is a network of public and private partners working to expand internet access across the state.
“We are committed to the betterment of Kentucky’s workforce and public education system by way of locally-sourced data and cooperative decision-making. We believe that every home and business in Kentucky should have access to affordable, adequate, and reliable internet access in order to fully participate in a digital economy and society,” the initiative says.
Broadband Roundup
No Cyber Reporting in Defense Bill, Newspapers Sue Social Platforms, 6 GHz Use
Republican interests in the Senate squashed cyber reporting requirements in a bipartisan draft of the bill.
December 8, 2021 – Requirements for certain organizations to report cyber incidents was left out of the Senate’s bipartisan version of the National Defense Authorization Act.
Such requirements were included in the House’s initial version of the bill but following changes in the Senate, the House approved the final bipartisan version of the bill Tuesday.
The reporting requirements also would have established a new Cyber Incident Review Office at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
Department of Justice officials have expressed support for requiring companies to report cybersecurity breaches, and the Transportation Security Agency has implemented requirements for reporting in the transportation sector that have faced much pushback from industry power players.
According to The Hill, a Senate aide said Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, was responsible for blocking the cybersecurity provision during bill negotiations.
CyberScoop reported that Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, had asked McConnell to oppose the provision, believing that very few agencies should be subject to reporting requirements.
Newspapers file antitrust suits against Facebook, Google
Over the past year, more than 150 newspapers across 17 newspaper groups have filed advertising antitrust lawsuits against Facebook and Google stating that the tech giants have engaged in illegal competition with local media by monopolizing online advertising.
The lawsuits seek to recover past damages and create a new system that would allow newspapers to compete with the large social media platforms going forward, per Axios.
Similar legal regulations exist in Australia, where online platforms are required to pay publishers when their content is posted on a site.
This legal action comes at a time when Facebook and Google are facing unprecedented legal challenges from both U.S. and international regulators.
Even more newspapers are planning to potentially launch suits against the companies – more than 30 newspaper groups owning more than 200 news outlets have retained the same group of antitrust specialist attorneys.
UTC urges FCC action on 6 GHz
The Utilities Technology Council announced in a press release Wednesday that it had filed a petition with the Federal Communications Commission urging rulemaking and a stay to prevent radiofrequency interference from unlicensed operations in the 6 GHz band.
UTC says that real-world testing has proved that 6 GHz low-power indoor devices cause interference to licensed microwave systems.
They suggest that the FCC stop certifying 6 GHz LPI devices and revoke the certification of those devices it has already approved.
Additionally, they recommend that the agency conduct independent tests to determine if it is necessary to develop new rules for unlicensed standard power access devices, and that a cost recovery mechanism be implemented for incumbent licensees who incurred costs in managing interference from unlicensed 6 GHz operators.
As a global trade association, UTC promotes advocacy, education and collaboration for its members in the technology sector.
Broadband Roundup
Rosenworcel Confirmed, Rohingya Meta Class Action, FTTH Builds Increase, WOW! Offers 1 Gig
FCC chairwoman cleared, refocusing attention on party tie-breaking nominee Gigi Sohn.
WASHINGTON, December 7, 2021 – The Senate on Tuesday voted to confirm Jessica Rosenworcel as commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission.
The chairwoman of the FCC had 68 votes in favor and 31 against and will serve another five-year term on the agency. She was pushed ahead by the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation committee on Wednesday after being questioned by the committee last month.
“Chairwoman Rosenworcel has served as a tireless advocate for consumer protection in today’s digital landscape,” said Senator Edward Markey, D-Massachusetts, in a press release. “Now more than ever, the FCC needs a chair who understands the importance of net neutrality and critical protections for broadband users, and I know Chairwoman Rosenworcel is up for the task.” Markey added that Rosenworcel is the “best person to lead” the administration of programs, including the Emergency Connectivity Fund and the E-Rate subsidy.
Other statements of support poured in on Tuesday following the approval.
Gigi Sohn, another President Joe Biden nominee for FCC commissioner, has yet to be confirmed. If so, the Democrat will be the fifth and tie-breaking commissioner on a commission that has been divided along party lines.
Meta facing class action from Rohingya
Meta, formerly Facebook, has been sued Monday by Rohingya refugees for $150 million for allegedly allowing anti-Rohingya hate speech that preceded mass killings.
The case has been brought as a class action in California court.
The Rohingya genocide has been ongoing in Myanmar since 2016. More than 700,000 Rohingya have fled the country, and more than 25,000 have been killed. Marzuki Darusman served as the chairman of the U.N. Independent International Fact-Finding Mission in Myanmar and stated that Facebook played a “determining role” in the genocide.
“[Facebook] was used to convey public messages but we know that the ultra-nationalist Buddhists have their own [Facebook pages] and are really inciting a lot of violence and a lot of hatred against the Rohingya or other ethnic minorities,” said U.N. Myanmar investigator Yanghee Lee, according to Reuters.
Telcos turn up heat with increased FTTH builds, Broadband Communities
According to data assembled by Broadband Communities on Monday, AT&T, Verizon, and other large telcos are continuing to grow their base of fiber users, with AT&T and Verizon gaining 289,000 and 98,000 fiber broadband subscriptions, respectively.
Broadband Communities Associate Editor Sean Buckley notes that even though more Americans rely on older coax cable for internet rather than fiber-to-the-home services, that difference is shrinking. Both Tier-1 and Tier-2 telcos are increasing their penetration across the country, with Frontier CEO Nick Jeffery stating that Frontier’s FTTH subscription number were up by a factor of five within the last year, as reported by Buckley.
“Fiber assets are likely to escalate, and that’s going to be a growing source of pressure for cable operators,” said Managing Partner of New Street Research Jonathan Chaplin, according to Buckley.
WOW! offers 1 Gbps download speeds to Michigan
WOW!’s fiber-to-the-neighborhood in mid-Michigan will provide gigabit download speeds for residential and business properties.
“We are thrilled to be able to bring our fastest internet speeds to our mid-Michigan service area and give our customers even more choices for how they connect to what matters to them most,” said WOW! CEO Teresa Elder in a statement. “For most people across the country, having access to a fast and reliable internet connection is essential to their everyday life, especially these days.”
Recent
- Infrastructure Bill Supports Digital Inclusion, Says Advocacy Group
- Senate Commerce Urges Facebook Probe, Chinese Export Restrictions, Microsoft IoT Security Survey
- Broadband Breakfast on January 5, 2022 — Live Online from CES 2022
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online on December 29, 2021 — New Years’ Party, and Looking to 2022
- Broadband Breakfast on December 22, 2021 — When Will the Broadband Maps Get Fixed?
- FCC Commissioner Carr Details Steps Needed for 5G, Says Talk of 6G ‘Almost Too Early’
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
Mapping Comment Deadline Extended, AT&T Gets Federal Contract, 5G and LTE Drive Microwave Demand
-
#broadbandlive3 months ago
Broadband Breakfast on September 1, 2021 — What’s Next for Broadband Infrastructure Legislation?
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
Cox’s Wireless Deal with Verizon Dies, Apple Appeals Epic Games Case, AT&T’s Fiber Investment
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
FCC and FTC Announce Open Meeting Agendas and AT&T Signs Deal with OneWeb
-
Antitrust4 months ago
Antitrust Experts Zero In on Big Tech and Consumer Welfare Standard at Aspen Forum
-
Expert Opinion3 months ago
Shrihari Pandit: States Can Enable Broadband Infrastructure Through Open Access Conduits
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
AT&T Hurricane Survey, FCC Announces $1.1B from Emergency Connectivity Fund, Comcast’s Utah Plans
-
#broadbandlive4 months ago
Ligado CEO Doug Smith, Competitive Carriers Association’s Steven K. Berry at Broadband Breakfast for Lunch