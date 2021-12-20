Big Tech
Senate Judiciary Committee Hears Decreasing Innovation in Market a Result of Big Tech Influence
Committed discussed big companies shutting smaller ones out of the marketplace.
WASHINGTON, December 20, 2021 – In a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, senators expressed concern that barriers being erected by big technology companies are reducing the pace of innovation in the technology market.
Lawmakers are concerned that smaller technology companies are being shut out of those markets either because of a lack of technology interoperability with the big companies or they are being charged for having their apps on the Apple or Google app stores.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, argued Wednesday that fees charged by Apple and Google for app developers to sell in each company’s app store stifles innovation and raises consumer costs. With the ubiquity of Apple and Google’s app stores, developers who do not want to pay out these fees have almost no options for other places to sell their app products.
Blumenthal, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, and Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, have introduced the Open App Markets Act in August to promote competition in the app stores by barring their operators from requiring app providers to use app stores’ in-app payment systems. That came after a fight in which Epic Games took Apple to court for removing it from the store because it bypassed the store operator’s fee system.
Diana Moss, president of the American Antitrust Institute, said during Wednesday’s hearing that the problem of fear and intimidation is growing in markets at an alarming rate and that this has a direct adverse effect on innovation.
Current enforcement agencies don’t have power right now
Klobuchar remarked that the current laws do not actually allow antitrust enforcement agencies to police markets, and that laws must be changed to allow proper regulation.
Calls to increase financial resources for these agencies are currently widespread among antitrust experts.
Several Republican senators used their time during the hearing to comment on how central conservative values are being repressed by the current market landscape.
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, emphasized proper enforcement of antitrust regulations because with such enforcement comes less need for what he called “regulatory intrusions” elsewhere by financial regulators.
Republicans took time to comment on what they consider to be censorship of conservative voices by large and powerful tech corporations, with Lee, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, all making similar statements.
Lee and Cruz both brought up conservative social media platform Parler’s removal from prominent app stores following the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, with Cruz speaking to witness Roger Alford, a professor at Notre Dame Law School, on the legality of the matter.
Following its removal from Amazon’s servers, Parler launched an antitrust suit at the online marketplace.
To close the hearing, Klobuchar stated that without changes in the practices of large tech companies, the Senate will “have no choice but to make major changes to Section 230,” a legal provision that shields technology companies from legal trouble stemming from what their users post on their platforms.
Antitrust
Former FTC Commissioner Calls for Increased Antitrust Enforcement Resources
An American Enterprise Institute panel proposed Congress increase regulator resources rather than actively try to hinder Big Tech.
WASHINGTON, December 14, 2021 – Former Acting Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Maureen Ohlhausen is calling for increased resources for antitrust enforcement agencies.
Ohlhausen was joined by Massachusetts Institute of Technology economist Nancy Rose, who said the lack of agency resources is holding back FTC enforcement. Ohlhausen noted increased funding for enforcement agencies would allow them to perform studies, which could effectively determine whether anti-competitive action is currently taking place.
Both Rose and Ohlhausen, who were panelists at an American Enterprise Institute event late last month, said increasing resources would be a better approach to antitrust than many of the extensive antitrust bills that are currently before Congress.
The panel largely condemned current congressional efforts that take such steps as placing an intense focus on the activities of the largest tech companies.
This summer, the House Judiciary Committee pushed through six antitrust bills designed to target the biggest tech companies and limiting what they can do in relation to their marketplaces and with respect to mergers and acquisitions. The most controversial of the bills would allow federal regulators to sue to break up companies that both operate a dominant platform and sell their own goods or services on it if there’s a conflict of interest.
In May, Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, introduced antitrust legislation that would “ensure that antitrust authorities have the resources they need to protect consumers.” In September, at a virtual conference hosted by Politico, Klobuchar reiterated the need to better equip federal agencies with adequate resources.
“These companies know how many resources they [agencies] have,” Klobuchar said, alluding to Big Tech accelerating merger activity.
The Democrats also introduced funding avenues in their reconciliation bill for the FTC to tackle the myriad of issues related to Big Tech, including data privacy concerns and big mergers.
Big Tech
‘The Time for Self-Regulation is Over’: House Committee Member Wants Action on Big Tech
And the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League calls for Section 230 reform.
WASHINGTON, December 9, 2021 – Janice Schakowsky, D-Illinois, said at a House Committee on Energy and Commerce meeting Thursday that big technology companies like Facebook cannot be left to regulate themselves.
The ranking member on the committee, which is held a hearing on legislation for a safer internet, was joined by witness Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and national director of the Anti-Defamation League, in criticizing the companies for not doing enough to stem information from harming its users.
“Today’s internet is harming our children, our society, and our democracy,” said Schakowsky. “For too long, Big Tech has acted without any real accountability. Instead, they have given us excuses and apologies. The time for self-regulation is over.”
The hearing comes one week after Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen told the House Subcommittee on Communications and Technology that action should be taken to investigate Facebook’s social harms to consumers, following her leaking of documents indicating Facebook has been aware of how damaging its platforms are to young people. Haugen previously asked for Congress to force Facebook to hand over its internal research to the government because it can’t be trusted to act on it.
“Section 230 must be changed to force the companies to play by the same rules that every other media company on the landscape operates by today,” said Greenblatt. “It is just not a matter of free speech; it is simply being held accountable in courts of law when the platforms aid and abet unlawful – even lethal – conduct in service of their growth and revenue.”
Greenblatt was referring to liability protections afforded to internet companies for what their users post and the lack of parity when it comes to regulations that apply to traditional broadcasters but not to internet companies.
Section 230 has drawn the ire of both Democrats and Republicans. While conservatives argue that the provision under the Communications Decency Act is stifling free speech and censoring their voices, liberals often believe that the policy prevents social media platforms from being held accountable, and as a result, are complicit in hateful speech and other forms of harassment or online crimes.
Because of this, members of both parties have called for the complete repeal or amending of Section 230, though few legislators have offered practical alternative solutions to prevent companies from being buried in litigation as they are suddenly all held liable for user content on their platforms.
Haugen’s testimony triggered new justification for Section 230 reform proposals. In October, following her testimony, House Democrats introduced legislation that would remove legal immunities for companies that knowingly allow content that is physically or emotionally damaging to its users.
“Tech companies are complicit in the hate and violence on their platforms,” Greenblatt said. “Because if it bleeds, it leads, and it feeds their business model and their bottom line. Hate speech, conspiracy theories – they are amplified by the algorithms – nudged to the top of [users’] news feeds and [the algorithms] addict users like a narcotic, driving engagement, which in turn increases [companies’] profits, with no oversite and no incentives beyond increasing revenue.”
Big Tech
Free Speech Advocates Contemplate International Human Rights Obligations on Big Tech
Experts want corporations held to standards for the volume of information on their platforms.
WASHINGTON, December 8, 2021 – Free speech advocates at an Atlantic Council event on Monday expressed concerned about how human rights laws can be applied to technology companies that possess enormous power over information that can endanger citizens.
The event was held on the same day victims of the Rohingya genocide in Myanmar sued Facebook in American and British courts for complicity in the human rights abuses that were precipitated by hatred stoked on Facebook.
Whereas traditionally, citizens of a democracy can hold their governments accountable for decisions related to transparency of information, it is more difficult to that now with big technology companies being the gatekeepers, according to Barbora Bukoská, Senior Director for Law and Policy of international human rights organization Article 19.
“On the internet, this is being more and more challenged because governments are no longer [the ones] who are in control of the information they hold about people,” said Bukoská. “More and more we see corporations, especially Big Tech, making decisions on a basis which we don’t know about.
“International human rights law was designed to limit the use of power and make those who are the most powerful in the society accountable to the people,” Bukoská added. “So that’s why now, with the internet, and different gatekeepers and power brokers – especially Big Tech – we need to really see how we can apply these [human rights] obligations on entities beyond the government.”
As social media continues to evolve and play an increasingly important role in society, experts argued that the way citizens hold corporations and their governments to account must evolve as well.
“It is a conversation. You have a right to know what information is produced, about how it is disseminated, how it is processed, what happens to it after you have generated it, to demand that it is handled with respect to your rights and your dignity, and to demand that it’s processed in a very specific transparent way,” said Nanjala Nyabola, nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab.
The panel was the first of a series of events that will run through December 8, as part of Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab’s annual 360/StratCom Summit.
